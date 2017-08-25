Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight End Tier Rankings 4.0 see us still reaching for Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce

When it comes to drafting a tight end, it's better to select one at a fair value than expect to land a big-time bargain.

You might prefer to draft Rob Gronkowski in Round 3 or Travis Kelce in Round 4. I might prefer to build a Chicago-style pizza restaurant in my house. We can't always get what we want. 

When it comes to tight ends, don't get greedy. 

Waiting for a quarterback is pretty easy to do, but you can't expect to get away with it at tight end unless you're willing to wallow into that fourth tier. If Delanie Walker and Martellus Bennett fulfill your dreams, then have at it. 

The first three tiers of tight ends are ripe with players who carry some risk but offer very good upside. They're worth taking at fair values. If you can get one a round or two later than you expected, that's great, but don't count on that. Bank on finding one you like in a round that isn't a ripoff. 

Non-PPR PPR
Gronk! Gronk!
Round 2 Round 2
Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski
Non-PPR PPR
Very Good Very Good
Rounds 3, 4 Rounds 3, 4
Travis Kelce Travis Kelce
Jordan Reed Jordan Reed
Jimmy Graham Greg Olsen
Greg Olsen Jimmy Graham
Non-PPR PPR
High upside High upside
Rounds 6 - 8 Rounds 6 - 8
Tyler Eifert Zach Ertz
Zach Ertz Kyle Rudolph
Kyle Rudolph Tyler Eifert
Hunter Henry Hunter Henry
Non-PPR PPR
Start-worthy Start-worthy
Rounds 9, 10 Rounds 9, 10
Delanie Walker Delanie Walker
Martellus Bennett Martellus Bennett
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle
Eric Ebron Eric Ebron
Non-PPR PPR
Streamers Streamers
Rounds 13+ Rounds 13+
Julius Thomas Coby Fleener
Tyler Higbee Julius Thomas
Coby Fleener Tyler Higbee
Cameron Brate Cameron Brate
Jesse James Benjamin Watson
Benjamin Watson Austin Hooper
Austin Hooper
