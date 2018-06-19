2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Does waiting on receiver in a non-PPR league work?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle of June, including two teams that waited to draft their first receiver until the fourth round.
If you've been following our content this offseason, especially on our Fantasy Football Today podcast, you know we've spent a lot of time talking about the lack of talent at the top of the receiver rank list compared to running backs. The top-tier receivers disappear quickly, but that's not the case for the premier running backs.
By the time you get to the middle of Round 2, the best receivers are typically gone, including Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham, Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Davante Adams and Mike Evans. That was the order they were selected in this 12-team non-PPR mock draft we held in the middle of June, and those nine receivers were drafted by No. 20 overall.
It makes it challenging to draft a receiver in Round 2 if you picked early in Round 1, which is why guys like Doug Baldwin, Tyreek Hill and T.Y. Hilton are being selected in the first 26 overall picks. Those three receivers have top-10 upside, but they feel more like third-round selections than second-round picks.
But if you want a top-flight receiver, you might have to reach for someone from that trio of Baldwin, Hill or Hilton. Otherwise you might be reaching for a tight end in Round 2 like Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz, or you can draft a quarterback in that spot, although that's not recommended.
You can always start your team going RB-RB, which could work, and two teams took that approach in this mock draft. In fact, they waited until Round 4 to draft their first receiver.
George Maselli at No. 3 overall started his team with Ezekiel Elliott, Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy. He drafted Alshon Jeffery in Round 4, but he took another running back in Round 5 with Mark Ingram. From there, Maselli continued to build his receiving corps. He drafted Sammy Watkins in Round 6, Julian Edelman in Round 7 and Jamison Crowder in Round 8.
Once Edelman is back from his suspension, especially if Jeffery doesn't have a problem with his shoulder, this should be an explosive receiving corps. And it looks great paired with those running backs.
Matthew Coca at No. 7 overall went with Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook and Alex Collins with his first three picks. He then started building his receiving corps with Stefon Diggs in Round 4, Jarvis Landry in Round 5, Emmanuel Sanders in Round 7 and D.J. Moore in Round 8.
I like Maselli's receiving corps better, but this is also a solid team. And it shows that you don't have to reach for a receiver if there's a player you like at a different position.
I picked at No. 4 overall and started my team with David Johnson, Baldwin and Jerick McKinnon with my first three picks. I actually like Baldwin a lot this year, so I don't consider drafting him at No. 21 overall a reach.
The rest of my team includes Royce Freeman, Tarik Cohen and D'Onta Foreman at running back, and Larry Fitzgerald, Chris Hogan, Nelson Agholor and Anthony Miller at receiver. I love my running back corps, especially if Foreman (Achilles) is healthy, and my receivers should be solid, including Hogan as a breakout candidate.
I drafted another breakout candidate at tight end with Trey Burton, and I selected two quarterbacks in Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes. One, if not both, should finish as a top-10 quarterback this year, and I got them at great value with back-to-back picks in Rounds 11 and 12.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
|Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|25
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|48
|M. Jones WR DET
|5
|49
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|72
|J. Graham TE GB
|7
|73
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|8
|96
|K. Stills WR MIA
|9
|97
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|10
|120
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|11
|121
|M. Lee WR JAC
|12
|144
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|13
|145
|Eagles DST PHI
|14
|168
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|15
|169
|W. Lutz K NO
|Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|23
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|26
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|47
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|5
|50
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|6
|71
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|7
|74
|A. Jones RB GB
|8
|95
|R. Cobb WR GB
|9
|98
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|10
|119
|A. Luck QB IND
|11
|122
|C. Clement RB PHI
|12
|143
|C. Meredith WR NO
|13
|146
|O. Howard TE TB
|14
|167
|Lions DST DET
|15
|170
|H. Butker K KC
|Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|3
|27
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|4
|46
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|5
|51
|M. Ingram RB NO
|6
|70
|S. Watkins WR KC
|7
|75
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|94
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|9
|99
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|10
|118
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|11
|123
|J. Doyle TE IND
|12
|142
|G. Kittle TE SF
|13
|147
|Chargers DST LAC
|14
|166
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|15
|171
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|21
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|3
|28
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|4
|45
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|5
|52
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|6
|69
|C. Hogan WR NE
|7
|76
|T. Burton TE CHI
|8
|93
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|9
|100
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|10
|117
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|11
|124
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|12
|141
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|13
|148
|Ravens DST BAL
|14
|165
|A. Miller WR CHI
|15
|172
|J. Elliott K PHI
|White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|20
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|29
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|44
|R. Penny RB SEA
|5
|53
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|6
|68
|K. Johnson RB DET
|7
|77
|R. Woods WR LAR
|8
|92
|P. Garcon WR SF
|9
|101
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|10
|116
|M. Stafford QB DET
|11
|125
|P. Barber RB TB
|12
|140
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|13
|149
|Broncos DST DEN
|14
|164
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|173
|J. Goff QB LAR
|Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|19
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|30
|A. Collins RB BAL
|4
|43
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|5
|54
|J. Landry WR CLE
|6
|67
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|78
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|8
|91
|D. Moore WR CAR
|9
|102
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|10
|115
|D. Walker TE TEN
|11
|126
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|12
|139
|Vikings DST MIN
|13
|150
|J. Tucker K BAL
|14
|163
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|15
|174
|T. Williams WR LAC
|Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|18
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|31
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|42
|D. Guice RB WAS
|5
|55
|G. Tate WR DET
|6
|66
|E. Engram TE NYG
|7
|79
|D. Brees QB NO
|8
|90
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|9
|103
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|10
|114
|Jaguars DST JAC
|11
|127
|A. Smith QB WAS
|12
|138
|J. Cook TE OAK
|13
|151
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|14
|162
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|15
|175
|R. Gould K SF
|Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|17
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|32
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|4
|41
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|56
|L. Miller RB HOU
|6
|65
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|80
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|8
|89
|D. Booker RB DEN
|9
|104
|M. Breida RB SF
|10
|113
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|11
|128
|D. Murray RB TEN
|12
|137
|K. Golladay WR DET
|13
|152
|L. Murray RB MIN
|14
|161
|Steelers DST PIT
|15
|176
|C. Boswell K PIT
|rob
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|16
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|33
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|40
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|57
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|6
|64
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|7
|81
|C. Davis WR TEN
|8
|88
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|105
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|10
|112
|J. Reed TE WAS
|11
|129
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|12
|136
|J. White RB NE
|13
|153
|Titans DST TEN
|14
|160
|R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
|15
|177
|K. Forbath K MIN
|Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|15
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|34
|K. Drake RB MIA
|4
|39
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|5
|58
|M. Mack RB IND
|6
|63
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|7
|82
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|8
|87
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|9
|106
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|10
|111
|D. Parker WR MIA
|11
|130
|J. Winston QB TB
|12
|135
|C. Clay TE BUF
|13
|154
|Texans DST HOU
|14
|159
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|15
|178
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|2
|14
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|35
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|38
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|59
|T. Brady QB NE
|6
|62
|J. Williams RB GB
|7
|83
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|86
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|9
|107
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|10
|110
|C. Carson RB SEA
|11
|131
|Rams DST LAR
|12
|134
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|155
|D. Martin RB OAK
|14
|158
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|15
|179
|G. Gano K CAR
|Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|13
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|36
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|37
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|5
|60
|S. Michel RB NE
|6
|61
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|7
|84
|C. Newton QB CAR
|8
|85
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|9
|108
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|10
|109
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|11
|132
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|133
|L. Blount RB DET
|13
|156
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|14
|157
|Saints DST NO
|15
|180
|M. Prater K DET
