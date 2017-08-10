2017 Fantasy Football: Worried about Brandin Cooks' lack of consistency? Here's why you shouldn't be

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

On the surface, Brandin Cooks' arrival in New England means two things -- Tom Brady has a new deep threat to target, and the offense has a speedster to draw double coverage and help open up plays for others.

But through two weeks of training camp, Cooks has become a human highlight reel. Not only has he come through on a bunch of long balls from Brady, but he's also flashed excellent footwork to help him get open closer to the line of scrimmage.

Fun stuff, but that's just practice. There's no way Cooks can keep this up, week after week, can he?

Well, maybe. With the Patriots, all options are on the table.

Brandin Cooks WR / New England (2016 stats) TAR: 117 REC: 78 YDS: 1,173 TD: 8

Most folks are concerned about Cooks being as inconsistent with the Patriots as he was with the Saints. Over his past two seasons, Cooks hit or exceeded the 10-point mark in non-PPR Fantasy leagues 13 times in 32 games. He also stunk up the joint for six points or less 14 times in 32 games. Despite all that boom-or-bustness, he finished as a top-12 option in both years because when he was good, he was really good.

What folks seem to overlook is Brady's improvement as a deep-ball passer, the schedule the Patriots have laid out in front of them in 2017 and the reality that Cooks can do more than work deep.

Pro Football Focus noted that Brady's quarterback rating when throwing passes of 20-plus yards over the past three years is an ultra-impressive 112.2, third-best among qualifiers. That's swell, but the real story is that at least 10 percent of Brady's passes from each of those last three went long, and it's especially encouraging that Brady has improved from 2014 through 2016.

Year DEEP% CMP% Y/ATT TD INT 2016 12.2 50.0 16.6 11 1 2015 10.5 34.2 12.0 3 3 2014 10.3 31.1 9.4 7 3

In case you were wondering, Drew Brees was better over the same three-year period, but who do you think caught a bunch of those deep passes?!

As for the Patriots' schedule, they're locked into six games with their AFC East rivals, four with the AFC West, four with the NFC South (Cooks' old division -- and former team) plus a home game against the Texans and a road game at the Steelers. While Brady, Cooks & Co. will see their fair share of tough defenses, they'll be involved in even more matchups that figure to be high-scoring. Naturally, any game expected to light up the stat sheet would favor Cooks.

Finally, there's more to Cooks then just sending him long. In his past two seasons he caught 14 of 19 red-zone passes for five touchdowns, three from inside the 10. While it's unlikely we'll see him on the field when the Pats need 1 yard to score six, his willingness to run over the middle, speed past linebackers and also run the back-corner fade should yield some opportunities.

If all of this isn't enough evidence for you, then at least give the Patriots coaches some credit and assume they'll find ways to incorporate Cooks in these types of situations.

Cooks' indoor-outdoor splits are scary, particularly since Cooks admitted earlier this month he had to get used to playing under the sun again. But most players are affected more by field surface than a roof over their heads. Cooks' career stats on turf aren't too far off from his career stats indoors, though there's obviously a huge overlap considering he played home games in the Superdome.



GAMES TAR/GM REC/GM YDS/GM TD/GM Dome 30 7.6 5.2 72.2 0.53 Outside 12 7.3 5.0 57.8 0.33 Turf 29 7.6 5.2 69.0 0.48 Grass 13 7.2 4.9 66.2 0.46

Strangely enough, Cooks has played just one pro game outdoors on turf. He'll play 10 of them this fall, eight in Foxboro. He also played all of his collegiate home games outside on the fake stuff. It shouldn't be an issue.

So what about his targets? Do you really think the Patriots pawned off a first-round pick to get a 16-game decoy? Brady's averaged at least 36 pass attempts per game in each of his last six seasons. I'm pretty sure there will be enough to go around.

And as for Cooks' consistency … look, does it really matter? Cooks' upside will make him a must-start Fantasy wideout every week for whoever drafts him. If you're not taking him because he's not consistent enough for you, then you shouldn't draft most receivers. Only nine wideouts achieved 10-plus Fantasy points more than half of the time in 2016, and three of them finished with fewer Fantasy points on the season than Cooks. The story was nearly identical in 2015 -- two of nine receivers with a high success rate finished with worse stats than Cooks.

When you draft Cooks, and you should by 30th overall regardless of format, you're drafting a guy with some pretty notable risk, but with league-winning upside. He's the new dimension in one of the league's most dynamic and progressive offenses, one that has finished in the top-five in passing each of the last two seasons. He'll be the reason why you win some of your games, and your leagues.

How many other receivers taken in Round 3 can you say that about?