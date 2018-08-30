2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Debating JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Allen Robinson as a No. 2 WR

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Every week for the rest of the preseason, we're going to debate two players in our rankings we disagree on. The goal is to help you make a decision you might be struggling with on Draft Day.

For this week, Dave Richard and I are debating a No. 2 receiver this year between JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Robinson. Smith-Schuster is my guy, and Richard has Robinson. But clearly we like both.

Eisenberg's case for Smith-Schuster

View Profile JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT • WR • 19 2017 stats TAR 79 REC 58 YDS 917 TD 7

Let's dance. And by dance, I mean touchdown dance because Smith-Schuster will hopefully be doing a lot of them. He has arguably the best touchdown celebrations in the league right now, which is fun.

What's also fun is drafting Smith-Schuster in Round 4 because he's a breakout candidate and a standout No. 2 Fantasy receiver this season. He was exceptional as a rookie in 2017, especially when Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant were out.

When Bryant was benched in Week 8 at Detroit, Smith-Schuster went off for seven catches for 193 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. And in the final three games of the regular season when Brown was either hurt or out with a calf injury, Smith-Schuster had 21 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets.

With Bryant gone, even with the addition of rookie James Washington, I expect Smith-Schuster to see a bump in targets. He was fourth last year behind Brown (162), Le'Veon Bell (107) and Bryant (84), but Smith-Schuster should see around 110 targets if he stays healthy.

He's already scored twice in three preseason games, and that's hopefully a sign of things to come. I can't wait to see his touchdown celebrations this season, and Fantasy owners should plan on dancing along with him as well.

View Profile Allen Robinson CHI • WR • 12 2017 stats - 1 game TAR 1 REC 1 YDS 17 TD 0

Robinson is about as bland as it gets as a No. 2 receiver, but that doesn't make him a bad pick. A target hog in 2015 and 2016 (151 targets each season), Robinson gives Mitchell Trubisky a steady presence along the sidelines, as well as a big body in the end zone.

Of his 22 touchdowns over 43 games, 18 have come in the red zone, making him an obvious option when the Bears move in for a score. His catch rate isn't pretty, but neither were the quality of passes he had from Blake Bortles. Trubisky is an upgrade.

And the Bears offense figures to become a lot tougher to plan for now that they're moving into a more aggressive scheme that mixes-and-matches the West Coast offense with spread concepts. Chicago should have enough talent at receiver to keep defenses from tightening up on Robinson, giving him plenty of chances to move the chains and score six points.

A full year removed from his ACL injury, Robinson's Average Draft Position of 70th overall opens the door for a fantastic bargain.

"Take JuJu Smith-Schuster. He is projected to be the No. 16 wide receiver in standard leagues and No. 22 in PPR leagues. Allen Robinson is projected to be No. 25 wide receiver in both standard and PPR leagues."

