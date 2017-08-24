2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback Tier Rankings 4.0 highlight Andrew Luck's fall
Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota have looked great this preseason -- and have jumped into the third tier in our latest Quarterback Tier rankings. Meanwhile, Andrew Luck keeps falling.
Yes, the quarterback position is still very deep. Yes, you should still wait for one. But you should know that there's a gap developing between the top six or so passers and the rest.
Preseason play has helped draw interest to Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota . Both have looked great -- Mariota especially. They've climbed into the same tier as Matt Ryan , Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson and are now being taken before 90th overall.
Meanwhile, Andrew Luck continues to drop. He's still not practicing and it's being suggested that he'll miss the first couple of games. He's still on the PUP list and, despite the team saying otherwise, could be kept on it when the season starts. If it happens, the earliest he'd play is at home versus the Jaguars in Week 7. Drafting Luck means taking a chance -- and taking a second quarterback before the season starts.
|Elite
|Excellent
|Very Good
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Rounds 6-8
|Aaron Rodgers
|Drew Brees
|Matt Ryan
|Tom Brady
|
|Kirk Cousins
|
|
|Jameis Winston
|
|
|Russell Wilson
|
|
|Marcus Mariota
|The Steal Tier
|No. 2 QB/BIG Upside
|
|Rounds 9 - 10
|Rounds 11+
|
|Andrew Luck
|Dak Prescott
|
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Cam Newton
|
|Derek Carr
|Andy Dalton
|
|Philip Rivers
|Matthew Stafford
|
|
|Eli Manning
|
|
|Carson Palmer
|
-
