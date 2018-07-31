2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Dalvin Cook heavily debated in 0.5 PPR mock draft

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included an interesting debate about Dalvin Cook's value in Round 1.

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

On a recent episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast, host Adam Aizer said he would strongly consider drafting Dalvin Cook as early as No. 5 overall in any format. Aizer believes Cook is headed for a big year in his comeback from last season's torn ACL.

When put to the test in our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, however, Aizer couldn't pull the trigger on Cook at No. 8 overall. Instead, he went with Kareem Hunt.

Like most of us going through the early part of our Fantasy Football draft prep, Aizer isn't yet convinced Cook is better than Hunt, and he's entitled to change his mind. But we still discussed his thought process on Cook in the draft room, and it made for a fun debate:

  • Will Brinson: "Is someone taking Dalvin Cook top 5?"
  • Aizer: "I am considering it."
  • Brinson: "That's not a good idea." 
  • Aizer: "Why?" 
  • Brinson: "Dalvin Cook's upside is what?" 
  • Dave Richard: "1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns."

Aizer and Brinson talked about the possibility that Cook — who had 74 carries for 354 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, along with 11 catches for 90 yards in four games last year before the torn ACL in Week 4 — would make it back to Aizer in Round 2. "No chance," Aizer said, and he was right; Andrew Baumhor drafted Cook at No. 12 overall.

We'll see if Aizer regrets passing on Cook for Hunt, but Cook seems 100 percent back from last year's injury. CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco was recently in Minnesota with the Vikings, and he was impressed with Cook in his recovery.

The more reports we get like this, the more it might encourage Fantasy owners like Aizer to consider Cook ahead of guys like Hunt, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Melvin Gordon or Leonard Fournette. As of now, Cook is behind those running backs in Average Draft Position.

  • Aizer: "The only reason he's not in consideration with Hunt and Gordon is the injury." 
  • Brinson: "Yes, that is correct."
  • Brinson: "I love Dalvin. Picked him for (Offensive Rookie of the Year) last year. But he's coming off a torn ACL."
  • Aizer: "But Prisco says he looks great!" 
  • Brinson: "Prisco says the Jaguars are going to the Super Bowl, too."

Aizer also said in a standard league, he would draft Cook ahead of Antonio Brown.

  • Aizer: "If you don't take Cook fifth you're not getting him."
  • Brinson: "And if you take Cook fifth you're passing on Antonio Brown." 
  • Aizer: "In standard, Cook will outscore him possibly by 50 points."
  • J. Darin Darst: "Cook fifth overall? You must be on lack of sleep from the kid."
  • Aizer (who just had a baby): "I am."
  • Brinson: "Again, I love Dalvin Cook. I really hope I can steal him in the early second or late first. Would totally take him on the turn. But if you pass on Antonio Brown for Dalvin Cook you are asking to miss the playoffs."

Baumhor is really hoping Aizer is right, because he might have gotten a steal at No. 12 overall. In the end, Aizer ended up with a solid team. He has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback; Hunt, LeSean McCoy, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Spencer Ware at running back; Michael Thomas, Chris Hogan, Robert Woods, DeVante Parker, Mike Williams and Cameron Meredith at receiver; and Trey Burton at tight end.

He should be competitive in this league. He just might regret passing on Cook if he has a breakout campaign.

As for my team, I picked at No. 6 overall — but I never had any intention of drafting Cook. Instead, I went with DeAndre Hopkins in the first round, and I just let the draft fall to me with my first seven picks, including Fournette (Round 2), Zach Ertz (Round 3), Kenyan Drake (Round 4), Mark Ingram (Round 5), Tom Brady (Round 6) and Marlon Mack (Round 7).

I don't just like this start, I love it, but my receiving corps ended up being a little thin on star power. In retrospect, I should have drafted someone like Cooper Kupp, Jamison Crowder or Robert Woods over Mack, and that could hurt if my secondary receivers fail.

But I ended up with five receivers that I expect to have plenty of upside, including Robby Anderson, Kenny Stills, Marquise Goodwin, Michael Gallup and Geronimo Allison. Anderson, Stills and Gallup could be the No. 1 receivers on their respective teams, and Goodwin and Allison should be solid contributors on their rosters. 

I just need one of those guys to be at least a low-end starter every week considering I have studs at five potential spots with Brady, Fournette, Drake, Hopkins and Ertz, with Ingram on that level once his four-game suspension to open the season is over. I'm thrilled with how this team turned out.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  2. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator 
  3. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Staff Writer
  4. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  8. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  9. J. Darin Darst, Product Manager
  10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy 
  12. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Michael Kiser T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Jeremy Bache L. Bell RB PIT
3 Jacob Gibbs D. Johnson RB ARI
4 Matthew Coca A. Brown WR PIT
5 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL
6 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR NYG
8 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB KC
9 J. Darin Darst A. Kamara RB NO
10 Meron Berkson S. Barkley RB NYG
11 Chris Towers M. Gordon RB LAC
12 Andrew Baumhor D. Cook RB MIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Andrew Baumhor J. McKinnon RB SF
14 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC
15 Meron Berkson J. Jones WR ATL
16 J. Darin Darst A. Green WR CIN
17 Adam Aizer M. Thomas WR NO
18 Will Brinson R. Gronkowski TE NE
19 Jamey Eisenberg L. Fournette RB JAC
20 Dave Richard D. Adams WR GB
21 Matthew Coca T. Kelce TE KC
22 Jacob Gibbs D. Baldwin WR SEA
23 Jeremy Bache C. McCaffrey RB CAR
24 Michael Kiser D. Freeman RB ATL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Michael Kiser T. Hilton WR IND
26 Jeremy Bache M. Evans WR TB
27 Jacob Gibbs A. Thielen WR MIN
28 Matthew Coca S. Diggs WR MIN
29 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC
30 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Ertz TE PHI
31 Will Brinson J. Mixon RB CIN
32 Adam Aizer L. McCoy RB BUF
33 J. Darin Darst J. Howard RB CHI
34 Meron Berkson A. Cooper WR OAK
35 Chris Towers D. Thomas WR DEN
36 Andrew Baumhor J. Gordon WR CLE
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Andrew Baumhor L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
38 Chris Towers A. Collins RB BAL
39 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
40 J. Darin Darst J. Landry WR CLE
41 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB GB
42 Will Brinson A. Robinson WR CHI
43 Jamey Eisenberg K. Drake RB MIA
44 Dave Richard G. Tate WR DET
45 Matthew Coca D. Guice RB WAS
46 Jacob Gibbs S. Michel RB NE
47 Jeremy Bache A. Jeffery WR PHI
48 Michael Kiser J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Michael Kiser G. Olsen TE CAR
50 Jeremy Bache R. Penny RB SEA
51 Jacob Gibbs L. Miller RB HOU
52 Matthew Coca J. Edelman WR NE
53 Dave Richard R. Jones RB TB
54 Jamey Eisenberg M. Ingram RB NO
55 Will Brinson B. Cooks WR LAR
56 Adam Aizer C. Hogan WR NE
57 J. Darin Darst R. Wilson QB SEA
58 Meron Berkson J. Ajayi RB PHI
59 Chris Towers M. Crabtree WR BAL
60 Andrew Baumhor M. Jones WR DET
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Andrew Baumhor K. Johnson RB DET
62 Chris Towers R. Freeman RB DEN
63 Meron Berkson S. Watkins WR KC
64 J. Darin Darst D. Lewis RB TEN
65 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB
66 Will Brinson M. Lynch RB OAK
67 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB NE
68 Dave Richard D. Watson QB HOU
69 Matthew Coca T. Coleman RB ATL
70 Jacob Gibbs C. Davis WR TEN
71 Jeremy Bache R. Burkhead RB NE
72 Michael Kiser P. Garcon WR SF
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Michael Kiser J. White RB NE
74 Jeremy Bache J. Graham TE GB
75 Jacob Gibbs R. Cobb WR GB
76 Matthew Coca E. Sanders WR DEN
77 Dave Richard E. Engram TE NYG
78 Jamey Eisenberg M. Mack RB IND
79 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB CLE
80 Adam Aizer T. Burton TE CHI
81 J. Darin Darst C. Kupp WR LAR
82 Meron Berkson W. Fuller WR HOU
83 Chris Towers J. Crowder WR WAS
84 Andrew Baumhor C. Thompson RB WAS
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Andrew Baumhor D. Walker TE TEN
86 Chris Towers C. Anderson RB CAR
87 Meron Berkson C. Hyde RB CLE
88 J. Darin Darst T. Cohen RB CHI
89 Adam Aizer R. Woods WR LAR
90 Will Brinson C. Newton QB CAR
91 Jamey Eisenberg R. Anderson WR NYJ
92 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
93 Matthew Coca I. Crowell RB NYJ
94 Jacob Gibbs K. Rudolph TE MIN
95 Jeremy Bache D. Moore WR CAR
96 Michael Kiser A. Hurns WR DAL
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Michael Kiser G. Bernard RB CIN
98 Jeremy Bache A. Luck QB IND
99 Jacob Gibbs M. Breida RB SF
100 Matthew Coca D. Brees QB NO
101 Dave Richard C. Clement RB PHI
102 Jamey Eisenberg K. Stills WR MIA
103 Will Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE
104 Adam Aizer D. Parker WR MIA
105 J. Darin Darst N. Agholor WR PHI
106 Meron Berkson C. Wentz QB PHI
107 Chris Towers J. Reed TE WAS
108 Andrew Baumhor D. Booker RB DEN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Andrew Baumhor D. Bryant WR FA
110 Chris Towers K. Benjamin WR BUF
111 Meron Berkson J. Nelson WR OAK
112 J. Darin Darst G. Kittle TE SF
113 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB
114 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
115 Jamey Eisenberg M. Goodwin WR SF
116 Dave Richard T. Montgomery RB GB
117 Matthew Coca D. Funchess WR CAR
118 Jacob Gibbs P. Mahomes QB KC
119 Jeremy Bache S. Shepard WR NYG
120 Michael Kiser J. Garoppolo QB SF
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Michael Kiser M. Lee WR JAC
122 Jeremy Bache R. Matthews WR TEN
123 Jacob Gibbs T. Lockett WR SEA
124 Matthew Coca Jaguars DST JAC
125 Dave Richard J. Wilkins RB IND
126 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gallup WR DAL
127 Will Brinson K. Golladay WR DET
128 Adam Aizer M. Williams WR LAC
129 J. Darin Darst B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
130 Meron Berkson C. Ridley WR ATL
131 Chris Towers B. Scott RB NO
132 Andrew Baumhor A. Miller WR CHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Andrew Baumhor K. Cousins QB MIN
134 Chris Towers D. Cain WR IND
135 Meron Berkson D. Njoku TE CLE
136 J. Darin Darst T. Riddick RB DET
137 Adam Aizer C. Meredith WR NO
138 Will Brinson J. Doctson WR WAS
139 Jamey Eisenberg D. Foreman RB HOU
140 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR
141 Matthew Coca T. Williams WR LAC
142 Jacob Gibbs M. Mariota QB TEN
143 Jeremy Bache D. Amendola WR MIA
144 Michael Kiser K. Cole WR JAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Michael Kiser Vikings DST MIN
146 Jeremy Bache Eagles DST PHI
147 Jacob Gibbs Texans DST HOU
148 Matthew Coca D. Martin RB OAK
149 Dave Richard P. Barber RB TB
150 Jamey Eisenberg G. Allison WR GB
151 Will Brinson K. Ballage RB MIA
152 Adam Aizer S. Ware RB KC
153 J. Darin Darst J. Doyle TE IND
154 Meron Berkson E. Ebron TE IND
155 Chris Towers M. Stafford QB DET
156 Andrew Baumhor M. Ryan QB ATL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Andrew Baumhor Broncos DST DEN
158 Chris Towers Saints DST NO
159 Meron Berkson Chargers DST LAC
160 J. Darin Darst Ravens DST BAL
161 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR
162 Will Brinson Falcons DST ATL
163 Jamey Eisenberg S. Gostkowski K NE
164 Dave Richard J. Tucker K BAL
165 Matthew Coca P. Richardson WR WAS
166 Jacob Gibbs J. Allen RB BAL
167 Jeremy Bache P. Rivers QB LAC
168 Michael Kiser H. Butker K KC
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Michael Kiser J. Goff QB LAR
170 Jeremy Bache J. Elliott K PHI
171 Jacob Gibbs R. Gould K SF
172 Matthew Coca W. Lutz K NO
173 Dave Richard T. Eifert TE CIN
174 Jamey Eisenberg Lions DST DET
175 Will Brinson M. Bryant K ATL
176 Adam Aizer Titans DST TEN
177 J. Darin Darst C. Boswell K PIT
178 Meron Berkson K. Forbath K MIN
179 Chris Towers M. Crosby K GB
180 Andrew Baumhor M. Prater K DET
Team by Team
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 25 T. Hilton WR IND
4 48 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 49 G. Olsen TE CAR
6 72 P. Garcon WR SF
7 73 J. White RB NE
8 96 A. Hurns WR DAL
9 97 G. Bernard RB CIN
10 120 J. Garoppolo QB SF
11 121 M. Lee WR JAC
12 144 K. Cole WR JAC
13 145 Vikings DST MIN
14 168 H. Butker K KC
15 169 J. Goff QB LAR
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 26 M. Evans WR TB
4 47 A. Jeffery WR PHI
5 50 R. Penny RB SEA
6 71 R. Burkhead RB NE
7 74 J. Graham TE GB
8 95 D. Moore WR CAR
9 98 A. Luck QB IND
10 119 S. Shepard WR NYG
11 122 R. Matthews WR TEN
12 143 D. Amendola WR MIA
13 146 Eagles DST PHI
14 167 P. Rivers QB LAC
15 170 J. Elliott K PHI
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 3 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 22 D. Baldwin WR SEA
3 27 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 46 S. Michel RB NE
5 51 L. Miller RB HOU
6 70 C. Davis WR TEN
7 75 R. Cobb WR GB
8 94 K. Rudolph TE MIN
9 99 M. Breida RB SF
10 118 P. Mahomes QB KC
11 123 T. Lockett WR SEA
12 142 M. Mariota QB TEN
13 147 Texans DST HOU
14 166 J. Allen RB BAL
15 171 R. Gould K SF
Matthew Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Brown WR PIT
2 21 T. Kelce TE KC
3 28 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 45 D. Guice RB WAS
5 52 J. Edelman WR NE
6 69 T. Coleman RB ATL
7 76 E. Sanders WR DEN
8 93 I. Crowell RB NYJ
9 100 D. Brees QB NO
10 117 D. Funchess WR CAR
11 124 Jaguars DST JAC
12 141 T. Williams WR LAC
13 148 D. Martin RB OAK
14 165 P. Richardson WR WAS
15 172 W. Lutz K NO
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 20 D. Adams WR GB
3 29 T. Hill WR KC
4 44 G. Tate WR DET
5 53 R. Jones RB TB
6 68 D. Watson QB HOU
7 77 E. Engram TE NYG
8 92 C. Carson RB SEA
9 101 C. Clement RB PHI
10 116 T. Montgomery RB GB
11 125 J. Wilkins RB IND
12 140 Rams DST LAR
13 149 P. Barber RB TB
14 164 J. Tucker K BAL
15 173 T. Eifert TE CIN
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 19 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 30 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 43 K. Drake RB MIA
5 54 M. Ingram RB NO
6 67 T. Brady QB NE
7 78 M. Mack RB IND
8 91 R. Anderson WR NYJ
9 102 K. Stills WR MIA
10 115 M. Goodwin WR SF
11 126 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 139 D. Foreman RB HOU
13 150 G. Allison WR GB
14 163 S. Gostkowski K NE
15 174 Lions DST DET
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 18 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 31 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 42 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 55 B. Cooks WR LAR
6 66 M. Lynch RB OAK
7 79 D. Johnson RB CLE
8 90 C. Newton QB CAR
9 103 N. Chubb RB CLE
10 114 N. Hines RB IND
11 127 K. Golladay WR DET
12 138 J. Doctson WR WAS
13 151 K. Ballage RB MIA
14 162 Falcons DST ATL
15 175 M. Bryant K ATL
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 K. Hunt RB KC
2 17 M. Thomas WR NO
3 32 L. McCoy RB BUF
4 41 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 56 C. Hogan WR NE
6 65 J. Williams RB GB
7 80 T. Burton TE CHI
8 89 R. Woods WR LAR
9 104 D. Parker WR MIA
10 113 A. Jones RB GB
11 128 M. Williams WR LAC
12 137 C. Meredith WR NO
13 152 S. Ware RB KC
14 161 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 176 Titans DST TEN
J. Darin Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Kamara RB NO
2 16 A. Green WR CIN
3 33 J. Howard RB CHI
4 40 J. Landry WR CLE
5 57 R. Wilson QB SEA
6 64 D. Lewis RB TEN
7 81 C. Kupp WR LAR
8 88 T. Cohen RB CHI
9 105 N. Agholor WR PHI
10 112 G. Kittle TE SF
11 129 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
12 136 T. Riddick RB DET
13 153 J. Doyle TE IND
14 160 Ravens DST BAL
15 177 C. Boswell K PIT
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 10 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 15 J. Jones WR ATL
3 34 A. Cooper WR OAK
4 39 D. Henry RB TEN
5 58 J. Ajayi RB PHI
6 63 S. Watkins WR KC
7 82 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 87 C. Hyde RB CLE
9 106 C. Wentz QB PHI
10 111 J. Nelson WR OAK
11 130 C. Ridley WR ATL
12 135 D. Njoku TE CLE
13 154 E. Ebron TE IND
14 159 Chargers DST LAC
15 178 K. Forbath K MIN
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 14 K. Allen WR LAC
3 35 D. Thomas WR DEN
4 38 A. Collins RB BAL
5 59 M. Crabtree WR BAL
6 62 R. Freeman RB DEN
7 83 J. Crowder WR WAS
8 86 C. Anderson RB CAR
9 107 J. Reed TE WAS
10 110 K. Benjamin WR BUF
11 131 B. Scott RB NO
12 134 D. Cain WR IND
13 155 M. Stafford QB DET
14 158 Saints DST NO
15 179 M. Crosby K GB
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Cook RB MIN
2 13 J. McKinnon RB SF
3 36 J. Gordon WR CLE
4 37 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
5 60 M. Jones WR DET
6 61 K. Johnson RB DET
7 84 C. Thompson RB WAS
8 85 D. Walker TE TEN
9 108 D. Booker RB DEN
10 109 D. Bryant WR FA
11 132 A. Miller WR CHI
12 133 K. Cousins QB MIN
13 156 M. Ryan QB ATL
14 157 Broncos DST DEN
15 180 M. Prater K DET
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories