2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Assessing the Cleveland Browns after the Corey Coleman trade

It's rare that we get meaningful trades during training camp and at first glance you may think there was nothing meaningful about out most recent trade. The Browns sent Corey Coleman to the Bills for a future draft pick and let's face it, Coleman wasn't exactly a huge part of the Browns offense before the trade. At the very least he was behind Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry in the pecking order. Probably Duke Johnson and David Njoku, as well. But that doesn't mean it doesn't change anything.

For one thing, this has to make you feel a little bit better about Gordon's current situation. We still don't have a timetable for his return, but it's difficult to imagine the Browns trading away arguably their third best receiver if they thought there was a real risk Gordon would miss a chunk of the season. I feel slightly more comfortable treating Gordon as a low-end No. 2 receiver after this move.

This also opens up another spot for a third receiver in this offense. Often that third receiver may be Johnson, but they'll also need someone they feel more comfortable playing outside when Landry slides to the slot. The player directly behind Coleman on the team's first unofficial depth chart was rookie Antonio Callaway. In fact, Mary Kay Cabot reported it was Callaway's emergence that made Coleman expendable. That's a pretty exciting development if you landed Callaway late in your rookie draft.

For a more detailed look at how I view the Browns offense here's my breakdown of their Fantasy assets along with updated touch projections.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP POS. RANK Josh Gordon 140 #18 199 #31 Jarvis Landry 135 #25 230 #16 Carlos Hyde 124.3 #37 144.1 #43 Duke Johnson 93.2 #48 155.6 #39 Nick Chubb 88.2 #50 96 #59 Tyrod Taylor 300.9 #20 300.9 #20 David Njoku 80.8 #16 128 #18

Breaking down the touches

With all these new parts, we have a few contradictions to resolve. Haley's teams have thrown at least 590 passes each of the past three years despite generally positive game scripts. Taylor has never thrown more than 436 passes in a season. Haley and Mike Tomlin have quite famously ridden Le'Veon Bell and shown no real use for a second running back when Bell has been healthy. Now the team has Hyde, Chubb and one of the most talented pass-catching backs in the league, Duke Johnson.

And that's not even touching on the target distribution between Landry and Gordon. Landry has had at least 131 targets each of the past three years. But he's never played with a receiver as talented as Gordon. I've bumped Landry's targets up slightly above Gordon's due to the latter's camp absence but this is admittedly more of a guessing game than most teams.

Browns touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Carlos Hyde 42% 172 5% 27 19 7 Nick Chubb 35% 144 2% 11 8 4 Duke Johnson 10% 41 15% 81 62 3 Jarvis Landry 0% 0 25% 135 95 6 Josh Gordon 0% 0 23% 119 59 7 Antonio Callaway 0% 0 10% 54 27 2 David Njoku 0% 0 15% 81 47 4

Of note:

The running back breakdown probably won't be this even, but before camp I'm giving a very slight edge to the veteran. I see Hyde getting a majority of the touches early in the year with Chubb coming on strong late. We'll hope for more clarity before the season starts.



Jarvis Landry's touchdown rate will have a big impact on his non-PPR value. he caught nine touchdowns last year but had only 13 on 409 career targets in the three years before.



The Leftovers

The Browns have a lot of mediocre receivers who could be thrown into the mx, but the most interesting deep sleeper to me is tight end Seth DeValve. He's averaged 1.21 yards per reception in his career and caught 33 passes in 2017 sharing the load with Njoku. Njoku has a lot more upside, but if he were to get hurt? I could easily see something like 467-575-6 from DeValve. That would have made him the No. 9 tight end in Fantasy last year.