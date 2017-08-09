2017 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Reach for Aaron Rodgers at QB, or wait it out?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find out the best strategies for drafting quarterbacks.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Google Play | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
Drafts are rapidly approaching and that means position previews are here. We begin by previewing the deepest position as we give you quarterback sleepers, breakouts and busts plus strategies in different formats. Should you draft Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota? Russell Wilson or Andrew Luck?
There is no better way to get ready for your drafts than by listening to the Fantasy Football Today Podcast. Listen now and never miss an episode by subscribing for free on Apple Podcasts.
Also on today's show:
- How to draft quarterbacks in leagues with different scoring systems
- Some thoughts on 2-QB leagues
- Late-round quarterbacks who could pay off
- Which quarterbacks face a challenging schedule?
- Why are we low on Cam Newton and Dak Prescott?
