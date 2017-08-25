Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tier rankings 4.0 still deep with talent

The depth at receiver has stayed strong this preseason, opening up the possibility of beginning your Fantasy drafts without a top-tier receiver if you so choose.

It's been a pretty good preseason for receivers. The position has remained rooted in depth, meaning that you don't have to start your team with a receiver from the first two tiers if you don't want. 

One strategy I've seen and liked: collecting receivers in Rounds 3, 4 and 5 and rolling them out each week. We're talking guys like Terrelle Pryor , Brandin Cooks , Keenan Allen and Michael Crabtree

Between whichever trio you pick, one should play like a No. 1 Fantasy receiver each week and another should serve as a No. 2. Which ones? Won't matter -- you're starting them week in and week out regardless. 

This option opens the door for an owner to take two running backs (or one rusher and Gronk) with his or her first two picks. 

It may not be considered optimal, but it is a pretty good choice owners will have if they can't get their hands on a receiver they covet in the first two rounds. 

Non-PPR PPR
Elite Elite
Round 1 Round 1
Antonio Brown Antonio Brown
Julio Jones Julio Jones
Odell Beckham Odell Beckham
Mike Evans Mike Evans
A.J. Green A.J. Green
Jordy Nelson Jordy Nelson
Non-PPR PPR
Near-Elite Near-Elite
Round 2 Round 2
Dez Bryant Dez Bryant
Michael Thomas Michael Thomas
Doug Baldwin Doug Baldwin
DeAndre Hopkins DeAndre Hopkins
Amari Cooper Demaryius Thomas

Amari Cooper

T.Y. Hilton

Keenan Allen
Non-PPR PPR
Excellent Excellent
Round 3 Round 3
T.Y. Hilton Brandin Cooks
Terrelle Pryor Terrelle Pryor
Brandin Cooks Davante Adams
Demaryius Thomas Alshon Jeffery
Keenan Allen Michael Crabtree
Davante Adams
Non-PPR PPR
Very Good Very Good
Rounds 4, 5 Rounds 4, 5
Alshon Jeffery Jamison Crowder
Michael Crabtree Golden Tate
Golden Tate Tyreek Hill
Jamison Crowder Martavis Bryant
Tyreek Hill Larry Fitzgerald
Martavis Bryant Allen Robinson
Sammy Watkins Sammy Watkins

Stefon Diggs

Willie Snead

Julian Edelman
Non-PPR PPR
No. 2/Upside No. 2/Upside
Round 6 Round 6
Larry Fitzgerald Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry Pierre Garcon
Allen Robinson Emmanuel Sanders
Willie Snead DeVante Parker
DeVante Parker Cameron Meredith
Kelvin Benjamin Kelvin Benjamin
Cameron Meredith
Stefon Diggs
Non-PPR PPR
No. 3/Upside No. 3/Upside
Rounds 7-8 Rounds 7-8
Tyrell Williams Tyrell Williams
Julian Edelman Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall Eric Decker
Pierre Garcon DeSean Jackson
Emmanuel Sanders Randall Cobb
Corey Davis Corey Davis
Non-PPR PPR
High-End Reserves High-End Reserves
Rounds 9-10 Rounds 9-10
DeSean Jackson Donte Moncrief
Donte Moncrief Jeremy Maclin
Randall Cobb Zay Jones
Jeremy Maclin Cooper Kupp
Eric Decker John Brown
Robby Anderson Adam Thielen
Zay Jones Mike Wallace
Cooper Kupp Robby Anderson
John Brown
Kenny Golladay
Non-PPR PPR
Low-End Reserves Low-End Reserves
Round 11+ Round 11+
Adam Thielen Corey Coleman
Mike Wallace Ted Ginn
Ted Ginn J.J. Nelson
Corey Coleman Kenny Golladay
Rishard Matthews Rishard Matthews
J.J. Nelson Kenny Britt
Kenny Britt Jordan Matthews

Sterling Shepard

Josh Doctson
