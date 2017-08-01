2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight End Tiers 2.0

Finding a tight end on Draft Day? That's not going to be a problem.

Finding a tight end on Draft Day you'll actually be excited about without paying a premium? That might be a problem.

Expect nine tight ends to get picked before the 100th pick in your draft. All nine are represented in the first three tiers here, and carry positive expectations. Naturally, those who go sooner have higher expectations than those that go later. Given that, it's hard to expect to get a "good deal" on a tight end. There aren't really any bargains to be had on the rare sure things at the position.

But it is hard to mess up taking one of them. Because these guys' successes are well documented, you should expect tight end-hungry Fantasy drafters to gobble them up at the appropriate points throughout the draft.

If you're lackadaisical, or a procrastinator, or any other long word that would make my middle-school english teacher proud, you'll get stuck with one of the fourth-tier tight ends. Their upside isn't as strong as the earlier-ranked tight ends, obviously.

Make drafting one before pick No. 100 a priority. Here's the latest version at tight end in both standard and PPR formats: