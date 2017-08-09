2017 Outlook: Roger Lewis
Roger Lewis has the chance to be the No. 4 receiver for the Giants this year behind Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard, but he still has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues in that role. As a rookie in 2016, Lewis had seven catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets. We'll see if he remains No. 4 on the depth chart once training camp starts, but Lewis isn't worth drafting in the majority of leagues.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...