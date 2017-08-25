2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Jordy Nelson a smart pick at No. 9 overall in PPR

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

It feels like no one wants to draft Jordy Nelson in the first round this season in any league, which is a mistake. Nelson is a Fantasy star, especially in PPR.

Last season, Nelson was the No. 6 non-quarterback in PPR and the No. 3 receiver behind Antonio Brown and Mike Evans . Even though he's 32, Nelson should again produce at a high level in 2017.

And he's worth drafting at least by No. 9 overall, which happened here for my team in our pick-by-pick PPR series. Nelson was the No. 6 receiver off the board behind Antonio Brown, Julio Jones , Odell Beckham , A.J. Green and Mike Evans, and he went after running backs David Johnson , Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman .

If Nelson is healthy, he should more than live up to this draft spot, especially if Aaron Rodgers plays a full season as well. Nelson has been a top-five Fantasy receiver three times during the past six seasons when he and Rodgers have been healthy for 16 games. Nelson missed 2015 with a torn ACL and only played 12 games in 2012, and Rodgers was limited to nine games in 2013.

Starting your team with Nelson is excellent. And as you can see here, the rest of this team is also exceptional.

Here is my team at No. 9 overall:

1.9 Jordy Nelson, WR, GB

2.4 Jay Ajayi , RB, MIA

, RB, MIA 3.9 Dalvin Cook , RB, MIN

, RB, MIN 4.4 Jamison Crowder , WR, WAS

, WR, WAS 5.9 Drew Brees , QB, NO

, QB, NO 6.4 Spencer Ware , RB, KC

, RB, KC 7.9 Derrick Henry , RB, TEN

, RB, TEN 8.4 Corey Davis , WR, TEN

, WR, TEN 9.9 Donte Moncrief , WR, IND

, WR, IND 10.4 Cooper Kupp , WR, LAC

, WR, LAC 11.9 Jack Doyle , TE, IND

, TE, IND 12.4 Latavius Murray , RB, MIN



, RB, MIN 13.9 Marlon Mack , RB, IND

, RB, IND 14.4 Pittsburgh Steelers DST

I love the running back depth with Ajayi, Cook, Ware, Henry, Murray and Mack. Ajayi is a first-round talent in any format, and Cook looks like the real deal as a rookie, even with Murray potentially stealing touches. Luckily, I have both.

Ware should open the season as the starter for the Chiefs and will hopefully remain in that job all year, and Henry is the best lottery ticket at running back as the backup to DeMarco Murray . It's a solid group with several options.

At receiver, I have one stud in Nelson, but four other high-upside options in Crowder, Davis, Moncrief and Kupp. Davis and Kupp might be the two best rookie receivers this year, and Crowder is one of my favorite breakout candidates in his third season with the Redskins. I'm also not giving up on Moncrief yet, and he could be a tremendous value pick once Andrew Luck (shoulder) is healthy.

Luck's status will impact Doyle as well, but he's still a low-end starter worth drafting with a late-round pick. And oh, by the way, I also have Brees, who is a steal in Round 5.

Nelson is the leader of this Fantasy roster. And based on his track record he should lead this team to a successful campaign.

Favorite pick: Corey Davis

Corey Davis WR / Titans (2016 stats at Western Michigan) REC: 97 YDS: 1,500 TD: 19

A hamstring injury has knocked Davis' Average Draft Position down to the No. 48 receiver at No. 133 overall. That's ridiculous value for the potential No. 1 receiver for the Titans. He was a beast in college, and he could be great in 2017 if his hamstring is 100 percent by Week 1, which is possible. And remember, once upon a time, Beckham struggled with a hamstring problem in his rookie season before turning into a dominant force in the middle of 2014. He hasn't stopped since, and it would great if Davis followed suit.

Pick I might regret: Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowder WR / Redskins (2016 stats) TAR: 99 REC: 67 YDS: 847 TD: 7

Crowder is one of my favorite breakout candidates this year, and this is his third season in the NFL, which should lead to a big performance. But he might be overvalued a little given the addition of free agent Terrelle Pryor in Washington, the healthy return of second-year receiver Josh Doctson and Jordan Reed hopefully at 100 percent for Week 1. The only reason I mention Crowder here is because I drafted him ahead of tight ends like Greg Olsen , Reed and Jimmy Graham , a potential better option at receiver in Alshon Jeffery and some quality running backs ( Mark Ingram , Ty Montgomery , Carlos Hyde and C.J. Anderson). I don't expect Crowder to fail, but if he does then I wasted my fourth-round pick when other standout options were available.

Player who could make or break my team: Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook RB / Vikings (2016 stats at Florida State) ATT: 288 YDS: 1,765 TD: 19 YPC: 6.1 REC: 33 REC YDS: 488 REC TD: 1

Cook has become one of my favorite rookies this year, and he could easily be the best rookie running back ahead of Leonard Fournette , Christian McCaffrey and Joe Mixon , among others. But he could also be the worst of that foursome playing behind a shaky offensive line and sharing touches with Murray. The good news is I handcuffed Cook with Murray here, but the bad news could be if Cook struggles then I wasted my third-round pick. I'm lucky that I have Ajayi and Ware in case that happens, but I'd love for Cook to be a weekly starter with top-15 production. If that happens then this team is stacked.