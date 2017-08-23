2017 Outlook: Mike Gillislee

Mike Gillislee signed with the Patriots this offseason as a restricted free agent for two years at $6.4 million, and he's still considered the frontrunner to replace LeGarrette Blount in New England. That would make Gillislee the starter, but it will be a crowded backfield with the Patriots since they have Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead, and a hamstring injury kept him off the field for much of training camp. That has kept him from running away with the job, at least so far. The good news for Gillislee is, he still has a chance to take Blount's role; he had 299 carries for 1,161 yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns last year. We doubt Gillislee gets that much work, especially if Lewis, White and Burkhead are healthy, but Gillislee is coming off a solid campaign of his own in 2016 with the Bills when he was the backup to LeSean McCoy. Gillislee had 101 carries for 577 yards (5.71-yards per carry) and eight touchdowns and nine catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. He actually finished as the No. 26 Fantasy running back in standard leagues, and he had at least nine Fantasy points in seven games, including four with double digits in scoring. He started one game when McCoy was out with a hamstring injury in Week 8 against New England, and had 12 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 9 yards. Given his expected new role, Gillislee is worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in Round 5 or 6 in standard leagues and after Round 7 in PPR. He could still be headed for a breakout season in 2017.