2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tiers 2.0

Holdouts, injuries and suspensions loom toward the top of the running back rank list, but the depth at the position keeps the tiers fully stocked.

Jay Ajayi is supposed to be one of this year's must-start, stud running backs. He's expected to contend for the league lead in carries, dominating touches in Miami's backfield. 

So when it was learned that the  Miami Dolphins  lead back suffered a concussion on his first day of practice in full pads, Fantasy owners had to wonder if he was still worth taking with a top-20 pick. 

As of now, the answer is still yes, which is why he's still just below the top-tier running backs, regardless of format. It's also believed that this is Ajayi's first documented concussion, which doesn't necessarily mean anything in terms of severity. However, it does suggest he's handled 987 carries over his college and pro career without one, so he's either very lucky, or he's playing the game the right way. 

If you're drafting in the next couple of weeks, you might snag Ajayi at a slight discount because of the news. When the opportunity arises, don't hesitate.  

Here are the latest tiers at running back in both standard and PPR formats: 

Non-PPR PPR
Elite Elite
Round 1 Round 1
Le'Veon Bell Le'Veon Bell
David Johnson David Johnson
Ezekiel Elliott Ezekiel Elliott
Melvin Gordon Melvin Gordon
LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy
Devonta Freeman Devonta Freeman


Non-PPR PPR
Near-Elite Near-Elite
Round 2 Round 2
Jordan Howard Jordan Howard
DeMarco Murray DeMarco Murray
Jay Ajayi Jay Ajayi
Leonard Fournette Leonard Fournette


Non-PPR PPR
Excellent Excellent
Round 3 Round 3
Isaiah Crowell Isaiah Crowell
Todd Gurley Todd Gurley
Lamar Miller Lamar Miller


Non-PPR PPR
Very Good Very Good
Rounds 4, 5 Rounds 4, 5
Mike Gillislee Mike Gillislee
Mark Ingram Christian McCaffrey
Marshawn Lynch Mark Ingram
Dalvin Cook Dalvin Cook
Joe Mixon Joe Mixon
Ty Montgomery Ty Montgomery
Christian McCaffrey Carlos Hyde
Carlos Hyde


Non-PPR PPR
No. 2/Upside No. 2/Upside
Round 6 Round 6
C.J. Anderson Danny Woodhead
Paul Perkins Marshawn Lynch
Tevin Coleman Paul Perkins
Eddie Lacy C.J. Anderson
Ameer Abdullah Tevin Coleman
Doug Martin Eddie Lacy

Ameer Abdullah

Doug Martin


Non-PPR PPR
No. 3/Less Upside No. 3/Less Upside
Round 7 Round 7
Kareem Hunt Bilal Powell
Frank Gore Kareem Hunt
Danny Woodhead Terrance West
Terrance West Frank Gore
Samaje Perine
Spencer Ware
Bilal Powell
Rob Kelley
Derrick Henry


Non-PPR PPR
High-End Reserves High-End Reserves
Rounds 8, 9 Rounds 8, 9
LeGarrette Blount Samaje Perine
Adrian Peterson Spencer Ware
Joe Williams Matt Forte
Jeremy Hill Theo Riddick
Latavius Murray Adrian Peterson
Matt Forte Rob Kelley
Jamaal Williams Derrick Henry

Latavius Murray

LeGarrette Blount

Joe Williams

Jacquizz Rodgers


Non-PPR PPR
Low-End Reserves Low-End Reserves
Round 10+ Round 10+
Jacquizz Rodgers Jonathan Stewart
Jonathan Stewart Jeremy Hill
Jonathan Williams Jamaal Williams
Thomas Rawls James White
Theo Riddick Jonathan Williams
Jamaal Charles Duke Johnson

Jamaal Charles

Giovani Bernard
