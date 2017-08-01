2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight End Tiers 2.0

You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first three tiers is a good game plan.

Finding a tight end on Draft Day? That's not going to be a problem. 

Finding a tight end on Draft Day you'll actually be excited about without paying a premium? That might be a problem. 

Expect nine tight ends to get picked before the 100th pick in your draft. All nine are represented in the first three tiers here, and carry positive expectations. Naturally, those who go sooner have higher expectations than those that go later. Given that, it's hard to expect to get a "good deal" on a tight end. There aren't really any bargains to be had on the rare sure things at the position.

But it is hard to mess up taking one of them. Because these guys' successes are well documented, you should expect tight end-hungry Fantasy drafters to gobble them up at the appropriate points throughout the draft. 

If you're lackadaisical, or a procrastinator, or any other long word that would make my middle-school english teacher proud, you'll get stuck with one of the fourth-tier tight ends. Their upside isn't as strong as the earlier-ranked tight ends, obviously.

Make drafting one before pick No. 100 a priority. Here's the latest version at tight end in both standard and PPR formats:

Non-PPRPPR
Gronk!Gronk!
Round 2Round 2
Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski


Non-PPRPPR
Very GoodVery Good
Rounds 3, 4, 5Rounds 3, 4, 5
Travis Kelce Travis Kelce
Jordan Reed Jordan Reed
Jimmy Graham Greg Olsen
Greg OlsenJimmy Graham


Non-PPRPPR
High upsideHigh upside
Rounds 6, 7, 8Rounds 7, 8
Tyler Eifert Kyle Rudolph
Kyle RudolphTyler Eifert
Zach Ertz Zach Ertz
Hunter Henry Hunter Henry


Non-PPRPPR
Start-worthyStart-worthy
Round 10Rounds 9, 10
Delanie Walker Delanie Walker
Martellus Bennett Martellus Bennett
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle
Eric Ebron Eric Ebron


Non-PPRPPR
StreamersStreamers
Rounds 13+Rounds 13+
Austin Hooper Austin Hooper
Julius Thomas Coby Fleener
Jesse James Julius Thomas
Coby Fleener Tyler Higbee
Tyler HigbeeJesse James
