2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback Tiers 2.0

With the preseason about to start, another round of tiers at the deepest position in Fantasy Football is warranted.

Nineteen quarterbacks are good enough to begin the year as a starter for your Fantasy team. 

But only five can be considered in the top tier. 

Only a handful of changes have been made since our first run of quarterback tiers. No signal-caller has tumbled down the ranks, but there's a lot to dislike about Andrew Luck 's situation. If he's still sidelined by Aug. 20 -- three weeks before the Indianapolis Colts ' first game -- then he'll probably fall.

The biggest jump was made by Kirk Cousins . His receiving threats (including Jordan Reed , the one who started camp on the PUP list) are better than first believed, and he'll end up flirting with 600 pass attempts. If he looks great this summer -- or if Jameis Winston doesn't -- he'll creep into the top six at the position. 

Elite Excellent Very Good
Rounds 2, 3 Rounds 4, 5 Round 7
Aaron Rodgers Drew Brees Kirk Cousins
Tom Brady Andrew Luck Jameis Winston

 Matt Ryan
The Steal
Tier 		No. 2 QB/BIG Upside
Rounds 8 - 11 Rounds 12+
Russell Wilson Carson Palmer
Derek Carr Dak Prescott
Marcus Mariota Cam Newton
Ben Roethlisberger Andy Dalton
Eli Manning Matthew Stafford
Philip Rivers Tyrod Taylor
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories