2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0

The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once that bubble pops on Draft Day.

If you need a reason to prioritize receiver within your first couple of draft picks, look no further than the third and fourth tiers. 

It's a good group, no doubt, but it's a slew of players with all kinds of potential pitfalls. Things like bad quarterbacks, injury concerns, likely regression and new offensive systems hold them back from reaching their potential.

Call them flawed, but also call them high-upside. How many of them can you rule out for 1,000 total yards or seven-plus touchdowns? We know they all won't do it ... but each one has that potential. That's why they're there. 

Here's a pre-draft exercise for you: Review each wideout in the third and fourth tiers and figure out if you'd be all right with them as your No. 2 receiver. Those who fit that bill in your mind should be elevated to the top of the third tier. Those who don't shouldn't be part of your team until at least Round 6. 

That's making good use of the tiers and turning them into something that works for you, not just something pretty to look at. Here's the latest version at wide receiver in both standard and PPR formats:

Non-PPRPPR
EliteElite
Round 1Round 1
Antonio Brown Antonio Brown
Julio Jones Julio Jones
Odell Beckham Odell Beckham
Mike Evans Mike Evans
A.J. GreenA.J. Green
Jordy Nelson Jordy Nelson


Non-PPRPPR
Near-EliteNear-Elite
Round 2Round 2
Dez Bryant Dez Bryant
T.Y. HiltonT.Y. Hilton
Michael Thomas Michael Thomas

 DeAndre Hopkins

Doug Baldwin

Demaryius Thomas

Amari Cooper


Non-PPRPPR
ExcellentExcellent
Round 3Round 3
DeAndre Hopkins Terrelle Pryor
Doug Baldwin Sammy Watkins
Terrelle Pryor Davante Adams
Amari Cooper Alshon Jeffery
Davante Adams Michael Crabtree
Demaryius Thomas Jarvis Landry
Sammy Watkins
Alshon Jeffery


Non-PPRPPR
Very GoodVery Good
Rounds 4, 5Rounds 4, 5
Brandin Cooks Golden Tate
Michael Crabtree Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen Allen Robinson
Allen Robinson Julian Edelman
Jarvis LandryBrandin Cooks
Golden Tate Jamison Crowder
Jamison Crowder Tyreek Hill

Martavis Bryant

Pierre Garcon

Larry Fitzgerald


Non-PPRPPR
No. 2/UpsideNo. 2/Upside
Round 6Round 6
Tyreek Hill John Brown
Julian Edelman Willie Snead
Martavis Bryant Stefon Diggs
Larry Fitzgerald
Pierre Garcon
John Brown


Non-PPRPPR
No. 3/UpsideNo. 3/Upside
Round 7Round 7
Tyrell Williams Emmanuel Sanders
Donte Moncrief Cameron Meredith
Kelvin Benjamin Tyrell Williams
Brandon Marshall Brandon Marshall
Cameron MeredithDonte Moncrief
Willie Snead DeVante Parker
Emmanuel Sanders Eric Decker

Kelvin Benjamin


Non-PPRPPR
High-End ReservesHigh-End Reserves
Rounds 8, 9Rounds 8, 9
DeVante Parker DeSean Jackson
DeSean Jackson Quincy Enunwa
Randall Cobb Randall Cobb

 Jeremy Maclin


Non-PPRPPR
Low-End ReservesLow-End Reserves
Round 10+Round 10+
Quincy Enunwa Adam Thielen
Corey Coleman Corey Coleman
Eric Decker Corey Davis
Breshad Perriman Breshad Perriman
Stefon DiggsJ.J. Nelson
Corey Davis Ted Ginn
Jeremy Maclin Mike Wallace
Adam Thielen Rishard Matthews
J.J. Nelson Kenny Britt
Ted Ginn
