2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Building a team from every draft slot with our experts' pick-by-pick series
Few of us land in our ideal draft slot, but not to worry. Our experts show you how they built teams from every slot in our Draft Prep series.
- Eisenberg: Breakouts | Sleepers | Busts
- Cummings: Breakouts | Sleepers | Busts
- Draft Prep Central | FBT Podcast: Sign up
Editor's note: Our latest non-PPR pick-by-pick series was done in June and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.
Picking No. 1 figures to be pretty simple for the 2018 Fantasy Football season. But after you take consensus Todd Gurley, who are you likely to find at the 2-3 turn? Or 4-5?
Or should you be depressed if you draw the No. 12 draft slot? Not at all.
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings show you how they built (theoretically) winning teams from every draft position in a non-PPR league. Our pick-by-pick series for PPR leagues will follow soon.
Picking from No.: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 in non-PPR
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at how to build a team from the No. 1 overall spot in non-PPR leagues,...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Heath Cummings evaluates the No. 2 pick in non-PPR draft, and says it likely means you should...
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
When it comes to picking at No. 3 overall, Dave Richard says to start by focusing on Rounds...
-
Picking No. 4 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 4 overall spot in a non-PPR league,...
-
Picking No. 5 in non-PPR
if you get the No. 5 pick in a non-PPR draft, Heath Cummings says a balanced team is the path...
-
Picking No. 6 in non-PPR
League scoring and personal preference will play a big role in who you take at No. 6 overall,...