2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: CBS Sports HQ hosts take different approach in latest PPR mock

You know Nick Kostos, who has been with CBS Sports for the past three years, and he hosts Fantasy Football Today for our Sunday morning show during the season. His Fantasy claim to fame is going undefeated in his main keeper league in 2017, and I consider Kostos a Fantasy savant.

For this draft, Kostos went with somewhat of a Zero-RB philosophy from the No. 10 spot. His first four picks in this three-receiver league were Odell Beckham, A.J. Green, Larry Fitzgerald and Demaryius Thomas, which is awesome, and he still got quality running backs with Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead as his main guys. As you'll see, this is a strong roster.

Chris Hassel, who joined CBS Sports from ESPN, has played Fantasy for more than 10 years, and he has one title and "few runner ups" on his resume. He picked at No. 3 overall and got a gift with Le'Veon Bell at that spot.

Hassel started his team with a RB-RB approach since he drafted Christian McCaffrey in Round 2, but he still managed to get four excellent receivers in Amari Cooper, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marvin Jones and Marquise Goodwin. Like Kostos, Hassel should have a competitive team.

Hakem Dermish is another ESPN alum who also spent time at WEWS Channel 5 in Cleveland. Being so close to the Browns obviously rubbed off on Dermish, who drafted Jarvis Landry in Round 3 and Josh Gordon in Round 4. If the Browns are successful, Landry and hopefully Gordon will play a key role, which will make Dermish's Fantasy team successful.

He picked at No. 6 overall, and he also started RB-RB with Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette. Dermish, who has played Fantasy for 10 years with one title and two runner-up finishes, has a strong starting lineup with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and Greg Olsen at tight end, but his team's success could depend on how well Landry and Gordon play in 2018.

Tommy Tran came to CBS Sports HQ from ABC 30 in Fresno, CA, and he has played Fantasy for about 18 years, with multiple titles. Tran picked at No. 5 overall, and he took a best-player available approach with Alvin Kamara in Round 1, Travis Kelce in Round 2, LeSean McCoy in Round 3 and Kenyan Drake in Round 4.

As you can see, Tran has what should be tremendous running backs and a stud tight end, but his receiving corps could be a weak point. But if Cooper Kupp, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Calvin Ridley play at a high level, Tran should have a solid team, especially with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

You can see all the full rosters below, including my team from the No. 7 overall pick. And make sure you watch CBS Sports HQ as much as possible, including every day during the week at noon ET when Fantasy Football Today is on.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host Hakem Dermish, CBS Sports HQ Host Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Writer Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host