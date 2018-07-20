2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Aaron Rodgers leads way in our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 2-QB mock draft, and to no surprise, Aaron Rodgers was the first quarterback selected in Round 1.
For the first time that I can recall in the history of our two-quarterback leagues on CBS Sports, quarterbacks did not dominate the first round. People are learning.
The quarterback talent pool is deep this year, maybe more than ever before, and you don't have to reach for the position. While Aaron Rodgers was a first-round pick in this 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, only four quarterbacks were selected through the first two rounds, with Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady the others.
Only one owner had two quarterbacks through Round 6, which was CBS Sports HQ producer Meron Berkson, who drafted Deshaun Watson in Round 3 and Kirk Cousins in Round 6. This strategy worked well for his team.
Along with Watson and Cousins, he also drafted Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill, so he's stacked at quarterback. He has strong running backs in Kareem Hunt, Jerick McKinnon and Royce Freeman as his main options, and his receivers in this three-receiver league are Julio Jones, Allen Robinson, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb as his top guys. Jordan Reed is an excellent tight end if he's healthy for Week 1.
Now, let's compare that team to the owner who waited the longest to draft his second quarterback, NFL Editor R.J. White. He drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in Round 7, but his second quarterback is Case Keenum, who he selected in Round 13.
He also added Baker Mayfield as a third quarterback, but he has an amazing roster around those guys. At running back, he has Joe Mixon, Jordan Howard, Jay Ajayi, Rex Burkhead and Duke Johnson. He has Antonio Brown, A.J. Green, Marvin Jones, Robert Woods and Rishard Matthews at receiver, and Rob Gronkowski is his tight end.
If Keenum plays well and Garopplo lives up to the hype, this should be among the best teams in this league. I like this strategy better than what Berkson did, although both teams should be competitive.
My approach was similar to what White did since my first quarterback drafted was Carson Wentz in Round 5. I didn't draft my second quarterback until Round 9, which was Jameis Winston. And since Winston is suspended for the first three games, I also drafted Mitchell Trubisky as a third quarterback in Round 12, as Trubisky is one of my favorite sleepers this year.
By waiting on quarterback, I was able to stockpile talent at running back (Le'Veon Bell, Dalvin Cook, Derrius Guice, Kerryon Johnson, Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones) and receiver (Davante Adams, Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Cooper Kupp and Will Fuller). I was the last owner to draft a tight end with Jack Doyle in Round 15, but this lineup is oozing with upside, especially once Winston and Edelman are back on the field.
You don't need to reach for a quarterback to be successful in this format. For example, six of the top 12 quarterbacks in 2017 scoring were not selected as starters by ADP, including Wentz, Alex Smith, Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott.
That will likely happen again this season, and some of the candidates outside of the top 12 in ADP now who could find their way into that group by the end of the year are Patrick Mahomes (ADP of No. 13 quarterback), Stafford (No. 14), Matt Ryan (No. 15), Eli Manning (No. 16), Goff (No. 17) and Rivers (No. 20). WInston (No. 22) also could be a No. 1 quarterback on a per-game basis once his suspension ends, and there are plenty of other candidates who could have a big season.
We'll be doing another two-quarterback mock draft in August, but hopefully the results will be similar. It's OK to draft Rodgers, Brady and Wilson with early-round picks, but you can still build a competitive roster by waiting on quarterbacks, even in this format.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- J. Darin Darst, Site Production Manager
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Will Brinson
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|R.J. White
|A. Brown WR PIT
|4
|Heath Cummings
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|6
|George Maselli
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|7
|J. Darin Darst
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|8
|Meron Berkson
|K. Hunt RB KC
|9
|Dave Richard
|A. Kamara RB NO
|10
|Matthew Coca
|D. Brees QB NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|11
|Matthew Coca
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|12
|Dave Richard
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|13
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|14
|J. Darin Darst
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|15
|George Maselli
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|16
|Chris Towers
|K. Allen WR LAC
|17
|Heath Cummings
|M. Thomas WR NO
|18
|R.J. White
|A. Green WR CIN
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Cook RB MIN
|20
|Will Brinson
|T. Brady QB NE
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|21
|Will Brinson
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|23
|R.J. White
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|24
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hilton WR IND
|25
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|26
|George Maselli
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|27
|J. Darin Darst
|M. Evans WR TB
|28
|Meron Berkson
|D. Watson QB HOU
|29
|Dave Richard
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|30
|Matthew Coca
|T. Kelce TE KC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|31
|Matthew Coca
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|32
|Dave Richard
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|33
|Meron Berkson
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|34
|J. Darin Darst
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|35
|George Maselli
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|36
|Chris Towers
|C. Newton QB CAR
|37
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|38
|R.J. White
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|40
|Will Brinson
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|41
|Will Brinson
|T. Hill WR KC
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|43
|R.J. White
|J. Howard RB CHI
|44
|Heath Cummings
|A. Collins RB BAL
|45
|Chris Towers
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|46
|George Maselli
|K. Drake RB MIA
|47
|J. Darin Darst
|D. Henry RB TEN
|48
|Meron Berkson
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|49
|Dave Richard
|R. Jones RB TB
|50
|Matthew Coca
|J. Landry WR CLE
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|51
|Matthew Coca
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|52
|Dave Richard
|G. Tate WR DET
|53
|Meron Berkson
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|54
|J. Darin Darst
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|55
|George Maselli
|C. Hogan WR NE
|56
|Chris Towers
|L. Miller RB HOU
|57
|Heath Cummings
|R. Penny RB SEA
|58
|R.J. White
|M. Jones WR DET
|59
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Guice RB WAS
|60
|Will Brinson
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Will Brinson
|A. Luck QB IND
|62
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Edelman WR NE
|63
|R.J. White
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|64
|Heath Cummings
|J. Graham TE GB
|65
|Chris Towers
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|66
|George Maselli
|S. Watkins WR KC
|67
|J. Darin Darst
|M. Stafford QB DET
|68
|Meron Berkson
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|69
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|70
|Matthew Coca
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|Matthew Coca
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|72
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|73
|Meron Berkson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|74
|J. Darin Darst
|E. Engram TE NYG
|75
|George Maselli
|J. Goff QB LAR
|76
|Chris Towers
|T. Burton TE CHI
|77
|Heath Cummings
|M. Ingram RB NO
|78
|R.J. White
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Johnson RB DET
|80
|Will Brinson
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|81
|Will Brinson
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB TB
|83
|R.J. White
|R. Woods WR LAR
|84
|Heath Cummings
|A. Smith QB WAS
|85
|Chris Towers
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|86
|George Maselli
|J. Williams RB GB
|87
|J. Darin Darst
|S. Michel RB NE
|88
|Meron Berkson
|D. Carr QB OAK
|89
|Dave Richard
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|90
|Matthew Coca
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|91
|Matthew Coca
|M. Mack RB IND
|92
|Dave Richard
|E. Manning QB NYG
|93
|Meron Berkson
|R. Cobb WR GB
|94
|J. Darin Darst
|P. Garcon WR SF
|95
|George Maselli
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|96
|Chris Towers
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|97
|Heath Cummings
|T. Taylor QB CLE
|98
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|99
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|100
|Will Brinson
|C. Davis WR TEN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|101
|Will Brinson
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|103
|R.J. White
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|104
|Heath Cummings
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|105
|Chris Towers
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|106
|George Maselli
|D. Moore WR CAR
|107
|J. Darin Darst
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|108
|Meron Berkson
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|109
|Dave Richard
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|110
|Matthew Coca
|D. Walker TE TEN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|111
|Matthew Coca
|Jaguars DST JAC
|112
|Dave Richard
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|113
|Meron Berkson
|J. Reed TE WAS
|114
|J. Darin Darst
|D. Booker RB DEN
|115
|George Maselli
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|116
|Chris Towers
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|117
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|118
|R.J. White
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|120
|Will Brinson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Will Brinson
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|123
|R.J. White
|C. Keenum QB DEN
|124
|Heath Cummings
|D. Parker WR MIA
|125
|Chris Towers
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|126
|George Maselli
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|127
|J. Darin Darst
|B. Bortles QB JAC
|128
|Meron Berkson
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|129
|Dave Richard
|C. Clement RB PHI
|130
|Matthew Coca
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|131
|Matthew Coca
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|132
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|133
|Meron Berkson
|R. Tannehill QB MIA
|134
|J. Darin Darst
|M. Breida RB SF
|135
|George Maselli
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|136
|Chris Towers
|D. Moncrief WR JAC
|137
|Heath Cummings
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|138
|R.J. White
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones RB GB
|140
|Will Brinson
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|142
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Doyle TE IND
|143
|R.J. White
|C. Ivory RB BUF
|144
|Heath Cummings
|K. Stills WR MIA
|145
|Chris Towers
|J. Flacco QB BAL
|146
|George Maselli
|Rams DST LAR
|147
|J. Darin Darst
|J. White RB NE
|148
|Meron Berkson
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|149
|Dave Richard
|P. Barber RB TB
|150
|Matthew Coca
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|151
|Matthew Coca
|J. Rosen QB ARI
|152
|Dave Richard
|Chargers DST LAC
|153
|Meron Berkson
|Eagles DST PHI
|154
|J. Darin Darst
|Vikings DST MIN
|155
|George Maselli
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|156
|Chris Towers
|Ravens DST BAL
|157
|Heath Cummings
|Saints DST NO
|158
|R.J. White
|Broncos DST DEN
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|160
|Will Brinson
|Falcons DST ATL
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|161
|Will Brinson
|J. Tucker K BAL
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Texans DST HOU
|163
|R.J. White
|H. Butker K KC
|164
|Heath Cummings
|M. Bryant K ATL
|165
|Chris Towers
|W. Lutz K NO
|166
|George Maselli
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|167
|J. Darin Darst
|R. Gould K SF
|168
|Meron Berkson
|J. Elliott K PHI
|169
|Dave Richard
|M. Prater K DET
|170
|Matthew Coca
|R. Succop K TEN
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|20
|T. Brady QB NE
|3
|21
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|40
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|5
|41
|T. Hill WR KC
|6
|60
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|7
|61
|A. Luck QB IND
|8
|80
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|9
|81
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|10
|100
|C. Davis WR TEN
|11
|101
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|12
|120
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|13
|121
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|14
|140
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|15
|141
|N. Hines RB IND
|16
|160
|Falcons DST ATL
|17
|161
|J. Tucker K BAL
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|19
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|22
|D. Adams WR GB
|4
|39
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|5
|42
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|6
|59
|D. Guice RB WAS
|7
|62
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|79
|K. Johnson RB DET
|9
|82
|J. Winston QB TB
|10
|99
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|11
|102
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|12
|119
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|13
|122
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|14
|139
|A. Jones RB GB
|15
|142
|J. Doyle TE IND
|16
|159
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|17
|162
|Texans DST HOU
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|18
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|23
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|4
|38
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|5
|43
|J. Howard RB CHI
|6
|58
|M. Jones WR DET
|7
|63
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|8
|78
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|9
|83
|R. Woods WR LAR
|10
|98
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|11
|103
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|12
|118
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|13
|123
|C. Keenum QB DEN
|14
|138
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|15
|143
|C. Ivory RB BUF
|16
|158
|Broncos DST DEN
|17
|163
|H. Butker K KC
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|17
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|24
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|37
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|5
|44
|A. Collins RB BAL
|6
|57
|R. Penny RB SEA
|7
|64
|J. Graham TE GB
|8
|77
|M. Ingram RB NO
|9
|84
|A. Smith QB WAS
|10
|97
|T. Taylor QB CLE
|11
|104
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|12
|117
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|13
|124
|D. Parker WR MIA
|14
|137
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|15
|144
|K. Stills WR MIA
|16
|157
|Saints DST NO
|17
|164
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|16
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|25
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|36
|C. Newton QB CAR
|5
|45
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|6
|56
|L. Miller RB HOU
|7
|65
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|8
|76
|T. Burton TE CHI
|9
|85
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|10
|96
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|11
|105
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|12
|116
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|13
|125
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|14
|136
|D. Moncrief WR JAC
|15
|145
|J. Flacco QB BAL
|16
|156
|Ravens DST BAL
|17
|165
|W. Lutz K NO
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|2
|15
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|3
|26
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|35
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|46
|K. Drake RB MIA
|6
|55
|C. Hogan WR NE
|7
|66
|S. Watkins WR KC
|8
|75
|J. Goff QB LAR
|9
|86
|J. Williams RB GB
|10
|95
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|11
|106
|D. Moore WR CAR
|12
|115
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|13
|126
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|14
|135
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|15
|146
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|155
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|17
|166
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|J. Darin Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|14
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|3
|27
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|34
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|5
|47
|D. Henry RB TEN
|6
|54
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|7
|67
|M. Stafford QB DET
|8
|74
|E. Engram TE NYG
|9
|87
|S. Michel RB NE
|10
|94
|P. Garcon WR SF
|11
|107
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|12
|114
|D. Booker RB DEN
|13
|127
|B. Bortles QB JAC
|14
|134
|M. Breida RB SF
|15
|147
|J. White RB NE
|16
|154
|Vikings DST MIN
|17
|167
|R. Gould K SF
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|13
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|28
|D. Watson QB HOU
|4
|33
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|5
|48
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|6
|53
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|7
|68
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|8
|73
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|9
|88
|D. Carr QB OAK
|10
|93
|R. Cobb WR GB
|11
|108
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|12
|113
|J. Reed TE WAS
|13
|128
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|14
|133
|R. Tannehill QB MIA
|15
|148
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|16
|153
|Eagles DST PHI
|17
|168
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|12
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|3
|29
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|4
|32
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|49
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|52
|G. Tate WR DET
|7
|69
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|8
|72
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|9
|89
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|10
|92
|E. Manning QB NYG
|11
|109
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|12
|112
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|13
|129
|C. Clement RB PHI
|14
|132
|G. Kittle TE SF
|15
|149
|P. Barber RB TB
|16
|152
|Chargers DST LAC
|17
|169
|M. Prater K DET
|Matthew Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Brees QB NO
|2
|11
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|30
|T. Kelce TE KC
|4
|31
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|5
|50
|J. Landry WR CLE
|6
|51
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|7
|70
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|8
|71
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|9
|90
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|10
|91
|M. Mack RB IND
|11
|110
|D. Walker TE TEN
|12
|111
|Jaguars DST JAC
|13
|130
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|14
|131
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|15
|150
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|16
|151
|J. Rosen QB ARI
|17
|170
|R. Succop K TEN
