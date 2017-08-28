Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Preseason Trade Chart

Did your draft disappoint? Want to make a run at adding another stud player? For the first time ever, we're releasing a Preseason Trade Chart to help you swing a deal to make your roster rock.

What is the Trade Chart? The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring or PPR leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

PlayerStndPPR
David Johnson , ARI4043
Le'Veon Bell , PIT3740
LeSean McCoy , BUF3234
Melvin Gordon , LAC3234
Devonta Freeman , ATL3032
DeMarco Murray , TEN2527
Jay Ajayi , MIA2324
Jordan Howard , CHI2223
Isaiah Crowell , CLE2021
Ezekiel Elliott , DAL2021
Todd Gurley , LAR2021
Leonard Fournette , JAC1717
Christian McCaffrey , CAR1619
Dalvin Cook , MIN1618
Kareem Hunt , KC1518
Carlos Hyde , SF1517
Lamar Miller , HOU1415
Joe Mixon , CIN1415
C.J. Anderson, DEN1314
Mark Ingram , NO1213
Marshawn Lynch , OAK1212
Ty Montgomery , GB1113
Doug Martin , TB1112
Ameer Abdullah , DET1111
Mike Gillislee , NE1111
Terrance West , BAL1011
Rob Kelley , WAS1010
Bilal Powell , NYJ911
Tevin Coleman , ATL910
Darren McFadden , DAL910
Danny Woodhead , BAL811
Frank Gore , IND89
Paul Perkins , NYG89
Derrick Henry , TEN89
Thomas Rawls , SEA88
Adrian Peterson , NO78
LeGarrette Blount , PHI77
James White , NE68
Jonathan Stewart , CAR67
Jonathan Williams , BUF66
Jeremy Hill , CIN66
Jamaal Williams , GB66
Rex Burkhead , NE66
Jacquizz Rodgers , TB66
Duke Johnson , CLE57
Jamaal Charles , DEN56
Theo Riddick , DET56
Alvin Kamara , NO56
DeAndre Washington , OAK56
Darren Sproles , PHI56
D'Onta Foreman , HOU55
Marlon Mack , IND55
Latavius Murray , MIN55
Matt Forte , NYJ55
Eddie Lacy , SEA55
Matt Breida , SF55
Samaje Perine , WAS55

Wide receivers

PlayerStndPPR
Julio Jones , ATL3740
Antonio Brown , PIT3740
Odell Beckham , NYG3437
Mike Evans , TB3134
A.J. Green, CIN3033
Jordy Nelson , GB2932
Dez Bryant , DAL2830
Michael Thomas , NO2427
Doug Baldwin , SEA2023
Amari Cooper , OAK1821
Brandin Cooks , NE1820
DeAndre Hopkins , HOU1720
T.Y. Hilton, IND1719
Terrelle Pryor , WAS1719
Demaryius Thomas , DEN1619
Keenan Allen , LAC1619
Davante Adams , GB1416
Alshon Jeffery , PHI1416
Michael Crabtree , OAK1316
Jamison Crowder , WAS1114
Tyreek Hill , KC1113
Martavis Bryant , PIT1113
Golden Tate , DET1013
Sammy Watkins , LAR1012
DeVante Parker , MIA1012
Larry Fitzgerald , ARI911
Stefon Diggs , MIN812
Willie Snead , NO811
Kelvin Benjamin , CAR810
Allen Robinson , JAC810
Tyrell Williams , LAC810
Jarvis Landry , MIA810
Emmanuel Sanders , DEN710
Pierre Garcon , SF710
Brandon Marshall , NYJ79
Jeremy Maclin , BAL68
Randall Cobb , GB68
DeSean Jackson , TB68
Eric Decker , TEN68
Corey Davis , TEN68
John Brown , ARI67
Chris Hogan , NE67
Cooper Kupp , LAR57
Robby Anderson , NYJ57
Mike Wallace , BAL56
Kenny Britt , CLE56
Donte Moncrief , IND56
Ted Ginn , NO56

Tight ends

PlayerStndPPR
Rob Gronkowski , NE2527
Travis Kelce , KC1315
Jordan Reed , WAS1113
Jimmy Graham , SEA1112
Greg Olsen , CAR1012
Zach Ertz , PHI1012
Tyler Eifert , CIN910
Kyle Rudolph , MIN810
Hunter Henry , LAC78
Delanie Walker , TEN67
Martellus Bennett , GB56
Eric Ebron , DET55
Jack Doyle , IND55
Evan Engram , NYG55

Quarterbacks

PlayerStndPPR
Aaron Rodgers , GB1717
Tom Brady , NE1616
Drew Brees , NO1515
Matt Ryan , ATL1212
Russell Wilson , SEA1111
Jameis Winston , TB1111
Marcus Mariota , TEN1111
Kirk Cousins , WAS1111
Ben Roethlisberger , PIT99
Andrew Luck , IND88
Derek Carr , OAK88
Cam Newton , CAR77
Dak Prescott , DAL77
Matthew Stafford , DET77
Philip Rivers , LAC77
Eli Manning , NYG77
