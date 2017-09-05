2017 Fantasy Football Week 1: Tight end, DST and kicker streaming options

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

You may not think streaming is something to be considering for Week 1. And if you drafted perfectly, maybe you're right. But ownership numbers show us quite clearly that a lot of people didn't.

There are a variety of players at all three streaming positions available in more than 50 percent of leagues. The funny thing is, I would start many of them in Week 1 over players owned in close to 90 percent of leagues.

The depth of your league and your roster spot limitations will determine how many of these streaming options you can start. But at the very least, I would make sure the top option at each position is owned.

Streaming Tight End 1 Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE There's nothing exciting about Charles Clay, unless you get excited about a ton of volume against a bad pass defense. If Tyrod Taylor plays and Jordan Matthews sits, Clay possesses top-five upside at tight end this week, which is pretty great considering he's just 19 percent owned. 2 Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate was overlooked in drafts because Tampa Bay added O.J. Howard in the draft. In fact, Howard is actually owned in more leagues (53 percent) than Brate (45 percent). That's a mistake, Brate will be the better pass-catching option this season, especially in Week 1. The Dolphins present a great matchup assuming they play the game in Week 1. 3 Zach Miller Chicago Bears TE Like Charles Clay, Zach Miller has an excellent volume opportunity after the injury to Cameron Meredith. Kendall Wright and Kevin White are the top two receivers on the team, making Miller as good a candidate as any to lead the team in targets. His matchup against the Falcons should lead to a high pass volume as the team chases the score. Miller is just nine percent owned.

Streaming DSTs 1 Rams I'm not sure what set of circumstances led to the Rams being just 37 percent owned, but that needs to change. Especially since the Rams have a Week 1 matchup against the Colts and Scott Tolzien. The Rams are my No. 2 defense this week without considering ownership. That makes it the best streamer at any position in Week 1. 2 Falcons The great thing about the Falcons DST as a streamer is that it really isn't a streamer. This defense has the speed and big-play ability to be owned throughout the season. Now, it is 30 percent owned, so you guys clearly don't agree, but at the very least this DST is worth a stream in Week 1 against Mike Glennon and the Chicago Bears. 3 Bills If the Bills DST was actually good, it would be the No. 1 overall option this week. It is not, but an elite matchup makes it a good streaming option anyway. Anytime a defense is below 50 percent owned and facing the Jets this season, it is going to be in this column. The Bills DST is available in 74 percent of leagues, so it fits the bill.