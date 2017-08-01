2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tiers 2.0
Holdouts, injuries and suspensions loom toward the top of the running back rank list, but the depth at the position keeps the tiers fully stocked.
Jay Ajayi is supposed to be one of this year's must-start, stud running backs. He's expected to contend for the league lead in carries, dominating touches in Miami's backfield.
So when it was learned that the Miami Dolphins lead back suffered a concussion on his first day of practice in full pads, Fantasy owners had to wonder if he was still worth taking with a top-20 pick.
As of now, the answer is still yes, which is why he's still just below the top-tier running backs, regardless of format. It's also believed that this is Ajayi's first documented concussion, which doesn't necessarily mean anything in terms of severity. However, it does suggest he's handled 987 carries over his college and pro career without one, so he's either very lucky, or he's playing the game the right way.
If you're drafting in the next couple of weeks, you might snag Ajayi at a slight discount because of the news. When the opportunity arises, don't hesitate.
Here are the latest tiers at running back in both standard and PPR formats:
