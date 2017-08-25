2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight End Tier Rankings 4.0 see us still reaching for Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

You might prefer to draft Rob Gronkowski in Round 3 or Travis Kelce in Round 4. I might prefer to build a Chicago-style pizza restaurant in my house. We can't always get what we want.

When it comes to tight ends, don't get greedy.

Waiting for a quarterback is pretty easy to do, but you can't expect to get away with it at tight end unless you're willing to wallow into that fourth tier. If Delanie Walker and Martellus Bennett fulfill your dreams, then have at it.

The first three tiers of tight ends are ripe with players who carry some risk but offer very good upside. They're worth taking at fair values. If you can get one a round or two later than you expected, that's great, but don't count on that. Bank on finding one you like in a round that isn't a ripoff.

