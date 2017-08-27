2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: QB bye-week cheat sheet
Want to draft the quarterback you'll want when your starter is on bye? We've done the leg work for you so all that's left to do is make a pick.
Some Fantasy owners like to have all of their bases covered on Draft Day. For them, we offer an easy-to-use cheat sheet to see when your starting quarterback is on bye.
We've gone ahead and found the matchups that appear favorable for non-obvious Fantasy starters between Weeks 5 and 11. Simply find the quarterback you drafted to be your starter and check out which late-round signal-callers you can swipe to fill the void during the season.
Week 5 bye:
Drew Brees
,
Kirk Cousins
, Matt Ryan
Alternatives: Jay Cutler (vs. TEN), Andy Dalton (vs. BUF), Brian Hoyer (at IND)
Week 6 bye:
Dak Prescott
,
Russell Wilson
Alternatives: Carson Palmer (vs. TB), Tom Savage (vs. CLE), Matthew Stafford (at NO)
Week 7 bye: Matthew Stafford
Alternatives: Jay Cutler (vs. NYJ), Dak Prescott (at SF), Carson Wentz (vs. WAS)
Week 8 bye:
Marcus Mariota
,
Aaron Rodgers
Alternatives: Jay Cutler (at BAL), Andy Dalton (vs. IND), Dak Prescott (at WAS), Carson Wentz (vs. SF)
Week 9 bye:
Tom Brady
,
Philip Rivers
,
Ben Roethlisberger
Alternatives: Jay Cutler (vs. OAK), Carson Palmer (at SF), Tom Savage (vs. IND), Tyrod Taylor (at NYJ)
Week 10 bye:
Derek Carr
Alternatives: Eli Manning (at SF), Matthew Stafford (vs. CLE), Tyrod Taylor (vs. NO)
Week 11 bye:
Andrew Luck
,
Cam Newton
,
Jameis Winston
Alternatives: Philip Rivers (vs. BUF), Matthew Stafford (at CHI)
