2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Does waiting on receiver in a non-PPR league work?

Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle of June, including two teams that waited to draft their first receiver until the fourth round.

If you've been following our content this offseason, especially on our Fantasy Football Today podcast, you know we've spent a lot of time talking about the lack of talent at the top of the receiver rank list compared to running backs. The top-tier receivers disappear quickly, but that's not the case for the premier running backs.

By the time you get to the middle of Round 2, the best receivers are typically gone, including Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham, Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Davante Adams and Mike Evans. That was the order they were selected in this 12-team non-PPR mock draft we held in the middle of June, and those nine receivers were drafted by No. 20 overall.

It makes it challenging to draft a receiver in Round 2 if you picked early in Round 1, which is why guys like Doug Baldwin, Tyreek Hill and T.Y. Hilton are being selected in the first 26 overall picks. Those three receivers have top-10 upside, but they feel more like third-round selections than second-round picks.

But if you want a top-flight receiver, you might have to reach for someone from that trio of Baldwin, Hill or Hilton. Otherwise you might be reaching for a tight end in Round 2 like Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz, or you can draft a quarterback in that spot, although that's not recommended.

You can always start your team going RB-RB, which could work, and two teams took that approach in this mock draft. In fact, they waited until Round 4 to draft their first receiver. 

George Maselli at No. 3 overall started his team with Ezekiel Elliott, Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy. He drafted Alshon Jeffery in Round 4, but he took another running back in Round 5 with Mark Ingram. From there, Maselli continued to build his receiving corps. He drafted Sammy Watkins in Round 6, Julian Edelman in Round 7 and Jamison Crowder in Round 8.

Once Edelman is back from his suspension, especially if Jeffery doesn't have a problem with his shoulder, this should be an explosive receiving corps. And it looks great paired with those running backs.

Matthew Coca at No. 7 overall went with Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook and Alex Collins with his first three picks. He then started building his receiving corps with Stefon Diggs in Round 4, Jarvis Landry in Round 5, Emmanuel Sanders in Round 7 and D.J. Moore in Round 8. 

I like Maselli's receiving corps better, but this is also a solid team. And it shows that you don't have to reach for a receiver if there's a player you like at a different position.

I picked at No. 4 overall and started my team with David Johnson, Baldwin and Jerick McKinnon with my first three picks. I actually like Baldwin a lot this year, so I don't consider drafting him at No. 21 overall a reach.

The rest of my team includes Royce Freeman, Tarik Cohen and D'Onta Foreman at running back, and Larry Fitzgerald, Chris Hogan, Nelson Agholor and Anthony Miller at receiver. I love my running back corps, especially if Foreman (Achilles) is healthy, and my receivers should be solid, including Hogan as a breakout candidate.

I drafted another breakout candidate at tight end with Trey Burton, and I selected two quarterbacks in Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes. One, if not both, should finish as a top-10 quarterback this year, and I got them at great value with back-to-back picks in Rounds 11 and 12.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  2. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  3. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  6. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  7. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  9. Robert Arciero, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  11. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Bache T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Aizer L. Bell RB PIT
3 Maselli E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Eisenberg D. Johnson RB ARI
5 White A. Brown WR PIT
6 Coca A. Kamara RB NO
7 Brinson S. Barkley RB NYG
8 Towers D. Hopkins WR HOU
9 rob K. Hunt RB KC
10 Cummings O. Beckham WR NYG
11 Richard L. Fournette RB JAC
12 Berkson M. Gordon RB LAC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Berkson J. Jones WR ATL
14 Richard A. Green WR CIN
15 Cummings M. Thomas WR NO
16 rob K. Allen WR LAC
17 Towers R. Gronkowski TE NE
18 Brinson D. Adams WR GB
19 Coca D. Cook RB MIN
20 White M. Evans WR TB
21 Eisenberg D. Baldwin WR SEA
22 Maselli D. Freeman RB ATL
23 Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
24 Bache T. Hill WR KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Bache J. Howard RB CHI
26 Aizer T. Hilton WR IND
27 Maselli L. McCoy RB BUF
28 Eisenberg J. McKinnon RB SF
29 White C. McCaffrey RB CAR
30 Coca A. Collins RB BAL
31 Brinson A. Thielen WR MIN
32 Towers J. Gordon WR CLE
33 rob Z. Ertz TE PHI
34 Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
35 Richard J. Mixon RB CIN
36 Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Berkson A. Cooper WR OAK
38 Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
39 Cummings D. Thomas WR DEN
40 rob A. Rodgers QB GB
41 Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
42 Brinson D. Guice RB WAS
43 Coca S. Diggs WR MIN
44 White R. Penny RB SEA
45 Eisenberg L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
46 Maselli A. Jeffery WR PHI
47 Aizer J. Ajayi RB PHI
48 Bache M. Jones WR DET
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Bache R. Jones RB TB
50 Aizer B. Cooks WR LAR
51 Maselli M. Ingram RB NO
52 Eisenberg R. Freeman RB DEN
53 White G. Olsen TE CAR
54 Coca J. Landry WR CLE
55 Brinson G. Tate WR DET
56 Towers L. Miller RB HOU
57 rob T. Coleman RB ATL
58 Cummings M. Mack RB IND
59 Richard T. Brady QB NE
60 Berkson S. Michel RB NE
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Berkson M. Crabtree WR BAL
62 Richard J. Williams RB GB
63 Cummings D. Lewis RB TEN
64 rob M. Lynch RB OAK
65 Towers R. Wilson QB SEA
66 Brinson E. Engram TE NYG
67 Coca D. Watson QB HOU
68 White K. Johnson RB DET
69 Eisenberg C. Hogan WR NE
70 Maselli S. Watkins WR KC
71 Aizer C. Wentz QB PHI
72 Bache J. Graham TE GB
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Bache R. Burkhead RB NE
74 Aizer A. Jones RB GB
75 Maselli J. Edelman WR NE
76 Eisenberg T. Burton TE CHI
77 White R. Woods WR LAR
78 Coca E. Sanders WR DEN
79 Brinson D. Brees QB NO
80 Towers C. Anderson RB CAR
81 rob C. Davis WR TEN
82 Cummings C. Hyde RB CLE
83 Richard W. Fuller WR HOU
84 Berkson C. Newton QB CAR
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Berkson D. Bryant WR DAL
86 Richard R. Anderson WR NYJ
87 Cummings I. Crowell RB NYJ
88 rob C. Kupp WR LAR
89 Towers D. Booker RB DEN
90 Brinson D. Funchess WR CAR
91 Coca D. Moore WR CAR
92 White P. Garcon WR SF
93 Eisenberg T. Cohen RB CHI
94 Maselli J. Crowder WR WAS
95 Aizer R. Cobb WR GB
96 Bache K. Stills WR MIA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Bache B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
98 Aizer T. Montgomery RB GB
99 Maselli K. Cousins QB MIN
100 Eisenberg D. Foreman RB HOU
101 White C. Thompson RB WAS
102 Coca D. Njoku TE CLE
103 Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE
104 Towers M. Breida RB SF
105 rob D. Johnson RB CLE
106 Cummings R. Matthews WR TEN
107 Richard K. Benjamin WR BUF
108 Berkson M. Goodwin WR SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Berkson K. Rudolph TE MIN
110 Richard C. Carson RB SEA
111 Cummings D. Parker WR MIA
112 rob J. Reed TE WAS
113 Towers J. Nelson WR OAK
114 Brinson Jaguars DST JAC
115 Coca D. Walker TE TEN
116 White M. Stafford QB DET
117 Eisenberg N. Agholor WR PHI
118 Maselli J. Wilkins RB IND
119 Aizer A. Luck QB IND
120 Bache G. Bernard RB CIN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Bache M. Lee WR JAC
122 Aizer C. Clement RB PHI
123 Maselli J. Doyle TE IND
124 Eisenberg J. Garoppolo QB SF
125 White P. Barber RB TB
126 Coca S. Shepard WR NYG
127 Brinson A. Smith QB WAS
128 Towers D. Murray RB TEN
129 rob C. Ridley WR ATL
130 Cummings J. Winston QB TB
131 Richard Rams DST LAR
132 Berkson M. Gallup WR DAL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Berkson L. Blount RB DET
134 Richard N. Hines RB IND
135 Cummings C. Clay TE BUF
136 rob J. White RB NE
137 Towers K. Golladay WR DET
138 Brinson J. Cook TE OAK
139 Coca Vikings DST MIN
140 White A. Hurns WR DAL
141 Eisenberg P. Mahomes QB KC
142 Maselli G. Kittle TE SF
143 Aizer C. Meredith WR NO
144 Bache M. Ryan QB ATL
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Bache Eagles DST PHI
146 Aizer O. Howard TE TB
147 Maselli Chargers DST LAC
148 Eisenberg Ravens DST BAL
149 White Broncos DST DEN
150 Coca J. Tucker K BAL
151 Brinson A. Ekeler RB LAC
152 Towers L. Murray RB MIN
153 rob Titans DST TEN
154 Cummings Texans DST HOU
155 Richard D. Martin RB OAK
156 Berkson B. Powell RB NYJ
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Berkson Saints DST NO
158 Richard T. Eifert TE CIN
159 Cummings S. Gostkowski K NE
160 rob R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
161 Towers Steelers DST PIT
162 Brinson K. Dixon RB BAL
163 Coca D. Westbrook WR JAC
164 White G. Zuerlein K LAR
165 Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI
166 Maselli K. Ballage RB MIA
167 Aizer Lions DST DET
168 Bache M. Gesicki TE MIA
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Bache W. Lutz K NO
170 Aizer H. Butker K KC
171 Maselli M. Bryant K ATL
172 Eisenberg J. Elliott K PHI
173 White J. Goff QB LAR
174 Coca T. Williams WR LAC
175 Brinson R. Gould K SF
176 Towers C. Boswell K PIT
177 rob K. Forbath K MIN
178 Cummings H. Hurst TE BAL
179 Richard G. Gano K CAR
180 Berkson M. Prater K DET
Team by Team
Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 T. Hill WR KC
3 25 J. Howard RB CHI
4 48 M. Jones WR DET
5 49 R. Jones RB TB
6 72 J. Graham TE GB
7 73 R. Burkhead RB NE
8 96 K. Stills WR MIA
9 97 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
10 120 G. Bernard RB CIN
11 121 M. Lee WR JAC
12 144 M. Ryan QB ATL
13 145 Eagles DST PHI
14 168 M. Gesicki TE MIA
15 169 W. Lutz K NO
Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 T. Kelce TE KC
3 26 T. Hilton WR IND
4 47 J. Ajayi RB PHI
5 50 B. Cooks WR LAR
6 71 C. Wentz QB PHI
7 74 A. Jones RB GB
8 95 R. Cobb WR GB
9 98 T. Montgomery RB GB
10 119 A. Luck QB IND
11 122 C. Clement RB PHI
12 143 C. Meredith WR NO
13 146 O. Howard TE TB
14 167 Lions DST DET
15 170 H. Butker K KC
Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 27 L. McCoy RB BUF
4 46 A. Jeffery WR PHI
5 51 M. Ingram RB NO
6 70 S. Watkins WR KC
7 75 J. Edelman WR NE
8 94 J. Crowder WR WAS
9 99 K. Cousins QB MIN
10 118 J. Wilkins RB IND
11 123 J. Doyle TE IND
12 142 G. Kittle TE SF
13 147 Chargers DST LAC
14 166 K. Ballage RB MIA
15 171 M. Bryant K ATL
Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 21 D. Baldwin WR SEA
3 28 J. McKinnon RB SF
4 45 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
5 52 R. Freeman RB DEN
6 69 C. Hogan WR NE
7 76 T. Burton TE CHI
8 93 T. Cohen RB CHI
9 100 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 117 N. Agholor WR PHI
11 124 J. Garoppolo QB SF
12 141 P. Mahomes QB KC
13 148 Ravens DST BAL
14 165 A. Miller WR CHI
15 172 J. Elliott K PHI
White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Brown WR PIT
2 20 M. Evans WR TB
3 29 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 44 R. Penny RB SEA
5 53 G. Olsen TE CAR
6 68 K. Johnson RB DET
7 77 R. Woods WR LAR
8 92 P. Garcon WR SF
9 101 C. Thompson RB WAS
10 116 M. Stafford QB DET
11 125 P. Barber RB TB
12 140 A. Hurns WR DAL
13 149 Broncos DST DEN
14 164 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 173 J. Goff QB LAR
Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Kamara RB NO
2 19 D. Cook RB MIN
3 30 A. Collins RB BAL
4 43 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 54 J. Landry WR CLE
6 67 D. Watson QB HOU
7 78 E. Sanders WR DEN
8 91 D. Moore WR CAR
9 102 D. Njoku TE CLE
10 115 D. Walker TE TEN
11 126 S. Shepard WR NYG
12 139 Vikings DST MIN
13 150 J. Tucker K BAL
14 163 D. Westbrook WR JAC
15 174 T. Williams WR LAC
Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 18 D. Adams WR GB
3 31 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 42 D. Guice RB WAS
5 55 G. Tate WR DET
6 66 E. Engram TE NYG
7 79 D. Brees QB NO
8 90 D. Funchess WR CAR
9 103 N. Chubb RB CLE
10 114 Jaguars DST JAC
11 127 A. Smith QB WAS
12 138 J. Cook TE OAK
13 151 A. Ekeler RB LAC
14 162 K. Dixon RB BAL
15 175 R. Gould K SF
Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 17 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 32 J. Gordon WR CLE
4 41 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 56 L. Miller RB HOU
6 65 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 80 C. Anderson RB CAR
8 89 D. Booker RB DEN
9 104 M. Breida RB SF
10 113 J. Nelson WR OAK
11 128 D. Murray RB TEN
12 137 K. Golladay WR DET
13 152 L. Murray RB MIN
14 161 Steelers DST PIT
15 176 C. Boswell K PIT
rob
Rd Pk Player
1 9 K. Hunt RB KC
2 16 K. Allen WR LAC
3 33 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 40 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 57 T. Coleman RB ATL
6 64 M. Lynch RB OAK
7 81 C. Davis WR TEN
8 88 C. Kupp WR LAR
9 105 D. Johnson RB CLE
10 112 J. Reed TE WAS
11 129 C. Ridley WR ATL
12 136 J. White RB NE
13 153 Titans DST TEN
14 160 R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
15 177 K. Forbath K MIN
Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 15 M. Thomas WR NO
3 34 K. Drake RB MIA
4 39 D. Thomas WR DEN
5 58 M. Mack RB IND
6 63 D. Lewis RB TEN
7 82 C. Hyde RB CLE
8 87 I. Crowell RB NYJ
9 106 R. Matthews WR TEN
10 111 D. Parker WR MIA
11 130 J. Winston QB TB
12 135 C. Clay TE BUF
13 154 Texans DST HOU
14 159 S. Gostkowski K NE
15 178 H. Hurst TE BAL
Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 11 L. Fournette RB JAC
2 14 A. Green WR CIN
3 35 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 38 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 59 T. Brady QB NE
6 62 J. Williams RB GB
7 83 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 86 R. Anderson WR NYJ
9 107 K. Benjamin WR BUF
10 110 C. Carson RB SEA
11 131 Rams DST LAR
12 134 N. Hines RB IND
13 155 D. Martin RB OAK
14 158 T. Eifert TE CIN
15 179 G. Gano K CAR
Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 13 J. Jones WR ATL
3 36 D. Henry RB TEN
4 37 A. Cooper WR OAK
5 60 S. Michel RB NE
6 61 M. Crabtree WR BAL
7 84 C. Newton QB CAR
8 85 D. Bryant WR DAL
9 108 M. Goodwin WR SF
10 109 K. Rudolph TE MIN
11 132 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 133 L. Blount RB DET
13 156 B. Powell RB NYJ
14 157 Saints DST NO
15 180 M. Prater K DET
