2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Building a team in a start-up dynasty league

Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at the best way to build your team.

Win now. Or hope to win now but also keep an eye on the future.

That's kind of the way you have to approach a start-up dynasty league, and that's the latest mock draft for our staff at CBS Sports. This mock draft was 12-teams and lasted 20 rounds, and the scoring was 0.5 PPR.

When making a choice on drafting a player, you have to decide if he can help you this season but also be successful in 2019 and beyond. It could lead to some difficult decisions.

For example, in Round 1, I had to choose between Alvin Kamara and David Johnson at No. 5 overall. Kamara is 23 and entering his second year in the NFL. With Mark Ingram a potential free agent after this season, Kamara could be the featured rusher for the Saints next season, which is obviously appealing given the way he performed as a rookie.

Johnson, 26, is an unbelievable talent. I like him better than Kamara in seasonal leagues, but Kamara has better long-term appeal given the circumstances for both running backs. Hopefully, I made the right decision.

Another example was DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham being drafted ahead of Antonio Brown in the first round. Hopkins, 26, and Beckham, 25, have youth on their side compared to Brown, 30, and the younger receivers might be better than Brown as early as 2019, while being close in production to him this year.

Deshaun Watson, 22, was the first quarterback drafted in Round 3, and Aaron Rodgers, 34, didn't come off the board until Round 5. While I would have taken Rodgers first in this format despite the age difference, I can understand the appeal for Watson and his potential moving forward.

There are plenty of examples in this mock draft where youth prevailed, and you should pore over the results below. You should also look at the examples of where veteran players came into play for teams that might be looking to just win now.

Dave Richard had a couple of those scenarios with his team, and his roster might be the most ready to win in 2018. For example, he drafted Demaryius Thomas, 30, in Round 5 and Larry Fitzgerald, 34, in Round 6. Both should be exceptional in 2018, but Thomas could be gone from Denver in 2019. And Fitzgerald could decide to retire after this year.

For my team, I started with an eye toward younger talent, with Kamara in Round 1, Christian McCaffrey in Round 2, Corey Davis in Round 4, Kerryon Johnson in Round 5 and DJ Moore in Round 6. I drafted Doug Baldwin in Round 3 to have a proven veteran as a No. 1 receiver, but the other players were more about upside.

I took Davis over Brandin Cooks, Alshon Jeffery, Thomas, Fitzgerald and several other proven veterans at receiver, and I'm excited about Davis in his sophomore campaign -- in any format. I did the same thing with Moore over guys like Robert Woods, Robby Anderson and Michael Crabtree, among others, and I expect Moore to be the best rookie receiver in 2018.

I also drafted Johnson over LeSean McCoy, Mark Ingram and Jay Ajayi, and I'm counting on Johnson playing well for the Lions this year, while also being a quality Fantasy option in the future. But my team wasn't all about just younger players.

With the core of my team in place, I started to supplement my roster with veterans who should contribute now. That included Lamar Miller (Round 7), Julian Edelman (Round 8) and Randall Cobb (Round 9), and all three should be potential starters for my Fantasy team this season.

At tight end, I drafted Hunter Henry first in Round 10, even though he's out for 2018 because of a torn ACL. But he could be a top five tight end in 2019 if he returns at 100 percent, which is my hope. To cover myself, I drafted Delanie Walker in Round 13 to be my starter this season, as well as a sleeper in Blake Jarwin in Round 18. Don't forget about Henry when drafting in this format.

At quarterback, I went with a veteran first in Tom Brady in Round 11, and he should once again be great in 2018. But he's 41 in August, and this could be his final year. I'm not worried, however, because I also drafted No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, and I also covered myself with Philip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor. This position is stacked.

I feel like this team is stacked as well -- for 2018 and beyond. But a lot of the teams in this league have a good mix of young talent and proven players, and this is a great mock draft for you to follow if you're playing in a start-up dynasty league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be 12 reserve spots for a 20-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  4. Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
  5. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  8. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  9. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  10. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  12. R.J. White, NFL Editor
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Will Brinson T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Heath Cummings E. Elliott RB DAL
3 Meron Berkson L. Bell RB PIT
4 Nick Kostos S. Barkley RB NYG
5 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
6 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB ARI
7 Jeremy Bache K. Hunt RB KC
8 Adam Aizer D. Hopkins WR HOU
9 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC
10 Michael Kiser O. Beckham WR NYG
11 George Maselli A. Brown WR PIT
12 R.J. White M. Thomas WR NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 R.J. White M. Gordon RB LAC
14 George Maselli D. Cook RB MIN
15 Michael Kiser J. Jones WR ATL
16 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC
17 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR GB
18 Jeremy Bache A. Green WR CIN
19 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
20 Jamey Eisenberg C. McCaffrey RB CAR
21 Nick Kostos T. Hill WR KC
22 Meron Berkson T. Hilton WR IND
23 Heath Cummings A. Cooper WR OAK
24 Will Brinson S. Diggs WR MIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Will Brinson J. Mixon RB CIN
26 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
27 Meron Berkson D. Freeman RB ATL
28 Nick Kostos D. Watson QB HOU
29 Jamey Eisenberg D. Baldwin WR SEA
30 Dave Richard R. Gronkowski TE NE
31 Jeremy Bache Z. Ertz TE PHI
32 Adam Aizer J. Howard RB CHI
33 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
34 Michael Kiser R. Freeman RB DEN
35 George Maselli A. Thielen WR MIN
36 R.J. White J. McKinnon RB SF
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 R.J. White A. Robinson WR CHI
38 George Maselli J. Landry WR CLE
39 Michael Kiser D. Guice RB WAS
40 Chris Towers K. Drake RB MIA
41 Adam Aizer D. Henry RB TEN
42 Jeremy Bache R. Penny RB SEA
43 Dave Richard A. Collins RB BAL
44 Jamey Eisenberg C. Davis WR TEN
45 Nick Kostos B. Cooks WR LAR
46 Meron Berkson R. Jones RB TB
47 Heath Cummings S. Michel RB NE
48 Will Brinson E. Engram TE NYG
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Will Brinson A. Rodgers QB GB
50 Heath Cummings N. Chubb RB CLE
51 Meron Berkson A. Jeffery WR PHI
52 Nick Kostos W. Fuller WR HOU
53 Jamey Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET
54 Dave Richard D. Thomas WR DEN
55 Jeremy Bache M. Jones WR DET
56 Adam Aizer S. Watkins WR KC
57 Chris Towers J. Gordon WR CLE
58 Michael Kiser L. McCoy RB BUF
59 George Maselli M. Ingram RB NO
60 R.J. White J. Ajayi RB PHI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 R.J. White C. Wentz QB PHI
62 George Maselli D. Foreman RB HOU
63 Michael Kiser C. Kupp WR LAR
64 Chris Towers T. Burton TE CHI
65 Adam Aizer G. Tate WR DET
66 Jeremy Bache D. Lewis RB TEN
67 Dave Richard L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
68 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR CAR
69 Nick Kostos A. Miller WR CHI
70 Meron Berkson C. Ridley WR ATL
71 Heath Cummings D. Parker WR MIA
72 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB CLE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Will Brinson R. Woods WR LAR
74 Heath Cummings R. Anderson WR NYJ
75 Meron Berkson T. Coleman RB ATL
76 Nick Kostos A. Jones RB GB
77 Jamey Eisenberg L. Miller RB HOU
78 Dave Richard R. Wilson QB SEA
79 Jeremy Bache T. Cohen RB CHI
80 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB
81 Chris Towers M. Mack RB IND
82 Michael Kiser J. Garoppolo QB SF
83 George Maselli P. Mahomes QB KC
84 R.J. White M. Crabtree WR BAL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 R.J. White D. Booker RB DEN
86 George Maselli C. Anderson RB CAR
87 Michael Kiser C. Thompson RB WAS
88 Chris Towers J. Crowder WR WAS
89 Adam Aizer G. Olsen TE CAR
90 Jeremy Bache K. Stills WR MIA
91 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
92 Jamey Eisenberg J. Edelman WR NE
93 Nick Kostos R. Burkhead RB NE
94 Meron Berkson C. Newton QB CAR
95 Heath Cummings C. Hyde RB CLE
96 Will Brinson D. Funchess WR CAR
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
98 Heath Cummings M. Goodwin WR SF
99 Meron Berkson A. Hurns WR DAL
100 Nick Kostos J. Ross WR CIN
101 Jamey Eisenberg R. Cobb WR GB
102 Dave Richard M. Lynch RB OAK
103 Jeremy Bache J. Goff QB LAR
104 Adam Aizer A. Luck QB IND
105 Chris Towers M. Bryant WR OAK
106 Michael Kiser J. Graham TE GB
107 George Maselli G. Bernard RB CIN
108 R.J. White P. Garcon WR SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 R.J. White M. Breida RB SF
110 George Maselli K. Cole WR JAC
111 Michael Kiser C. Hogan WR NE
112 Chris Towers C. Carson RB SEA
113 Adam Aizer T. Montgomery RB GB
114 Jeremy Bache M. Williams WR LAC
115 Dave Richard C. Clement RB PHI
116 Jamey Eisenberg H. Henry TE LAC
117 Nick Kostos D. Njoku TE CLE
118 Meron Berkson K. Rudolph TE MIN
119 Heath Cummings I. Crowell RB NYJ
120 Will Brinson K. Golladay WR DET
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Will Brinson J. Doctson WR WAS
122 Heath Cummings C. Kirk WR ARI
123 Meron Berkson M. Gallup WR DAL
124 Nick Kostos J. Washington WR PIT
125 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB NE
126 Dave Richard K. Benjamin WR BUF
127 Jeremy Bache K. Ballage RB MIA
128 Adam Aizer E. Sanders WR DEN
129 Chris Towers M. Lee WR JAC
130 Michael Kiser N. Agholor WR PHI
131 George Maselli H. Hurst TE BAL
132 R.J. White C. Meredith WR NO
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 R.J. White C. Godwin WR TB
134 George Maselli C. Sutton WR DEN
135 Michael Kiser S. Shepard WR NYG
136 Chris Towers D. Westbrook WR JAC
137 Adam Aizer M. Walton RB CIN
138 Jeremy Bache T. Lockett WR SEA
139 Dave Richard J. Conner RB PIT
140 Jamey Eisenberg J. Wilkins RB IND
141 Nick Kostos D. Martin RB OAK
142 Meron Berkson J. White RB NE
143 Heath Cummings K. Cousins QB MIN
144 Will Brinson J. Kelly RB LAR
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Will Brinson O. Howard TE TB
146 Heath Cummings R. Matthews WR TEN
147 Meron Berkson M. Gesicki TE MIA
148 Nick Kostos D. Prescott QB DAL
149 Jamey Eisenberg D. Walker TE TEN
150 Dave Richard D. Chark WR JAC
151 Jeremy Bache M. Mariota QB TEN
152 Adam Aizer G. Allison WR GB
153 Chris Towers L. Jackson QB BAL
154 Michael Kiser J. Nelson WR OAK
155 George Maselli J. Winston QB TB
156 R.J. White J. Doyle TE IND
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 R.J. White M. Stafford QB DET
158 George Maselli J. Butt TE DEN
159 Michael Kiser D. Pettis WR SF
160 Chris Towers B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
161 Adam Aizer D. Brees QB NO
162 Jeremy Bache A. Seferian-Jenkins TE JAC
163 Dave Richard C. Edmonds RB ARI
164 Jamey Eisenberg B. Mayfield QB CLE
165 Nick Kostos P. Richardson WR WAS
166 Meron Berkson D. Carr QB OAK
167 Heath Cummings J. Reed TE WAS
168 Will Brinson J. Rosen QB ARI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Will Brinson J. Samuels RB PIT
170 Heath Cummings M. Trubisky QB CHI
171 Meron Berkson A. Ekeler RB LAC
172 Nick Kostos K. Dixon RB BAL
173 Jamey Eisenberg D. Bryant WR DAL
174 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
175 Jeremy Bache A. Wilson WR MIA
176 Adam Aizer R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
177 Chris Towers T. Yeldon RB JAC
178 Michael Kiser T. Smith WR NO
179 George Maselli S. Perine RB WAS
180 R.J. White P. Barber RB TB
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 R.J. White J. Matthews WR NE
182 George Maselli L. Murray RB MIN
183 Michael Kiser D. Amendola WR MIA
184 Chris Towers D. Moncrief WR JAC
185 Adam Aizer I. Smith RB ATL
186 Jeremy Bache T. Riddick RB DET
187 Dave Richard A. Callaway WR CLE
188 Jamey Eisenberg P. Rivers QB LAC
189 Nick Kostos S. Darnold QB NYJ
190 Meron Berkson C. Coleman WR CLE
191 Heath Cummings E. Ebron TE IND
192 Will Brinson K. Coutee WR HOU
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Will Brinson M. Hollins WR PHI
194 Heath Cummings D. Cain WR IND
195 Meron Berkson Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
196 Nick Kostos J. Allen RB BAL
197 Jamey Eisenberg C. Rogers WR IND
198 Dave Richard D. Goedert TE PHI
199 Jeremy Bache J. Allen QB BUF
200 Adam Aizer B. Powell RB NYJ
201 Chris Towers J. Brown WR BAL
202 Michael Kiser F. Gore RB MIA
203 George Maselli J. Smith TE TEN
204 R.J. White T. Eifert TE CIN
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 R.J. White C. Ivory RB BUF
206 George Maselli D. Hamilton WR DEN
207 Michael Kiser J. Akins TE HOU
208 Chris Towers S. Ware RB KC
209 Adam Aizer T. Williams WR LAC
210 Jeremy Bache T. Taylor WR SF
211 Dave Richard M. Wallace WR PHI
212 Jamey Eisenberg B. Jarwin TE DAL
213 Nick Kostos B. Scott RB NO
214 Meron Berkson C. Sims RB TB
215 Heath Cummings A. Smith QB WAS
216 Will Brinson E. McGuire RB NYJ
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Will Brinson Z. Jones WR BUF
218 Heath Cummings J. Moore WR GB
219 Meron Berkson W. Snead WR BAL
220 Nick Kostos C. Clay TE BUF
221 Jamey Eisenberg L. Blount RB DET
222 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB DEN
223 Jeremy Bache M. Sanu WR ATL
224 Adam Aizer N. Foles QB PHI
225 Chris Towers J. Williams RB SF
226 Michael Kiser B. Bortles QB JAC
227 George Maselli B. Berrios WR NE
228 R.J. White C. Brate TE TB
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 R.J. White J. Jackson RB LAC
230 George Maselli R. Tannehill QB MIA
231 Michael Kiser J. Cook TE OAK
232 Chris Towers J. Richard RB OAK
233 Adam Aizer M. Andrews TE BAL
234 Jeremy Bache A. Abdullah RB DET
235 Dave Richard J. Leggett TE NYJ
236 Jamey Eisenberg T. Taylor QB CLE
237 Nick Kostos T. Pryor WR NYJ
238 Meron Berkson M. Mitchell WR NE
239 Heath Cummings B. Scarbrough RB DAL
240 Will Brinson C. Williams WR ARI
Team by Team
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 S. Diggs WR MIN
3 25 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 48 E. Engram TE NYG
5 49 A. Rodgers QB GB
6 72 D. Johnson RB CLE
7 73 R. Woods WR LAR
8 96 D. Funchess WR CAR
9 97 N. Hines RB IND
10 120 K. Golladay WR DET
11 121 J. Doctson WR WAS
12 144 J. Kelly RB LAR
13 145 O. Howard TE TB
14 168 J. Rosen QB ARI
15 169 J. Samuels RB PIT
16 192 K. Coutee WR HOU
17 193 M. Hollins WR PHI
18 216 E. McGuire RB NYJ
19 217 Z. Jones WR BUF
20 240 C. Williams WR ARI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 2 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 23 A. Cooper WR OAK
3 26 T. Kelce TE KC
4 47 S. Michel RB NE
5 50 N. Chubb RB CLE
6 71 D. Parker WR MIA
7 74 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 95 C. Hyde RB CLE
9 98 M. Goodwin WR SF
10 119 I. Crowell RB NYJ
11 122 C. Kirk WR ARI
12 143 K. Cousins QB MIN
13 146 R. Matthews WR TEN
14 167 J. Reed TE WAS
15 170 M. Trubisky QB CHI
16 191 E. Ebron TE IND
17 194 D. Cain WR IND
18 215 A. Smith QB WAS
19 218 J. Moore WR GB
20 239 B. Scarbrough RB DAL
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 L. Bell RB PIT
2 22 T. Hilton WR IND
3 27 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 46 R. Jones RB TB
5 51 A. Jeffery WR PHI
6 70 C. Ridley WR ATL
7 75 T. Coleman RB ATL
8 94 C. Newton QB CAR
9 99 A. Hurns WR DAL
10 118 K. Rudolph TE MIN
11 123 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 142 J. White RB NE
13 147 M. Gesicki TE MIA
14 166 D. Carr QB OAK
15 171 A. Ekeler RB LAC
16 190 C. Coleman WR CLE
17 195 Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
18 214 C. Sims RB TB
19 219 W. Snead WR BAL
20 238 M. Mitchell WR NE
Nick Kostos
Rd Pk Player
1 4 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 21 T. Hill WR KC
3 28 D. Watson QB HOU
4 45 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 52 W. Fuller WR HOU
6 69 A. Miller WR CHI
7 76 A. Jones RB GB
8 93 R. Burkhead RB NE
9 100 J. Ross WR CIN
10 117 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 124 J. Washington WR PIT
12 141 D. Martin RB OAK
13 148 D. Prescott QB DAL
14 165 P. Richardson WR WAS
15 172 K. Dixon RB BAL
16 189 S. Darnold QB NYJ
17 196 J. Allen RB BAL
18 213 B. Scott RB NO
19 220 C. Clay TE BUF
20 237 T. Pryor WR NYJ
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Kamara RB NO
2 20 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 29 D. Baldwin WR SEA
4 44 C. Davis WR TEN
5 53 K. Johnson RB DET
6 68 D. Moore WR CAR
7 77 L. Miller RB HOU
8 92 J. Edelman WR NE
9 101 R. Cobb WR GB
10 116 H. Henry TE LAC
11 125 T. Brady QB NE
12 140 J. Wilkins RB IND
13 149 D. Walker TE TEN
14 164 B. Mayfield QB CLE
15 173 D. Bryant WR DAL
16 188 P. Rivers QB LAC
17 197 C. Rogers WR IND
18 212 B. Jarwin TE DAL
19 221 L. Blount RB DET
20 236 T. Taylor QB CLE
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 19 M. Evans WR TB
3 30 R. Gronkowski TE NE
4 43 A. Collins RB BAL
5 54 D. Thomas WR DEN
6 67 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
7 78 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 91 G. Kittle TE SF
9 102 M. Lynch RB OAK
10 115 C. Clement RB PHI
11 126 K. Benjamin WR BUF
12 139 J. Conner RB PIT
13 150 D. Chark WR JAC
14 163 C. Edmonds RB ARI
15 174 M. Ryan QB ATL
16 187 A. Callaway WR CLE
17 198 D. Goedert TE PHI
18 211 M. Wallace WR PHI
19 222 D. Henderson RB DEN
20 235 J. Leggett TE NYJ
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 7 K. Hunt RB KC
2 18 A. Green WR CIN
3 31 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 42 R. Penny RB SEA
5 55 M. Jones WR DET
6 66 D. Lewis RB TEN
7 79 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 90 K. Stills WR MIA
9 103 J. Goff QB LAR
10 114 M. Williams WR LAC
11 127 K. Ballage RB MIA
12 138 T. Lockett WR SEA
13 151 M. Mariota QB TEN
14 162 A. Seferian-Jenkins TE JAC
15 175 A. Wilson WR MIA
16 186 T. Riddick RB DET
17 199 J. Allen QB BUF
18 210 T. Taylor WR SF
19 223 M. Sanu WR ATL
20 234 A. Abdullah RB DET
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 17 D. Adams WR GB
3 32 J. Howard RB CHI
4 41 D. Henry RB TEN
5 56 S. Watkins WR KC
6 65 G. Tate WR DET
7 80 J. Williams RB GB
8 89 G. Olsen TE CAR
9 104 A. Luck QB IND
10 113 T. Montgomery RB GB
11 128 E. Sanders WR DEN
12 137 M. Walton RB CIN
13 152 G. Allison WR GB
14 161 D. Brees QB NO
15 176 R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
16 185 I. Smith RB ATL
17 200 B. Powell RB NYJ
18 209 T. Williams WR LAC
19 224 N. Foles QB PHI
20 233 M. Andrews TE BAL
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 9 L. Fournette RB JAC
2 16 K. Allen WR LAC
3 33 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 40 K. Drake RB MIA
5 57 J. Gordon WR CLE
6 64 T. Burton TE CHI
7 81 M. Mack RB IND
8 88 J. Crowder WR WAS
9 105 M. Bryant WR OAK
10 112 C. Carson RB SEA
11 129 M. Lee WR JAC
12 136 D. Westbrook WR JAC
13 153 L. Jackson QB BAL
14 160 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
15 177 T. Yeldon RB JAC
16 184 D. Moncrief WR JAC
17 201 J. Brown WR BAL
18 208 S. Ware RB KC
19 225 J. Williams RB SF
20 232 J. Richard RB OAK
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 10 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 15 J. Jones WR ATL
3 34 R. Freeman RB DEN
4 39 D. Guice RB WAS
5 58 L. McCoy RB BUF
6 63 C. Kupp WR LAR
7 82 J. Garoppolo QB SF
8 87 C. Thompson RB WAS
9 106 J. Graham TE GB
10 111 C. Hogan WR NE
11 130 N. Agholor WR PHI
12 135 S. Shepard WR NYG
13 154 J. Nelson WR OAK
14 159 D. Pettis WR SF
15 178 T. Smith WR NO
16 183 D. Amendola WR MIA
17 202 F. Gore RB MIA
18 207 J. Akins TE HOU
19 226 B. Bortles QB JAC
20 231 J. Cook TE OAK
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. Brown WR PIT
2 14 D. Cook RB MIN
3 35 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 38 J. Landry WR CLE
5 59 M. Ingram RB NO
6 62 D. Foreman RB HOU
7 83 P. Mahomes QB KC
8 86 C. Anderson RB CAR
9 107 G. Bernard RB CIN
10 110 K. Cole WR JAC
11 131 H. Hurst TE BAL
12 134 C. Sutton WR DEN
13 155 J. Winston QB TB
14 158 J. Butt TE DEN
15 179 S. Perine RB WAS
16 182 L. Murray RB MIN
17 203 J. Smith TE TEN
18 206 D. Hamilton WR DEN
19 227 B. Berrios WR NE
20 230 R. Tannehill QB MIA
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Thomas WR NO
2 13 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 36 J. McKinnon RB SF
4 37 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 60 J. Ajayi RB PHI
6 61 C. Wentz QB PHI
7 84 M. Crabtree WR BAL
8 85 D. Booker RB DEN
9 108 P. Garcon WR SF
10 109 M. Breida RB SF
11 132 C. Meredith WR NO
12 133 C. Godwin WR TB
13 156 J. Doyle TE IND
14 157 M. Stafford QB DET
15 180 P. Barber RB TB
16 181 J. Matthews WR NE
17 204 T. Eifert TE CIN
18 205 C. Ivory RB BUF
19 228 C. Brate TE TB
20 229 J. Jackson RB LAC
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

