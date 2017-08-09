2017 Outlook: Dwayne Harris
Dwayne Harris is listed as a reserve receiver for the Giants, but his main role is as a return man in New York. In 2016, Harris only had one catch for 13 yards and a touchdown, but he also had 22 kickoff returns for 533 yards and 29 punt returns for 170 yards. In leagues that reward return yards, Harris can be a late-round pick in deeper formats. But in most other leagues, Harris should be ignored based on his lack of offensive production.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...