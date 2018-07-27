2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Bookmark this QB bye-week cheat sheet!
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with this bye-week cheat sheet.
It's Draft Day. You're psyched to build your team in hopes of dominating your league. Lo and behold, all your hard work pays off and you land a monster squad, complete with Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford!
You should feel amazing ... until you see Brees and Stafford have the same bye week. Suddenly, you have a Week 6 date with quarterback hell.
This isn't a big deal, but in a perfect world you'd avoid any and all headaches as it pertains to your Fantasy team. In this case, you might want to know the bye week for a quarterback you select so you don't take another one with the same week off.
Better yet, you might want to know which non-obvious quarterback has a great matchup during your starter's bye week. If you're the planning type, the simple move of waiting until one of your last picks to get your bye-week replacement quarterback could relieve some stress. The upside is, if you did this last year and took a flier on Carson Wentz or Alex Smith, it landed you a stud Fantasy passer in the process.
Here are the bye weeks for the quarterbacks with an Average Draft Position of Round 10 or earlier, along with the best matchups during the bye weeks for quarterbacks with a ADP in Round 11 or later.
Week 4 bye: Cam Newton
Top replacement QB: Derek Carr (vs. CLE)
Other alternatives: Philip Rivers (vs. SF), Dak Prescott (vs. DET), Tyrod Taylor (at OAK), Jameis Winston (at CHI)
Week 5 bye: No top quarterbacks on bye (Bears, Buccaneers)
Week 6 bye: Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford
Top replacement QB: Philip Rivers (at CLE)
Other alternatives: Alex Smith (vs. CAR), Blake Bortles (at DAL), Josh McCown (vs. IND), Mitchell Trubisky (at MIA)
Week 7 bye: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger
Top replacement QB: Jameis Winston (vs. CLE)
Other alternatives: Philip Rivers (vs. TEN in London), Alex Smith (vs. DAL), Jared Goff (at SF), Tyrod Taylor (at TB)
Week 8 bye: Matt Ryan
Top replacement QB: Derek Carr (vs. IND)
Other alternatives: Andy Dalton (vs. TB), Jameis Winston (at CIN)
Week 9 bye: Carson Wentz, Andrew Luck
Top replacement QB: Marcus Mariota (at DAL)
Other alternatives: Derek Carr (at SF), Mitchell Trubisky (at BUF)
Week 10 bye: Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins
Top replacement QB: Philip Rivers (at OAK)
Other alternatives: Eli Manning (at SF), Blake Bortles (at IND), Alex Smith (at TB), Jameis Winston (vs. WAS)
Week 11 bye: Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo
Top replacement QB: Marcus Mariota (at IND)
Other alternatives: Eli Manning (vs. TB), Jared Goff (vs. KC)
Week 12 bye: Patrick Mahomes
Top replacement QB: Philip Rivers (vs. ARI)
Other alternatives: Andy Dalton (vs. CLE), Jameis Winston (vs. SF), Ryan Tannehill (at IND)
