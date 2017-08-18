2017 Outlook: Zay Jones

Zay Jones wasn't a highly touted draft prospect, but he happened to wind up in a situation that could make him one of the league's most prolific rookie receivers. The Bills rebuilt their receiving corps this season and have only Anquan Boldin and Jordan Matthews to compete with Jones for targets among the starters. Jones was known for his amazing hands at Eastern Carolina, averaging 10.7 catches and 118.5 yards per outing. A tremendous route runner who can and will line up everywhere, Jones figures to get the first shot at being the Bills' deep threat and could get a chance to become Taylor's No. 1 target. He's absolutely worth a late-round pick in all formats and potentially a late first-round pick in rookie-only drafts.