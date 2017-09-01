2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Suspension drops Willie Snead to late-round territory, with Ted Ginn, Brandon Coleman and TommyLee Lewis potential sleepers

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Willie Snead was one of our favorite breakout candidates with the departure of Brandin Cooks from New Orleans. Now it looks like we're going to have to wait a little bit longer for that breakout.

Snead has been suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season (the initial suspension was four games but it was dropped to three on appeal according to Adam Schefter).

This may explain why Snead was running behind Ted Ginn on the Saints' depth chart, and why he only saw 14 of 27 snaps with Drew Brees in the preseason. The Saints were pretty clearly preparing for this suspension, it's just too bad no one bothered to mention it before now. If you already drafted him, there's nothing you can do but sit back and wait.

In the grand scheme of things, three games lost is not a killer for one's Fantasy value, but I had Snead ranked as a top-30 wide receiver in both formats and this clearly calls for a downgrade. I'm dropping Snead to 42nd, in the same tier as John Brown. While we know Snead will miss three games, Brown's health concerns make it hard to count on him for a full season either. But both possess No. 2 receiver upside when they're on the field.

Willie Snead WR / Saints (2016 stats) TGT: 104 REC: 72 YDS: 895 TD: 4

The reason I'm not downgrading Snead more is it's just not that difficult to find flex or No. 3 wide receiver production for three weeks. I'd still draft him in the eighth or ninth round, because you're getting more upside for the final 13 weeks than you can from anyone else in that range.

I wouldn't worry about how this affects Drew Brees, he's an elite quarterback who still has Michael Thomas, and there was a big gap between him and whoever you had No. 4 at quarterback anyway. Brees also has a host of other weapons who have suddenly turned into appealing sleepers too.

We were probably too low on Ted Ginn in the first place

Ted Ginn WR / Saints (2016 stats ) TGT: 95 REC: 54 YDS: 752 TD: 4

Ginn has long been renowned as a burner with terrible hands. Neither of those attributes should change in 2017, but what has changed is his situation. Ginn will be playing with the best quarterback of his career on a team that figures to throw the ball at least 600 times. He's locked in as the No. 2 receiver for at least three weeks, and I'd expect him to be a starter outside even when Snead returns. It was just two years ago that Ginn scored 10 touchdowns for the Panthers.

Still, Ginn is a poor man's DeSean Jackson, and it will be terribly frustrating trying to figure out when you should start him. He moves up to a borderline No. 4 receiver for me in redraft leagues but he has huge appeal in best ball formats.

The sneakier Saints sleepers