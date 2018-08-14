2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: CBS Sports HQ hosts take different approach in latest PPR mock

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different approaches from four CBS Sports HQ hosts.

As part of CBS Sports HQ, we have several new hosts who are very into playing Fantasy. So we included four of them in our latest 12-team PPR mock draft.

You know Nick Kostos, who has been with CBS Sports for the past three years, and he hosts Fantasy Football Today for our Sunday morning show during the season. His Fantasy claim to fame is going undefeated in his main keeper league in 2017, and I consider Kostos a Fantasy savant.

For this draft, Kostos went with somewhat of a Zero-RB philosophy from the No. 10 spot. His first four picks in this three-receiver league were Odell Beckham, A.J. Green, Larry Fitzgerald and Demaryius Thomas, which is awesome, and he still got quality running backs with Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead as his main guys. As you'll see, this is a strong roster.

Chris Hassel, who joined CBS Sports from ESPN, has played Fantasy for more than 10 years, and he has one title and "few runner ups" on his resume. He picked at No. 3 overall and got a gift with Le'Veon Bell at that spot.

Hassel started his team with a RB-RB approach since he drafted Christian McCaffrey in Round 2, but he still managed to get four excellent receivers in Amari Cooper, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marvin Jones and Marquise Goodwin. Like Kostos, Hassel should have a competitive team.

Hakem Dermish is another ESPN alum who also spent time at WEWS Channel 5 in Cleveland. Being so close to the Browns obviously rubbed off on Dermish, who drafted Jarvis Landry in Round 3 and Josh Gordon in Round 4. If the Browns are successful, Landry and hopefully Gordon will play a key role, which will make Dermish's Fantasy team successful.

He picked at No. 6 overall, and he also started RB-RB with Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette. Dermish, who has played Fantasy for 10 years with one title and two runner-up finishes, has a strong starting lineup with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and Greg Olsen at tight end, but his team's success could depend on how well Landry and Gordon play in 2018.

Tommy Tran came to CBS Sports HQ from ABC 30 in Fresno, CA, and he has played Fantasy for about 18 years, with multiple titles. Tran picked at No. 5 overall, and he took a best-player available approach with Alvin Kamara in Round 1, Travis Kelce in Round 2, LeSean McCoy in Round 3 and Kenyan Drake in Round 4.

As you can see, Tran has what should be tremendous running backs and a stud tight end, but his receiving corps could be a weak point. But if Cooper Kupp, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Calvin Ridley play at a high level, Tran should have a solid team, especially with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

You can see all the full rosters below, including my team from the No. 7 overall pick. And make sure you watch CBS Sports HQ as much as possible, including every day during the week at noon ET when Fantasy Football Today is on.

You have a much better chance of winning your league by watching that show.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy 
  2. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  3. Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host
  4. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  5. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
  6. Hakem Dermish, CBS Sports HQ Host
  7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  9. Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Writer
  10. Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
  11. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  12. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB ARI
2 Andrew Baumhor T. Gurley RB LAR
3 Hassel L. Bell RB PIT
4 Michael Kiser A. Brown WR PIT
5 Tommy Tran A. Kamara RB NO
6 Hakem Dermish S. Barkley RB NYG
7 Jamey Eisenberg E. Elliott RB DAL
8 Heath Cummings D. Hopkins WR HOU
9 Pete Prisco J. Jones WR ATL
10 Nick Kostos O. Beckham WR NYG
11 Dave Richard K. Hunt RB KC
12 Adam Aizer M. Thomas WR NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Adam Aizer K. Allen WR LAC
14 Dave Richard M. Gordon RB LAC
15 Nick Kostos A. Green WR CIN
16 Pete Prisco D. Cook RB MIN
17 Heath Cummings R. Gronkowski TE NE
18 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
19 Hakem Dermish L. Fournette RB JAC
20 Tommy Tran T. Kelce TE KC
21 Michael Kiser M. Evans WR TB
22 Hassel C. McCaffrey RB CAR
23 Andrew Baumhor Z. Ertz TE PHI
24 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Chris Towers T. Hilton WR IND
26 Andrew Baumhor S. Diggs WR MIN
27 Hassel A. Cooper WR OAK
28 Michael Kiser J. Mixon RB CIN
29 Tommy Tran L. McCoy RB BUF
30 Hakem Dermish J. Landry WR CLE
31 Jamey Eisenberg J. McKinnon RB SF
32 Heath Cummings J. Howard RB CHI
33 Pete Prisco A. Rodgers QB GB
34 Nick Kostos L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
35 Dave Richard A. Thielen WR MIN
36 Adam Aizer A. Collins RB BAL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Adam Aizer D. Baldwin WR SEA
38 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC
39 Nick Kostos D. Thomas WR DEN
40 Pete Prisco D. Henry RB TEN
41 Heath Cummings G. Tate WR DET
42 Jamey Eisenberg A. Robinson WR CHI
43 Hakem Dermish J. Gordon WR CLE
44 Tommy Tran K. Drake RB MIA
45 Michael Kiser L. Miller RB HOU
46 Hassel J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
47 Andrew Baumhor M. Crabtree WR BAL
48 Chris Towers R. Freeman RB DEN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Chris Towers J. Crowder WR WAS
50 Andrew Baumhor B. Cooks WR LAR
51 Hassel M. Jones WR DET
52 Michael Kiser T. Brady QB NE
53 Tommy Tran C. Kupp WR LAR
54 Hakem Dermish D. Watson QB HOU
55 Jamey Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET
56 Heath Cummings M. Ingram RB NO
57 Pete Prisco J. Graham TE GB
58 Nick Kostos D. Lewis RB TEN
59 Dave Richard R. Jones RB TB
60 Adam Aizer J. Ajayi RB PHI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Adam Aizer J. Edelman WR NE
62 Dave Richard E. Sanders WR DEN
63 Nick Kostos R. Burkhead RB NE
64 Pete Prisco C. Hogan WR NE
65 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB GB
66 Jamey Eisenberg C. Davis WR TEN
67 Hakem Dermish G. Olsen TE CAR
68 Tommy Tran R. Wilson QB SEA
69 Michael Kiser P. Garcon WR SF
70 Hassel M. Goodwin WR SF
71 Andrew Baumhor M. Mack RB IND
72 Chris Towers R. Woods WR LAR
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Chris Towers A. Jeffery WR PHI
74 Andrew Baumhor C. Thompson RB WAS
75 Hassel E. Engram TE NYG
76 Michael Kiser S. Watkins WR KC
77 Tommy Tran R. Cobb WR GB
78 Hakem Dermish T. Cohen RB CHI
79 Jamey Eisenberg R. Anderson WR NYJ
80 Heath Cummings A. Luck QB IND
81 Pete Prisco M. Williams WR LAC
82 Nick Kostos D. Brees QB NO
83 Dave Richard T. Burton TE CHI
84 Adam Aizer C. Newton QB CAR
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Adam Aizer R. Penny RB SEA
86 Dave Richard W. Fuller WR HOU
87 Nick Kostos C. Hyde RB CLE
88 Pete Prisco K. Cole WR JAC
89 Heath Cummings K. Stills WR MIA
90 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson RB CLE
91 Hakem Dermish M. Lee WR JAC
92 Tommy Tran J. Nelson WR OAK
93 Michael Kiser T. Coleman RB ATL
94 Hassel I. Crowell RB NYJ
95 Andrew Baumhor N. Agholor WR PHI
96 Chris Towers J. Reed TE WAS
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Chris Towers K. Benjamin WR BUF
98 Andrew Baumhor S. Michel RB NE
99 Hassel B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
100 Michael Kiser D. Walker TE TEN
101 Tommy Tran S. Shepard WR NYG
102 Hakem Dermish C. Ridley WR ATL
103 Jamey Eisenberg M. Lynch RB OAK
104 Heath Cummings A. Hurns WR DAL
105 Pete Prisco A. Miller WR CHI
106 Nick Kostos C. Carson RB SEA
107 Dave Richard D. Moore WR CAR
108 Adam Aizer D. Parker WR MIA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Adam Aizer N. Chubb RB CLE
110 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB
111 Nick Kostos T. Montgomery RB GB
112 Pete Prisco M. Gallup WR DAL
113 Heath Cummings G. Bernard RB CIN
114 Jamey Eisenberg K. Rudolph TE MIN
115 Hakem Dermish C. Wentz QB PHI
116 Tommy Tran M. Breida RB SF
117 Michael Kiser D. Funchess WR CAR
118 Hassel K. Golladay WR DET
119 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE
120 Chris Towers K. Cousins QB MIN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Chris Towers D. Booker RB DEN
122 Andrew Baumhor Jaguars DST JAC
123 Hassel C. Clement RB PHI
124 Michael Kiser C. Anderson RB CAR
125 Tommy Tran A. Ekeler RB LAC
126 Hakem Dermish Vikings DST MIN
127 Jamey Eisenberg J. Wilkins RB IND
128 Heath Cummings P. Rivers QB LAC
129 Pete Prisco Rams DST LAR
130 Nick Kostos D. Njoku TE CLE
131 Dave Richard P. Barber RB TB
132 Adam Aizer G. Kittle TE SF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Adam Aizer T. Lockett WR SEA
134 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
135 Nick Kostos M. Bryant WR OAK
136 Pete Prisco S. Gostkowski K NE
137 Heath Cummings R. Kelley RB WAS
138 Jamey Eisenberg G. Allison WR GB
139 Hakem Dermish D. Bryant WR FA
140 Tommy Tran J. Garoppolo QB SF
141 Michael Kiser B. Powell RB NYJ
142 Hassel C. Godwin WR TB
143 Andrew Baumhor M. Ryan QB ATL
144 Chris Towers N. Hines RB IND
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Chris Towers R. Matthews WR TEN
146 Andrew Baumhor J. Doctson WR WAS
147 Hassel T. Yeldon RB JAC
148 Michael Kiser M. Stafford QB DET
149 Tommy Tran T. Riddick RB DET
150 Hakem Dermish C. Meredith WR NO
151 Jamey Eisenberg J. Goff QB LAR
152 Heath Cummings S. Perine RB WAS
153 Pete Prisco D. Pettis WR SF
154 Nick Kostos J. Ross WR CIN
155 Dave Richard J. Doyle TE IND
156 Adam Aizer E. Manning QB NYG
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Adam Aizer T. Williams WR LAC
158 Dave Richard Chargers DST LAC
159 Nick Kostos M. Gesicki TE MIA
160 Pete Prisco A. Smith QB WAS
161 Heath Cummings J. Brown WR BAL
162 Jamey Eisenberg J. Winston QB TB
163 Hakem Dermish G. Zuerlein K LAR
164 Tommy Tran C. Sutton WR DEN
165 Michael Kiser Eagles DST PHI
166 Hassel Texans DST HOU
167 Andrew Baumhor J. Tucker K BAL
168 Chris Towers T. Eifert TE CIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Chris Towers Broncos DST DEN
170 Andrew Baumhor M. Sanu WR ATL
171 Hassel T. Ginn WR NO
172 Michael Kiser R. Gould K SF
173 Tommy Tran Chiefs DST KC
174 Hakem Dermish J. Cook TE OAK
175 Jamey Eisenberg Ravens DST BAL
176 Heath Cummings Saints DST NO
177 Pete Prisco D. Sproles RB PHI
178 Nick Kostos Titans DST TEN
179 Dave Richard S. Ware RB KC
180 Adam Aizer Falcons DST ATL
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Adam Aizer H. Butker K KC
182 Dave Richard J. Elliott K PHI
183 Nick Kostos C. Boswell K PIT
184 Pete Prisco E. Ebron TE IND
185 Heath Cummings M. Bryant K ATL
186 Jamey Eisenberg W. Lutz K NO
187 Hakem Dermish D. Amendola WR MIA
188 Tommy Tran K. Forbath K MIN
189 Michael Kiser B. Watson TE NO
190 Hassel M. Prater K DET
191 Andrew Baumhor L. Murray RB MIN
192 Chris Towers A. Vinatieri K IND
Team by Team
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 1 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 24 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 25 T. Hilton WR IND
4 48 R. Freeman RB DEN
5 49 J. Crowder WR WAS
6 72 R. Woods WR LAR
7 73 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 96 J. Reed TE WAS
9 97 K. Benjamin WR BUF
10 120 K. Cousins QB MIN
11 121 D. Booker RB DEN
12 144 N. Hines RB IND
13 145 R. Matthews WR TEN
14 168 T. Eifert TE CIN
15 169 Broncos DST DEN
16 192 A. Vinatieri K IND
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 2 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 23 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 26 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 47 M. Crabtree WR BAL
5 50 B. Cooks WR LAR
6 71 M. Mack RB IND
7 74 C. Thompson RB WAS
8 95 N. Agholor WR PHI
9 98 S. Michel RB NE
10 119 J. White RB NE
11 122 Jaguars DST JAC
12 143 M. Ryan QB ATL
13 146 J. Doctson WR WAS
14 167 J. Tucker K BAL
15 170 M. Sanu WR ATL
16 191 L. Murray RB MIN
Hassel
Rd Pk Player
1 3 L. Bell RB PIT
2 22 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 27 A. Cooper WR OAK
4 46 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 51 M. Jones WR DET
6 70 M. Goodwin WR SF
7 75 E. Engram TE NYG
8 94 I. Crowell RB NYJ
9 99 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
10 118 K. Golladay WR DET
11 123 C. Clement RB PHI
12 142 C. Godwin WR TB
13 147 T. Yeldon RB JAC
14 166 Texans DST HOU
15 171 T. Ginn WR NO
16 190 M. Prater K DET
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Brown WR PIT
2 21 M. Evans WR TB
3 28 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 45 L. Miller RB HOU
5 52 T. Brady QB NE
6 69 P. Garcon WR SF
7 76 S. Watkins WR KC
8 93 T. Coleman RB ATL
9 100 D. Walker TE TEN
10 117 D. Funchess WR CAR
11 124 C. Anderson RB CAR
12 141 B. Powell RB NYJ
13 148 M. Stafford QB DET
14 165 Eagles DST PHI
15 172 R. Gould K SF
16 189 B. Watson TE NO
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Kamara RB NO
2 20 T. Kelce TE KC
3 29 L. McCoy RB BUF
4 44 K. Drake RB MIA
5 53 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 68 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 77 R. Cobb WR GB
8 92 J. Nelson WR OAK
9 101 S. Shepard WR NYG
10 116 M. Breida RB SF
11 125 A. Ekeler RB LAC
12 140 J. Garoppolo QB SF
13 149 T. Riddick RB DET
14 164 C. Sutton WR DEN
15 173 Chiefs DST KC
16 188 K. Forbath K MIN
Hakem Dermish
Rd Pk Player
1 6 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 19 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 30 J. Landry WR CLE
4 43 J. Gordon WR CLE
5 54 D. Watson QB HOU
6 67 G. Olsen TE CAR
7 78 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 91 M. Lee WR JAC
9 102 C. Ridley WR ATL
10 115 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 126 Vikings DST MIN
12 139 D. Bryant WR FA
13 150 C. Meredith WR NO
14 163 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 174 J. Cook TE OAK
16 187 D. Amendola WR MIA
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 18 D. Adams WR GB
3 31 J. McKinnon RB SF
4 42 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 55 K. Johnson RB DET
6 66 C. Davis WR TEN
7 79 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 90 D. Johnson RB CLE
9 103 M. Lynch RB OAK
10 114 K. Rudolph TE MIN
11 127 J. Wilkins RB IND
12 138 G. Allison WR GB
13 151 J. Goff QB LAR
14 162 J. Winston QB TB
15 175 Ravens DST BAL
16 186 W. Lutz K NO
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 17 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 32 J. Howard RB CHI
4 41 G. Tate WR DET
5 56 M. Ingram RB NO
6 65 J. Williams RB GB
7 80 A. Luck QB IND
8 89 K. Stills WR MIA
9 104 A. Hurns WR DAL
10 113 G. Bernard RB CIN
11 128 P. Rivers QB LAC
12 137 R. Kelley RB WAS
13 152 S. Perine RB WAS
14 161 J. Brown WR BAL
15 176 Saints DST NO
16 185 M. Bryant K ATL
Pete Prisco
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jones WR ATL
2 16 D. Cook RB MIN
3 33 A. Rodgers QB GB
4 40 D. Henry RB TEN
5 57 J. Graham TE GB
6 64 C. Hogan WR NE
7 81 M. Williams WR LAC
8 88 K. Cole WR JAC
9 105 A. Miller WR CHI
10 112 M. Gallup WR DAL
11 129 Rams DST LAR
12 136 S. Gostkowski K NE
13 153 D. Pettis WR SF
14 160 A. Smith QB WAS
15 177 D. Sproles RB PHI
16 184 E. Ebron TE IND
Nick Kostos
Rd Pk Player
1 10 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 15 A. Green WR CIN
3 34 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
4 39 D. Thomas WR DEN
5 58 D. Lewis RB TEN
6 63 R. Burkhead RB NE
7 82 D. Brees QB NO
8 87 C. Hyde RB CLE
9 106 C. Carson RB SEA
10 111 T. Montgomery RB GB
11 130 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 135 M. Bryant WR OAK
13 154 J. Ross WR CIN
14 159 M. Gesicki TE MIA
15 178 Titans DST TEN
16 183 C. Boswell K PIT
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 11 K. Hunt RB KC
2 14 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 35 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 38 T. Hill WR KC
5 59 R. Jones RB TB
6 62 E. Sanders WR DEN
7 83 T. Burton TE CHI
8 86 W. Fuller WR HOU
9 107 D. Moore WR CAR
10 110 A. Jones RB GB
11 131 P. Barber RB TB
12 134 P. Mahomes QB KC
13 155 J. Doyle TE IND
14 158 Chargers DST LAC
15 179 S. Ware RB KC
16 182 J. Elliott K PHI
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Thomas WR NO
2 13 K. Allen WR LAC
3 36 A. Collins RB BAL
4 37 D. Baldwin WR SEA
5 60 J. Ajayi RB PHI
6 61 J. Edelman WR NE
7 84 C. Newton QB CAR
8 85 R. Penny RB SEA
9 108 D. Parker WR MIA
10 109 N. Chubb RB CLE
11 132 G. Kittle TE SF
12 133 T. Lockett WR SEA
13 156 E. Manning QB NYG
14 157 T. Williams WR LAC
15 180 Falcons DST ATL
16 181 H. Butker K KC
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

