Play

2017 Outlook: Roger Lewis

Roger Lewis has the chance to be the No. 4 receiver for the Giants this year behind Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard, but he still has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues in that role. As a rookie in 2016, Lewis had seven catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets. We'll see if he remains No. 4 on the depth chart once training camp starts, but Lewis isn't worth drafting in the majority of leagues. 

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories