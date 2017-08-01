2017 Outlook: Mike Nugent

Mike Nugent will compete for the kicking job with the Giants in training camp this summer with newcomer Aldrick Rosas. Added to the Giants in early August, Nugent has nailed at least 78.8 percent of his field-goal attempts in each of his last seven seasons. Unfortunately, he's not quite as good from long distances -- in those seven years he nailed just 8 of 19 field goals from 50-plus yards. The larger issue is the lack of field goal attempts kickers with the Giants tend to get -- only once in the last four seasons has a Giants kicker attempted more than 30 field goals. It makes Nugent a risky Fantasy pick considering he's not guaranteed the job. The Giants' early-season schedule does offer some high-scoring opportunities for the offense, so taking Nugent as a final-round streaming option isn't the worst idea in the world. Just make sure he wins the job coming out of training camp.