2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Breaking down running back ADP rankings

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

The 2018 rookie running back class will have several players who could make or break your Fantasy roster this year. And where they are being drafted is certainly of interest.

Based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position, the value for the top eight rookie rushers -- Saquon Barkley, Derrius Guice, Rashaad Penny, Royce Freeman, Sony Michel, Ronald Jones, Kerryon Johnson and Nick Chubb -- seems fair following the start of training camp. But we'll see what changes as we get into preseason action.

Here is the current ADP for the aforementioned running backs:

Barkley -- Round 1 at No. 6 overall

Guice -- Round 4 at No. 46 overall

Penny -- Round 5 at No. 51 overall

Freeman -- Round 5 at No. 58 overall

Michel -- Round 5 at No. 60 overall

Jones -- Round 6 at No. 61 overall

Johnson -- Round 7 at No. 82 overall

Chubb -- Round 9 at No. 107 overall

Barkley is a sure-fire first-round pick barring an injury or just horrible play in the preseason. It's doubtful he will slip past Round 2 in any format if he's healthy.

Guice could creep into the Round 3 range with a strong preseason showing, and he's my second-favorite rookie running back behind Barkley. Penny was originally my third-favorite rookie, but he's slipping with the news of Chris Carson pushing for a big role in the Seattle backfield. Drafting Penny in Round 5 might be risky at the moment, but that could change if he plays well in the preseason.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



I would rather have Jones, Freeman and Johnson, in that order, over Michel, and I don't like Michel's value at No. 60 overall. As it stands, I would draft Jones and Freeman in Round 5, Johnson in Round 6 and Michel in Round 7. But again, that could change depending on what happens in the preseason.

Chubb is one of my favorite sleepers with his Round 9 value, and we'll see if he can outperform Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson for increased playing time in Cleveland. Chubb is someone we talked about as being the next Alvin Kamara as a third-string running back on his own team with starting potential for Fantasy owners.

Aside from those rookies, some others of interest include Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines in Indianapolis, along with Kalen Ballage in Miami. We'll look at Wilkins and Hines below, and Ballage has an ADP of Round 14 at No. 167 overall. He's a steal at that price if he's able to be a contributor for the Dolphins behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.

We're going to break down the overall ADP throughout the preseason, and we'll continue to monitor how this running back list changes. For now, here is an undervalued running back based on ADP, an overvalued one and some sleepers to target with late-round picks.

Undervalued

View Profile Alex Collins BAL • RB • 34 2017 stats ATT 212 YDS 973 TD 6 YPC 4.6 REC 23 REC YDS 187

I might be overvaluing Collins since I would draft him as early as Round 3, but his ADP is currently Round 4 at No. 45 overall. And that's an amazing price given his upside.

Last year, after the Ravens finally decided to give him a full workload, he closed the season with double digits in Fantasy points in a non-PPR league in five of his final seven outings. And he should build on that performance this year.

We'll have to see how Baltimore uses Kenneth Dixon and Javorius Allen, especially in the passing game, but Collins could finish the season as a top 10 running back in all leagues with the proper workload. It would help if he's more involved catching the ball, which might lower his value in PPR, but you should be ecstatic if you're able to land Collins in the fourth round if his ADP stays the same.

Overvalued

View Profile Tevin Coleman ATL • RB • 26 2017 stats ATT 156 YDS 628 TD 5 YPC 4.0 REC 27 REC YDS 299 REC TD 3

Coleman has plenty of stand-alone value even though he is the No. 2 running back for the Falcons behind Devonta Freeman, but he's being drafted as a potential starting option with his ADP in Round 5 at No. 54 overall. The only way for him to justify that price tag is Freeman missing significant time due to injury.

Coleman is being drafted ahead of guys like Royce Freeman, Ronald Jones, Mark Ingram, Dion Lewis, Kerryon Johnson, Marlon Mack and Jamaal Williams, among others, and you can make the case all of those guys will get more touches than Coleman if Devonta Freeman stays healthy.

Coleman's a star when Freeman is out, but he's not worth drafting at this ADP. Freeman missed two games and most of a third contest with a concussion, and Coleman had 46 Fantasy points in a non-PPR league over that span. That ended up being 35 percent of Coleman's total Fantasy points for the season, and he isn't a trustworthy starter as long as Freeman is active.

Pass on him at this ADP.

Sleepers to target

There are a lot of players who fall into this category given their ADP. So I'm just going to list five of my favorite running backs being drafted in Round 10 or later, and all of these guys are worth late-round fliers.

Jones and Ty Montgomery (ADP of No. 114 overall) could both be great for Fantasy owners, and they might be better than Jamaal Williams, who will be the starter. One thing I've done in several mock drafts is take Jones and Montgomery as reserves, and Montgomery could be great in the passing game given his expected role with the Packers.

Similar to the Packers, the Colts have three guys in their backfield with Marlon Mack, Wilkins and Hines (ADP of No. 129 overall), and I love the upside for Wilkins and Hines. Wilkins is one of my favorite late-round fliers in all formats, and I like Hines in PPR since he should be heavily involved in the passing game.

Clement should play a prominent role in tandem with Jay Ajayi, and the Eagles like to use multiple running backs, which will also help Darren Sproles. And Bernard will also get plenty of touches working along with Joe Mixon.

As for Ekeler, there's a report out of Los Angeles that he will work a lot in the passing game, and I love his value in PPR. Even in non-PPR formats, he's definitely worth this price tag.