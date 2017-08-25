2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tier rankings 4.0 still deep with talent
The depth at receiver has stayed strong this preseason, opening up the possibility of beginning your Fantasy drafts without a top-tier receiver if you so choose.
It's been a pretty good preseason for receivers. The position has remained rooted in depth, meaning that you don't have to start your team with a receiver from the first two tiers if you don't want.
One strategy I've seen and liked: collecting receivers in Rounds 3, 4 and 5 and rolling them out each week. We're talking guys like Terrelle Pryor , Brandin Cooks , Keenan Allen and Michael Crabtree .
Between whichever trio you pick, one should play like a No. 1 Fantasy receiver each week and another should serve as a No. 2. Which ones? Won't matter -- you're starting them week in and week out regardless.
This option opens the door for an owner to take two running backs (or one rusher and Gronk) with his or her first two picks.
It may not be considered optimal, but it is a pretty good choice owners will have if they can't get their hands on a receiver they covet in the first two rounds.
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Elite
|Elite
|Round 1
|Round 1
|Antonio Brown
|Antonio Brown
|Julio Jones
|Julio Jones
|Odell Beckham
|Odell Beckham
|Mike Evans
|Mike Evans
|A.J. Green
|A.J. Green
|Jordy Nelson
|Jordy Nelson
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Near-Elite
|Near-Elite
|Round 2
|Round 2
|Dez Bryant
|Dez Bryant
|Michael Thomas
|Michael Thomas
|Doug Baldwin
|Doug Baldwin
|DeAndre Hopkins
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Amari Cooper
|Demaryius Thomas
|
|Amari Cooper
|
|T.Y. Hilton
|
|Keenan Allen
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Round 3
|Round 3
|T.Y. Hilton
|Brandin Cooks
|Terrelle Pryor
|Terrelle Pryor
|Brandin Cooks
|Davante Adams
|Demaryius Thomas
|Alshon Jeffery
|Keenan Allen
|Michael Crabtree
|Davante Adams
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Very Good
|Very Good
|Rounds 4, 5
|Rounds 4, 5
|Alshon Jeffery
|Jamison Crowder
|Michael Crabtree
|Golden Tate
|Golden Tate
|Tyreek Hill
|Jamison Crowder
|Martavis Bryant
|Tyreek Hill
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Martavis Bryant
|Allen Robinson
|Sammy Watkins
|Sammy Watkins
|
|Stefon Diggs
|
|Willie Snead
|
|Julian Edelman
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|No. 2/Upside
|No. 2/Upside
|Round 6
|Round 6
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Jarvis Landry
|Jarvis Landry
|Pierre Garcon
|Allen Robinson
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Willie Snead
|DeVante Parker
|DeVante Parker
|Cameron Meredith
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Cameron Meredith
|
|Stefon Diggs
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|No. 3/Upside
|No. 3/Upside
|Rounds 7-8
|Rounds 7-8
|Tyrell Williams
|Tyrell Williams
|Julian Edelman
|Brandon Marshall
|Brandon Marshall
|Eric Decker
|Pierre Garcon
|DeSean Jackson
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Randall Cobb
|Corey Davis
|Corey Davis
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|High-End Reserves
|High-End Reserves
|Rounds 9-10
|Rounds 9-10
|DeSean Jackson
|Donte Moncrief
|Donte Moncrief
|Jeremy Maclin
|Randall Cobb
|Zay Jones
|Jeremy Maclin
|Cooper Kupp
|Eric Decker
|John Brown
|Robby Anderson
|Adam Thielen
|Zay Jones
|Mike Wallace
|Cooper Kupp
|Robby Anderson
|John Brown
|
|Kenny Golladay
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Low-End Reserves
|Low-End Reserves
|Round 11+
|Round 11+
|Adam Thielen
|Corey Coleman
|Mike Wallace
|Ted Ginn
|Ted Ginn
|J.J. Nelson
|Corey Coleman
|Kenny Golladay
|Rishard Matthews
|Rishard Matthews
|J.J. Nelson
|Kenny Britt
|Kenny Britt
|Jordan Matthews
|
|Sterling Shepard
|
|Josh Doctson
