2017 Outlook: Evan Engram

The Giants selected tight end Evan Engram from Ole Miss in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, and he should be the starter right away ahead of Will Tye. Engram will be part of a crowded receiving corps with the Giants, including Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard, but he also should see plenty of single coverage. In 2016, Engram had 65 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns, and he finished his four-year college career with 162 catches for 2,320 yards and 15 touchdowns. This is a great class of rookie tight ends with O.J. Howard, David Njoku and Engram, and we'll see if Engram is the best of the bunch. He's worth a late-round flier in seasonal leagues and a first- or second-round pick in rookie-only drafts.