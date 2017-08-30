Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Stefon Diggs, DeVante Parker, Kelvin Benjamin making moves in Wide Receivers Tier rankings 5.0

If you want to take multiple studs early, WR is the spot to do it at. If you want to wait and get values, WR is still your best bet. Here's how Dave Richard approaches the position.

The receiver position is getting a little deeper and a little stronger at the top, and the timing couldn't be any better. 

The injury to Julian Edelman stinks for him and anyone who drafted him already, but it made Brandin Cooks a much safer Fantasy choice. It also re-introduced Chris Hogan to Fantasy relevance. 

I wish we could say the same thing about Cameron Meredith . His season-ending injury hurt the depth at the position, and it didn't really elevate anyone behind him because the Chicago Bears didn't have any inspiring receivers on their depth chart. Kevin White been so injury prone and Kendall Wright been so not-good for so long. They're fledgling late-round options at best.    

But the real keys to the changes at this position have been encouraging plays this preseason from guys like Keenan Allen , Stefon Diggs , DeVante Parker , Kelvin Benjamin , John Brown . They took what was already a pretty deep unit of receivers and stabilized it, while improving their respective profiles.

Those first eight receivers are golden for Fantasy, and the next three tiers are pretty loaded too. Aside from the first tier, you shouldn't plan to hoard receivers unless you're in a format that must start three. And even then, you'll be able to find decent starters well into the middle rounds. That's the nature of the position.

Non-PPR PPR
Elite Elite
Round 1 Round 1
Antonio Brown Antonio Brown
Julio Jones Julio Jones
Odell Beckham Odell Beckham
Mike Evans Mike Evans
A.J. Green A.J. Green
Jordy Nelson Jordy Nelson

Dez Bryant
Non-PPR PPR
Near-Elite Near-Elite
Round 2 Round 2
Dez Bryant Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas Doug Baldwin
Doug Baldwin Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper Keenan Allen
Brandin Cooks Brandin Cooks

DeAndre Hopkins

Demaryius Thomas

Terrelle Pryor
Non-PPR PPR
Excellent Excellent
Round 3 Round 3
DeAndre Hopkins T.Y. Hilton
Terrelle Pryor Davante Adams
Keenan Allen Alshon Jeffery
T.Y. Hilton Michael Crabtree
Demaryius Thomas
Davante Adams
Non-PPR PPR
Very Good Very Good
Rounds 4, 5 Rounds 4, 5
Alshon Jeffery Jamison Crowder
Michael Crabtree Golden Tate
Jamison Crowder Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill Martavis Bryant
Martavis Bryant Stefon Diggs
Golden Tate Sammy Watkins
Sammy Watkins DeVante Parker
DeVante Parker Larry Fitzgerald
Non-PPR PPR
No. 2/Upside No. 2/Upside
Round 6 Round 6
Larry Fitzgerald Willie Snead
Willie Snead Emmanuel Sanders
Kelvin Benjamin Kelvin Benjamin
Stefon Diggs Pierre Garcon
Tyrell Williams Jarvis Landry

Allen Robinson
Non-PPR PPR
No. 3/Upside No. 3/Upside
Rounds 7, 8 Rounds 7, 8
Pierre Garcon Tyrell Williams
Allen Robinson Chris Hogan
Emmanuel Sanders John Brown
Jarvis Landry Randall Cobb
Corey Davis Brandon Marshall
John Brown DeSean Jackson
Chris Hogan Corey Davis
Brandon Marshall Jeremy Maclin
DeSean Jackson
Randall Cobb
Jeremy Maclin
Non-PPR PPR
High-End Reserves High-End Reserves
Rounds 9-10 Rounds 9-10
Robby Anderson Eric Decker
Eric Decker Cooper Kupp
Donte Moncrief Robby Anderson
Cooper Kupp Adam Thielen
Ted Ginn Donte Moncrief
Mike Wallace Kenny Britt
Adam Thielen Mike Wallace
Kenny Britt Ted Ginn
Zay Jones Zay Jones
Non-PPR PPR
Low-End Reserves Low-End Reserves
Round 11+ Round 11+
J.J. Nelson Marvin Jones
Corey Coleman Rishard Matthews
Marvin Jones J.J. Nelson
Rishard Matthews Corey Coleman
Jordan Matthews Sterling Shepard
Kenny Stills Jordan Matthews
Marquise Goodwin Kevin White
Kevin White Kendall Wright
Kenny Golladay Kenny Golladay
