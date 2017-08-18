2017 Outlook: Zay Jones
Zay Jones wasn't a highly touted draft prospect, but he happened to wind up in a situation that could make him one of the league's most prolific rookie receivers. The Bills rebuilt their receiving corps this season and have only Anquan Boldin and Jordan Matthews to compete with Jones for targets among the starters. Jones was known for his amazing hands at Eastern Carolina, averaging 10.7 catches and 118.5 yards per outing. A tremendous route runner who can and will line up everywhere, Jones figures to get the first shot at being the Bills' deep threat and could get a chance to become Taylor's No. 1 target. He's absolutely worth a late-round pick in all formats and potentially a late first-round pick in rookie-only drafts.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...