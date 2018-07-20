2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Aaron Rodgers leads way in our 2-QB mock draft

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

For the first time that I can recall in the history of our two-quarterback leagues on CBS Sports, quarterbacks did not dominate the first round. People are learning.

The quarterback talent pool is deep this year, maybe more than ever before, and you don't have to reach for the position. While Aaron Rodgers was a first-round pick in this 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, only four quarterbacks were selected through the first two rounds, with Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady the others.

Only one owner had two quarterbacks through Round 6, which was CBS Sports HQ producer Meron Berkson, who drafted Deshaun Watson in Round 3 and Kirk Cousins in Round 6. This strategy worked well for his team.

Along with Watson and Cousins, he also drafted Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill, so he's stacked at quarterback. He has strong running backs in Kareem Hunt, Jerick McKinnon and Royce Freeman as his main options, and his receivers in this three-receiver league are Julio Jones, Allen Robinson, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb as his top guys. Jordan Reed is an excellent tight end if he's healthy for Week 1.

Now, let's compare that team to the owner who waited the longest to draft his second quarterback, NFL Editor R.J. White. He drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in Round 7, but his second quarterback is Case Keenum, who he selected in Round 13.

He also added Baker Mayfield as a third quarterback, but he has an amazing roster around those guys. At running back, he has Joe Mixon, Jordan Howard, Jay Ajayi, Rex Burkhead and Duke Johnson. He has Antonio Brown, A.J. Green, Marvin Jones, Robert Woods and Rishard Matthews at receiver, and Rob Gronkowski is his tight end.

If Keenum plays well and Garopplo lives up to the hype, this should be among the best teams in this league. I like this strategy better than what Berkson did, although both teams should be competitive.

My approach was similar to what White did since my first quarterback drafted was Carson Wentz in Round 5. I didn't draft my second quarterback until Round 9, which was Jameis Winston. And since Winston is suspended for the first three games, I also drafted Mitchell Trubisky as a third quarterback in Round 12, as Trubisky is one of my favorite sleepers this year.

By waiting on quarterback, I was able to stockpile talent at running back (Le'Veon Bell, Dalvin Cook, Derrius Guice, Kerryon Johnson, Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones) and receiver (Davante Adams, Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Cooper Kupp and Will Fuller). I was the last owner to draft a tight end with Jack Doyle in Round 15, but this lineup is oozing with upside, especially once Winston and Edelman are back on the field.

You don't need to reach for a quarterback to be successful in this format. For example, six of the top 12 quarterbacks in 2017 scoring were not selected as starters by ADP, including Wentz, Alex Smith, Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott.

That will likely happen again this season, and some of the candidates outside of the top 12 in ADP now who could find their way into that group by the end of the year are Patrick Mahomes (ADP of No. 13 quarterback), Stafford (No. 14), Matt Ryan (No. 15), Eli Manning (No. 16), Goff (No. 17) and Rivers (No. 20). WInston (No. 22) also could be a No. 1 quarterback on a per-game basis once his suspension ends, and there are plenty of other candidates who could have a big season.

We'll be doing another two-quarterback mock draft in August, but hopefully the results will be similar. It's OK to draft Rodgers, Brady and Wilson with early-round picks, but you can still build a competitive roster by waiting on quarterbacks, even in this format.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Will Brinson, NFL Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer R.J. White, NFL Editor Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy George Maselli, Fantasy Editor J. Darin Darst, Site Production Manager Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer