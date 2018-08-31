2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: A deep sleeper for all 32 NFL teams

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Once a year I put together a list of the best deep sleepers for every NFL team. In the past I excluded anyone ranked in the top-150 by fantasy Pros ADP, but I'm not sure that's good enough anymore. The industry is continuing to expand and you're getting more information that ever.

Let's go a little deeper and look only at players outside of the top-200.

To be clear, in a standard CBS 15-round draft there are very few players on this list that should be drafted. This is more of an early season watch list. But if you're playing in a league that is deeper than the average league, there are some names to consider. Some of them are guys that that will make you say "who?" and others are guys you've known for a long time but elicit a "why?" response.

It's understandable if you aren't excited by this entire list, but last year it brought you a pair of top-20 receivers, a top-12 quarterback, Rex Burkhead and Aaron Jones. Who will this year's deep sleepers be?

AFC EAST

View Profile Phillip Dorsett NE • WR • 13 TAR 18 REC 12 REC YDs 194 REC TD 0 FL 0

Quincy Enunwa missed all of 2017 with a scary neck injury but he's back and looks like a big part of the Jets passing game. Enunwa caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016 and and could match or best those numbers this year. I still believe Robby Anderson is the No. 1 receiver on this team, but if Sam Darnold is the starter for Week 1 there is some reason to believe he may focus more on the short passes to Enunwa than the deeper balls to Anderson. If that happens, Enunwa has No. 3 receiver appeal in PPR leagues with weekly top-20 upside.

AFC NORTH

View Profile Tyrod Taylor CLE • QB • 5 CMP% 62.6 YDs 2799 TD 14 INT 4 YD/Att 6.66



Unlike a lot of these names, Tyrod Taylor is far from an unknown in Fantasy. We've seen him put up borderline top-12 numbers on terrible teams. Now we get a chance to see him with the Browns! All jokes aside, Taylor is surrounded by talent with Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry, Duke Johnson and David Njoku. Maybe the most important talent is on the sideline, Todd Haley. This Browns offense will have success, and that's going to keep Baker Mayfield on the sideline for at least the first half of the season. Taylor has legitimate top-10 upside as long as he's the starter, especially in leagues that only reward four points per pass touchdown.

AFC WEST

View Profile Virgil Green LAC • TE • 88 TAR 22 REC 14 REC YDs 191 REC TD 1 FL 0

View Profile Chris Conley KC • WR • 17 TAR 16 REC 11 REC YDs 175 REC TD 0 FL 0



Virgil Green is not a name that's going to excite anyone. But we've got less than a week until the regular season starts, and Antonio Gates still hasn't come back to the Chargers. It may be time to starting getting excited about Green's opportunity. Chargers tight ends saw 121 targets last year. The year before they saw 148. Green won't approach either of those numbers, but he's the only viable tight end on the roster. Keep an eye on his usage in Week 1.

AFC SOUTH

View Profile Christine Michael IND • RB • 38 Att 16 Yds 58 TD 0 FL 0

View Profile Jonnu Smith TEN • TE • 81 TAR 30 REC 18 REC YDs 157 REC TD 2 FL 0

Amazingly, Christine Michael might still be a thing. Marlon Mack is the best running back in Indianapolis, but he currently has a hamstring injury and he's coming off shoulder surgery. Jordan Wilkins looks like the Week 1 starter if Mack isn't ready, but he's an undrafted rookie who didn't exactly shine in the preseason. The other rookie, Nyheim Hines, hasn't shown an ability to hold onto the ball yet. Robert Turbin is also there, but he's suspended the first four weeks. So yeah, Michael could absolutely be a thing early this season, and if Andrew Luck is truly back, Michael could fall into a valuable role.

NFC EAST

View Profile Wayne Gallman NYG • RB • 22 Att 111 Yds 476 TD 0 FL 1

View Profile Vernon Davis WAS • TE • 85 TAR 69 REC 43 REC YDs 648 REC TD 3 FL 2

View Profile Rod Smith DAL • RB • 45 Att 55 Yds 232 TD 4 FL 0



It's pretty rare that we get excited about rookie tight ends, but not quite as rare as getting excited about a backup tight end. Dallas Goedert fits both categories. If he'd landed on any other team, he'd be the highest ranked rookie right end right now, but he probably needs a Zach Ertz injury to be relevant for a long stretch. He could, however, be relevant early in the year. The Eagles will be without Alshon Jeffery at the beginning of the season, leaving them Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins as their top three receivers. That sounds like a recipe for a a lot of two-tight end sets, and you know defenses are going to focus on taking away Ertz.

NFC NORTH

View Profile Luke Willson DET • TE • 82 TAR 22 REC 15 REC YDs 153 REC TD 4 FL 0

View Profile Laquon Treadwell MIN • WR • 11 TAR 35 REC 20 REC YDs 200 REC TD 0 FL 0



There is a lot of uncertainty in Chicago at the start of the season, but one thing we all feel certain about is that the Bears offense will be improved. I'd also expect them to throw the ball more often, especially downfield. In 2016 Gabriel showed us that he can play off a No. 1 receiver and deliver big plays. That year he caught 70 percent of his targets and averaged 16.5 yards per reception. Don't be surprised if he's the No. 2 receiver at some point in this offense. The Bears didn't give him $14 million guaranteed to watch.

NFC WEST

View Profile Ricky Seals-Jones ARI • TE • 86 TAR 28 REC 12 REC YDs 201 REC TD 3 FL 0

View Profile Brandon Marshall SEA • WR • 15 TAR 33 REC 18 REC YDs 154 REC TD 0 FL 0

View Profile Josh Reynolds LAR • WR • 83 TAR 24 REC 11 REC YDs 104 REC TD 1 FL 0

There's a chance we're all severely underrating Ricky Seals-Jones. He's the No. 1 tight end on a team that is devoid of reliable targets behind Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson. His quarterback has a history of success with tight ends, and his offensive coordinator has targeted them heavily. Seals-Jones may be the third most targeted player in Arizona and a top-12 tight end by the time the season is over.

NFC SOUTH

View Profile Jacquizz Rodgers TB • RB • 32 Att 64 Yds 244 TD 1 FL 0

View Profile Curtis Samuel CAR • WR • 10 TAR 26 REC 15 REC YDs 115 REC TD 0 FL 0

As bad as Ronald Jones has been in the preseason, there may be a long list of running backs the Buccaneers would trust before him. First on that list is definitely Peyton Barber. Second? It's probably Jacquizz Rodgers. Rodgers actually had two games last year with more than 10 touches and more than 10 Fantasy points. And you only have to go another year back to find a pair of 100-yard games in back-to-back weeks. I understand why he's not being drafted, but he may just be one injury away from a feature role, and he's already the team's third-down back.

