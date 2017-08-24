2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback Tier Rankings 4.0 highlight Andrew Luck's fall

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Tiers: QB | RB | WR | TE

Yes, the quarterback position is still very deep. Yes, you should still wait for one. But you should know that there's a gap developing between the top six or so passers and the rest.

Preseason play has helped draw interest to Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota . Both have looked great -- Mariota especially. They've climbed into the same tier as Matt Ryan , Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson and are now being taken before 90th overall.

Meanwhile, Andrew Luck continues to drop. He's still not practicing and it's being suggested that he'll miss the first couple of games. He's still on the PUP list and, despite the team saying otherwise, could be kept on it when the season starts. If it happens, the earliest he'd play is at home versus the Jaguars in Week 7. Drafting Luck means taking a chance -- and taking a second quarterback before the season starts.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Stitcher