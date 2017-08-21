2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Looking for sleepers? We went deep with all 32 teams to find them

It's time for the annual look at the top deep sleeper on every NFL Team. Last season's list brought you the likes of Michael Thomas , Dak Prescott and Terrelle Pryor (pay no attention to the gigantic picture of Brock Osweiler , please). For the purposes of this list we're going to avoid the argument over what constitutes a sleeper and focus on players with an ADP outside of the top 150 on Fantasy Pros.

At that point in the draft there's really no such thing as a bad pick. A majority of players selected in the final two to three rounds will be dropped at some point in the season. But when you hit on one of the few actual difference makers? Well, that's how you win your league.

AFC East 1 Jonathan Williams Buffalo Bills RB Jonathan Williams is the handcuff for LeSean McCoy and he's looked flat-out explosive in the preseason. McCoy is an excellent pick in the late first round but he's also a 29 year old running back who figures to have a very heavy workload. One false step by McCoy, and Williams could vault into No. 2 RB consideration. 2 Rex Burkhead New England Patriots RB We all anointed Mike Gillislee the heir to LeGarrette Blount's role. Well, all of us except for Bill Belichick. Gillislee has spent the preseason hobbled by a hamstring injury, and the New England Patriots just went ahead and featured Rex Burkhead in Week 2 of the preseason instead. If that continues into Week 3 we'll see Burkhead's ADP skyrocket. For now he's a huge bargain. 3 Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR It's pretty weird when you can take a guy who scored nine touchdowns in 2016 in the final round of the draft. But that's where we are with Kenny Stills . Jay Cutler figures to be more of a downfield passer than Ryan Tannehill was, and most people are giving a bump to DeVante Parker because of that. While Parker has more upside, just remember that Stills has been more productive and is much cheaper. 4

You want to avoid all the New York Jets ? I understand. But you're also avoiding a huge value in Robby Anderson . The Jets are probably going to throw the ball 550+ times in 2017, and Anderson has virtually no competition at wide receiver. He'll be the team's No. 1 option by default, which should mean 110 targets at least. He's a No. 4 wide receiver with No. 3 upside who is available at the end of most drafts.

AFC North 176 Giovani Bernard Cincinnati Bengals RB Giovani Bernard may not be a traditional sleeper -- you should know his name by now -- but people are definitely sleeping on him in drafts. Yes, the backfield situation is crowded in Cincinnati, but Bernard is the best third-down back on the roster. He hasn't played yet this preseason but I assume that will change in Week 3, because he has been practicing throughout training camp. A healthy Bernard still has top-25 upside in PPR leagues. 197.3 Breshad Perriman Baltimore Ravens WR There are plenty of safer third-year breakout candidates at receiver than Perriman, but few are cheaper. He isn't being drafted in most 15 round drafts, likely because of a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the preseason. But he still has big upside in an offense that is without a true No. 1 wide receiver and will likely throw the ball more than 600 times once again. 207 David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku may be having a hard time adjusting to the NFL in camp, but once he figures out it should be impressive. Njoku has the physical traits to be a monster in this league, and Cleveland is in need of a red zone presence. I wouldn't expect that to happen in the first quarter of the season but in leagues with deeper benches he's a worthwhile stash to see if he can figure it out. 207.8 James Conner Pittsburgh Steelers RB Conner has had a rather inauspicious start to his NFL career but he still remains the main handcuff to Le'Veon Bell . That's especially important with Bell's injury history and the fact that he's held out most of the preseason. We've see DeAngelo Williams be a force in this offense when Bell has missed time, and the rookie should only improve as the season approaches.

AFC West 211 De'Angelo Henderson Denver Broncos RB Henderson has arguably been the Denver Broncos best running back this preseason, which isn't saying a lot because of Devontae Booker injury and Jamaal Charles ' lack of availability. C.J. Anderson is still the starter here, don't get me wrong. But Anderson has had a difficult time handling a full workload and staying healthy. 211.8 Jalen Richard Oakland Raiders RB You can take your pick out of DeAndre Washington or Jalen Richard , but both are spectacular values at the end of the draft behind a 31 year-old Marshawn Lynch . The Oakland Raiders have one of the best offensive lines in football and both Richard and Washington were efficient backs in 2016. I choose Richard because of his talent in the passing game and his big-play ability. 231 Chris Conley Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is the No. 1 receiver but Conley is entering his third year and has a more traditional profile. He's also almost free in Fantasy Football drafts. On 69 targets in 2016, Conley hauled in 44 passes for 530 yards but failed to get into the end zone. With Jeremy Maclin gone, he could see an increase in targets and could turn into a bye-week replacement or better. 243.7 Travis Benjamin Los Angeles Chargers WR Benjamin was a popular sleeper choice in 2016 after Keenan Allen n's injury but he's largely been forgotten with Allen back. I get that, but Allen is still injury-prone, and Mike Williams is still not ready. In a draft that is 18 rounds or more Benjamin deserves a roster spot just to see how the Los Angeles Chargers targets shake out early in the season.

AFC South 176.5 Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack is backing up a 34 year-old running back in Frank Gore . Well, technically, he's also behind Robert Turbin on the depth chart, but we've seen enough this preseason to show that Mack has another gear that Turbin (or Gore, for that matter) does not possess. I'm not sure about his ability to run between the tackles, but if he can master pass protection he could quickly find a role in the passing game. This offense is desperate for his type of burst. 214 Marqise Lee Jacksonville Jaguars WR Marqise Lee ADP is being held down by a preseason injury, but the team sounds confident this shouldn't linger too long into the season. Lee at times looked like the best receiver in Jacksonville and there are serious chemistry issues going on with Allen Robinson and Blake Bortles . Regardless of who the quarterback is, the Jacksonville Jaguars will need someone to take pressure off Robinson, and Lee is more than capable. 220.3 C.J. Fiedorowicz Houston Texans TE C.J. Fiedorowicz was a fine streaming option in 2016 largely due to Brock Osweiler's propensity to check down. While I do expect Tom Savage to be better than Osweiler, he's also looked short plenty himself in the preseason. Give me Fiedorowicz over any of the rookie tight ends being drafted in front of him. NA Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans TE Speaking of rookie tight ends, Jonnu Smith has been turning heads at training camp. Now he shouldn't be drafted in anything close to a standard redraft league, but the Tennessee Titans don't have any other deep sleepers who should be anyway. Smith is behind an aging Delanie Walker and has an elite quarterback who loves to pepper his tight end. In deeper best ball leagues, he could provide a spark later in the year.

NFC East 150.4 Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR You wouldn't think a rookie wide receiver coming off an eight touchdown season would be a sleeper, but the acquisition of Brandon Marshall has seemingly destroyed Sterling Shepard appeal in Fantasy. That may be a mistake. Marshall was not good in 2016, even when you account for bad quarterback play and he's never been put in the position of playing second fiddle. I'd rather have Shepard than Marshall if the cost were the same, and Shepard is much cheaper. 153.2 Darren Sproles Philadelphia Eagles RB For all of the hype around LeGarrette Blount signing, it's looking more and more like Darren Sproles will once again be the most valuable Philadelphia Eagles back. Sproles caught 50 passes for the sixth time in seven years in 2016 and averaged 4.7 YPC on a career-high 94 carries. In PPR he's a fine No. 3 running back with top-25 upside. 164.2 Cole Beasley Dallas Cowboys WR Cole Beasley established a rapport with Dak Prescott last year, but that was supposed to be a moot point because Dez Bryant is healthy. With Ezekiell Elliot's suspension I see a path to PPR relevance for Beasley, at least early in the year. 183.4 Josh Doctson Washington Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor is getting a lot of hype and Jamison Crowder will get a lot of targets, but neither has the upside of Josh Doctson . Doctson was a first round pick for a reason, and finally looks to be healthy. He'll have a hard time reaching that upside in 2017 with Pryor, Crowder and Jordan Reed on the field, but he could still provide value at this ADP with the ability to explode if one or more of the trio is injured.

NFC North 187.2 Kevin White Chicago Bears WR Like Doctson, Kevin White has struggled to stay healthy in his short NFL career, but unlike Doctson he's not blocked by a bevy of talented pass catchers. Cameron Meredith is the only Bear definitively ahead of White in the pecking order for targets. It's been a rough preseason for White, but at this cost it's still too early to give up on him. 188.8 Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions WR The Kenny Golladay hype train got a little out of control after the first preseason game but a quiet second game should help to slow it down. Golladay is still well behind Golden Tate , Marvin Jones and Eric Ebron in the pecking order but he has the size and skill set to be a red zone threat nonetheless. If Jones struggles again like he did in 2016, we could really see Golladay take a leap in the second half. 240 Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB Ty Montgomery is dealing with a mysterious leg injury, which opened up the door for Jamaal Williams in preseason Week 2. Unfortunately, Williams was far from impressive. In case those two trends continue you may want to keep your eye on Aaron Jones . Jones caught four passes and scored a touchdown against Washington and is the second best pass-catching back on the roster behind Montgomery. 257.2 Laquon Treadwell Minnesota Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell went from first round pick to undraftable faster than just about any receiver could. He contributed nothing in 2016 and I get why people are giving up on him in this offense. I wouldn't draft him in a standard CBS draft but in deeper leagues he's worth a flier only because it's very hard to believe that talent just completely disappeared.

NFC West 164.8 Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Yes I spent a lot of time hyping Tyler Lockett as a breakout before 2016. No, I'm not giving up that easily. Lockett is still working his way back from injury but he's on schedule and should be the team's No. 2 receiver by Week 1. That's not generally a great role in Seattle but this team does not look like they're going to be able to run the ball effectively yet again. Now that so many have given up on Lockett, his ADP no reason to fear his floor. 168 Vance McDonald San Francisco 49ers TE Remember when the San Francisco 49ers wanted to get rid of Carlos Hyde and Vance McDonald ? Well, they watched them practice for a few weeks and realized they're actually the best running back and tight end on the team. Shocking. McDonald showed flashes in 2016 and should get plenty of targets from Brian Hoyer . He's a low-end No. 2 tight end for now, with top-12 upside. 180.4 J.J. Nelson Arizona Cardinals WR Things have not gone well with John Brown quad injury and Bruce Arians is not pleased with his receiving corps right now. That includes J.J. Nelson, but he's still the second best (healthy) receiver on the roster. I'll take a late flier on Nelson over Jaron Brown and see if he can build on his six touchdown campaign in 2016. 262.5 Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB A funny thing happened in the Los Angeles Rams most recent preseason game; Jared Goff didn't look awful. The fact that it coincided with Sammy Watkins ' first game is not a coincidence at all. Goff has a legitimate set of weapons with Watkins, Cooper Kupp and a host of young pass catchers. If he's ever going to take a step, he should do it in Week 1 against an atrocious Indianapolis Colts defense. At the worst he's a good low-end No. 2 option in two-QB leagues.