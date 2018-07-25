2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Don't fall for the Jimmy Garoppolo hype

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

You'd jump at the chance to draft the next Tom Brady in Fantasy Football, wouldn't you? Someone who stood in the pocket like him? Had a quick delivery like him? Someone with the chance to lead an offense for the next 15-plus years? Someone your girlfriend/wife/aunt/sister/mom/grandma might become a fan of once she sees him without a helmet on? And most of all, someone with a chance to rack up plenty of Fantasy points?

Sorry, Jimmy Garoppolo isn't it.

Don't get me wrong, I like Garoppolo. He's your classic West Coast offense quarterback whose numbers will hinge on his overall accuracy and his receivers making plays after the catch. He's just not going to be as explosive as Tom Brady ... or Andrew Luck or Matthew Stafford or Kirk Cousins. Not this year.

Like Brady, Garoppolo seems to prefer an inside-out type of offensive system, leaning on targets inside the numbers versus those outside the numbers. In five games as the 49ers starter last year, Garoppolo made a mint connecting with his tight ends (71.9 percent catch rate, 17.9 yards per catch, three touchdowns, 18 first downs), slot receiver Trent Taylor (85.0 percent catch rate, 11.2 yards per catch, one score, 13 first downs) and speed receiver Marquise Goodwin (67.4 percent catch rate, 13.2 yards per catch, 23 first downs) in 2017.

But when it came to throwing longer sideline passes and operating in the red zone, Garoppolo wasn't Brady-esque.

On passes outside the numbers and 10-plus yards downfield, Garoppolo was 12 of 28 for 238 yards and two touchdowns. The accuracy on longer throws to the outside is on him to improve. It might happen incrementally, but don't expect miracles.

The red zone is a far more intriguing story. All eight of Garoppolo's touchdowns (one rushing) came from 12 yards or closer, but he had 24 different red-zone trips during his five games and scored just those eight times.

It's a point of emphasis the Niners have worked on this offseason.

"We've done a good job in OTAs and minicamp of finishing in the end zone, for the most part. Finishing drives and stuff like that," Garoppolo said during OTAs. "Those are point plays. They're either seven-point plays or three-point plays. You know what I mean? Those are the ones that really matter."

That's an area Garoppolo can definitely improve, but it will take help from his receiving corps. Pierre Garcon is on track to return from a neck injury and could provide a stable target on the outside. Goodwin and Taylor both developed some chemistry with Garoppolo last year; Goodwin will line up all over the place, while Taylor is a safe bet for 50 catches in the slot. Rookie Dante Pettis offers speed and good route-running but obviously lacks experience and could contribute more on special teams. Second-year tight end George Kittle gained 265 yards after the catch last year, including 138 in Garoppolo's five outings. If Garoppolo's going to create a breakout player in San Francisco, it's Kittle.

It's a decent receiving corps, but not the kind that creates dominant Fantasy quarterbacks. It doesn't help that Garoppolo faces the fifth-hardest pass defense schedule, according to our independent analysis. He even begins the season with a brutal matchup at Minnesota and three games on the road in the first four weeks.

I know Garoppolo will be a trendy Fantasy quarterback, but he's not worth taking at a premium, and shouldn't be drafted as a Fantasy starter. This isn't to say he shouldn't be drafted at all -- he should be grabbed late as a dandy of a prospect. Just don't reach.

As of this writing, his ADP on CBS Sports is 87th overall, ahead of stalwarts like Ben Roethlisberger, Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan and a first-year starter I prefer in Patrick Mahomes. It's way too high. Maybe people are taking Garoppolo with the intention of adding another safer, blander, older quarterback a few rounds later. That doesn't make it right. It's a better move to take another player at another position in Round 8, and then focus on getting another passer a little later.

If someone else falls over themselves to get Garoppolo before you can take him at a better value (Round 10-plus), don't be bummed.