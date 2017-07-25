Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Pierre Garcon is a high-volume Fantasy target in San Francisco

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Pierre Garcon is ready. Bring on the targets.

He's expected to deliver.

Garcon left Washington as a free agent to sign with the 49ers this offseason on a five-year deal worth $47.5 million, including $17 million guaranteed. He's easily the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco since his teammates include Marquise Goodwin, Jeremy Kerley, Aldrick Robinson and several other guys you've never heard of.

It puts Garcon in the position to see a hefty amount of targets this year, which makes him a valuable Fantasy asset. While you might not covet a 30-year-old receiver on a bad team with Brian Hoyer at quarterback, you might want to change your mind.

Garcon could be a steal on Draft Day in the majority of leagues.

"They're trying to get me the ball," Garcon said in a recent interview with CBS Sports. "And it's my job to make them know it's worth getting me the ball."

Pierre Garcon WR / San Francisco (2016 stats with Washington) TAR: 116 REC: 79 YDS: 1,041 TD: 3

Garcon spent the offseason working out with noted NFL trainer Tony Villani at XPE Sports. Villani, who has worked with Garcon for about 10 years, said Garcon is prepared for a heavy workload this year.

Villani said Garcon has done extra work to be ready for more bubble screens and quick slants, and Villani has even trained Garcon like a running back.

"He wants the ball," Villani said. "He told me he wants to focus less on explosive speed and more getting in shape in ball drills. He wants to be in better shape and be on the field more."

It's not like Garcon didn't get the ball in Washington. He led the team in targets in 2016 with 116, which resulted in 79 catches for 1,041 yards and three touchdowns. He now has four years in a row with at least 100 targets.

But Garcon is being reunited with coach Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the last time these two were together was 2013 when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Washington. Garcon was the No. 1 receiver for the Redskins then, and he had a monster campaign with 184 targets for 113 catches, 1,346 yards and five touchdowns. The targets and catches led the NFL that season.

And that could be where Garcon's production is headed again. Shanahan has a history of featuring his No. 1 receiver when he was an offensive coordinator, including stops in Houston with Andre Johnson, Washington with Garcon and Atlanta with Julio Jones.

Garcon joked that Shanahan likes getting his top guy the ball because "he used to play receiver," including two years at the University of Texas when he combined for 14 catches and 127 yards. But Garcon is happy for this reunion with Shanahan given what the two did together in Washington.

"It was an easy decision to make for me," Garcon said. "I've been around Kyle, and I know him very well. ... I'm definitely looking forward to helping that organization turn things around there. They wanted me, and I want to be where I'm wanted."

Shanahan said to CBS Sports when the 49ers signed Garcon that "I didn't go into free agency saying we need Pierre because I've coached him before. You go into free agency and you study all the free agents who are available and then you stack them and see who can help your team the most. Pierre was at the top of that list. Also knowing him made me feel better about that because you know exactly what you're getting. But it all starts with the tape. It was very encouraging to turn on the tape and watch the level Pierre is still playing at. When you see that on tape and you also know the type of guy (he is). ... I was very excited to get him."

Garcon said the playbook Shanahan is using now is similar to the one he used in Washington, but that it's "stuff that they've advanced on." Garcon also said Hoyer is underrated as a quality NFL quarterback.

"He knows a lot of things, a lot of players, a lot of systems," Garcon said. "He's not a young guy, he won't be a deer in the headlights. He knows what to expect. He's a veteran. I definitely look forward to playing with him and make some plays for him."

Hoyer isn't going to be the Fantasy selling point for Garcon. His targets are what you're buying as a Fantasy owner, especially in Shanahan's offense.

In Houston, Shanahan had Johnson with two years of at least 170 targets, 101 catches, 1,500 yards and eight touchdowns. In Washington, Shanahan had the big year with Garcon in 2013 and also got Santana Moss 146 targets for 93 catches, 1,115 yards and six touchdowns in 2010.

And Jones averaged more than 11 targets a game in two years under Shanahan in Atlanta. In 2015, Jones had the best year of his career with 203 targets for 136 catches, 1,871 yards and eight touchdowns.

Now, it's not fair to compare Garcon to Jones or Johnson when he was with the Texans. But it's clear Garcon is going to have plenty of chances to make plays.

And that's all we can ask for as Fantasy owners, especially since Garcon's Average Draft Position on Fantasy Pros is Round 8 as the No. 35 receiver off the board. If you can get him at that value, it's a steal.

I would draft Garcon as early as Round 6 in all leagues because I'm expecting him to be around 100 catches, 1,100 yards and five touchdowns. He should be a standout option in PPR, and he's a low-end starter in standard formats.

It might not be sexy to covet Garcon on Draft Day. But the targets he's about to get in Shanahan's offense as the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers makes him someone to target in the majority of Fantasy leagues this year.