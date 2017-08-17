2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Our 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft starts with Giant surprise at No. 1 with Odell Beckham

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Every now and then there's a pick or a strategy in a mock draft that surprises you. Usually, it's someone waiting a really long time to take a quarterback or tight end, going deep into the Zero-RB strategy or drafting a kicker in the first few rounds.

Yup, I've seen that happen before.

Occasionally, someone will make a somewhat shocking pick at No. 1 overall, which happened here in this 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Instead of the usual first two selections we've seen in most drafts with David Johnson or Le'Veon Bell , who are the top two choices based on Average Draft Position, Odell Beckham went with the first pick to video producer Matthew Coca.

To some, that may not seem like a huge surprise. After all, Beckham is an elite talent who has finished No. 10, No. 6 and No. 9 overall among non-quarterbacks in this format over the past three years. He could make the jump to No. 1 this season, which is what Coca is expecting.

Coca said the addition of receiver Brandon Marshall to the Giants and expected growth of second-year receiver Sterling Shepard should help Beckham get more single coverage this year. That, hopefully, will lead to even more dominant stats than we've had from Beckham over the past three seasons.

"The Giants haven't had a real threat opposite Odell Beckham since he's been on the team, and he's consistently put up monster numbers," Coca said. "You add Marshall and Shepard this year, and I expect a lot of one-on-one's for Beckham to expose."

I recently broke down who should be the No. 1 overall pick this year, and I would have taken Johnson, followed by Bell. I also like Antonio Brown and Julio Jones better than Beckham. But this wasn't my pick.

Coca wanted Beckham, and that's the player he built his team around. The rest of his squad is Tevin Coleman , Darren McFadden , Eddie Lacy , Thomas Rawls and Terrance West at running back, and Keenan Allen , Allen Robinson , Jeremy Maclin and Shepard join Beckham at receiver. He has Martellus Bennett at tight end, and he was the last owner to draft a quarterback, which resulted in a combination of Joe Flacco and Carson Wentz .

I don't love his quarterback situation, but I can get behind drafting Beckham at No. 1 overall if that's the guy you want. Remember, your team, your decision.

I made a somewhat controversial decision to draft Ezekiel Elliott in Round 2 after starting my team with Brown at No. 4 overall. Elliott, who is suspended for six games with an appeal pending, was the best player to pair with Brown, and I drafted him over other running backs like Leonard Fournette and Todd Gurley , as well as receivers like DeAndre Hopkins and Terrelle Pryor .

There's a chance Elliott's suspension will be reduced on appeal, and he could end up as a steal in the back end of the second round. We don't know how this will play out, but I have no problem taking chances with my roster if it gives me the best opportunity to win a Fantasy title. And Elliott can do that, even if he's not back on the field until Week 8.

I was still able to get Pryor in Round 3, and I love this group of receivers with Brown, Pryor, Willie Snead , Eric Decker and Adam Thielen . My running backs are Elliott, C.J. Anderson, Rob Kelley , Jamaal Williams , C.J. Prosise and Dion Lewis , and Coca stole McFadden from me, although he reached for him in Round 5.

Drew Brees was tremendous value in Round 5, and I was the last owner to draft a tight end, which was Delanie Walker in Round 11. I don't love Walker this year, but I'll gladly settle for him in this spot. My team should be solid, and it could be spectacular if Elliott gets his suspension reduced.

This is our second version of a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. The first one took place in late July, and you can see the results here for what has changed since then. In that draft, Johnson went No. 1 overall, and Beckham was selected at No. 6.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Matthew Coca, Video Producer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Will Brinson, NFL Writer R.J. White, NFL Editor J. Darin Darst, College Sports Producer Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer

Eric Kay, Editorial Director Meron Berkson, Video Producer George Maselli, Fantasy Editor Scott Reilly, Video Producer