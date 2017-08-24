Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tier rankings 4.0 starting to show weakness of the position

As the preseason rolls on, the running back position continues to lose its luster. Dave Richard's latest tiers come with some Draft Day advice.

I know it's old school to suggest racking up running backs is the way to start a draft. And I know I'm old! But the talent pool at running back has become ... uninspiring.

We've got maybe nine studs worth a top-24 pick, if you include Ezekiel Elliott . We've got four rookies with upside to the moon. And we have another six or so rushers with some real good appeal. 

After that, we have a lot of question marks -- and a lot of teams with offensive line issues that could punish plenty of undeserving runners. 

It's the wrong year to take a chance on Zero RB strategy. Because of the decent depth at the position, aim to get at least one running back from the first three tiers and two from the first four tiers in your leagues.

You don't want to be caught naked at running back this season.   

Non-PPR PPR
Elite Elite
Round 1 Round 1
David Johnson David Johnson
Le'Veon Bell Le'Veon Bell
Melvin Gordon Melvin Gordon
LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy
Devonta Freeman Devonta Freeman
Non-PPR PPR
Near-Elite Near-Elite
Round 2 Round 2
DeMarco Murray DeMarco Murray
Jay Ajayi Jay Ajayi
Jordan Howard Jordan Howard
Non-PPR PPR
Excellent Excellent
Round 3 Round 3
Isaiah Crowell Isaiah Crowell
Todd Gurley Todd Gurley
Ezekiel Elliott Ezekiel Elliott
Leonard Fournette Christian McCaffrey
Dalvin Cook Leonard Fournette
Christian McCaffrey Dalvin Cook
Lamar Miller
Non-PPR PPR
Very Good Very Good
Rounds 4, 5 Rounds 4, 5
Joe Mixon Lamar Miller
Carlos Hyde Joe Mixon
C.J. Anderson Carlos Hyde
Mark Ingram C.J. Anderson
Marshawn Lynch Mark Ingram
Doug Martin Ty Montgomery

Doug Martin

Danny Woodhead

Marshawn Lynch
Non-PPR PPR
No. 2/Upside No. 2/Upside
Round 6 Round 6
Ty Montgomery Mike Gillislee
Mike Gillislee Ameer Abdullah
Ameer Abdullah Bilal Powell
Tevin Coleman Tevin Coleman
Non-PPR PPR
No. 3/Less Upside No. 3/Less Upside
Round 7 Round 7
Rob Kelley Terrance West
Terrance West Kareem Hunt
Bilal Powell Spencer Ware
Danny Woodhead Rob Kelley
Kareem Hunt Derrick Henry
Spencer Ware Paul Perkins
Derrick Henry
Non-PPR PPR
High-End Reserves High-End Reserves
Rounds 8, 9 Rounds 8, 9
Thomas Rawls Frank Gore
Paul Perkins Theo Riddick
Frank Gore Thomas Rawls
Jamaal Williams Darren McFadden
Adrian Peterson Adrian Peterson
Darren McFadden Jamaal Williams
LeGarrette Blount Rex Burkhead
Rex Burkhead Duke Johnson

Jonathan Stewart
Non-PPR PPR
Low-End Reserves Low-End Reserves
Round 10-11 Round 10-11
Jonathan Stewart LeGarrette Blount
Jacquizz Rodgers Samaje Perine
Eddie Lacy James White
Theo Riddick Jacquizz Rodgers
Jonathan Williams Eddie Lacy
Jeremy Hill Alvin Kamara
DeAndre Washington Jonathan Williams
Darren Sproles DeAndre Washington
Duke Johnson Darren Sproles
Samaje Perine Giovani Bernard
James Conner Jeremy Hill
Non-PPR PPR
Wishful Thinking Wishful Thinking
Round 12+ Round 12+
Jamaal Charles Jamaal Charles
Latavius Murray Latavius Murray
D'Onta Foreman C.J. Prosise
Matt Forte Matt Forte
Tarik Cohen Tarik Cohen
De'Angelo Henderson James Conner
Chris Carson D'Onta Foreman
Alvin Kamara De'Angelo Henderson
James White Chris Carson
Jalen Richard Joe Williams
Joe Williams Jalen Richard

Marlon Mack

Shane Vereen
