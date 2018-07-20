2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Aaron Rodgers leads way in our 2-QB mock draft

Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 2-QB mock draft, and to no surprise, Aaron Rodgers was the first quarterback selected in Round 1.

For the first time that I can recall in the history of our two-quarterback leagues on CBS Sports, quarterbacks did not dominate the first round. People are learning.

The quarterback talent pool is deep this year, maybe more than ever before, and you don't have to reach for the position. While Aaron Rodgers was a first-round pick in this 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, only four quarterbacks were selected through the first two rounds, with Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady the others.

Only one owner had two quarterbacks through Round 6, which was CBS Sports HQ producer Meron Berkson, who drafted Deshaun Watson in Round 3 and Kirk Cousins in Round 6. This strategy worked well for his team.

Along with Watson and Cousins, he also drafted Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill, so he's stacked at quarterback. He has strong running backs in Kareem Hunt, Jerick McKinnon and Royce Freeman as his main options, and his receivers in this three-receiver league are Julio Jones, Allen Robinson, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb as his top guys. Jordan Reed is an excellent tight end if he's healthy for Week 1.

Now, let's compare that team to the owner who waited the longest to draft his second quarterback, NFL Editor R.J. White. He drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in Round 7, but his second quarterback is Case Keenum, who he selected in Round 13.

He also added Baker Mayfield as a third quarterback, but he has an amazing roster around those guys. At running back, he has Joe Mixon, Jordan Howard, Jay Ajayi, Rex Burkhead and Duke Johnson. He has Antonio Brown, A.J. Green, Marvin Jones, Robert Woods and Rishard Matthews at receiver, and Rob Gronkowski is his tight end.

If Keenum plays well and Garopplo lives up to the hype, this should be among the best teams in this league. I like this strategy better than what Berkson did, although both teams should be competitive.

My approach was similar to what White did since my first quarterback drafted was Carson Wentz in Round 5. I didn't draft my second quarterback until Round 9, which was Jameis Winston. And since Winston is suspended for the first three games, I also drafted Mitchell Trubisky as a third quarterback in Round 12, as Trubisky is one of my favorite sleepers this year.

By waiting on quarterback, I was able to stockpile talent at running back (Le'Veon Bell, Dalvin Cook, Derrius Guice, Kerryon Johnson, Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones) and receiver (Davante Adams, Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Cooper Kupp and Will Fuller). I was the last owner to draft a tight end with Jack Doyle in Round 15, but this lineup is oozing with upside, especially once Winston and Edelman are back on the field.

You don't need to reach for a quarterback to be successful in this format. For example, six of the top 12 quarterbacks in 2017 scoring were not selected as starters by ADP, including Wentz, Alex Smith, Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott.

That will likely happen again this season, and some of the candidates outside of the top 12 in ADP now who could find their way into that group by the end of the year are Patrick Mahomes (ADP of No. 13 quarterback), Stafford (No. 14), Matt Ryan (No. 15), Eli Manning (No. 16), Goff (No. 17) and Rivers (No. 20). WInston (No. 22) also could be a No. 1 quarterback on a per-game basis once his suspension ends, and there are plenty of other candidates who could have a big season.

We'll be doing another two-quarterback mock draft in August, but hopefully the results will be similar. It's OK to draft Rodgers, Brady and Wilson with early-round picks, but you can still build a competitive roster by waiting on quarterbacks, even in this format.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  7. J. Darin Darst, Site Production Manager
  8. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  10. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Will Brinson T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Jamey Eisenberg L. Bell RB PIT
3 R.J. White A. Brown WR PIT
4 Heath Cummings E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB ARI
6 George Maselli A. Rodgers QB GB
7 J. Darin Darst D. Hopkins WR HOU
8 Meron Berkson K. Hunt RB KC
9 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO
10 Matthew Coca D. Brees QB NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
11 Matthew Coca S. Barkley RB NYG
12 Dave Richard O. Beckham WR NYG
13 Meron Berkson J. Jones WR ATL
14 J. Darin Darst R. Wilson QB SEA
15 George Maselli M. Gordon RB LAC
16 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC
17 Heath Cummings M. Thomas WR NO
18 R.J. White A. Green WR CIN
19 Jamey Eisenberg D. Cook RB MIN
20 Will Brinson T. Brady QB NE
Round 3
Pos Team Player
21 Will Brinson L. Fournette RB JAC
22 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
23 R.J. White R. Gronkowski TE NE
24 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
25 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
26 George Maselli C. McCaffrey RB CAR
27 J. Darin Darst M. Evans WR TB
28 Meron Berkson D. Watson QB HOU
29 Dave Richard D. Baldwin WR SEA
30 Matthew Coca T. Kelce TE KC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
31 Matthew Coca S. Diggs WR MIN
32 Dave Richard Z. Ertz TE PHI
33 Meron Berkson J. McKinnon RB SF
34 J. Darin Darst L. McCoy RB BUF
35 George Maselli A. Thielen WR MIN
36 Chris Towers C. Newton QB CAR
37 Heath Cummings L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
38 R.J. White J. Mixon RB CIN
39 Jamey Eisenberg J. Gordon WR CLE
40 Will Brinson A. Cooper WR OAK
Round 5
Pos Team Player
41 Will Brinson T. Hill WR KC
42 Jamey Eisenberg C. Wentz QB PHI
43 R.J. White J. Howard RB CHI
44 Heath Cummings A. Collins RB BAL
45 Chris Towers D. Thomas WR DEN
46 George Maselli K. Drake RB MIA
47 J. Darin Darst D. Henry RB TEN
48 Meron Berkson A. Robinson WR CHI
49 Dave Richard R. Jones RB TB
50 Matthew Coca J. Landry WR CLE
Round 6
Pos Team Player
51 Matthew Coca J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
52 Dave Richard G. Tate WR DET
53 Meron Berkson K. Cousins QB MIN
54 J. Darin Darst A. Jeffery WR PHI
55 George Maselli C. Hogan WR NE
56 Chris Towers L. Miller RB HOU
57 Heath Cummings R. Penny RB SEA
58 R.J. White M. Jones WR DET
59 Jamey Eisenberg D. Guice RB WAS
60 Will Brinson G. Olsen TE CAR
Round 7
Pos Team Player
61 Will Brinson A. Luck QB IND
62 Jamey Eisenberg J. Edelman WR NE
63 R.J. White J. Garoppolo QB SF
64 Heath Cummings J. Graham TE GB
65 Chris Towers B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
66 George Maselli S. Watkins WR KC
67 J. Darin Darst M. Stafford QB DET
68 Meron Berkson R. Freeman RB DEN
69 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
70 Matthew Coca P. Rivers QB LAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
71 Matthew Coca D. Lewis RB TEN
72 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
73 Meron Berkson B. Cooks WR LAR
74 J. Darin Darst E. Engram TE NYG
75 George Maselli J. Goff QB LAR
76 Chris Towers T. Burton TE CHI
77 Heath Cummings M. Ingram RB NO
78 R.J. White J. Ajayi RB PHI
79 Jamey Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET
80 Will Brinson M. Lynch RB OAK
Round 9
Pos Team Player
81 Will Brinson M. Mariota QB TEN
82 Jamey Eisenberg J. Winston QB TB
83 R.J. White R. Woods WR LAR
84 Heath Cummings A. Smith QB WAS
85 Chris Towers J. Crowder WR WAS
86 George Maselli J. Williams RB GB
87 J. Darin Darst S. Michel RB NE
88 Meron Berkson D. Carr QB OAK
89 Dave Richard M. Crabtree WR BAL
90 Matthew Coca T. Coleman RB ATL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
91 Matthew Coca M. Mack RB IND
92 Dave Richard E. Manning QB NYG
93 Meron Berkson R. Cobb WR GB
94 J. Darin Darst P. Garcon WR SF
95 George Maselli K. Rudolph TE MIN
96 Chris Towers A. Hurns WR DAL
97 Heath Cummings T. Taylor QB CLE
98 R.J. White D. Johnson RB CLE
99 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kupp WR LAR
100 Will Brinson C. Davis WR TEN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
101 Will Brinson E. Sanders WR DEN
102 Jamey Eisenberg W. Fuller WR HOU
103 R.J. White R. Burkhead RB NE
104 Heath Cummings A. Dalton QB CIN
105 Chris Towers T. Cohen RB CHI
106 George Maselli D. Moore WR CAR
107 J. Darin Darst R. Anderson WR NYJ
108 Meron Berkson M. Goodwin WR SF
109 Dave Richard C. Thompson RB WAS
110 Matthew Coca D. Walker TE TEN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
111 Matthew Coca Jaguars DST JAC
112 Dave Richard C. Hyde RB CLE
113 Meron Berkson J. Reed TE WAS
114 J. Darin Darst D. Booker RB DEN
115 George Maselli D. Bryant WR DAL
116 Chris Towers C. Anderson RB CAR
117 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
118 R.J. White R. Matthews WR TEN
119 Jamey Eisenberg M. Trubisky QB CHI
120 Will Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
121 Will Brinson D. Funchess WR CAR
122 Jamey Eisenberg T. Montgomery RB GB
123 R.J. White C. Keenum QB DEN
124 Heath Cummings D. Parker WR MIA
125 Chris Towers K. Benjamin WR BUF
126 George Maselli I. Crowell RB NYJ
127 J. Darin Darst B. Bortles QB JAC
128 Meron Berkson C. Ridley WR ATL
129 Dave Richard C. Clement RB PHI
130 Matthew Coca M. Sanu WR ATL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
131 Matthew Coca N. Agholor WR PHI
132 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
133 Meron Berkson R. Tannehill QB MIA
134 J. Darin Darst M. Breida RB SF
135 George Maselli L. Jackson QB BAL
136 Chris Towers D. Moncrief WR JAC
137 Heath Cummings G. Bernard RB CIN
138 R.J. White B. Mayfield QB CLE
139 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB
140 Will Brinson D. Njoku TE CLE
Round 15
Pos Team Player
141 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
142 Jamey Eisenberg J. Doyle TE IND
143 R.J. White C. Ivory RB BUF
144 Heath Cummings K. Stills WR MIA
145 Chris Towers J. Flacco QB BAL
146 George Maselli Rams DST LAR
147 J. Darin Darst J. White RB NE
148 Meron Berkson D. Foreman RB HOU
149 Dave Richard P. Barber RB TB
150 Matthew Coca J. Nelson WR OAK
Round 16
Pos Team Player
151 Matthew Coca J. Rosen QB ARI
152 Dave Richard Chargers DST LAC
153 Meron Berkson Eagles DST PHI
154 J. Darin Darst Vikings DST MIN
155 George Maselli S. Gostkowski K NE
156 Chris Towers Ravens DST BAL
157 Heath Cummings Saints DST NO
158 R.J. White Broncos DST DEN
159 Jamey Eisenberg G. Zuerlein K LAR
160 Will Brinson Falcons DST ATL
Round 17
Pos Team Player
161 Will Brinson J. Tucker K BAL
162 Jamey Eisenberg Texans DST HOU
163 R.J. White H. Butker K KC
164 Heath Cummings M. Bryant K ATL
165 Chris Towers W. Lutz K NO
166 George Maselli H. Hurst TE BAL
167 J. Darin Darst R. Gould K SF
168 Meron Berkson J. Elliott K PHI
169 Dave Richard M. Prater K DET
170 Matthew Coca R. Succop K TEN
Team by Team
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 20 T. Brady QB NE
3 21 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 40 A. Cooper WR OAK
5 41 T. Hill WR KC
6 60 G. Olsen TE CAR
7 61 A. Luck QB IND
8 80 M. Lynch RB OAK
9 81 M. Mariota QB TEN
10 100 C. Davis WR TEN
11 101 E. Sanders WR DEN
12 120 N. Chubb RB CLE
13 121 D. Funchess WR CAR
14 140 D. Njoku TE CLE
15 141 N. Hines RB IND
16 160 Falcons DST ATL
17 161 J. Tucker K BAL
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 19 D. Cook RB MIN
3 22 D. Adams WR GB
4 39 J. Gordon WR CLE
5 42 C. Wentz QB PHI
6 59 D. Guice RB WAS
7 62 J. Edelman WR NE
8 79 K. Johnson RB DET
9 82 J. Winston QB TB
10 99 C. Kupp WR LAR
11 102 W. Fuller WR HOU
12 119 M. Trubisky QB CHI
13 122 T. Montgomery RB GB
14 139 A. Jones RB GB
15 142 J. Doyle TE IND
16 159 G. Zuerlein K LAR
17 162 Texans DST HOU
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Brown WR PIT
2 18 A. Green WR CIN
3 23 R. Gronkowski TE NE
4 38 J. Mixon RB CIN
5 43 J. Howard RB CHI
6 58 M. Jones WR DET
7 63 J. Garoppolo QB SF
8 78 J. Ajayi RB PHI
9 83 R. Woods WR LAR
10 98 D. Johnson RB CLE
11 103 R. Burkhead RB NE
12 118 R. Matthews WR TEN
13 123 C. Keenum QB DEN
14 138 B. Mayfield QB CLE
15 143 C. Ivory RB BUF
16 158 Broncos DST DEN
17 163 H. Butker K KC
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 17 M. Thomas WR NO
3 24 T. Hilton WR IND
4 37 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
5 44 A. Collins RB BAL
6 57 R. Penny RB SEA
7 64 J. Graham TE GB
8 77 M. Ingram RB NO
9 84 A. Smith QB WAS
10 97 T. Taylor QB CLE
11 104 A. Dalton QB CIN
12 117 D. Prescott QB DAL
13 124 D. Parker WR MIA
14 137 G. Bernard RB CIN
15 144 K. Stills WR MIA
16 157 Saints DST NO
17 164 M. Bryant K ATL
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 16 K. Allen WR LAC
3 25 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 36 C. Newton QB CAR
5 45 D. Thomas WR DEN
6 56 L. Miller RB HOU
7 65 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
8 76 T. Burton TE CHI
9 85 J. Crowder WR WAS
10 96 A. Hurns WR DAL
11 105 T. Cohen RB CHI
12 116 C. Anderson RB CAR
13 125 K. Benjamin WR BUF
14 136 D. Moncrief WR JAC
15 145 J. Flacco QB BAL
16 156 Ravens DST BAL
17 165 W. Lutz K NO
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Rodgers QB GB
2 15 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 26 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 35 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 46 K. Drake RB MIA
6 55 C. Hogan WR NE
7 66 S. Watkins WR KC
8 75 J. Goff QB LAR
9 86 J. Williams RB GB
10 95 K. Rudolph TE MIN
11 106 D. Moore WR CAR
12 115 D. Bryant WR DAL
13 126 I. Crowell RB NYJ
14 135 L. Jackson QB BAL
15 146 Rams DST LAR
16 155 S. Gostkowski K NE
17 166 H. Hurst TE BAL
J. Darin Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 14 R. Wilson QB SEA
3 27 M. Evans WR TB
4 34 L. McCoy RB BUF
5 47 D. Henry RB TEN
6 54 A. Jeffery WR PHI
7 67 M. Stafford QB DET
8 74 E. Engram TE NYG
9 87 S. Michel RB NE
10 94 P. Garcon WR SF
11 107 R. Anderson WR NYJ
12 114 D. Booker RB DEN
13 127 B. Bortles QB JAC
14 134 M. Breida RB SF
15 147 J. White RB NE
16 154 Vikings DST MIN
17 167 R. Gould K SF
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 K. Hunt RB KC
2 13 J. Jones WR ATL
3 28 D. Watson QB HOU
4 33 J. McKinnon RB SF
5 48 A. Robinson WR CHI
6 53 K. Cousins QB MIN
7 68 R. Freeman RB DEN
8 73 B. Cooks WR LAR
9 88 D. Carr QB OAK
10 93 R. Cobb WR GB
11 108 M. Goodwin WR SF
12 113 J. Reed TE WAS
13 128 C. Ridley WR ATL
14 133 R. Tannehill QB MIA
15 148 D. Foreman RB HOU
16 153 Eagles DST PHI
17 168 J. Elliott K PHI
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Kamara RB NO
2 12 O. Beckham WR NYG
3 29 D. Baldwin WR SEA
4 32 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 49 R. Jones RB TB
6 52 G. Tate WR DET
7 69 P. Mahomes QB KC
8 72 M. Ryan QB ATL
9 89 M. Crabtree WR BAL
10 92 E. Manning QB NYG
11 109 C. Thompson RB WAS
12 112 C. Hyde RB CLE
13 129 C. Clement RB PHI
14 132 G. Kittle TE SF
15 149 P. Barber RB TB
16 152 Chargers DST LAC
17 169 M. Prater K DET
Matthew Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Brees QB NO
2 11 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 30 T. Kelce TE KC
4 31 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 50 J. Landry WR CLE
6 51 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
7 70 P. Rivers QB LAC
8 71 D. Lewis RB TEN
9 90 T. Coleman RB ATL
10 91 M. Mack RB IND
11 110 D. Walker TE TEN
12 111 Jaguars DST JAC
13 130 M. Sanu WR ATL
14 131 N. Agholor WR PHI
15 150 J. Nelson WR OAK
16 151 J. Rosen QB ARI
17 170 R. Succop K TEN
