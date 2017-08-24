2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tier rankings 4.0 starting to show weakness of the position
As the preseason rolls on, the running back position continues to lose its luster. Dave Richard's latest tiers come with some Draft Day advice.
I know it's old school to suggest racking up running backs is the way to start a draft. And I know I'm old! But the talent pool at running back has become ... uninspiring.
We've got maybe nine studs worth a top-24 pick, if you include Ezekiel Elliott . We've got four rookies with upside to the moon. And we have another six or so rushers with some real good appeal.
After that, we have a lot of question marks -- and a lot of teams with offensive line issues that could punish plenty of undeserving runners.
It's the wrong year to take a chance on Zero RB strategy. Because of the decent depth at the position, aim to get at least one running back from the first three tiers and two from the first four tiers in your leagues.
You don't want to be caught naked at running back this season.
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Elite
|Elite
|Round 1
|Round 1
|David Johnson
|David Johnson
|Le'Veon Bell
|Le'Veon Bell
|Melvin Gordon
|Melvin Gordon
|LeSean McCoy
|LeSean McCoy
|Devonta Freeman
|Devonta Freeman
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Near-Elite
|Near-Elite
|Round 2
|Round 2
|DeMarco Murray
|DeMarco Murray
|Jay Ajayi
|Jay Ajayi
|Jordan Howard
|Jordan Howard
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Round 3
|Round 3
|Isaiah Crowell
|Isaiah Crowell
|Todd Gurley
|Todd Gurley
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Leonard Fournette
|Christian McCaffrey
|Dalvin Cook
|Leonard Fournette
|Christian McCaffrey
|Dalvin Cook
|Lamar Miller
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Very Good
|Very Good
|Rounds 4, 5
|Rounds 4, 5
|Joe Mixon
|Lamar Miller
|Carlos Hyde
|Joe Mixon
|C.J. Anderson
|Carlos Hyde
|Mark Ingram
|C.J. Anderson
|Marshawn Lynch
|Mark Ingram
|Doug Martin
|Ty Montgomery
|
|Doug Martin
|
|Danny Woodhead
|
|Marshawn Lynch
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|No. 2/Upside
|No. 2/Upside
|Round 6
|Round 6
|Ty Montgomery
|Mike Gillislee
|Mike Gillislee
|Ameer Abdullah
|Ameer Abdullah
|Bilal Powell
|Tevin Coleman
|Tevin Coleman
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|No. 3/Less Upside
|No. 3/Less Upside
|Round 7
|Round 7
|Rob Kelley
|Terrance West
|Terrance West
|Kareem Hunt
|Bilal Powell
|Spencer Ware
|Danny Woodhead
|Rob Kelley
|Kareem Hunt
|Derrick Henry
|Spencer Ware
|Paul Perkins
|Derrick Henry
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|High-End Reserves
|High-End Reserves
|Rounds 8, 9
|Rounds 8, 9
|Thomas Rawls
|Frank Gore
|Paul Perkins
|Theo Riddick
|Frank Gore
|Thomas Rawls
|Jamaal Williams
|Darren McFadden
|Adrian Peterson
|Adrian Peterson
|Darren McFadden
|Jamaal Williams
|LeGarrette Blount
|Rex Burkhead
|Rex Burkhead
|Duke Johnson
|
|Jonathan Stewart
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Low-End Reserves
|Low-End Reserves
|Round 10-11
|Round 10-11
|Jonathan Stewart
|LeGarrette Blount
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|Samaje Perine
|Eddie Lacy
|James White
|Theo Riddick
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|Jonathan Williams
|Eddie Lacy
|Jeremy Hill
|Alvin Kamara
|DeAndre Washington
|Jonathan Williams
|Darren Sproles
|DeAndre Washington
|Duke Johnson
|Darren Sproles
|Samaje Perine
|Giovani Bernard
|James Conner
|Jeremy Hill
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Wishful Thinking
|Wishful Thinking
|Round 12+
|Round 12+
|Jamaal Charles
|Jamaal Charles
|Latavius Murray
|Latavius Murray
|D'Onta Foreman
|C.J. Prosise
|Matt Forte
|Matt Forte
|Tarik Cohen
|Tarik Cohen
|De'Angelo Henderson
|James Conner
|Chris Carson
|D'Onta Foreman
|Alvin Kamara
|De'Angelo Henderson
|James White
|Chris Carson
|Jalen Richard
|Joe Williams
|Joe Williams
|Jalen Richard
|
|Marlon Mack
|
|Shane Vereen
