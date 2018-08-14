2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Believe it or Not, Andrew Luck is back and Chris Carson will start

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

It's that time again. We've had a couple of weeks of training camp (and the glowing reports that comes with it) and our first full round of preseason games. It's time to separate the actual news we're getting from the cold takes that will be retweeted in October as laughable.

While there was plenty of material from coaches and beat writers to fill this space, I wanted to give you guys a chance at the action too. So a pair of the items in this piece this week (and moving forward) will come from your tweets. Want in on the action next week? Just send your preseason observations to @heathcummingssr on Twitter.

Andrew Luck is back and should be a top-3 QB on your draft board.

How beautiful was it to see Andrew Luck back on the football field in full pads throwing footballs? Sure, he didn't take any deep shots in his first preseason action, but he did take a couple of shots from the defense, and that was maybe the most encouraging part of it all. Luck scrambled late in his first drive and took a hit from Bobby Wagner. His reaction? He popped back up and almost seemed giddy. Andrew Luck is back, and it's time to start drafting like it.

Verdict: Believe it

Now it's time to start talking about what this actually means. It's not fair to expect Luck will match his 2014 season, when he threw for 4,761 yards and 40 touchdowns. His 6.5 percent touchdown rate from that year is a clear outlier. I don't expect he'll match the 7.8 Y/A from 2016 either. But he doesn't need to because the Colts defense still isn't very good and I expect he'll throw the ball 600-plus times. If he can just match his career average of 7.2 Y/A along with a 5.0 percent touchdown rate he's a top-three quarterback in Fantasy. That's how I have him projected, and that's where I rank him now.

Christian McCaffrey is the bell cow in Carolina.

McCaffery the bellcow? — D Quinn (@DanielQ65839568) August 13, 2018

It was one thing when Ron Rivera was making ridiculous statements about getting McCaffrey 25-30 touches a game. That was easy to dismiss. But in the team's preseason opener, McCaffrey was the only Panthers running back working with the first team. More importantly, that didn't change when the team got inside the 5 yard line, and he delivered a touchdown when the team gave him the ball in a short-yardage situation. If McCaffrey is getting goalline carries and all those receptions? He's a top-10 back in any format.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

The hyperbole was easy to dismiss and the first preseason game should be as well. Is it possible McCaffrey gets more work in short yardage than he did in 2017? Sure. But it's hardly believable this team acquired C.J. Anderson to replace Jonathan Stewart and plan on using him significantly less. In 2017 Stewart received 40 percent of the team's rush attempts. Cam Newton accounted for another 28 percent. McCaffrey came in third at 24 percent. Even if you want to project McCaffrey as the team's leading rusher it won't be in a bell-cow role, and we have no reason to believe he'll supplant Cam Newton as the team's goalline back.

Michael Gallup is the No. 1 receiver in Dallas.

Gallup is a Cowboys receiver worthy of a pick as high as round 8 — Randall Walker (@randywalker21) August 13, 2018

I've often said this offseason that someone is going to emerge from this Cowboys receiving corps to provide Fantasy value. Gallup took a step toward being that guy in his first preseason game. He caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in the opener and got behind the defense on at least two other occasions. This is a team that has 219 targets to replace from the departures of Dez Bryant and Jason Witten in 2017 and Gallup looks like the likely leader to gobble them up.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

Most everything above is true, and Gallup is moving up my rankings. But I'll still take the 26-year-old with a 1,000 yard/10 touchdown season under his belt. Especially since Allen Hurns was the receiver who started opposite Terrance Williams and played more snaps with the first team. But that doesn't mean I'm ignoring Gallup in drafts; I just wouldn't take him as early as Randall suggested. What I would do is draft both Hurns and Gallup after the eighth round as part of a wide receiver stacking strategy I wrote about this week.

Chris Carson is the back to own in Seattle.

This shouldn't even be debatable right? Pete Carrol continues his effusive praise of Carson, and he clearly outperformed Rashaad Penny in the team's first game of the preseason. Carson saw more work with the first team and was more productive on his touches, picking up 26 yards on four carries. He's also much cheaper, with an ADP outside of the top 100 picks. Carroll has preached competition in the past and Carson is clearly winning this competition.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

I'm not doubting Carroll. I do believe he's very happy with Carson. I also believe Carson is currently the back doing things the way the Seahawks want things done. But Penny is a first-round pick with far more talent and it seems pretty clear to me Seattle is trying to get him to emulate Carson's work ethic and aggressive style. I firmly believe Penny will get "it" and eventually take over as the team's lead running back. If you're drafting for Week 1 only, yes Carson may be the back you want ... but Penny will be the best Fantasy running back for the Seahawks this season.

Royce Freeman is going to be the second-best rookie running back.

On the flip side of the rookie running back equation is Freeman. While the Broncos have spoken well of Devontae Booker, it's pretty clear Freeman is the team's future. And, if Week 1 of the preseason was any indication, that future is going to be sooner rather than later. Freeman ripped off a 23 yard run for a touchdown in his professional debut and looked like exactly what this offense needs.

Verdict: Believe it.

With injuries to Sony Michel and Derrius Guice this may not even be close at the start of the season. Freeman has the same level of competition as Penny, but he has a better offensive line and a defense that should put his team in game scripts that are more conducive to running. Freeman should be drafted as a low-end No. 2 running back and that's not touching his upside if he pushed Booker out of the equation by midseason.

Want more Fantasy football content? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.