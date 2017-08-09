2017 Outlook: Roger Lewis

Roger Lewis has the chance to be the No. 4 receiver for the Giants this year behind Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard, but he still has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues in that role. As a rookie in 2016, Lewis had seven catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets. We'll see if he remains No. 4 on the depth chart once training camp starts, but Lewis isn't worth drafting in the majority of leagues.