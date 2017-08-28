2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Preseason Trade Chart

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!



What is the Trade Chart? The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring or PPR leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player Stnd PPR David Johnson , ARI 40 43 Le'Veon Bell , PIT 37 40 LeSean McCoy , BUF 32 34 Melvin Gordon , LAC 32 34 Devonta Freeman , ATL 30 32 DeMarco Murray , TEN 25 27 Jay Ajayi , MIA 23 24 Jordan Howard , CHI 22 23 Isaiah Crowell , CLE 20 21 Ezekiel Elliott , DAL 20 21 Todd Gurley , LAR 20 21 Leonard Fournette , JAC 17 17 Christian McCaffrey , CAR 16 19 Dalvin Cook , MIN 16 18 Kareem Hunt , KC 15 18 Carlos Hyde , SF 15 17 Lamar Miller , HOU 14 15 Joe Mixon , CIN 14 15 C.J. Anderson, DEN 13 14 Mark Ingram , NO 12 13 Marshawn Lynch , OAK 12 12 Ty Montgomery , GB 11 13 Doug Martin , TB 11 12 Ameer Abdullah , DET 11 11 Mike Gillislee , NE 11 11 Terrance West , BAL 10 11 Rob Kelley , WAS 10 10 Bilal Powell , NYJ 9 11 Tevin Coleman , ATL 9 10 Darren McFadden , DAL 9 10 Danny Woodhead , BAL 8 11 Frank Gore , IND 8 9 Paul Perkins , NYG 8 9 Derrick Henry , TEN 8 9 Thomas Rawls , SEA 8 8 Adrian Peterson , NO 7 8 LeGarrette Blount , PHI 7 7 James White , NE 6 8 Jonathan Stewart , CAR 6 7 Jonathan Williams , BUF 6 6 Jeremy Hill , CIN 6 6 Jamaal Williams , GB 6 6 Rex Burkhead , NE 6 6 Jacquizz Rodgers , TB 6 6 Duke Johnson , CLE 5 7 Jamaal Charles , DEN 5 6 Theo Riddick , DET 5 6 Alvin Kamara , NO 5 6 DeAndre Washington , OAK 5 6 Darren Sproles , PHI 5 6 D'Onta Foreman , HOU 5 5 Marlon Mack , IND 5 5 Latavius Murray , MIN 5 5 Matt Forte , NYJ 5 5 Eddie Lacy , SEA 5 5 Matt Breida , SF 5 5 Samaje Perine , WAS 5 5

Wide receivers

Player Stnd PPR Julio Jones , ATL 37 40 Antonio Brown , PIT 37 40 Odell Beckham , NYG 34 37 Mike Evans , TB 31 34 A.J. Green, CIN 30 33 Jordy Nelson , GB 29 32 Dez Bryant , DAL 28 30 Michael Thomas , NO 24 27 Doug Baldwin , SEA 20 23 Amari Cooper , OAK 18 21 Brandin Cooks , NE 18 20 DeAndre Hopkins , HOU 17 20 T.Y. Hilton, IND 17 19 Terrelle Pryor , WAS 17 19 Demaryius Thomas , DEN 16 19 Keenan Allen , LAC 16 19 Davante Adams , GB 14 16 Alshon Jeffery , PHI 14 16 Michael Crabtree , OAK 13 16 Jamison Crowder , WAS 11 14 Tyreek Hill , KC 11 13 Martavis Bryant , PIT 11 13 Golden Tate , DET 10 13 Sammy Watkins , LAR 10 12 DeVante Parker , MIA 10 12 Larry Fitzgerald , ARI 9 11 Stefon Diggs , MIN 8 12 Willie Snead , NO 8 11 Kelvin Benjamin , CAR 8 10 Allen Robinson , JAC 8 10 Tyrell Williams , LAC 8 10 Jarvis Landry , MIA 8 10 Emmanuel Sanders , DEN 7 10 Pierre Garcon , SF 7 10 Brandon Marshall , NYJ 7 9 Jeremy Maclin , BAL 6 8 Randall Cobb , GB 6 8 DeSean Jackson , TB 6 8 Eric Decker , TEN 6 8 Corey Davis , TEN 6 8 John Brown , ARI 6 7 Chris Hogan , NE 6 7 Cooper Kupp , LAR 5 7 Robby Anderson , NYJ 5 7 Mike Wallace , BAL 5 6 Kenny Britt , CLE 5 6 Donte Moncrief , IND 5 6 Ted Ginn , NO 5 6

Tight ends

Player Stnd PPR Rob Gronkowski , NE 25 27 Travis Kelce , KC 13 15 Jordan Reed , WAS 11 13 Jimmy Graham , SEA 11 12 Greg Olsen , CAR 10 12 Zach Ertz , PHI 10 12 Tyler Eifert , CIN 9 10 Kyle Rudolph , MIN 8 10 Hunter Henry , LAC 7 8 Delanie Walker , TEN 6 7 Martellus Bennett , GB 5 6 Eric Ebron , DET 5 5 Jack Doyle , IND 5 5 Evan Engram , NYG 5 5

Quarterbacks