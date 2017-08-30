2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Stefon Diggs, DeVante Parker, Kelvin Benjamin making moves in Wide Receivers Tier rankings 5.0
If you want to take multiple studs early, WR is the spot to do it at. If you want to wait and get values, WR is still your best bet. Here's how Dave Richard approaches the position.
Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
The receiver position is getting a little deeper and a little stronger at the top, and the timing couldn't be any better.
The injury to Julian Edelman stinks for him and anyone who drafted him already, but it made Brandin Cooks a much safer Fantasy choice. It also re-introduced Chris Hogan to Fantasy relevance.
I wish we could say the same thing about Cameron Meredith . His season-ending injury hurt the depth at the position, and it didn't really elevate anyone behind him because the Chicago Bears didn't have any inspiring receivers on their depth chart. Kevin White been so injury prone and Kendall Wright been so not-good for so long. They're fledgling late-round options at best.
But the real keys to the changes at this position have been encouraging plays this preseason from guys like Keenan Allen , Stefon Diggs , DeVante Parker , Kelvin Benjamin , John Brown . They took what was already a pretty deep unit of receivers and stabilized it, while improving their respective profiles.
Those first eight receivers are golden for Fantasy, and the next three tiers are pretty loaded too. Aside from the first tier, you shouldn't plan to hoard receivers unless you're in a format that must start three. And even then, you'll be able to find decent starters well into the middle rounds. That's the nature of the position.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Stitcher
Everything you need for Draft Day can be found on our Fantasy Football Draft Sheet.
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Elite
|Elite
|Round 1
|Round 1
|Antonio Brown
|Antonio Brown
|Julio Jones
|Julio Jones
|Odell Beckham
|Odell Beckham
|Mike Evans
|Mike Evans
|A.J. Green
|A.J. Green
|Jordy Nelson
|Jordy Nelson
|
|Dez Bryant
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Near-Elite
|Near-Elite
|Round 2
|Round 2
|Dez Bryant
|Michael Thomas
|Michael Thomas
|Doug Baldwin
|Doug Baldwin
|Amari Cooper
|Amari Cooper
|Keenan Allen
|Brandin Cooks
|Brandin Cooks
|
|DeAndre Hopkins
|
|Demaryius Thomas
|
|Terrelle Pryor
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Round 3
|Round 3
|DeAndre Hopkins
|T.Y. Hilton
|Terrelle Pryor
|Davante Adams
|Keenan Allen
|Alshon Jeffery
|T.Y. Hilton
|Michael Crabtree
|Demaryius Thomas
|
|Davante Adams
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Very Good
|Very Good
|Rounds 4, 5
|Rounds 4, 5
|Alshon Jeffery
|Jamison Crowder
|Michael Crabtree
|Golden Tate
|Jamison Crowder
|Tyreek Hill
|Tyreek Hill
|Martavis Bryant
|Martavis Bryant
|Stefon Diggs
|Golden Tate
|Sammy Watkins
|Sammy Watkins
|DeVante Parker
|DeVante Parker
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|No. 2/Upside
|No. 2/Upside
|Round 6
|Round 6
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Willie Snead
|Willie Snead
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Stefon Diggs
|Pierre Garcon
|Tyrell Williams
|Jarvis Landry
|
|Allen Robinson
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|No. 3/Upside
|No. 3/Upside
|Rounds 7, 8
|Rounds 7, 8
|Pierre Garcon
|Tyrell Williams
|Allen Robinson
|Chris Hogan
|Emmanuel Sanders
|John Brown
|Jarvis Landry
|Randall Cobb
|Corey Davis
|Brandon Marshall
|John Brown
|DeSean Jackson
|Chris Hogan
|Corey Davis
|Brandon Marshall
|Jeremy Maclin
|DeSean Jackson
|
|Randall Cobb
|
|Jeremy Maclin
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|High-End Reserves
|High-End Reserves
|Rounds 9-10
|Rounds 9-10
|Robby Anderson
|Eric Decker
|Eric Decker
|Cooper Kupp
|Donte Moncrief
|Robby Anderson
|Cooper Kupp
|Adam Thielen
|Ted Ginn
|Donte Moncrief
|Mike Wallace
|Kenny Britt
|Adam Thielen
|Mike Wallace
|Kenny Britt
|Ted Ginn
|Zay Jones
|Zay Jones
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Low-End Reserves
|Low-End Reserves
|Round 11+
|Round 11+
|J.J. Nelson
|Marvin Jones
|Corey Coleman
|Rishard Matthews
|Marvin Jones
|J.J. Nelson
|Rishard Matthews
|Corey Coleman
|Jordan Matthews
|Sterling Shepard
|Kenny Stills
|Jordan Matthews
|Marquise Goodwin
|Kevin White
|Kevin White
|Kendall Wright
|Kenny Golladay
|Kenny Golladay
-
Quarterback Tiers 5.0
As we continue to search for any news about Andrew Luck's status, his value continues to drop....
-
Running Back Tiers 5.0
The rookie running backs are all anyone can talk about, and Dave Richard has them flying up...
-
Tight End Tiers 5.0
You still want to find a reliable option at tight end, and there are fewer than teams in your...
-
Podcast: Draft strategies, Elliott
We’ve got a perfect episode to get you ready for your drafts as we talk strategy at each position...
-
Blount redux? SportsLine Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
14-team PPR mock draft
It's easy to draft in 10- and 12-team formats, but our podcast league takes it up a notch in...
Add a Comment