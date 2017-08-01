2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback Tiers 2.0
With the preseason about to start, another round of tiers at the deepest position in Fantasy Football is warranted.
Nineteen quarterbacks are good enough to begin the year as a starter for your Fantasy team.
But only five can be considered in the top tier.
Only a handful of changes have been made since our first run of quarterback tiers. No signal-caller has tumbled down the ranks, but there's a lot to dislike about Andrew Luck 's situation. If he's still sidelined by Aug. 20 -- three weeks before the Indianapolis Colts ' first game -- then he'll probably fall.
The biggest jump was made by Kirk Cousins . His receiving threats (including Jordan Reed , the one who started camp on the PUP list) are better than first believed, and he'll end up flirting with 600 pass attempts. If he looks great this summer -- or if Jameis Winston doesn't -- he'll creep into the top six at the position.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...
-
Podcast: Lamar Miller a Bust?
Bust alert for Lamar Miller! Will Miller be able to improve upon his disappointing 2016 se...
-
Running Back Tiers 2.0
Holdouts, injuries and suspensions loom toward the top of the running back rank list, but the...
-
14-team standard mock draft
Are you ready to draft? You can see if we are. Check out the results from our just completed...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
Add a Comment