2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight End Tier Rankings 4.0 see us still reaching for Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce
When it comes to drafting a tight end, it's better to select one at a fair value than expect to land a big-time bargain.
You might prefer to draft Rob Gronkowski in Round 3 or Travis Kelce in Round 4. I might prefer to build a Chicago-style pizza restaurant in my house. We can't always get what we want.
When it comes to tight ends, don't get greedy.
Waiting for a quarterback is pretty easy to do, but you can't expect to get away with it at tight end unless you're willing to wallow into that fourth tier. If Delanie Walker and Martellus Bennett fulfill your dreams, then have at it.
The first three tiers of tight ends are ripe with players who carry some risk but offer very good upside. They're worth taking at fair values. If you can get one a round or two later than you expected, that's great, but don't count on that. Bank on finding one you like in a round that isn't a ripoff.
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Gronk!
|Gronk!
|Round 2
|Round 2
|Rob Gronkowski
|Rob Gronkowski
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Very Good
|Very Good
|Rounds 3, 4
|Rounds 3, 4
|Travis Kelce
|Travis Kelce
|Jordan Reed
|Jordan Reed
|Jimmy Graham
|Greg Olsen
|Greg Olsen
|Jimmy Graham
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|High upside
|High upside
|Rounds 6 - 8
|Rounds 6 - 8
|Tyler Eifert
|Zach Ertz
|Zach Ertz
|Kyle Rudolph
|Kyle Rudolph
|Tyler Eifert
|Hunter Henry
|Hunter Henry
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Start-worthy
|Start-worthy
|Rounds 9, 10
|Rounds 9, 10
|Delanie Walker
|Delanie Walker
|Martellus Bennett
|Martellus Bennett
|Jack Doyle
|Jack Doyle
|Eric Ebron
|Eric Ebron
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Streamers
|Streamers
|Rounds 13+
|Rounds 13+
|Julius Thomas
|Coby Fleener
|Tyler Higbee
|Julius Thomas
|Coby Fleener
|Tyler Higbee
|Cameron Brate
|Cameron Brate
|Jesse James
|Benjamin Watson
|Benjamin Watson
|Austin Hooper
|Austin Hooper
