2017 Outlook: Sterling Shepard
Sterling Shepard had a successful rookie season in 2016, but his Fantasy value could be limited this year with the addition of Brandon Marshall. Shepard now becomes No. 3 on the depth chart, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues. He's still worth a mid-round selection in dynasty formats, but it will be hard for him to replicate his rookie production from 2016 this year. He had 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns on 105 targets, and he was the No. 34 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues. If Marshall and Odell Beckham are healthy, then Shepard could struggle with his production, which is disappointing given how he played as a rookie. But he still has plenty of potential in the future, so owners in long-term leagues shouldn't give up on Shepard just yet.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...