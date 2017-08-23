2017 Outlook: Joe Williams

San Francisco selected running back Joe Williams in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft from Utah, and he could compete for playing time right away. Carlos Hyde should remain the starter for the 49ers, and Tim Hightower is likely the No. 2 running back. But Williams can easily earn touches with a strong training camp and preseason. Williams has plenty of potential, but he briefly retired from football last September before returning in October. He finished the 2016 season with 210 carries for 1,407 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he's someone to target in dynasty leagues. We don't see Williams getting drafted with anything more than a late-round flier in seasonal leagues, but he's worth a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts. If the 49ers do move on from Hyde after 2017, maybe Williams is the running back of the future in San Francisco.