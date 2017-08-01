2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0

If you need a reason to prioritize receiver within your first couple of draft picks, look no further than the third and fourth tiers.

It's a good group, no doubt, but it's a slew of players with all kinds of potential pitfalls. Things like bad quarterbacks, injury concerns, likely regression and new offensive systems hold them back from reaching their potential.

Call them flawed, but also call them high-upside. How many of them can you rule out for 1,000 total yards or seven-plus touchdowns? We know they all won't do it ... but each one has that potential. That's why they're there.

Here's a pre-draft exercise for you: Review each wideout in the third and fourth tiers and figure out if you'd be all right with them as your No. 2 receiver. Those who fit that bill in your mind should be elevated to the top of the third tier. Those who don't shouldn't be part of your team until at least Round 6.

That's making good use of the tiers and turning them into something that works for you, not just something pretty to look at. Here's the latest version at wide receiver in both standard and PPR formats: