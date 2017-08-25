2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Receivers key to picking No. 4 overall in a PPR draft, but don't forget about the running backs
With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget about getting those running backs.
The fourth overall pick is a no-sweat choice. Antonio Brown or Julio Jones should be there -- if they're not then Le'Veon Bell might be. You're guaranteed to be off to a good start.
You're also guaranteed another very good player in Round 2, and potentially Round 3. That's because you're locked into three players in the top 30 in Fantasy. A smart Fantasy owner would pre-rank his or her top 30 players ahead of the draft for easier choosing.
That same owner should also plan to begin the draft with at least one running back in those first three picks, then be on the lookout for another in Round 4. Once you're up in Round 5 -- 52nd overall -- you shouldn't expect the backfield options to be grand, even in a PPR format.
Finally, ever single owner in the No. 4 slot should keep tabs on what the people in Nos. 1, 2 and 3 draft slots need. I took chances on waiting one round for Jimmy Graham and then Matt Ryan knowing that their positions weren't in total demand by the three owners picking twice before my next choice. The calculated risk paid off with very good values in Rounds 5 and 7. It made all the difference in how my squad turned out.
Here is my team at No. 4 overall:
- 1.4 Julio Jones, WR, ATL
- 2.9 DeAndre Hopkins , WR, HOU
- 3.4 Isaiah Crowell , RB, CLE
- 4.9 Carlos Hyde , RB, SF
- 5.4 Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
- 6.9 DeVante Parker , WR, MIA
- 7.4 Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
- 8.9 Adrian Peterson , RB, NO
- 9.4 Rex Burkhead , RB, NE
- 10.9 Zay Jones , WR, BUF
- 11.4 Alvin Kamara , RB, NO
- 12.9 J.J. Nelson, WR, ARI
- 13.4 Jamaal Charles , RB, DEN
- 14.9 Carolina Panthers DST
Favorite pick: DeVante Parker
I had a lot of favorite choices, including Graham and Ryan. But I'm becoming a big believer in Parker taking the next step in 2017 thanks to the addition of Jay Cutler in Miami. The two have already hooked up for 93 yards on three catches as Cutler hasn't been shy to target him deep. Parker re-dedicated himself to football this offseason and it has paid off with him being in great shape and mentally focused to ascend. Getting an aggressive passer instead of a cautious one should make a big difference.
Pick you might regret: Carlos Hyde
There's no certainty of Hyde being the main rusher for the San Francisco 49ers all season, but he's their top running back for now. Given the track record of running backs in Kyle Shanahan's offenses, it's good enough for me to take toward the end of Round 4. He has looked tentative running in Shanahan's offense, and it could cost him playing time. But he also is the most talented rusher on the Niners roster right now and has potential as a multi-dimensional runner with size, power and speed. No one else on the team has that.
Player who could make or break your team: Isaiah Crowell
When it comes to running backs in Fantasy, the ones with the biggest workloads have the most chance to be successful. Crowell's got that. The rushers with the better offensive lines also tend to put up good, efficient numbers. Crowell's got that. You'd certainly like to see a track record of a running back before taking him. Crowell's got that. And, of course, you'd like the back to be in an offense that will cater to the run and has a track record of success. OK, fine, the Browns don't have a great track record, but coach Hue Jackson does. Crowell has major breakout potential on a Cleveland team that has been significantly upgraded.
