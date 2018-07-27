2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Building a team in a start-up dynasty league

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Win now. Or hope to win now but also keep an eye on the future.

That's kind of the way you have to approach a start-up dynasty league, and that's the latest mock draft for our staff at CBS Sports. This mock draft was 12-teams and lasted 20 rounds, and the scoring was 0.5 PPR.

When making a choice on drafting a player, you have to decide if he can help you this season but also be successful in 2019 and beyond. It could lead to some difficult decisions.

For example, in Round 1, I had to choose between Alvin Kamara and David Johnson at No. 5 overall. Kamara is 23 and entering his second year in the NFL. With Mark Ingram a potential free agent after this season, Kamara could be the featured rusher for the Saints next season, which is obviously appealing given the way he performed as a rookie.

Johnson, 26, is an unbelievable talent. I like him better than Kamara in seasonal leagues, but Kamara has better long-term appeal given the circumstances for both running backs. Hopefully, I made the right decision.

Another example was DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham being drafted ahead of Antonio Brown in the first round. Hopkins, 26, and Beckham, 25, have youth on their side compared to Brown, 30, and the younger receivers might be better than Brown as early as 2019, while being close in production to him this year.

Deshaun Watson, 22, was the first quarterback drafted in Round 3, and Aaron Rodgers, 34, didn't come off the board until Round 5. While I would have taken Rodgers first in this format despite the age difference, I can understand the appeal for Watson and his potential moving forward.

There are plenty of examples in this mock draft where youth prevailed, and you should pore over the results below. You should also look at the examples of where veteran players came into play for teams that might be looking to just win now.

Dave Richard had a couple of those scenarios with his team, and his roster might be the most ready to win in 2018. For example, he drafted Demaryius Thomas, 30, in Round 5 and Larry Fitzgerald, 34, in Round 6. Both should be exceptional in 2018, but Thomas could be gone from Denver in 2019. And Fitzgerald could decide to retire after this year.

For my team, I started with an eye toward younger talent, with Kamara in Round 1, Christian McCaffrey in Round 2, Corey Davis in Round 4, Kerryon Johnson in Round 5 and DJ Moore in Round 6. I drafted Doug Baldwin in Round 3 to have a proven veteran as a No. 1 receiver, but the other players were more about upside.

I took Davis over Brandin Cooks, Alshon Jeffery, Thomas, Fitzgerald and several other proven veterans at receiver, and I'm excited about Davis in his sophomore campaign -- in any format. I did the same thing with Moore over guys like Robert Woods, Robby Anderson and Michael Crabtree, among others, and I expect Moore to be the best rookie receiver in 2018.

I also drafted Johnson over LeSean McCoy, Mark Ingram and Jay Ajayi, and I'm counting on Johnson playing well for the Lions this year, while also being a quality Fantasy option in the future. But my team wasn't all about just younger players.

With the core of my team in place, I started to supplement my roster with veterans who should contribute now. That included Lamar Miller (Round 7), Julian Edelman (Round 8) and Randall Cobb (Round 9), and all three should be potential starters for my Fantasy team this season.

At tight end, I drafted Hunter Henry first in Round 10, even though he's out for 2018 because of a torn ACL. But he could be a top five tight end in 2019 if he returns at 100 percent, which is my hope. To cover myself, I drafted Delanie Walker in Round 13 to be my starter this season, as well as a sleeper in Blake Jarwin in Round 18. Don't forget about Henry when drafting in this format.

At quarterback, I went with a veteran first in Tom Brady in Round 11, and he should once again be great in 2018. But he's 41 in August, and this could be his final year. I'm not worried, however, because I also drafted No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, and I also covered myself with Philip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor. This position is stacked.

I feel like this team is stacked as well -- for 2018 and beyond. But a lot of the teams in this league have a good mix of young talent and proven players, and this is a great mock draft for you to follow if you're playing in a start-up dynasty league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be 12 reserve spots for a 20-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Will Brinson, NFL Writer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production George Maselli, Fantasy Editor R.J. White, NFL Editor