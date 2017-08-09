2017 Outlook: Eli Manning

Eli Manning is coming off a rough season in 2016, but he has the chance to bounce back in a big way this year. The Giants upgraded their receiving corps with the addition of Brandon Marshall, and Manning now has an excellent trio of receivers with Odell Beckham, Marshall and Sterling Shepard, in addition to talented rookie tight end Evan Engram. That should help him rebound from last year's failures when he was the No. 20 Fantasy quarterback in standard leagues. He only passed for 4,027 yards, 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, which was the first time in the past three years that he's been under 4,400 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. If he gets back to that level, which is likely, he should have the chance to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback again, and he was the No. 7 quarterback in standard leagues each of the past two seasons. Manning should be drafted as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback with a late-round pick in all leagues.