2017 Outlook: Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard had a successful rookie season in 2016, but his Fantasy value could be limited this year with the addition of Brandon Marshall. Shepard now becomes No. 3 on the depth chart, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues. He's still worth a mid-round selection in dynasty formats, but it will be hard for him to replicate his rookie production from 2016 this year. He had 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns on 105 targets, and he was the No. 34 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues. If Marshall and Odell Beckham are healthy, then Shepard could struggle with his production, which is disappointing given how he played as a rookie. But he still has plenty of potential in the future, so owners in long-term leagues shouldn't give up on Shepard just yet.