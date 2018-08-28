2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Believe It or Not from Week 3 of the preseason

Remember when Week 3 of the preseason used to be the dress rehearsal where we got to see all the starters and actually learn things?

That was still true for some teams this week, but an increasing number of teams seem to be moving away from that trend.

While this didn't make Week 3 any easier to watch, it did make the few relevant happenings stand out even more. Here are four observations from the past week that someone could have reasonably made. I'll let you know whether I believe them or not.

Adrian Peterson is the starting running back in Washington and he matters in Fantasy again.

Peterson saw the first 11 carries in the team's third preseason game and acquitted himself nicely. He gained 56 yards on those 11 carries and did so in a variety of ways. He pushed piles, he broke arm tackles, he juked in the open field and seemed to fall forward on every carry. The only logical conclusion here is that Jay Gruden was testing out his newest addition, and Peterson passed with flying colors. Draft Peterson like a starting running back.

Verdict: Believe it.

I know, he's old and averaged a paltry 3.4 yards per carry last year. I'm not saying he's safe, but Peterson had juice in this game and he clearly looked like the best back on the team for early-down work. I like Peterson as a No. 3 running back in Fantasy and expect he'll perform like a low-end No. 2 early in the year. He starts the season with a revenge game against Arizona and then faces the Colts and Packers before a Week 4 bye.

Frank Gore is going to kill Kenyan Drake's Fantasy value.

We've heard a pretty consistent message since the Dolphins signed Frank Gore. He is going to play a role in this offense. He was listed as a co-starter on the team's first depth chart, and he got the first carry in the team's third preseason game. It's time to stop pretending that Drake is anything close to a feature back and treat this like the committee it is.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

I have no idea what Adam Gase is doing, but I refuse to believe this will be a 50/50 split in terms of touches, and I certainly don't think Gore will get more work than arguably the most talented player on their offense. Drake was awesome in nine games last year and has been great in the preseason. Even giving Gore 133 touches, I have Drake projected as a top-18 back in both formats. He has top-10 upside if Gore doesn't steal short-yardage work.

The Chiefs have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

The Chiefs played most of their starters in their third preseason game. They faced a Bears team that didn't, and the early results were not inspiring. Chase Daniel, Benny Cunningham and Javon Wims sliced and diced the Chiefs defense, reaching the end zone on each of the Bears' first three drives. Daniel completed 15-of-18 passes for 198 yards and two scores. Wims caught four passes for 114 yards and made a mockery of the Chiefs secondary in the process. Not even the return of Eric Berry is fixing this mess.

Verdict: Believe it.

This is not just a reaction to one preseason game. This is a defense that is in a world of trouble. Berry is recovering from an Achilles injury, and the Chiefs' other starting safety (Daniel Sorensen) won't be ready for the start of the season. Kendall Fuller is their best cornerback, and he's a slot corner who is trying to transition outside. Justin Houston is not the same player he once was. Outside of special teams or fluky defensive touchdowns, it's hard to see how this unit scores Fantasy points. Start all of your Chargers in Week 1.

Brandon Marshall is worth a late round pick.

We've heard several positive reports coming out of Seattle for a couple of weeks now. They seemed to imply Brandon Marshall would not only make the roster, but he'd actually be a part of the offense. It's always hard to believe positivity coming out of Seattle, especially this. But all it took was one leaping grab over Xavier Rhodes to make people start to listen. Marshall is on a team with a great quarterback, a bad defense, and very little depth at receiver. He should at least be drafted.

Verdict: Believe it.

No, not because of one leaping grab, though I did enjoy seeing that. The main reason is opportunity. Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson and Paul Richardson scored 20 touchdowns in this offense last season. They're all gone. Replaced by Marshall, Jaron Brown and Ed Dickson. I don't believe Marshall will top 1,000 yards or catch even 75 passes, but I do think he'll be a prominent red-zone threat for Seattle. In non-PPR leagues, he's a fourth receiver you can start when your starters are on a bye. I believe he has more upside than that, but he should be drafted even if you disagree.