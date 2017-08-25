2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: When picking No. 10 overall in a PPR draft, you don't have to start with two receivers

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

PPR drafts tend to put a heavy emphasis on wide receivers since they catch more passes than any other position.

But my draft from 10th overall is proof that you don't have to take them early.

Running back depth in drafts will dry up quickly. It's wise to get at least one with your first two picks in a PPR, but two really solidifies the position. In Melvin Gordon and DeMarco Murray , I have two rushers with good hands and plenty of potential for 100 total yards and a touchdown practically every week. I could have picked Dez Bryant or Michael Thomas first, and I passed on Doug Baldwin twice. Both running backs averaged at least one full point more per week than each of these receivers in PPR last year.

Naturally, the problem with taking two running backs early is being forced to take receivers soon thereafter. But there's a strategy I've hatched to fix that, and it ties in perfectly with the glut of weekly high-risk Fantasy receivers that we seem to have this season.

I followed up my back-to-back running backs with three boom-or-bust receivers over four picks. Davante Adams , Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins may not be uber-consistent in 2017, but between the three of them I figure one will play well each week, one will be OK and one will disappoint. Occasionally, they'll all stink but hopefully there will be some weeks where they'll all be effective. This is my alternative plan whenever I don't take a wideout in Rounds 1 and 2.

It sure didn't hurt my squad to land Aaron Rodgers in Round 4, either. That'll help stabilize my Fantasy point totals from game to game.

Here is my team at No. 10 overall:

1.10 Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC

2.3 DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN

3.10 Davante Adams, WR, GB

4.3 Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB

5.10 Tyreek Hill, WR, KC

6.3 Sammy Watkins, WR, LAR

7.10 Mike Gillislee , RB, NE

8.3 Rob Kelley , RB, WAS

9.10 Samaje Perine , RB, WAS

10.3 Delanie Walker , TE, TEN

11.10 Eric Ebron , TE, DET

12.3 Ted Ginn , WR, NO

13.10 Minnesota Vikings DST

14.3 Rishard Matthews , WR, TEN

Favorite pick: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers QB / Packers (2016 stats) CMP%: 65.7 YDS: 4,428 TD: 40 INT: 7

Round 4 for one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks in the game?! Even in a PPR league, that's a steal. Maybe my favorite part about Rodgers is that the Packers run game still hasn't been upgraded to the point where we have to worry about him throwing less than he did last season (610 attempts). We could be in for another really big year from Rodgers.

Pick you might regret: Davante Adams

Davante Adams WR / Packers (2016 stats) TAR: 121 REC: 75 YDS: 997 TD: 12

No doubt about it, Adams is a regression candidate. Expecting him to get another dozen touchdowns in 2017 is neither fair nor realistic. But asking for him to get eight scores while putting up more yards? That's something he should be able to do. Whether or not he comes through will depend on the impact Martellus Bennett has on this offense as well as just how effective they'll be running the ball. There's a decent shot the Packers will wind up throwing nearly as much as in 2016, which only benefits Adams, who was a red-zone machine (seven touchdowns).

Player who could make or break your team: DeMarco Murray

DeMarco Murray RB / Titans (2016 stats) ATT: 293 YDS: 1,287 TD: 9 TAR: 67 REC: 53 REC YDS: 377 REC TD: 3

There are plenty of issues in play with Murray that make him a Fantasy risk. He'll have to share the ball a little more this season with Derrick Henry . He missed time in training camp with a hamstring injury. He's 29 and has 878 carries and 154 catches over his past three seasons. But the reward he offers as a lead rusher in the Titans' run-focused offense can't be ignored whatsoever. With at least 1,400 total yards and 10 or more scores in three of his last four seasons, Murray has the upside of a top-five Fantasy rusher. He's worth the risk in Round 2.