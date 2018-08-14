2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: CBS Sports HQ hosts take different approach in latest PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different approaches from four CBS Sports HQ hosts.
As part of CBS Sports HQ, we have several new hosts who are very into playing Fantasy. So we included four of them in our latest 12-team PPR mock draft.
You know Nick Kostos, who has been with CBS Sports for the past three years, and he hosts Fantasy Football Today for our Sunday morning show during the season. His Fantasy claim to fame is going undefeated in his main keeper league in 2017, and I consider Kostos a Fantasy savant.
For this draft, Kostos went with somewhat of a Zero-RB philosophy from the No. 10 spot. His first four picks in this three-receiver league were Odell Beckham, A.J. Green, Larry Fitzgerald and Demaryius Thomas, which is awesome, and he still got quality running backs with Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead as his main guys. As you'll see, this is a strong roster.
Chris Hassel, who joined CBS Sports from ESPN, has played Fantasy for more than 10 years, and he has one title and "few runner ups" on his resume. He picked at No. 3 overall and got a gift with Le'Veon Bell at that spot.
Hassel started his team with a RB-RB approach since he drafted Christian McCaffrey in Round 2, but he still managed to get four excellent receivers in Amari Cooper, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marvin Jones and Marquise Goodwin. Like Kostos, Hassel should have a competitive team.
Hakem Dermish is another ESPN alum who also spent time at WEWS Channel 5 in Cleveland. Being so close to the Browns obviously rubbed off on Dermish, who drafted Jarvis Landry in Round 3 and Josh Gordon in Round 4. If the Browns are successful, Landry and hopefully Gordon will play a key role, which will make Dermish's Fantasy team successful.
He picked at No. 6 overall, and he also started RB-RB with Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette. Dermish, who has played Fantasy for 10 years with one title and two runner-up finishes, has a strong starting lineup with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and Greg Olsen at tight end, but his team's success could depend on how well Landry and Gordon play in 2018.
Tommy Tran came to CBS Sports HQ from ABC 30 in Fresno, CA, and he has played Fantasy for about 18 years, with multiple titles. Tran picked at No. 5 overall, and he took a best-player available approach with Alvin Kamara in Round 1, Travis Kelce in Round 2, LeSean McCoy in Round 3 and Kenyan Drake in Round 4.
As you can see, Tran has what should be tremendous running backs and a stud tight end, but his receiving corps could be a weak point. But if Cooper Kupp, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Calvin Ridley play at a high level, Tran should have a solid team, especially with Russell Wilson at quarterback.
You can see all the full rosters below, including my team from the No. 7 overall pick. And make sure you watch CBS Sports HQ as much as possible, including every day during the week at noon ET when Fantasy Football Today is on.
You have a much better chance of winning your league by watching that show.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Hakem Dermish, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Writer
- Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|Hassel
|L. Bell RB PIT
|4
|Michael Kiser
|A. Brown WR PIT
|5
|Tommy Tran
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|Hakem Dermish
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|8
|Heath Cummings
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|9
|Pete Prisco
|J. Jones WR ATL
|10
|Nick Kostos
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|11
|Dave Richard
|K. Hunt RB KC
|12
|Adam Aizer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Adam Aizer
|K. Allen WR LAC
|14
|Dave Richard
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|15
|Nick Kostos
|A. Green WR CIN
|16
|Pete Prisco
|D. Cook RB MIN
|17
|Heath Cummings
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|19
|Hakem Dermish
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|20
|Tommy Tran
|T. Kelce TE KC
|21
|Michael Kiser
|M. Evans WR TB
|22
|Hassel
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|23
|Andrew Baumhor
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|24
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Chris Towers
|T. Hilton WR IND
|26
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|27
|Hassel
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|28
|Michael Kiser
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|29
|Tommy Tran
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|30
|Hakem Dermish
|J. Landry WR CLE
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|32
|Heath Cummings
|J. Howard RB CHI
|33
|Pete Prisco
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|34
|Nick Kostos
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|35
|Dave Richard
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|36
|Adam Aizer
|A. Collins RB BAL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Adam Aizer
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|38
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR KC
|39
|Nick Kostos
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|40
|Pete Prisco
|D. Henry RB TEN
|41
|Heath Cummings
|G. Tate WR DET
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|43
|Hakem Dermish
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|44
|Tommy Tran
|K. Drake RB MIA
|45
|Michael Kiser
|L. Miller RB HOU
|46
|Hassel
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|47
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|48
|Chris Towers
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Chris Towers
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|50
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|51
|Hassel
|M. Jones WR DET
|52
|Michael Kiser
|T. Brady QB NE
|53
|Tommy Tran
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|54
|Hakem Dermish
|D. Watson QB HOU
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Johnson RB DET
|56
|Heath Cummings
|M. Ingram RB NO
|57
|Pete Prisco
|J. Graham TE GB
|58
|Nick Kostos
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|59
|Dave Richard
|R. Jones RB TB
|60
|Adam Aizer
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Adam Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|62
|Dave Richard
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|63
|Nick Kostos
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|64
|Pete Prisco
|C. Hogan WR NE
|65
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB GB
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Davis WR TEN
|67
|Hakem Dermish
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|68
|Tommy Tran
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|69
|Michael Kiser
|P. Garcon WR SF
|70
|Hassel
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|71
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Mack RB IND
|72
|Chris Towers
|R. Woods WR LAR
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Chris Towers
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|74
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|75
|Hassel
|E. Engram TE NYG
|76
|Michael Kiser
|S. Watkins WR KC
|77
|Tommy Tran
|R. Cobb WR GB
|78
|Hakem Dermish
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|80
|Heath Cummings
|A. Luck QB IND
|81
|Pete Prisco
|M. Williams WR LAC
|82
|Nick Kostos
|D. Brees QB NO
|83
|Dave Richard
|T. Burton TE CHI
|84
|Adam Aizer
|C. Newton QB CAR
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Adam Aizer
|R. Penny RB SEA
|86
|Dave Richard
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|87
|Nick Kostos
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|88
|Pete Prisco
|K. Cole WR JAC
|89
|Heath Cummings
|K. Stills WR MIA
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|91
|Hakem Dermish
|M. Lee WR JAC
|92
|Tommy Tran
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|93
|Michael Kiser
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|94
|Hassel
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|95
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|96
|Chris Towers
|J. Reed TE WAS
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Chris Towers
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|98
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Michel RB NE
|99
|Hassel
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|100
|Michael Kiser
|D. Walker TE TEN
|101
|Tommy Tran
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|102
|Hakem Dermish
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|104
|Heath Cummings
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|105
|Pete Prisco
|A. Miller WR CHI
|106
|Nick Kostos
|C. Carson RB SEA
|107
|Dave Richard
|D. Moore WR CAR
|108
|Adam Aizer
|D. Parker WR MIA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Adam Aizer
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|110
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|111
|Nick Kostos
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|112
|Pete Prisco
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|113
|Heath Cummings
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|115
|Hakem Dermish
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|116
|Tommy Tran
|M. Breida RB SF
|117
|Michael Kiser
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|118
|Hassel
|K. Golladay WR DET
|119
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. White RB NE
|120
|Chris Towers
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Chris Towers
|D. Booker RB DEN
|122
|Andrew Baumhor
|Jaguars DST JAC
|123
|Hassel
|C. Clement RB PHI
|124
|Michael Kiser
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|125
|Tommy Tran
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|126
|Hakem Dermish
|Vikings DST MIN
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|128
|Heath Cummings
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|129
|Pete Prisco
|Rams DST LAR
|130
|Nick Kostos
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|131
|Dave Richard
|P. Barber RB TB
|132
|Adam Aizer
|G. Kittle TE SF
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Adam Aizer
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|134
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|135
|Nick Kostos
|M. Bryant WR OAK
|136
|Pete Prisco
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|137
|Heath Cummings
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Allison WR GB
|139
|Hakem Dermish
|D. Bryant WR FA
|140
|Tommy Tran
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|141
|Michael Kiser
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|142
|Hassel
|C. Godwin WR TB
|143
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|144
|Chris Towers
|N. Hines RB IND
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Chris Towers
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|146
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|147
|Hassel
|T. Yeldon RB JAC
|148
|Michael Kiser
|M. Stafford QB DET
|149
|Tommy Tran
|T. Riddick RB DET
|150
|Hakem Dermish
|C. Meredith WR NO
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Goff QB LAR
|152
|Heath Cummings
|S. Perine RB WAS
|153
|Pete Prisco
|D. Pettis WR SF
|154
|Nick Kostos
|J. Ross WR CIN
|155
|Dave Richard
|J. Doyle TE IND
|156
|Adam Aizer
|E. Manning QB NYG
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Adam Aizer
|T. Williams WR LAC
|158
|Dave Richard
|Chargers DST LAC
|159
|Nick Kostos
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|160
|Pete Prisco
|A. Smith QB WAS
|161
|Heath Cummings
|J. Brown WR BAL
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB TB
|163
|Hakem Dermish
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|164
|Tommy Tran
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|165
|Michael Kiser
|Eagles DST PHI
|166
|Hassel
|Texans DST HOU
|167
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Tucker K BAL
|168
|Chris Towers
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Chris Towers
|Broncos DST DEN
|170
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|171
|Hassel
|T. Ginn WR NO
|172
|Michael Kiser
|R. Gould K SF
|173
|Tommy Tran
|Chiefs DST KC
|174
|Hakem Dermish
|J. Cook TE OAK
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Ravens DST BAL
|176
|Heath Cummings
|Saints DST NO
|177
|Pete Prisco
|D. Sproles RB PHI
|178
|Nick Kostos
|Titans DST TEN
|179
|Dave Richard
|S. Ware RB KC
|180
|Adam Aizer
|Falcons DST ATL
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Adam Aizer
|H. Butker K KC
|182
|Dave Richard
|J. Elliott K PHI
|183
|Nick Kostos
|C. Boswell K PIT
|184
|Pete Prisco
|E. Ebron TE IND
|185
|Heath Cummings
|M. Bryant K ATL
|186
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Lutz K NO
|187
|Hakem Dermish
|D. Amendola WR MIA
|188
|Tommy Tran
|K. Forbath K MIN
|189
|Michael Kiser
|B. Watson TE NO
|190
|Hassel
|M. Prater K DET
|191
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Murray RB MIN
|192
|Chris Towers
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|24
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|3
|25
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|48
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|5
|49
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|6
|72
|R. Woods WR LAR
|7
|73
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|8
|96
|J. Reed TE WAS
|9
|97
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|10
|120
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|11
|121
|D. Booker RB DEN
|12
|144
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|145
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|14
|168
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|15
|169
|Broncos DST DEN
|16
|192
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|23
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|26
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|47
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|5
|50
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|6
|71
|M. Mack RB IND
|7
|74
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|8
|95
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|9
|98
|S. Michel RB NE
|10
|119
|J. White RB NE
|11
|122
|Jaguars DST JAC
|12
|143
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|13
|146
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|14
|167
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|170
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|16
|191
|L. Murray RB MIN
|Hassel
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|22
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|27
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|4
|46
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|51
|M. Jones WR DET
|6
|70
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|7
|75
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|94
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|9
|99
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|10
|118
|K. Golladay WR DET
|11
|123
|C. Clement RB PHI
|12
|142
|C. Godwin WR TB
|13
|147
|T. Yeldon RB JAC
|14
|166
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|171
|T. Ginn WR NO
|16
|190
|M. Prater K DET
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|21
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|28
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|45
|L. Miller RB HOU
|5
|52
|T. Brady QB NE
|6
|69
|P. Garcon WR SF
|7
|76
|S. Watkins WR KC
|8
|93
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|9
|100
|D. Walker TE TEN
|10
|117
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|11
|124
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|12
|141
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|13
|148
|M. Stafford QB DET
|14
|165
|Eagles DST PHI
|15
|172
|R. Gould K SF
|16
|189
|B. Watson TE NO
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|20
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|29
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|4
|44
|K. Drake RB MIA
|5
|53
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|68
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|77
|R. Cobb WR GB
|8
|92
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|9
|101
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|10
|116
|M. Breida RB SF
|11
|125
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|12
|140
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|13
|149
|T. Riddick RB DET
|14
|164
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|15
|173
|Chiefs DST KC
|16
|188
|K. Forbath K MIN
|Hakem Dermish
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|19
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|30
|J. Landry WR CLE
|4
|43
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|5
|54
|D. Watson QB HOU
|6
|67
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|7
|78
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|8
|91
|M. Lee WR JAC
|9
|102
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|10
|115
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|126
|Vikings DST MIN
|12
|139
|D. Bryant WR FA
|13
|150
|C. Meredith WR NO
|14
|163
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|174
|J. Cook TE OAK
|16
|187
|D. Amendola WR MIA
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|18
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|31
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|4
|42
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|55
|K. Johnson RB DET
|6
|66
|C. Davis WR TEN
|7
|79
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|8
|90
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|9
|103
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|10
|114
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|11
|127
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|12
|138
|G. Allison WR GB
|13
|151
|J. Goff QB LAR
|14
|162
|J. Winston QB TB
|15
|175
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|186
|W. Lutz K NO
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|17
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|32
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|41
|G. Tate WR DET
|5
|56
|M. Ingram RB NO
|6
|65
|J. Williams RB GB
|7
|80
|A. Luck QB IND
|8
|89
|K. Stills WR MIA
|9
|104
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|10
|113
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|11
|128
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|12
|137
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|13
|152
|S. Perine RB WAS
|14
|161
|J. Brown WR BAL
|15
|176
|Saints DST NO
|16
|185
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Pete Prisco
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|16
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|33
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|4
|40
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|57
|J. Graham TE GB
|6
|64
|C. Hogan WR NE
|7
|81
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|88
|K. Cole WR JAC
|9
|105
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|112
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|129
|Rams DST LAR
|12
|136
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|13
|153
|D. Pettis WR SF
|14
|160
|A. Smith QB WAS
|15
|177
|D. Sproles RB PHI
|16
|184
|E. Ebron TE IND
|Nick Kostos
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|15
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|34
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|4
|39
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|5
|58
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|6
|63
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|7
|82
|D. Brees QB NO
|8
|87
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|9
|106
|C. Carson RB SEA
|10
|111
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|11
|130
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|12
|135
|M. Bryant WR OAK
|13
|154
|J. Ross WR CIN
|14
|159
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|15
|178
|Titans DST TEN
|16
|183
|C. Boswell K PIT
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|14
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|3
|35
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|38
|T. Hill WR KC
|5
|59
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|62
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|7
|83
|T. Burton TE CHI
|8
|86
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|9
|107
|D. Moore WR CAR
|10
|110
|A. Jones RB GB
|11
|131
|P. Barber RB TB
|12
|134
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|13
|155
|J. Doyle TE IND
|14
|158
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|179
|S. Ware RB KC
|16
|182
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|13
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|36
|A. Collins RB BAL
|4
|37
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|5
|60
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|6
|61
|J. Edelman WR NE
|7
|84
|C. Newton QB CAR
|8
|85
|R. Penny RB SEA
|9
|108
|D. Parker WR MIA
|10
|109
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|11
|132
|G. Kittle TE SF
|12
|133
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|13
|156
|E. Manning QB NYG
|14
|157
|T. Williams WR LAC
|15
|180
|Falcons DST ATL
|16
|181
|H. Butker K KC
