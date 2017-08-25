2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tier rankings 4.0 still deep with talent

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Tiers: QB | RB | WR | TE

It's been a pretty good preseason for receivers. The position has remained rooted in depth, meaning that you don't have to start your team with a receiver from the first two tiers if you don't want.

One strategy I've seen and liked: collecting receivers in Rounds 3, 4 and 5 and rolling them out each week. We're talking guys like Terrelle Pryor , Brandin Cooks , Keenan Allen and Michael Crabtree .

Between whichever trio you pick, one should play like a No. 1 Fantasy receiver each week and another should serve as a No. 2. Which ones? Won't matter -- you're starting them week in and week out regardless.

This option opens the door for an owner to take two running backs (or one rusher and Gronk) with his or her first two picks.

It may not be considered optimal, but it is a pretty good choice owners will have if they can't get their hands on a receiver they covet in the first two rounds.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Stitcher