2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Stefon Diggs, DeVante Parker, Kelvin Benjamin making moves in Wide Receivers Tier rankings 5.0

The receiver position is getting a little deeper and a little stronger at the top, and the timing couldn't be any better.

The injury to Julian Edelman stinks for him and anyone who drafted him already, but it made Brandin Cooks a much safer Fantasy choice. It also re-introduced Chris Hogan to Fantasy relevance.

I wish we could say the same thing about Cameron Meredith . His season-ending injury hurt the depth at the position, and it didn't really elevate anyone behind him because the Chicago Bears didn't have any inspiring receivers on their depth chart. Kevin White been so injury prone and Kendall Wright been so not-good for so long. They're fledgling late-round options at best.

But the real keys to the changes at this position have been encouraging plays this preseason from guys like Keenan Allen , Stefon Diggs , DeVante Parker , Kelvin Benjamin , John Brown . They took what was already a pretty deep unit of receivers and stabilized it, while improving their respective profiles.

Those first eight receivers are golden for Fantasy, and the next three tiers are pretty loaded too. Aside from the first tier, you shouldn't plan to hoard receivers unless you're in a format that must start three. And even then, you'll be able to find decent starters well into the middle rounds. That's the nature of the position.

