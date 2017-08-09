2017 Outlook: Dwayne Harris

Dwayne Harris is listed as a reserve receiver for the Giants, but his main role is as a return man in New York. In 2016, Harris only had one catch for 13 yards and a touchdown, but he also had 22 kickoff returns for 533 yards and 29 punt returns for 170 yards. In leagues that reward return yards, Harris can be a late-round pick in deeper formats. But in most other leagues, Harris should be ignored based on his lack of offensive production.