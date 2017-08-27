2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: QB bye-week cheat sheet

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Some Fantasy owners like to have all of their bases covered on Draft Day. For them, we offer an easy-to-use cheat sheet to see when your starting quarterback is on bye.

We've gone ahead and found the matchups that appear favorable for non-obvious Fantasy starters between Weeks 5 and 11. Simply find the quarterback you drafted to be your starter and check out which late-round signal-callers you can swipe to fill the void during the season.

Week 5 bye: Drew Brees , Kirk Cousins , Matt Ryan

Alternatives: Jay Cutler (vs. TEN), Andy Dalton (vs. BUF), Brian Hoyer (at IND)

Week 6 bye: Dak Prescott , Russell Wilson

Alternatives: Carson Palmer (vs. TB), Tom Savage (vs. CLE), Matthew Stafford (at NO)

Week 7 bye: Matthew Stafford

Alternatives: Jay Cutler (vs. NYJ), Dak Prescott (at SF), Carson Wentz (vs. WAS)



Week 8 bye: Marcus Mariota , Aaron Rodgers

Alternatives: Jay Cutler (at BAL), Andy Dalton (vs. IND), Dak Prescott (at WAS), Carson Wentz (vs. SF)

Week 9 bye: Tom Brady , Philip Rivers , Ben Roethlisberger

Alternatives: Jay Cutler (vs. OAK), Carson Palmer (at SF), Tom Savage (vs. IND), Tyrod Taylor (at NYJ)

Week 10 bye: Derek Carr

Alternatives: Eli Manning (at SF), Matthew Stafford (vs. CLE), Tyrod Taylor (vs. NO)

Week 11 bye: Andrew Luck , Cam Newton , Jameis Winston

Alternatives: Philip Rivers (vs. BUF), Matthew Stafford (at CHI)