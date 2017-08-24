2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tier rankings 4.0 starting to show weakness of the position

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

I know it's old school to suggest racking up running backs is the way to start a draft. And I know I'm old! But the talent pool at running back has become ... uninspiring.

We've got maybe nine studs worth a top-24 pick, if you include Ezekiel Elliott . We've got four rookies with upside to the moon. And we have another six or so rushers with some real good appeal.

After that, we have a lot of question marks -- and a lot of teams with offensive line issues that could punish plenty of undeserving runners.

It's the wrong year to take a chance on Zero RB strategy. Because of the decent depth at the position, aim to get at least one running back from the first three tiers and two from the first four tiers in your leagues.

You don't want to be caught naked at running back this season.

