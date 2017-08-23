2017 Outlook: Chris Thompson
Chris Thompson is expected to be the No. 2 running back in Washington this season behind Rob Kelley, but Thompson's role is pretty much solidified as a change-of-pace rusher and receiver out of the backfield at this point. In 2016, Thompson had 68 carries for 356 yards -- a solid 5.2 yards per carry -- and two touchdowns and 49 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns. It's unlikely he will do much better than that this year, so his value is limited to a late-round pick in standard leagues, and only slightly higher in PPR. Thompson is a similar player to Darren Sproles where he's better for his team than Fantasy owners.
