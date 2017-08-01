2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback Tiers 2.0

Nineteen quarterbacks are good enough to begin the year as a starter for your Fantasy team.

But only five can be considered in the top tier.

Only a handful of changes have been made since our first run of quarterback tiers. No signal-caller has tumbled down the ranks, but there's a lot to dislike about Andrew Luck 's situation. If he's still sidelined by Aug. 20 -- three weeks before the Indianapolis Colts ' first game -- then he'll probably fall.

The biggest jump was made by Kirk Cousins . His receiving threats (including Jordan Reed , the one who started camp on the PUP list) are better than first believed, and he'll end up flirting with 600 pass attempts. If he looks great this summer -- or if Jameis Winston doesn't -- he'll creep into the top six at the position.