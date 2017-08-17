2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Our 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft starts with Giant surprise at No. 1 with Odell Beckham
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with a bang with Odell Beckham at No. 1 overall, along with Ezekiel Elliott still being selected in Round 2.
Every now and then there's a pick or a strategy in a mock draft that surprises you. Usually, it's someone waiting a really long time to take a quarterback or tight end, going deep into the Zero-RB strategy or drafting a kicker in the first few rounds.
Yup, I've seen that happen before.
Occasionally, someone will make a somewhat shocking pick at No. 1 overall, which happened here in this 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Instead of the usual first two selections we've seen in most drafts with David Johnson or Le'Veon Bell , who are the top two choices based on Average Draft Position, Odell Beckham went with the first pick to video producer Matthew Coca.
To some, that may not seem like a huge surprise. After all, Beckham is an elite talent who has finished No. 10, No. 6 and No. 9 overall among non-quarterbacks in this format over the past three years. He could make the jump to No. 1 this season, which is what Coca is expecting.
Coca said the addition of receiver Brandon Marshall to the Giants and expected growth of second-year receiver Sterling Shepard should help Beckham get more single coverage this year. That, hopefully, will lead to even more dominant stats than we've had from Beckham over the past three seasons.
"The Giants haven't had a real threat opposite Odell Beckham since he's been on the team, and he's consistently put up monster numbers," Coca said. "You add Marshall and Shepard this year, and I expect a lot of one-on-one's for Beckham to expose."
I recently broke down who should be the No. 1 overall pick this year, and I would have taken Johnson, followed by Bell. I also like Antonio Brown and Julio Jones better than Beckham. But this wasn't my pick.
Coca wanted Beckham, and that's the player he built his team around. The rest of his squad is Tevin Coleman , Darren McFadden , Eddie Lacy , Thomas Rawls and Terrance West at running back, and Keenan Allen , Allen Robinson , Jeremy Maclin and Shepard join Beckham at receiver. He has Martellus Bennett at tight end, and he was the last owner to draft a quarterback, which resulted in a combination of Joe Flacco and Carson Wentz .
I don't love his quarterback situation, but I can get behind drafting Beckham at No. 1 overall if that's the guy you want. Remember, your team, your decision.
I made a somewhat controversial decision to draft Ezekiel Elliott in Round 2 after starting my team with Brown at No. 4 overall. Elliott, who is suspended for six games with an appeal pending, was the best player to pair with Brown, and I drafted him over other running backs like Leonard Fournette and Todd Gurley , as well as receivers like DeAndre Hopkins and Terrelle Pryor .
There's a chance Elliott's suspension will be reduced on appeal, and he could end up as a steal in the back end of the second round. We don't know how this will play out, but I have no problem taking chances with my roster if it gives me the best opportunity to win a Fantasy title. And Elliott can do that, even if he's not back on the field until Week 8.
I was still able to get Pryor in Round 3, and I love this group of receivers with Brown, Pryor, Willie Snead , Eric Decker and Adam Thielen . My running backs are Elliott, C.J. Anderson, Rob Kelley , Jamaal Williams , C.J. Prosise and Dion Lewis , and Coca stole McFadden from me, although he reached for him in Round 5.
Drew Brees was tremendous value in Round 5, and I was the last owner to draft a tight end, which was Delanie Walker in Round 11. I don't love Walker this year, but I'll gladly settle for him in this spot. My team should be solid, and it could be spectacular if Elliott gets his suspension reduced.
This is our second version of a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. The first one took place in late July, and you can see the results here for what has changed since then. In that draft, Johnson went No. 1 overall, and Beckham was selected at No. 6.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Matthew Coca, Video Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- J. Darin Darst, College Sports Producer
- Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
- Eric Kay, Editorial Director
- Meron Berkson, Video Producer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Scott Reilly, Video Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Coca
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|Cummings
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|3
|Richard
|L. Bell RB PIT
|4
|Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR PIT
|5
|Brinson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|6
|R.J. White
|M. Evans WR TB
|7
|Darst
|A. Green WR CIN
|8
|Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|9
|Kay
|J. Nelson WR GB
|10
|Meron
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|11
|Maselli
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|12
|Reilly
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Reilly
|J. Ajayi RB MIA
|14
|Maselli
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|15
|Meron
|T. Hilton WR IND
|16
|Kay
|D. Murray RB TEN
|17
|Towers
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|18
|Darst
|J. Howard RB CHI
|19
|R.J. White
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|20
|Brinson
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|21
|Eisenberg
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|22
|Richard
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|23
|Cummings
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|24
|Coca
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Coca
|A. Robinson WR JAC
|26
|Cummings
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|27
|Richard
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|28
|Eisenberg
|T. Pryor WR WAS
|29
|Brinson
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|30
|R.J. White
|L. Miller RB HOU
|31
|Darst
|I. Crowell RB CLE
|32
|Towers
|T. Kelce TE KC
|33
|Kay
|J. Reed TE WAS
|34
|Meron
|D. Adams WR GB
|35
|Maselli
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|36
|Reilly
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Reilly
|G. Tate WR DET
|38
|Maselli
|D. Cook RB MIN
|39
|Meron
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|40
|Kay
|M. Crabtree WR OAK
|41
|Towers
|B. Cooks WR NE
|42
|Darst
|T. Brady QB NE
|43
|R.J. White
|S. Watkins WR LAR
|44
|Brinson
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|45
|Eisenberg
|C. Anderson RB DEN
|46
|Richard
|C. Hyde RB SF
|47
|Cummings
|M. Ingram RB NO
|48
|Coca
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Coca
|D. McFadden RB DAL
|50
|Cummings
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|51
|Richard
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|52
|Eisenberg
|D. Brees QB NO
|53
|Brinson
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|54
|R.J. White
|M. Gillislee RB NE
|55
|Darst
|M. Bryant WR PIT
|56
|Towers
|T. Hill WR KC
|57
|Kay
|B. Marshall WR NYG
|58
|Meron
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|59
|Maselli
|J. Graham TE SEA
|60
|Reilly
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Reilly
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|62
|Maselli
|A. Abdullah RB DET
|63
|Meron
|J. Landry WR MIA
|64
|Kay
|D. Woodhead RB BAL
|65
|Towers
|S. Ware RB KC
|66
|Darst
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|67
|R.J. White
|P. Garcon WR SF
|68
|Brinson
|J. Edelman WR NE
|69
|Eisenberg
|W. Snead WR NO
|70
|Richard
|D. Martin RB TB
|71
|Cummings
|P. Perkins RB NYG
|72
|Coca
|T. Rawls RB SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Coca
|T. West RB BAL
|74
|Cummings
|K. Benjamin WR CAR
|75
|Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|76
|Eisenberg
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|77
|Brinson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|78
|R.J. White
|C. Meredith WR CHI
|79
|Darst
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|80
|Towers
|F. Gore RB IND
|81
|Kay
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|82
|Meron
|L. Blount RB PHI
|83
|Maselli
|D. Parker WR MIA
|84
|Reilly
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Reilly
|T. Williams WR LAC
|86
|Maselli
|K. Hunt RB KC
|87
|Meron
|A. Luck QB IND
|88
|Kay
|K. Cousins QB WAS
|89
|Towers
|J. Rodgers RB TB
|90
|Darst
|A. Peterson RB NO
|91
|R.J. White
|T. Riddick RB DET
|92
|Brinson
|J. Stewart RB CAR
|93
|Eisenberg
|J. Williams RB GB
|94
|Richard
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|95
|Cummings
|D. Jackson WR TB
|96
|Coca
|J. Maclin WR BAL
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Coca
|E. Lacy RB SEA
|98
|Cummings
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|99
|Richard
|D. Moncrief WR IND
|100
|Eisenberg
|E. Decker WR TEN
|101
|Brinson
|J. Winston QB TB
|102
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|103
|Darst
|C. Davis WR TEN
|104
|Towers
|J. Matthews WR BUF
|105
|Kay
|S. Perine RB WAS
|106
|Meron
|H. Henry TE LAC
|107
|Maselli
|R. Cobb WR GB
|108
|Reilly
|C. Coleman WR CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Reilly
|J. Williams RB BUF
|110
|Maselli
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|111
|Meron
|J. Hill RB CIN
|112
|Kay
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|113
|Towers
|M. Forte RB NYJ
|114
|Darst
|M. Wallace WR BAL
|115
|R.J. White
|J. White RB NE
|116
|Brinson
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|117
|Eisenberg
|C. Prosise RB SEA
|118
|Richard
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|119
|Cummings
|E. Ebron TE DET
|120
|Coca
|M. Bennett TE GB
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Coca
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|122
|Cummings
|J. Doyle TE IND
|123
|Richard
|J. Conner RB PIT
|124
|Eisenberg
|D. Walker TE TEN
|125
|Brinson
|A. Morris RB DAL
|126
|R.J. White
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|127
|Darst
|L. Murray RB MIN
|128
|Towers
|C. Newton QB CAR
|129
|Kay
|C. Sims RB TB
|130
|Meron
|J. Charles RB DEN
|131
|Maselli
|K. Golladay WR DET
|132
|Reilly
|J. Nelson WR ARI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Reilly
|M. Mack RB IND
|134
|Maselli
|D. Henderson RB DEN
|135
|Meron
|D. Carr QB OAK
|136
|Kay
|C. Beasley WR DAL
|137
|Towers
|D. Washington RB OAK
|138
|Darst
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|139
|R.J. White
|M. Stafford QB DET
|140
|Brinson
|T. Ginn WR NO
|141
|Eisenberg
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|142
|Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|143
|Cummings
|Broncos DST DEN
|144
|Coca
|Cardinals DST ARI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Coca
|J. Tucker K BAL
|146
|Cummings
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|147
|Richard
|J. Williams RB SF
|148
|Eisenberg
|Seahawks DST SEA
|149
|Brinson
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|150
|R.J. White
|Rams DST LAR
|151
|Darst
|D. Sproles RB PHI
|152
|Towers
|T. Taylor QB BUF
|153
|Kay
|Steelers DST PIT
|154
|Meron
|J. Ross WR CIN
|155
|Maselli
|Chiefs DST KC
|156
|Reilly
|M. Williams WR LAC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Reilly
|Giants DST NYG
|158
|Maselli
|M. Bryant K ATL
|159
|Meron
|Patriots DST NE
|160
|Kay
|E. Manning QB NYG
|161
|Towers
|Texans DST HOU
|162
|Darst
|Vikings DST MIN
|163
|R.J. White
|S. Vereen RB NYG
|164
|Brinson
|Panthers DST CAR
|165
|Eisenberg
|D. Lewis RB NE
|166
|Richard
|Bengals DST CIN
|167
|Cummings
|K. Britt WR CLE
|168
|Coca
|J. Flacco QB BAL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Coca
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|170
|Cummings
|C. Palmer QB ARI
|171
|Richard
|M. Crosby K GB
|172
|Eisenberg
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|173
|Brinson
|G. Gano K CAR
|174
|R.J. White
|W. Lutz K NO
|175
|Darst
|D. Hopkins K WAS
|176
|Towers
|S. Janikowski K OAK
|177
|Kay
|C. Boswell K PIT
|178
|Meron
|C. Sturgis K PHI
|179
|Maselli
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|180
|Reilly
|D. Bailey K DAL
|Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|24
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|25
|A. Robinson WR JAC
|4
|48
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|5
|49
|D. McFadden RB DAL
|6
|72
|T. Rawls RB SEA
|7
|73
|T. West RB BAL
|8
|96
|J. Maclin WR BAL
|9
|97
|E. Lacy RB SEA
|10
|120
|M. Bennett TE GB
|11
|121
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|12
|144
|Cardinals DST ARI
|13
|145
|J. Tucker K BAL
|14
|168
|J. Flacco QB BAL
|15
|169
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|23
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|26
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|4
|47
|M. Ingram RB NO
|5
|50
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|6
|71
|P. Perkins RB NYG
|7
|74
|K. Benjamin WR CAR
|8
|95
|D. Jackson WR TB
|9
|98
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|10
|119
|E. Ebron TE DET
|11
|122
|J. Doyle TE IND
|12
|143
|Broncos DST DEN
|13
|146
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|14
|167
|K. Britt WR CLE
|15
|170
|C. Palmer QB ARI
|Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|22
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|3
|27
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|46
|C. Hyde RB SF
|5
|51
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|6
|70
|D. Martin RB TB
|7
|75
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|8
|94
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|9
|99
|D. Moncrief WR IND
|10
|118
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|11
|123
|J. Conner RB PIT
|12
|142
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|13
|147
|J. Williams RB SF
|14
|166
|Bengals DST CIN
|15
|171
|M. Crosby K GB
|Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|21
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|3
|28
|T. Pryor WR WAS
|4
|45
|C. Anderson RB DEN
|5
|52
|D. Brees QB NO
|6
|69
|W. Snead WR NO
|7
|76
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|8
|93
|J. Williams RB GB
|9
|100
|E. Decker WR TEN
|10
|117
|C. Prosise RB SEA
|11
|124
|D. Walker TE TEN
|12
|141
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|13
|148
|Seahawks DST SEA
|14
|165
|D. Lewis RB NE
|15
|172
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|20
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|3
|29
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|44
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|5
|53
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|6
|68
|J. Edelman WR NE
|7
|77
|D. Henry RB TEN
|8
|92
|J. Stewart RB CAR
|9
|101
|J. Winston QB TB
|10
|116
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|11
|125
|A. Morris RB DAL
|12
|140
|T. Ginn WR NO
|13
|149
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|14
|164
|Panthers DST CAR
|15
|173
|G. Gano K CAR
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Evans WR TB
|2
|19
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|30
|L. Miller RB HOU
|4
|43
|S. Watkins WR LAR
|5
|54
|M. Gillislee RB NE
|6
|67
|P. Garcon WR SF
|7
|78
|C. Meredith WR CHI
|8
|91
|T. Riddick RB DET
|9
|102
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|10
|115
|J. White RB NE
|11
|126
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|12
|139
|M. Stafford QB DET
|13
|150
|Rams DST LAR
|14
|163
|S. Vereen RB NYG
|15
|174
|W. Lutz K NO
|Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|A. Green WR CIN
|2
|18
|J. Howard RB CHI
|3
|31
|I. Crowell RB CLE
|4
|42
|T. Brady QB NE
|5
|55
|M. Bryant WR PIT
|6
|66
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|7
|79
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|8
|90
|A. Peterson RB NO
|9
|103
|C. Davis WR TEN
|10
|114
|M. Wallace WR BAL
|11
|127
|L. Murray RB MIN
|12
|138
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|13
|151
|D. Sproles RB PHI
|14
|162
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|175
|D. Hopkins K WAS
|Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|2
|17
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|3
|32
|T. Kelce TE KC
|4
|41
|B. Cooks WR NE
|5
|56
|T. Hill WR KC
|6
|65
|S. Ware RB KC
|7
|80
|F. Gore RB IND
|8
|89
|J. Rodgers RB TB
|9
|104
|J. Matthews WR BUF
|10
|113
|M. Forte RB NYJ
|11
|128
|C. Newton QB CAR
|12
|137
|D. Washington RB OAK
|13
|152
|T. Taylor QB BUF
|14
|161
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|176
|S. Janikowski K OAK
|Kay
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Nelson WR GB
|2
|16
|D. Murray RB TEN
|3
|33
|J. Reed TE WAS
|4
|40
|M. Crabtree WR OAK
|5
|57
|B. Marshall WR NYG
|6
|64
|D. Woodhead RB BAL
|7
|81
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|8
|88
|K. Cousins QB WAS
|9
|105
|S. Perine RB WAS
|10
|112
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|11
|129
|C. Sims RB TB
|12
|136
|C. Beasley WR DAL
|13
|153
|Steelers DST PIT
|14
|160
|E. Manning QB NYG
|15
|177
|C. Boswell K PIT
|Meron
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|2
|15
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|34
|D. Adams WR GB
|4
|39
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|5
|58
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|6
|63
|J. Landry WR MIA
|7
|82
|L. Blount RB PHI
|8
|87
|A. Luck QB IND
|9
|106
|H. Henry TE LAC
|10
|111
|J. Hill RB CIN
|11
|130
|J. Charles RB DEN
|12
|135
|D. Carr QB OAK
|13
|154
|J. Ross WR CIN
|14
|159
|Patriots DST NE
|15
|178
|C. Sturgis K PHI
|Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|14
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|3
|35
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|4
|38
|D. Cook RB MIN
|5
|59
|J. Graham TE SEA
|6
|62
|A. Abdullah RB DET
|7
|83
|D. Parker WR MIA
|8
|86
|K. Hunt RB KC
|9
|107
|R. Cobb WR GB
|10
|110
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|11
|131
|K. Golladay WR DET
|12
|134
|D. Henderson RB DEN
|13
|155
|Chiefs DST KC
|14
|158
|M. Bryant K ATL
|15
|179
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|Reilly
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|13
|J. Ajayi RB MIA
|3
|36
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|37
|G. Tate WR DET
|5
|60
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|6
|61
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|7
|84
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|8
|85
|T. Williams WR LAC
|9
|108
|C. Coleman WR CLE
|10
|109
|J. Williams RB BUF
|11
|132
|J. Nelson WR ARI
|12
|133
|M. Mack RB IND
|13
|156
|M. Williams WR LAC
|14
|157
|Giants DST NYG
|15
|180
|D. Bailey K DAL
