2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Dalvin Cook heavily debated in 0.5 PPR mock draft

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

On a recent episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast, host Adam Aizer said he would strongly consider drafting Dalvin Cook as early as No. 5 overall in any format. Aizer believes Cook is headed for a big year in his comeback from last season's torn ACL.

When put to the test in our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, however, Aizer couldn't pull the trigger on Cook at No. 8 overall. Instead, he went with Kareem Hunt.

Like most of us going through the early part of our Fantasy Football draft prep, Aizer isn't yet convinced Cook is better than Hunt, and he's entitled to change his mind. But we still discussed his thought process on Cook in the draft room, and it made for a fun debate:

Will Brinson: "Is someone taking Dalvin Cook top 5?"

Aizer: "I am considering it."

Brinson: "That's not a good idea."

Aizer: "Why?"

Brinson: "Dalvin Cook's upside is what?"

Dave Richard: "1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns."

Aizer and Brinson talked about the possibility that Cook — who had 74 carries for 354 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, along with 11 catches for 90 yards in four games last year before the torn ACL in Week 4 — would make it back to Aizer in Round 2. "No chance," Aizer said, and he was right; Andrew Baumhor drafted Cook at No. 12 overall.

We'll see if Aizer regrets passing on Cook for Hunt, but Cook seems 100 percent back from last year's injury. CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco was recently in Minnesota with the Vikings, and he was impressed with Cook in his recovery.

It was unreal how good Dalvin Cook looked in drills Saturday. Explosive. He says he's quicker and faster now after the ACL surgery. If you didn't see him, you wouldn't believe it. But it looks to be true. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) July 29, 2018

The more reports we get like this, the more it might encourage Fantasy owners like Aizer to consider Cook ahead of guys like Hunt, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Melvin Gordon or Leonard Fournette. As of now, Cook is behind those running backs in Average Draft Position.

Aizer: "The only reason he's not in consideration with Hunt and Gordon is the injury."

Brinson: "Yes, that is correct."

Brinson: "I love Dalvin. Picked him for (Offensive Rookie of the Year) last year. But he's coming off a torn ACL."

Aizer: "But Prisco says he looks great!"

Brinson: "Prisco says the Jaguars are going to the Super Bowl, too."



Aizer also said in a standard league, he would draft Cook ahead of Antonio Brown.

Aizer: "If you don't take Cook fifth you're not getting him."

Brinson: "And if you take Cook fifth you're passing on Antonio Brown."

Aizer: "In standard, Cook will outscore him possibly by 50 points."

J. Darin Darst: "Cook fifth overall? You must be on lack of sleep from the kid."

Aizer (who just had a baby): "I am."

Brinson: "Again, I love Dalvin Cook. I really hope I can steal him in the early second or late first. Would totally take him on the turn. But if you pass on Antonio Brown for Dalvin Cook you are asking to miss the playoffs."



Baumhor is really hoping Aizer is right, because he might have gotten a steal at No. 12 overall. In the end, Aizer ended up with a solid team. He has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback; Hunt, LeSean McCoy, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Spencer Ware at running back; Michael Thomas, Chris Hogan, Robert Woods, DeVante Parker, Mike Williams and Cameron Meredith at receiver; and Trey Burton at tight end.

He should be competitive in this league. He just might regret passing on Cook if he has a breakout campaign.

As for my team, I picked at No. 6 overall — but I never had any intention of drafting Cook. Instead, I went with DeAndre Hopkins in the first round, and I just let the draft fall to me with my first seven picks, including Fournette (Round 2), Zach Ertz (Round 3), Kenyan Drake (Round 4), Mark Ingram (Round 5), Tom Brady (Round 6) and Marlon Mack (Round 7).

I don't just like this start, I love it, but my receiving corps ended up being a little thin on star power. In retrospect, I should have drafted someone like Cooper Kupp, Jamison Crowder or Robert Woods over Mack, and that could hurt if my secondary receivers fail.

But I ended up with five receivers that I expect to have plenty of upside, including Robby Anderson, Kenny Stills, Marquise Goodwin, Michael Gallup and Geronimo Allison. Anderson, Stills and Gallup could be the No. 1 receivers on their respective teams, and Goodwin and Allison should be solid contributors on their rosters.

I just need one of those guys to be at least a low-end starter every week considering I have studs at five potential spots with Brady, Fournette, Drake, Hopkins and Ertz, with Ingram on that level once his four-game suspension to open the season is over. I'm thrilled with how this team turned out.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Staff Writer Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Will Brinson, NFL Writer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host J. Darin Darst, Product Manager Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer