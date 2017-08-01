2017 Outlook: Aldrick Rosas

Aldrick Rosas will compete to be the Giants kicker this season with veteran Mike Nugent, but even if he wins the job he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. Rosas was signed to a futures/reserves contract shortly after the end of the 2016 season and has never kicked in an NFL game. Nugent is expected to win the job. Unless that changes, Rosas shouldn't be on a Fantasy roster.  

