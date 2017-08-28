2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Preseason Trade Chart

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
What is the Trade Chart? The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring or PPR leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|Player
|Stnd
|PPR
|
David Johnson
, ARI
|40
|43
|
Le'Veon Bell
, PIT
|37
|40
|
LeSean McCoy
, BUF
|32
|34
|
Melvin Gordon
, LAC
|32
|34
|
Devonta Freeman
, ATL
|30
|32
|
DeMarco Murray
, TEN
|25
|27
|
Jay Ajayi
, MIA
|23
|24
|
Jordan Howard
, CHI
|22
|23
|
Isaiah Crowell
, CLE
|20
|21
|
Ezekiel Elliott
, DAL
|20
|21
|
Todd Gurley
, LAR
|20
|21
|
Leonard Fournette
, JAC
|17
|17
|
Christian McCaffrey
, CAR
|16
|19
|
Dalvin Cook
, MIN
|16
|18
|
Kareem Hunt
, KC
|15
|18
|
Carlos Hyde
, SF
|15
|17
|
Lamar Miller
, HOU
|14
|15
|
Joe Mixon
, CIN
|14
|15
|C.J. Anderson, DEN
|13
|14
|
Mark Ingram
, NO
|12
|13
|
Marshawn Lynch
, OAK
|12
|12
|
Ty Montgomery
, GB
|11
|13
|
Doug Martin
, TB
|11
|12
|
Ameer Abdullah
, DET
|11
|11
|
Mike Gillislee
, NE
|11
|11
|
Terrance West
, BAL
|10
|11
|
Rob Kelley
, WAS
|10
|10
|
Bilal Powell
, NYJ
|9
|11
|
Tevin Coleman
, ATL
|9
|10
|
Darren McFadden
, DAL
|9
|10
|
Danny Woodhead
, BAL
|8
|11
|
Frank Gore
, IND
|8
|9
|
Paul Perkins
, NYG
|8
|9
|
Derrick Henry
, TEN
|8
|9
|
Thomas Rawls
, SEA
|8
|8
|
Adrian Peterson
, NO
|7
|8
|
LeGarrette Blount
, PHI
|7
|7
|
James White
, NE
|6
|8
|
Jonathan Stewart
, CAR
|6
|7
|
Jonathan Williams
, BUF
|6
|6
|
Jeremy Hill
, CIN
|6
|6
|
Jamaal Williams
, GB
|6
|6
|
Rex Burkhead
, NE
|6
|6
|
Jacquizz Rodgers
, TB
|6
|6
|
Duke Johnson
, CLE
|5
|7
|
Jamaal Charles
, DEN
|5
|6
|
Theo Riddick
, DET
|5
|6
|
Alvin Kamara
, NO
|5
|6
|
DeAndre Washington
, OAK
|5
|6
|
Darren Sproles
, PHI
|5
|6
|
D'Onta Foreman
, HOU
|5
|5
|
Marlon Mack
, IND
|5
|5
|
Latavius Murray
, MIN
|5
|5
|
Matt Forte
, NYJ
|5
|5
|
Eddie Lacy
, SEA
|5
|5
|
Matt Breida
, SF
|5
|5
|
Samaje Perine
, WAS
|5
|5
Wide receivers
|Player
|Stnd
|PPR
|
Julio Jones
, ATL
|37
|40
|
Antonio Brown
, PIT
|37
|40
|
Odell Beckham
, NYG
|34
|37
|
Mike Evans
, TB
|31
|34
|A.J. Green, CIN
|30
|33
|
Jordy Nelson
, GB
|29
|32
|
Dez Bryant
, DAL
|28
|30
|
Michael Thomas
, NO
|24
|27
|
Doug Baldwin
, SEA
|20
|23
|
Amari Cooper
, OAK
|18
|21
|
Brandin Cooks
, NE
|18
|20
|
DeAndre Hopkins
, HOU
|17
|20
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|17
|19
|
Terrelle Pryor
, WAS
|17
|19
|
Demaryius Thomas
, DEN
|16
|19
|
Keenan Allen
, LAC
|16
|19
|
Davante Adams
, GB
|14
|16
|
Alshon Jeffery
, PHI
|14
|16
|
Michael Crabtree
, OAK
|13
|16
|
Jamison Crowder
, WAS
|11
|14
|
Tyreek Hill
, KC
|11
|13
|
Martavis Bryant
, PIT
|11
|13
|
Golden Tate
, DET
|10
|13
|
Sammy Watkins
, LAR
|10
|12
|
DeVante Parker
, MIA
|10
|12
|
Larry Fitzgerald
, ARI
|9
|11
|
Stefon Diggs
, MIN
|8
|12
|
Willie Snead
, NO
|8
|11
|
Kelvin Benjamin
, CAR
|8
|10
|
Allen Robinson
, JAC
|8
|10
|
Tyrell Williams
, LAC
|8
|10
|
Jarvis Landry
, MIA
|8
|10
|
Emmanuel Sanders
, DEN
|7
|10
|
Pierre Garcon
, SF
|7
|10
|
Brandon Marshall
, NYJ
|7
|9
|
Jeremy Maclin
, BAL
|6
|8
|
Randall Cobb
, GB
|6
|8
|
DeSean Jackson
, TB
|6
|8
|
Eric Decker
, TEN
|6
|8
|
Corey Davis
, TEN
|6
|8
|
John Brown
, ARI
|6
|7
|
Chris Hogan
, NE
|6
|7
|
Cooper Kupp
, LAR
|5
|7
|
Robby Anderson
, NYJ
|5
|7
|
Mike Wallace
, BAL
|5
|6
|
Kenny Britt
, CLE
|5
|6
|
Donte Moncrief
, IND
|5
|6
|
Ted Ginn
, NO
|5
|6
Tight ends
|Player
|Stnd
|PPR
|
Rob Gronkowski
, NE
|25
|27
|
Travis Kelce
, KC
|13
|15
|
Jordan Reed
, WAS
|11
|13
|
Jimmy Graham
, SEA
|11
|12
|
Greg Olsen
, CAR
|10
|12
|
Zach Ertz
, PHI
|10
|12
|
Tyler Eifert
, CIN
|9
|10
|
Kyle Rudolph
, MIN
|8
|10
|
Hunter Henry
, LAC
|7
|8
|
Delanie Walker
, TEN
|6
|7
|
Martellus Bennett
, GB
|5
|6
|
Eric Ebron
, DET
|5
|5
|
Jack Doyle
, IND
|5
|5
|
Evan Engram
, NYG
|5
|5
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Stnd
|PPR
|
Aaron Rodgers
, GB
|17
|17
|
Tom Brady
, NE
|16
|16
|
Drew Brees
, NO
|15
|15
|
Matt Ryan
, ATL
|12
|12
|
Russell Wilson
, SEA
|11
|11
|
Jameis Winston
, TB
|11
|11
|
Marcus Mariota
, TEN
|11
|11
|
Kirk Cousins
, WAS
|11
|11
|
Ben Roethlisberger
, PIT
|9
|9
|
Andrew Luck
, IND
|8
|8
|
Derek Carr
, OAK
|8
|8
|
Cam Newton
, CAR
|7
|7
|
Dak Prescott
, DAL
|7
|7
|
Matthew Stafford
, DET
|7
|7
|
Philip Rivers
, LAC
|7
|7
|
Eli Manning
, NYG
|7
|7
