2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Don't fall for the Adrian Peterson hype

Maybe it was because he had fresher legs than the Broncos defense, or maybe it's because he's determined to prove he's not "done," but Adrian Peterson's debut with the Redskins was better than expected.

Taking all of the starter's running-downs reps, Peterson had five runs of 6-plus yards including a 13-yard scamper on his third carry and a 15-yard cruise on a fourth-and-1 play-call where he bounced outside of the tackle box and leaned on a blocker for the gain.

"I remember in the huddle, when Alex [Smith] called the play, I was like, 'Dang, you know. Normally I like the lead play just to kind of cram it in there to get the first down,'" Peterson said after the game. "But then, I was like, 'You know what? I'm sure they're going to stack players to the inside, A gaps and B gaps, trying to take it away. So when he called the play, I just kind of got it into my mind that I was to be patient and watch and see how the play developed. I actually had a two-way go. I could have took it into the C-gap and I almost did. The outside was wide open so I just kind of turned on the speed a little bit. Got around and tried to make a big play out of it."

While some might not recognize Peterson's current speed from his earlier days, you could still see his trademark patience, cutting and power in several of his runs. On a number of occasions he pushed through tackles to pick up extra yardage.

"The thing I like about some of his runs is they look like they're gains of ones and he'd fall forward for a gain of three," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said after the game. "... I was impressed with Adrian and the way he ran."

Peterson didn't play in any obvious passing situations, but when he did get the ball he did all right. His night finished with 56 yards on 11 carries (a 5.1-yard average). Take away Kapri Bibbs' 38-yard trot toward the end of the game and no other Washington running back averaged more than 3.0 yards per carry.

This couldn't have worked out better for Peterson. It's clear he'll have a good-sized opportunity behind a good Redskins offensive line. That makes him a certain kind of Fantasy candidate even if he's not leaving smoke trails behind like he used to.

At this point you can't rule out as many as 15 carries per week with lots of goal-line chances. That's good.

But it's unlikely we'll see Peterson take any of Chris Thompson's role away, meaning passing downs and the hurry-up offense won't involve the future Hall of Famer. That's not great.

And we can't lose sight of the obvious: Peterson is 33 years old and has 2,690 career carries and 258 career catches -- 52 touches shy of 3,000! He's also suffered injuries in each of the past two seasons. Not good.

So where does that leave us? On one hand, he's a running back who will get the kind of touches we'd like. On the other, he's a massive breakdown candidate who has a recent track record of injuries and isn't as quick as he used to be.

As fun as it is to still see Peterson play, he simply doesn't offer the upside to trust as a potential Fantasy starter. As a backup running back on our Fantasy teams, he's fine. That's why he's more of a mid- to late-round target. Round 9 is the absolute earliest you should consider drafting him in non-PPR leagues (Round 10 in PPR).

Safe to say that someone else in your draft is probably going to buy into the Peterson hype before you consider it. Let them.

