2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Our 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft starts with Giant surprise at No. 1 with Odell Beckham

Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with a bang with Odell Beckham at No. 1 overall, along with Ezekiel Elliott still being selected in Round 2.

Every now and then there's a pick or a strategy in a mock draft that surprises you. Usually, it's someone waiting a really long time to take a quarterback or tight end, going deep into the Zero-RB strategy or drafting a kicker in the first few rounds.

Yup, I've seen that happen before.

Occasionally, someone will make a somewhat shocking pick at No. 1 overall, which happened here in this 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Instead of the usual first two selections we've seen in most drafts with David Johnson or Le'Veon Bell , who are the top two choices based on Average Draft Position, Odell Beckham went with the first pick to video producer Matthew Coca.

To some, that may not seem like a huge surprise. After all, Beckham is an elite talent who has finished No. 10, No. 6 and No. 9 overall among non-quarterbacks in this format over the past three years. He could make the jump to No. 1 this season, which is what Coca is expecting.

Coca said the addition of receiver Brandon Marshall to the Giants and expected growth of second-year receiver Sterling Shepard should help Beckham get more single coverage this year. That, hopefully, will lead to even more dominant stats than we've had from Beckham over the past three seasons.

"The Giants haven't had a real threat opposite Odell Beckham since he's been on the team, and he's consistently put up monster numbers," Coca said. "You add Marshall and Shepard this year, and I expect a lot of one-on-one's for Beckham to expose."

I recently broke down who should be the No. 1 overall pick this year, and I would have taken Johnson, followed by Bell. I also like Antonio Brown and Julio Jones better than Beckham. But this wasn't my pick.

Coca wanted Beckham, and that's the player he built his team around. The rest of his squad is Tevin Coleman , Darren McFadden , Eddie Lacy , Thomas Rawls and Terrance West at running back, and Keenan Allen , Allen Robinson , Jeremy Maclin and Shepard join Beckham at receiver. He has Martellus Bennett at tight end, and he was the last owner to draft a quarterback, which resulted in a combination of Joe Flacco and Carson Wentz .

I don't love his quarterback situation, but I can get behind drafting Beckham at No. 1 overall if that's the guy you want. Remember, your team, your decision.

I made a somewhat controversial decision to draft Ezekiel Elliott in Round 2 after starting my team with Brown at No. 4 overall. Elliott, who is suspended for six games with an appeal pending, was the best player to pair with Brown, and I drafted him over other running backs like Leonard Fournette and Todd Gurley , as well as receivers like DeAndre Hopkins and Terrelle Pryor .

There's a chance Elliott's suspension will be reduced on appeal, and he could end up as a steal in the back end of the second round. We don't know how this will play out, but I have no problem taking chances with my roster if it gives me the best opportunity to win a Fantasy title. And Elliott can do that, even if he's not back on the field until Week 8.

I was still able to get Pryor in Round 3, and I love this group of receivers with Brown, Pryor, Willie Snead , Eric Decker and Adam Thielen . My running backs are Elliott, C.J. Anderson, Rob Kelley , Jamaal Williams , C.J. Prosise and Dion Lewis , and Coca stole McFadden from me, although he reached for him in Round 5.

Drew Brees was tremendous value in Round 5, and I was the last owner to draft a tight end, which was Delanie Walker in Round 11. I don't love Walker this year, but I'll gladly settle for him in this spot. My team should be solid, and it could be spectacular if Elliott gets his suspension reduced.

This is our second version of a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. The first one took place in late July, and you can see the results here for what has changed since then. In that draft, Johnson went No. 1 overall, and Beckham was selected at No. 6.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Matthew Coca, Video Producer
  2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  6. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  7. J. Darin Darst, College Sports Producer
  8. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
  9. Eric Kay, Editorial Director
  10. Meron Berkson, Video Producer
  11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  12. Scott Reilly, Video Producer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Coca O. Beckham WR NYG
2 Cummings D. Johnson RB ARI
3 Richard L. Bell RB PIT
4 Eisenberg A. Brown WR PIT
5 Brinson J. Jones WR ATL
6 R.J. White M. Evans WR TB
7 Darst A. Green WR CIN
8 Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
9 Kay J. Nelson WR GB
10 Meron L. McCoy RB BUF
11 Maselli M. Gordon RB LAC
12 Reilly M. Thomas WR NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Reilly J. Ajayi RB MIA
14 Maselli D. Bryant WR DAL
15 Meron T. Hilton WR IND
16 Kay D. Murray RB TEN
17 Towers A. Cooper WR OAK
18 Darst J. Howard RB CHI
19 R.J. White R. Gronkowski TE NE
20 Brinson D. Baldwin WR SEA
21 Eisenberg E. Elliott RB DAL
22 Richard D. Hopkins WR HOU
23 Cummings T. Gurley RB LAR
24 Coca K. Allen WR LAC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Coca A. Robinson WR JAC
26 Cummings D. Thomas WR DEN
27 Richard L. Fournette RB JAC
28 Eisenberg T. Pryor WR WAS
29 Brinson C. McCaffrey RB CAR
30 R.J. White L. Miller RB HOU
31 Darst I. Crowell RB CLE
32 Towers T. Kelce TE KC
33 Kay J. Reed TE WAS
34 Meron D. Adams WR GB
35 Maselli A. Rodgers QB GB
36 Reilly J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Reilly G. Tate WR DET
38 Maselli D. Cook RB MIN
39 Meron A. Jeffery WR PHI
40 Kay M. Crabtree WR OAK
41 Towers B. Cooks WR NE
42 Darst T. Brady QB NE
43 R.J. White S. Watkins WR LAR
44 Brinson G. Olsen TE CAR
45 Eisenberg C. Anderson RB DEN
46 Richard C. Hyde RB SF
47 Cummings M. Ingram RB NO
48 Coca T. Coleman RB ATL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Coca D. McFadden RB DAL
50 Cummings S. Diggs WR MIN
51 Richard J. Crowder WR WAS
52 Eisenberg D. Brees QB NO
53 Brinson B. Powell RB NYJ
54 R.J. White M. Gillislee RB NE
55 Darst M. Bryant WR PIT
56 Towers T. Hill WR KC
57 Kay B. Marshall WR NYG
58 Meron M. Lynch RB OAK
59 Maselli J. Graham TE SEA
60 Reilly R. Wilson QB SEA
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Reilly T. Montgomery RB GB
62 Maselli A. Abdullah RB DET
63 Meron J. Landry WR MIA
64 Kay D. Woodhead RB BAL
65 Towers S. Ware RB KC
66 Darst L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
67 R.J. White P. Garcon WR SF
68 Brinson J. Edelman WR NE
69 Eisenberg W. Snead WR NO
70 Richard D. Martin RB TB
71 Cummings P. Perkins RB NYG
72 Coca T. Rawls RB SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Coca T. West RB BAL
74 Cummings K. Benjamin WR CAR
75 Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
76 Eisenberg R. Kelley RB WAS
77 Brinson D. Henry RB TEN
78 R.J. White C. Meredith WR CHI
79 Darst T. Eifert TE CIN
80 Towers F. Gore RB IND
81 Kay E. Sanders WR DEN
82 Meron L. Blount RB PHI
83 Maselli D. Parker WR MIA
84 Reilly Z. Ertz TE PHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Reilly T. Williams WR LAC
86 Maselli K. Hunt RB KC
87 Meron A. Luck QB IND
88 Kay K. Cousins QB WAS
89 Towers J. Rodgers RB TB
90 Darst A. Peterson RB NO
91 R.J. White T. Riddick RB DET
92 Brinson J. Stewart RB CAR
93 Eisenberg J. Williams RB GB
94 Richard K. Rudolph TE MIN
95 Cummings D. Jackson WR TB
96 Coca J. Maclin WR BAL
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Coca E. Lacy RB SEA
98 Cummings M. Mariota QB TEN
99 Richard D. Moncrief WR IND
100 Eisenberg E. Decker WR TEN
101 Brinson J. Winston QB TB
102 R.J. White D. Johnson RB CLE
103 Darst C. Davis WR TEN
104 Towers J. Matthews WR BUF
105 Kay S. Perine RB WAS
106 Meron H. Henry TE LAC
107 Maselli R. Cobb WR GB
108 Reilly C. Coleman WR CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Reilly J. Williams RB BUF
110 Maselli D. Foreman RB HOU
111 Meron J. Hill RB CIN
112 Kay Z. Jones WR BUF
113 Towers M. Forte RB NYJ
114 Darst M. Wallace WR BAL
115 R.J. White J. White RB NE
116 Brinson G. Bernard RB CIN
117 Eisenberg C. Prosise RB SEA
118 Richard R. Anderson WR NYJ
119 Cummings E. Ebron TE DET
120 Coca M. Bennett TE GB
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Coca S. Shepard WR NYG
122 Cummings J. Doyle TE IND
123 Richard J. Conner RB PIT
124 Eisenberg D. Walker TE TEN
125 Brinson A. Morris RB DAL
126 R.J. White B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
127 Darst L. Murray RB MIN
128 Towers C. Newton QB CAR
129 Kay C. Sims RB TB
130 Meron J. Charles RB DEN
131 Maselli K. Golladay WR DET
132 Reilly J. Nelson WR ARI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Reilly M. Mack RB IND
134 Maselli D. Henderson RB DEN
135 Meron D. Carr QB OAK
136 Kay C. Beasley WR DAL
137 Towers D. Washington RB OAK
138 Darst P. Rivers QB LAC
139 R.J. White M. Stafford QB DET
140 Brinson T. Ginn WR NO
141 Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN
142 Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
143 Cummings Broncos DST DEN
144 Coca Cardinals DST ARI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Coca J. Tucker K BAL
146 Cummings S. Gostkowski K NE
147 Richard J. Williams RB SF
148 Eisenberg Seahawks DST SEA
149 Brinson D. Prescott QB DAL
150 R.J. White Rams DST LAR
151 Darst D. Sproles RB PHI
152 Towers T. Taylor QB BUF
153 Kay Steelers DST PIT
154 Meron J. Ross WR CIN
155 Maselli Chiefs DST KC
156 Reilly M. Williams WR LAC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Reilly Giants DST NYG
158 Maselli M. Bryant K ATL
159 Meron Patriots DST NE
160 Kay E. Manning QB NYG
161 Towers Texans DST HOU
162 Darst Vikings DST MIN
163 R.J. White S. Vereen RB NYG
164 Brinson Panthers DST CAR
165 Eisenberg D. Lewis RB NE
166 Richard Bengals DST CIN
167 Cummings K. Britt WR CLE
168 Coca J. Flacco QB BAL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Coca C. Wentz QB PHI
170 Cummings C. Palmer QB ARI
171 Richard M. Crosby K GB
172 Eisenberg A. Vinatieri K IND
173 Brinson G. Gano K CAR
174 R.J. White W. Lutz K NO
175 Darst D. Hopkins K WAS
176 Towers S. Janikowski K OAK
177 Kay C. Boswell K PIT
178 Meron C. Sturgis K PHI
179 Maselli A. Dalton QB CIN
180 Reilly D. Bailey K DAL
Team by Team
Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 1 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 24 K. Allen WR LAC
3 25 A. Robinson WR JAC
4 48 T. Coleman RB ATL
5 49 D. McFadden RB DAL
6 72 T. Rawls RB SEA
7 73 T. West RB BAL
8 96 J. Maclin WR BAL
9 97 E. Lacy RB SEA
10 120 M. Bennett TE GB
11 121 S. Shepard WR NYG
12 144 Cardinals DST ARI
13 145 J. Tucker K BAL
14 168 J. Flacco QB BAL
15 169 C. Wentz QB PHI
Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 2 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 23 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 26 D. Thomas WR DEN
4 47 M. Ingram RB NO
5 50 S. Diggs WR MIN
6 71 P. Perkins RB NYG
7 74 K. Benjamin WR CAR
8 95 D. Jackson WR TB
9 98 M. Mariota QB TEN
10 119 E. Ebron TE DET
11 122 J. Doyle TE IND
12 143 Broncos DST DEN
13 146 S. Gostkowski K NE
14 167 K. Britt WR CLE
15 170 C. Palmer QB ARI
Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 3 L. Bell RB PIT
2 22 D. Hopkins WR HOU
3 27 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 46 C. Hyde RB SF
5 51 J. Crowder WR WAS
6 70 D. Martin RB TB
7 75 M. Ryan QB ATL
8 94 K. Rudolph TE MIN
9 99 D. Moncrief WR IND
10 118 R. Anderson WR NYJ
11 123 J. Conner RB PIT
12 142 C. Kupp WR LAR
13 147 J. Williams RB SF
14 166 Bengals DST CIN
15 171 M. Crosby K GB
Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Brown WR PIT
2 21 E. Elliott RB DAL
3 28 T. Pryor WR WAS
4 45 C. Anderson RB DEN
5 52 D. Brees QB NO
6 69 W. Snead WR NO
7 76 R. Kelley RB WAS
8 93 J. Williams RB GB
9 100 E. Decker WR TEN
10 117 C. Prosise RB SEA
11 124 D. Walker TE TEN
12 141 A. Thielen WR MIN
13 148 Seahawks DST SEA
14 165 D. Lewis RB NE
15 172 A. Vinatieri K IND
Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Jones WR ATL
2 20 D. Baldwin WR SEA
3 29 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 44 G. Olsen TE CAR
5 53 B. Powell RB NYJ
6 68 J. Edelman WR NE
7 77 D. Henry RB TEN
8 92 J. Stewart RB CAR
9 101 J. Winston QB TB
10 116 G. Bernard RB CIN
11 125 A. Morris RB DAL
12 140 T. Ginn WR NO
13 149 D. Prescott QB DAL
14 164 Panthers DST CAR
15 173 G. Gano K CAR
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Evans WR TB
2 19 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 30 L. Miller RB HOU
4 43 S. Watkins WR LAR
5 54 M. Gillislee RB NE
6 67 P. Garcon WR SF
7 78 C. Meredith WR CHI
8 91 T. Riddick RB DET
9 102 D. Johnson RB CLE
10 115 J. White RB NE
11 126 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
12 139 M. Stafford QB DET
13 150 Rams DST LAR
14 163 S. Vereen RB NYG
15 174 W. Lutz K NO
Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 7 A. Green WR CIN
2 18 J. Howard RB CHI
3 31 I. Crowell RB CLE
4 42 T. Brady QB NE
5 55 M. Bryant WR PIT
6 66 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
7 79 T. Eifert TE CIN
8 90 A. Peterson RB NO
9 103 C. Davis WR TEN
10 114 M. Wallace WR BAL
11 127 L. Murray RB MIN
12 138 P. Rivers QB LAC
13 151 D. Sproles RB PHI
14 162 Vikings DST MIN
15 175 D. Hopkins K WAS
Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Freeman RB ATL
2 17 A. Cooper WR OAK
3 32 T. Kelce TE KC
4 41 B. Cooks WR NE
5 56 T. Hill WR KC
6 65 S. Ware RB KC
7 80 F. Gore RB IND
8 89 J. Rodgers RB TB
9 104 J. Matthews WR BUF
10 113 M. Forte RB NYJ
11 128 C. Newton QB CAR
12 137 D. Washington RB OAK
13 152 T. Taylor QB BUF
14 161 Texans DST HOU
15 176 S. Janikowski K OAK
Kay
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Nelson WR GB
2 16 D. Murray RB TEN
3 33 J. Reed TE WAS
4 40 M. Crabtree WR OAK
5 57 B. Marshall WR NYG
6 64 D. Woodhead RB BAL
7 81 E. Sanders WR DEN
8 88 K. Cousins QB WAS
9 105 S. Perine RB WAS
10 112 Z. Jones WR BUF
11 129 C. Sims RB TB
12 136 C. Beasley WR DAL
13 153 Steelers DST PIT
14 160 E. Manning QB NYG
15 177 C. Boswell K PIT
Meron
Rd Pk Player
1 10 L. McCoy RB BUF
2 15 T. Hilton WR IND
3 34 D. Adams WR GB
4 39 A. Jeffery WR PHI
5 58 M. Lynch RB OAK
6 63 J. Landry WR MIA
7 82 L. Blount RB PHI
8 87 A. Luck QB IND
9 106 H. Henry TE LAC
10 111 J. Hill RB CIN
11 130 J. Charles RB DEN
12 135 D. Carr QB OAK
13 154 J. Ross WR CIN
14 159 Patriots DST NE
15 178 C. Sturgis K PHI
Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 14 D. Bryant WR DAL
3 35 A. Rodgers QB GB
4 38 D. Cook RB MIN
5 59 J. Graham TE SEA
6 62 A. Abdullah RB DET
7 83 D. Parker WR MIA
8 86 K. Hunt RB KC
9 107 R. Cobb WR GB
10 110 D. Foreman RB HOU
11 131 K. Golladay WR DET
12 134 D. Henderson RB DEN
13 155 Chiefs DST KC
14 158 M. Bryant K ATL
15 179 A. Dalton QB CIN
Reilly
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Thomas WR NO
2 13 J. Ajayi RB MIA
3 36 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 37 G. Tate WR DET
5 60 R. Wilson QB SEA
6 61 T. Montgomery RB GB
7 84 Z. Ertz TE PHI
8 85 T. Williams WR LAC
9 108 C. Coleman WR CLE
10 109 J. Williams RB BUF
11 132 J. Nelson WR ARI
12 133 M. Mack RB IND
13 156 M. Williams WR LAC
14 157 Giants DST NYG
15 180 D. Bailey K DAL
