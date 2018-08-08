2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Doug Baldwin, Josh Gordon still drawing interest in our latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR mock draft, including Baldwin, Gordon, Julian Edelman and more.
Since it's receiver week for us at CBS Sports, we should focus on some of the prominent wideouts dealing with question marks and where they were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR mock draft.
In Round 1, Antonio Brown was still the No. 5 overall pick despite battling a quad injury. Brown won't play in Pittsburgh's first preseason game, but he should be fine for Week 1, which is all that matters.
Doug Baldwin, who is expected to miss all of the preseason with a knee injury, was drafted in Round 3 at No. 35 overall. His ADP has slipped to this range following the news of his knee problem, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin will be ready for Week 1. Adam Aizer, who drafted Baldwin, was thrilled to get him in this spot.
Josh Gordon fell to Round 4 at No. 47 overall, and we're still waiting for him to report to the Browns. He's expected to play in Week 1, but there's some uncertainty. However, if Gordon plays 16 games, he should be a steal at this spot, and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, an NFL analyst for us at CBS Sports HQ, made the move to grab him.
Alshon Jeffery fell to Round 5 at No. 57 overall, and Jeffery is still on the PUP list with a shoulder injury. No return date has been given for Jeffery yet, but this is a safe spot to draft him given his production with the Eagles last year. If he's fine for Week 1, this could turn into a value pick.
I drafted Julian Edelman in Round 7 at No. 78 overall, and I love this value for him, even in this format. His ADP is at No. 82 overall, but I still expect Edelman to finish the season as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the 12 games he's active following his four-game suspension. And the best part is he's the third receiver on my roster behind DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Crabtree.
I started my draft at No. 6 overall with Hopkins, and I took Rob Gronkowski in Round 2. My first running back was Joe Mixon in Round 3, which I'm excited about, and the rest of my running back corps is Royce Freeman, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, James White and Nyheim Hines.
You'll see three Patriots running backs on my roster -- I'm a little New England heavy with Gronkowski and Edelman also -- and that was on purpose. After drafting Burkhead in Round 5, I made it a point to reach a little for Michel in Round 8. We'll see how long Michel (knee) is out, but I should have the Patriots' top two running backs now locked up. And White was the best player on the board in Round 12, and he should have increased value in the passing game while Edelman is out.
At receiver, along with Hopkins, Crabtree and Edelman, I also have Mike Williams and Michael Gallup. Williams has big bounce-back potential after he was a bust as a rookie in 2017, and Gallup could be the No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys as a rookie, especially with Allen Hurns (groin) injured. I drafted Gallup in Round 13, and Hurns was selected in Round 10.
Ben Roethlisberger is my quarterback, and I like this team. I have two studs in Hopkins and Gronkowski and what should be quality starters in Mixon, Freeman, Crabtree and the Patriots backfield, as well as Roethlisberger. With the right waiver-wire moves, this should be a playoff-caliber roster.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Bryant McFadden, former NFL cornerback/CBS Sports HQ NFL Analyst
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Bryant McFadden
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|Michael Kiser
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|George Maselli
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|5
|R.J. White
|A. Brown WR PIT
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|7
|Will Brinson
|A. Kamara RB NO
|8
|Meron Berkson
|K. Hunt RB KC
|9
|Dave Richard
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|10
|Jeremy Bache
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|11
|Adam Aizer
|D. Cook RB MIN
|12
|Chris Towers
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|14
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|15
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Thomas WR NO
|16
|Dave Richard
|A. Green WR CIN
|17
|Meron Berkson
|K. Allen WR LAC
|18
|Will Brinson
|D. Adams WR GB
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|20
|R.J. White
|M. Evans WR TB
|21
|George Maselli
|T. Kelce TE KC
|22
|Michael Kiser
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|23
|Bryant McFadden
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|24
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|J. Howard RB CHI
|26
|Bryant McFadden
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|27
|Michael Kiser
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|28
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|29
|R.J. White
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|31
|Will Brinson
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|32
|Meron Berkson
|K. Drake RB MIA
|33
|Dave Richard
|A. Collins RB BAL
|34
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Guice RB WAS
|35
|Adam Aizer
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|36
|Chris Towers
|T. Hill WR KC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Towers
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|38
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|39
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|40
|Dave Richard
|R. Jones RB TB
|41
|Meron Berkson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|42
|Will Brinson
|L. Miller RB HOU
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|44
|R.J. White
|M. Ingram RB NO
|45
|George Maselli
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|46
|Michael Kiser
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|47
|Bryant McFadden
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|48
|Heath Cummings
|M. Jones WR DET
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|R. Penny RB SEA
|50
|Bryant McFadden
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|51
|Michael Kiser
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|52
|George Maselli
|K. Johnson RB DET
|53
|R.J. White
|J. Williams RB GB
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|55
|Will Brinson
|T. Brady QB NE
|56
|Meron Berkson
|J. Landry WR CLE
|57
|Dave Richard
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|58
|Jeremy Bache
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|59
|Adam Aizer
|C. Hogan WR NE
|60
|Chris Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Towers
|M. Mack RB IND
|62
|Adam Aizer
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|63
|Jeremy Bache
|S. Watkins WR KC
|64
|Dave Richard
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|65
|Meron Berkson
|G. Tate WR DET
|66
|Will Brinson
|E. Engram TE NYG
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|68
|R.J. White
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|69
|George Maselli
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|70
|Michael Kiser
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|71
|Bryant McFadden
|D. Brees QB NO
|72
|Heath Cummings
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|J. Graham TE GB
|74
|Bryant McFadden
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|75
|Michael Kiser
|P. Garcon WR SF
|76
|George Maselli
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|77
|R.J. White
|C. Davis WR TEN
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Edelman WR NE
|79
|Will Brinson
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|80
|Meron Berkson
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|81
|Dave Richard
|T. Burton TE CHI
|82
|Jeremy Bache
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|83
|Adam Aizer
|R. Cobb WR GB
|84
|Chris Towers
|D. Booker RB DEN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Towers
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|86
|Adam Aizer
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|87
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Luck QB IND
|88
|Dave Richard
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|89
|Meron Berkson
|C. Newton QB CAR
|90
|Will Brinson
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Michel RB NE
|92
|R.J. White
|A. Jones RB GB
|93
|George Maselli
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|94
|Michael Kiser
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|95
|Bryant McFadden
|D. Walker TE TEN
|96
|Heath Cummings
|R. Woods WR LAR
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|M. Breida RB SF
|98
|Bryant McFadden
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|99
|Michael Kiser
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|100
|George Maselli
|K. Stills WR MIA
|101
|R.J. White
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Williams WR LAC
|103
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|104
|Meron Berkson
|J. Reed TE WAS
|105
|Dave Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|106
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Moore WR CAR
|107
|Adam Aizer
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|108
|Chris Towers
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Towers
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|110
|Adam Aizer
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|111
|Jeremy Bache
|C. Clement RB PHI
|112
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|113
|Meron Berkson
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|114
|Will Brinson
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|116
|R.J. White
|M. Stafford QB DET
|117
|George Maselli
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|118
|Michael Kiser
|Jaguars DST JAC
|119
|Bryant McFadden
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|120
|Heath Cummings
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|122
|Bryant McFadden
|D. Parker WR MIA
|123
|Michael Kiser
|J. Doyle TE IND
|124
|George Maselli
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|125
|R.J. White
|M. Lee WR JAC
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Hines RB IND
|127
|Will Brinson
|K. Cole WR JAC
|128
|Meron Berkson
|F. Gore RB MIA
|129
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|130
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Miller WR CHI
|131
|Adam Aizer
|D. Martin RB OAK
|132
|Chris Towers
|P. Barber RB TB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Towers
|C. Ivory RB BUF
|134
|Adam Aizer
|L. Murray RB MIN
|135
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Bryant WR FA
|136
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|137
|Meron Berkson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|138
|Will Brinson
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. White RB NE
|140
|R.J. White
|C. Godwin WR TB
|141
|George Maselli
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|142
|Michael Kiser
|K. Golladay WR DET
|143
|Bryant McFadden
|Rams DST LAR
|144
|Heath Cummings
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|146
|Bryant McFadden
|J. Conner RB PIT
|147
|Michael Kiser
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|148
|George Maselli
|Ravens DST BAL
|149
|R.J. White
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|150
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|151
|Will Brinson
|Vikings DST MIN
|152
|Meron Berkson
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|153
|Dave Richard
|Chargers DST LAC
|154
|Jeremy Bache
|Eagles DST PHI
|155
|Adam Aizer
|G. Allison WR GB
|156
|Chris Towers
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Towers
|Titans DST TEN
|158
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|159
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Tucker K BAL
|160
|Dave Richard
|J. Elliott K PHI
|161
|Meron Berkson
|Texans DST HOU
|162
|Will Brinson
|A. Smith QB WAS
|163
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Saints DST NO
|164
|R.J. White
|Broncos DST DEN
|165
|George Maselli
|H. Butker K KC
|166
|Michael Kiser
|C. Keenum QB DEN
|167
|Bryant McFadden
|L. Blount RB DET
|168
|Heath Cummings
|Lions DST DET
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Heath Cummings
|W. Lutz K NO
|170
|Bryant McFadden
|M. Bryant K ATL
|171
|Michael Kiser
|D. Carr QB OAK
|172
|George Maselli
|J. Kelly RB LAR
|173
|R.J. White
|R. Gould K SF
|174
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Boswell K PIT
|175
|Will Brinson
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|176
|Meron Berkson
|K. Forbath K MIN
|177
|Dave Richard
|J. Hill RB NE
|178
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Goff QB LAR
|179
|Adam Aizer
|Cardinals DST ARI
|180
|Chris Towers
|G. Gano K CAR
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|25
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|48
|M. Jones WR DET
|5
|49
|R. Penny RB SEA
|6
|72
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|7
|73
|J. Graham TE GB
|8
|96
|R. Woods WR LAR
|9
|97
|M. Breida RB SF
|10
|120
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|11
|121
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|12
|144
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|13
|145
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|14
|168
|Lions DST DET
|15
|169
|W. Lutz K NO
|Bryant McFadden
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|23
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|3
|26
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|47
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|5
|50
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|6
|71
|D. Brees QB NO
|7
|74
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|8
|95
|D. Walker TE TEN
|9
|98
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|10
|119
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|11
|122
|D. Parker WR MIA
|12
|143
|Rams DST LAR
|13
|146
|J. Conner RB PIT
|14
|167
|L. Blount RB DET
|15
|170
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|3
|27
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|46
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|5
|51
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|6
|70
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|7
|75
|P. Garcon WR SF
|8
|94
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|99
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|10
|118
|Jaguars DST JAC
|11
|123
|J. Doyle TE IND
|12
|142
|K. Golladay WR DET
|13
|147
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|14
|166
|C. Keenum QB DEN
|15
|171
|D. Carr QB OAK
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|21
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|28
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|45
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|52
|K. Johnson RB DET
|6
|69
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|7
|76
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|93
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|9
|100
|K. Stills WR MIA
|10
|117
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|11
|124
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|12
|141
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|13
|148
|Ravens DST BAL
|14
|165
|H. Butker K KC
|15
|172
|J. Kelly RB LAR
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|20
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|29
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|44
|M. Ingram RB NO
|5
|53
|J. Williams RB GB
|6
|68
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|7
|77
|C. Davis WR TEN
|8
|92
|A. Jones RB GB
|9
|101
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|10
|116
|M. Stafford QB DET
|11
|125
|M. Lee WR JAC
|12
|140
|C. Godwin WR TB
|13
|149
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|14
|164
|Broncos DST DEN
|15
|173
|R. Gould K SF
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|19
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|30
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|43
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|5
|54
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|6
|67
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|7
|78
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|91
|S. Michel RB NE
|9
|102
|M. Williams WR LAC
|10
|115
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|11
|126
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|139
|J. White RB NE
|13
|150
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|14
|163
|Saints DST NO
|15
|174
|C. Boswell K PIT
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|18
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|31
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|4
|42
|L. Miller RB HOU
|5
|55
|T. Brady QB NE
|6
|66
|E. Engram TE NYG
|7
|79
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|8
|90
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|9
|103
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|10
|114
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|11
|127
|K. Cole WR JAC
|12
|138
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|13
|151
|Vikings DST MIN
|14
|162
|A. Smith QB WAS
|15
|175
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|17
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|32
|K. Drake RB MIA
|4
|41
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|56
|J. Landry WR CLE
|6
|65
|G. Tate WR DET
|7
|80
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|8
|89
|C. Newton QB CAR
|9
|104
|J. Reed TE WAS
|10
|113
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|11
|128
|F. Gore RB MIA
|12
|137
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|13
|152
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|14
|161
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|176
|K. Forbath K MIN
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|2
|16
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|33
|A. Collins RB BAL
|4
|40
|R. Jones RB TB
|5
|57
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|6
|64
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|7
|81
|T. Burton TE CHI
|8
|88
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|9
|105
|C. Carson RB SEA
|10
|112
|G. Kittle TE SF
|11
|129
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|12
|136
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|13
|153
|Chargers DST LAC
|14
|160
|J. Elliott K PHI
|15
|177
|J. Hill RB NE
|Jeremy Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|15
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|34
|D. Guice RB WAS
|4
|39
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|5
|58
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|6
|63
|S. Watkins WR KC
|7
|82
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|8
|87
|A. Luck QB IND
|9
|106
|D. Moore WR CAR
|10
|111
|C. Clement RB PHI
|11
|130
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|135
|D. Bryant WR FA
|13
|154
|Eagles DST PHI
|14
|159
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|178
|J. Goff QB LAR
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|14
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|3
|35
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|4
|38
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|59
|C. Hogan WR NE
|6
|62
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|7
|83
|R. Cobb WR GB
|8
|86
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|9
|107
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|10
|110
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|11
|131
|D. Martin RB OAK
|12
|134
|L. Murray RB MIN
|13
|155
|G. Allison WR GB
|14
|158
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|179
|Cardinals DST ARI
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|13
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|36
|T. Hill WR KC
|4
|37
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|5
|60
|D. Watson QB HOU
|6
|61
|M. Mack RB IND
|7
|84
|D. Booker RB DEN
|8
|85
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|9
|108
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|10
|109
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|11
|132
|P. Barber RB TB
|12
|133
|C. Ivory RB BUF
|13
|156
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|14
|157
|Titans DST TEN
|15
|180
|G. Gano K CAR
