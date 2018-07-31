2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Dalvin Cook heavily debated in 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included an interesting debate about Dalvin Cook's value in Round 1.
Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
- Five big questions at RB | RB Tiers 2.0
- RB Dynasty Rankings | RB Projections
- Premium Fantasy: Get started | Free Fantasy: Play | FFT Podcast: Sign up
- So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.
On a recent episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast, host Adam Aizer said he would strongly consider drafting Dalvin Cook as early as No. 5 overall in any format. Aizer believes Cook is headed for a big year in his comeback from last season's torn ACL.
When put to the test in our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, however, Aizer couldn't pull the trigger on Cook at No. 8 overall. Instead, he went with Kareem Hunt.
Like most of us going through the early part of our Fantasy Football draft prep, Aizer isn't yet convinced Cook is better than Hunt, and he's entitled to change his mind. But we still discussed his thought process on Cook in the draft room, and it made for a fun debate:
- Will Brinson: "Is someone taking Dalvin Cook top 5?"
- Aizer: "I am considering it."
- Brinson: "That's not a good idea."
- Aizer: "Why?"
- Brinson: "Dalvin Cook's upside is what?"
- Dave Richard: "1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns."
Aizer and Brinson talked about the possibility that Cook — who had 74 carries for 354 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, along with 11 catches for 90 yards in four games last year before the torn ACL in Week 4 — would make it back to Aizer in Round 2. "No chance," Aizer said, and he was right; Andrew Baumhor drafted Cook at No. 12 overall.
We'll see if Aizer regrets passing on Cook for Hunt, but Cook seems 100 percent back from last year's injury. CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco was recently in Minnesota with the Vikings, and he was impressed with Cook in his recovery.
The more reports we get like this, the more it might encourage Fantasy owners like Aizer to consider Cook ahead of guys like Hunt, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Melvin Gordon or Leonard Fournette. As of now, Cook is behind those running backs in Average Draft Position.
- Aizer: "The only reason he's not in consideration with Hunt and Gordon is the injury."
- Brinson: "Yes, that is correct."
- Brinson: "I love Dalvin. Picked him for (Offensive Rookie of the Year) last year. But he's coming off a torn ACL."
- Aizer: "But Prisco says he looks great!"
- Brinson: "Prisco says the Jaguars are going to the Super Bowl, too."
Aizer also said in a standard league, he would draft Cook ahead of Antonio Brown.
- Aizer: "If you don't take Cook fifth you're not getting him."
- Brinson: "And if you take Cook fifth you're passing on Antonio Brown."
- Aizer: "In standard, Cook will outscore him possibly by 50 points."
- J. Darin Darst: "Cook fifth overall? You must be on lack of sleep from the kid."
- Aizer (who just had a baby): "I am."
- Brinson: "Again, I love Dalvin Cook. I really hope I can steal him in the early second or late first. Would totally take him on the turn. But if you pass on Antonio Brown for Dalvin Cook you are asking to miss the playoffs."
Baumhor is really hoping Aizer is right, because he might have gotten a steal at No. 12 overall. In the end, Aizer ended up with a solid team. He has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback; Hunt, LeSean McCoy, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Spencer Ware at running back; Michael Thomas, Chris Hogan, Robert Woods, DeVante Parker, Mike Williams and Cameron Meredith at receiver; and Trey Burton at tight end.
He should be competitive in this league. He just might regret passing on Cook if he has a breakout campaign.
As for my team, I picked at No. 6 overall — but I never had any intention of drafting Cook. Instead, I went with DeAndre Hopkins in the first round, and I just let the draft fall to me with my first seven picks, including Fournette (Round 2), Zach Ertz (Round 3), Kenyan Drake (Round 4), Mark Ingram (Round 5), Tom Brady (Round 6) and Marlon Mack (Round 7).
I don't just like this start, I love it, but my receiving corps ended up being a little thin on star power. In retrospect, I should have drafted someone like Cooper Kupp, Jamison Crowder or Robert Woods over Mack, and that could hurt if my secondary receivers fail.
But I ended up with five receivers that I expect to have plenty of upside, including Robby Anderson, Kenny Stills, Marquise Goodwin, Michael Gallup and Geronimo Allison. Anderson, Stills and Gallup could be the No. 1 receivers on their respective teams, and Goodwin and Allison should be solid contributors on their rosters.
I just need one of those guys to be at least a low-end starter every week considering I have studs at five potential spots with Brady, Fournette, Drake, Hopkins and Ertz, with Ingram on that level once his four-game suspension to open the season is over. I'm thrilled with how this team turned out.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
- Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Staff Writer
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- J. Darin Darst, Product Manager
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Michael Kiser
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Jeremy Bache
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|4
|Matthew Coca
|A. Brown WR PIT
|5
|Dave Richard
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|7
|Will Brinson
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|8
|Adam Aizer
|K. Hunt RB KC
|9
|J. Darin Darst
|A. Kamara RB NO
|10
|Meron Berkson
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|11
|Chris Towers
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|12
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Cook RB MIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|14
|Chris Towers
|K. Allen WR LAC
|15
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|16
|J. Darin Darst
|A. Green WR CIN
|17
|Adam Aizer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|18
|Will Brinson
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|20
|Dave Richard
|D. Adams WR GB
|21
|Matthew Coca
|T. Kelce TE KC
|22
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|23
|Jeremy Bache
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|24
|Michael Kiser
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Michael Kiser
|T. Hilton WR IND
|26
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Evans WR TB
|27
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|28
|Matthew Coca
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|29
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR KC
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|31
|Will Brinson
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|32
|Adam Aizer
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|33
|J. Darin Darst
|J. Howard RB CHI
|34
|Meron Berkson
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|35
|Chris Towers
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|36
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|38
|Chris Towers
|A. Collins RB BAL
|39
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|40
|J. Darin Darst
|J. Landry WR CLE
|41
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|42
|Will Brinson
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Drake RB MIA
|44
|Dave Richard
|G. Tate WR DET
|45
|Matthew Coca
|D. Guice RB WAS
|46
|Jacob Gibbs
|S. Michel RB NE
|47
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|48
|Michael Kiser
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Michael Kiser
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|50
|Jeremy Bache
|R. Penny RB SEA
|51
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Miller RB HOU
|52
|Matthew Coca
|J. Edelman WR NE
|53
|Dave Richard
|R. Jones RB TB
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Ingram RB NO
|55
|Will Brinson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|56
|Adam Aizer
|C. Hogan WR NE
|57
|J. Darin Darst
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|58
|Meron Berkson
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|59
|Chris Towers
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|60
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Jones WR DET
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Johnson RB DET
|62
|Chris Towers
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|63
|Meron Berkson
|S. Watkins WR KC
|64
|J. Darin Darst
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|65
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB GB
|66
|Will Brinson
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Brady QB NE
|68
|Dave Richard
|D. Watson QB HOU
|69
|Matthew Coca
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|70
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Davis WR TEN
|71
|Jeremy Bache
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|72
|Michael Kiser
|P. Garcon WR SF
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Michael Kiser
|J. White RB NE
|74
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Graham TE GB
|75
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Cobb WR GB
|76
|Matthew Coca
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|77
|Dave Richard
|E. Engram TE NYG
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Mack RB IND
|79
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|80
|Adam Aizer
|T. Burton TE CHI
|81
|J. Darin Darst
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|82
|Meron Berkson
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|83
|Chris Towers
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|84
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Walker TE TEN
|86
|Chris Towers
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|87
|Meron Berkson
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|88
|J. Darin Darst
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|89
|Adam Aizer
|R. Woods WR LAR
|90
|Will Brinson
|C. Newton QB CAR
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|92
|Dave Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|93
|Matthew Coca
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|94
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|95
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Moore WR CAR
|96
|Michael Kiser
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Michael Kiser
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|98
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Luck QB IND
|99
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Breida RB SF
|100
|Matthew Coca
|D. Brees QB NO
|101
|Dave Richard
|C. Clement RB PHI
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Stills WR MIA
|103
|Will Brinson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|104
|Adam Aizer
|D. Parker WR MIA
|105
|J. Darin Darst
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|106
|Meron Berkson
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|107
|Chris Towers
|J. Reed TE WAS
|108
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Booker RB DEN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Bryant WR FA
|110
|Chris Towers
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|111
|Meron Berkson
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|112
|J. Darin Darst
|G. Kittle TE SF
|113
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|114
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|116
|Dave Richard
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|117
|Matthew Coca
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|118
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|119
|Jeremy Bache
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|120
|Michael Kiser
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Michael Kiser
|M. Lee WR JAC
|122
|Jeremy Bache
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|123
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|124
|Matthew Coca
|Jaguars DST JAC
|125
|Dave Richard
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|127
|Will Brinson
|K. Golladay WR DET
|128
|Adam Aizer
|M. Williams WR LAC
|129
|J. Darin Darst
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|130
|Meron Berkson
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|131
|Chris Towers
|B. Scott RB NO
|132
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Miller WR CHI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|134
|Chris Towers
|D. Cain WR IND
|135
|Meron Berkson
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|136
|J. Darin Darst
|T. Riddick RB DET
|137
|Adam Aizer
|C. Meredith WR NO
|138
|Will Brinson
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|140
|Dave Richard
|Rams DST LAR
|141
|Matthew Coca
|T. Williams WR LAC
|142
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|143
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Amendola WR MIA
|144
|Michael Kiser
|K. Cole WR JAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Michael Kiser
|Vikings DST MIN
|146
|Jeremy Bache
|Eagles DST PHI
|147
|Jacob Gibbs
|Texans DST HOU
|148
|Matthew Coca
|D. Martin RB OAK
|149
|Dave Richard
|P. Barber RB TB
|150
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Allison WR GB
|151
|Will Brinson
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|152
|Adam Aizer
|S. Ware RB KC
|153
|J. Darin Darst
|J. Doyle TE IND
|154
|Meron Berkson
|E. Ebron TE IND
|155
|Chris Towers
|M. Stafford QB DET
|156
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Andrew Baumhor
|Broncos DST DEN
|158
|Chris Towers
|Saints DST NO
|159
|Meron Berkson
|Chargers DST LAC
|160
|J. Darin Darst
|Ravens DST BAL
|161
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|162
|Will Brinson
|Falcons DST ATL
|163
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|164
|Dave Richard
|J. Tucker K BAL
|165
|Matthew Coca
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|166
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Allen RB BAL
|167
|Jeremy Bache
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|168
|Michael Kiser
|H. Butker K KC
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Michael Kiser
|J. Goff QB LAR
|170
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Elliott K PHI
|171
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Gould K SF
|172
|Matthew Coca
|W. Lutz K NO
|173
|Dave Richard
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|174
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Lions DST DET
|175
|Will Brinson
|M. Bryant K ATL
|176
|Adam Aizer
|Titans DST TEN
|177
|J. Darin Darst
|C. Boswell K PIT
|178
|Meron Berkson
|K. Forbath K MIN
|179
|Chris Towers
|M. Crosby K GB
|180
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Prater K DET
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|3
|25
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|48
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|49
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|6
|72
|P. Garcon WR SF
|7
|73
|J. White RB NE
|8
|96
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|9
|97
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|10
|120
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|11
|121
|M. Lee WR JAC
|12
|144
|K. Cole WR JAC
|13
|145
|Vikings DST MIN
|14
|168
|H. Butker K KC
|15
|169
|J. Goff QB LAR
|Jeremy Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|23
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|26
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|47
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|5
|50
|R. Penny RB SEA
|6
|71
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|7
|74
|J. Graham TE GB
|8
|95
|D. Moore WR CAR
|9
|98
|A. Luck QB IND
|10
|119
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|11
|122
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|12
|143
|D. Amendola WR MIA
|13
|146
|Eagles DST PHI
|14
|167
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|15
|170
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|22
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|3
|27
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|46
|S. Michel RB NE
|5
|51
|L. Miller RB HOU
|6
|70
|C. Davis WR TEN
|7
|75
|R. Cobb WR GB
|8
|94
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|9
|99
|M. Breida RB SF
|10
|118
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|11
|123
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|12
|142
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|13
|147
|Texans DST HOU
|14
|166
|J. Allen RB BAL
|15
|171
|R. Gould K SF
|Matthew Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|21
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|28
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|45
|D. Guice RB WAS
|5
|52
|J. Edelman WR NE
|6
|69
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|7
|76
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|8
|93
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|9
|100
|D. Brees QB NO
|10
|117
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|11
|124
|Jaguars DST JAC
|12
|141
|T. Williams WR LAC
|13
|148
|D. Martin RB OAK
|14
|165
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|15
|172
|W. Lutz K NO
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|20
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|29
|T. Hill WR KC
|4
|44
|G. Tate WR DET
|5
|53
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|68
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|77
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|92
|C. Carson RB SEA
|9
|101
|C. Clement RB PHI
|10
|116
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|11
|125
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|12
|140
|Rams DST LAR
|13
|149
|P. Barber RB TB
|14
|164
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|173
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|19
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|30
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|43
|K. Drake RB MIA
|5
|54
|M. Ingram RB NO
|6
|67
|T. Brady QB NE
|7
|78
|M. Mack RB IND
|8
|91
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|9
|102
|K. Stills WR MIA
|10
|115
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|11
|126
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|139
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|13
|150
|G. Allison WR GB
|14
|163
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|15
|174
|Lions DST DET
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|18
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|31
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|42
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|55
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|6
|66
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|7
|79
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|8
|90
|C. Newton QB CAR
|9
|103
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|10
|114
|N. Hines RB IND
|11
|127
|K. Golladay WR DET
|12
|138
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|13
|151
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|14
|162
|Falcons DST ATL
|15
|175
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|17
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|32
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|4
|41
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|56
|C. Hogan WR NE
|6
|65
|J. Williams RB GB
|7
|80
|T. Burton TE CHI
|8
|89
|R. Woods WR LAR
|9
|104
|D. Parker WR MIA
|10
|113
|A. Jones RB GB
|11
|128
|M. Williams WR LAC
|12
|137
|C. Meredith WR NO
|13
|152
|S. Ware RB KC
|14
|161
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|176
|Titans DST TEN
|J. Darin Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|16
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|33
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|40
|J. Landry WR CLE
|5
|57
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|6
|64
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|7
|81
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|8
|88
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|9
|105
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|10
|112
|G. Kittle TE SF
|11
|129
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|12
|136
|T. Riddick RB DET
|13
|153
|J. Doyle TE IND
|14
|160
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|177
|C. Boswell K PIT
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|15
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|34
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|4
|39
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|58
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|6
|63
|S. Watkins WR KC
|7
|82
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|87
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|9
|106
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|10
|111
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|11
|130
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|12
|135
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|13
|154
|E. Ebron TE IND
|14
|159
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|178
|K. Forbath K MIN
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|14
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|35
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|4
|38
|A. Collins RB BAL
|5
|59
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|6
|62
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|7
|83
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|8
|86
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|9
|107
|J. Reed TE WAS
|10
|110
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|11
|131
|B. Scott RB NO
|12
|134
|D. Cain WR IND
|13
|155
|M. Stafford QB DET
|14
|158
|Saints DST NO
|15
|179
|M. Crosby K GB
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|13
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|3
|36
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|4
|37
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|5
|60
|M. Jones WR DET
|6
|61
|K. Johnson RB DET
|7
|84
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|8
|85
|D. Walker TE TEN
|9
|108
|D. Booker RB DEN
|10
|109
|D. Bryant WR FA
|11
|132
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|133
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|13
|156
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|14
|157
|Broncos DST DEN
|15
|180
|M. Prater K DET
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...