2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Doug Baldwin, Josh Gordon still drawing interest in our latest mock draft

Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR mock draft, including Baldwin, Gordon, Julian Edelman and more.

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Since it's receiver week for us at CBS Sports, we should focus on some of the prominent wideouts dealing with question marks and where they were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR mock draft.

In Round 1, Antonio Brown was still the No. 5 overall pick despite battling a quad injury. Brown won't play in Pittsburgh's first preseason game, but he should be fine for Week 1, which is all that matters.

Doug Baldwin, who is expected to miss all of the preseason with a knee injury, was drafted in Round 3 at No. 35 overall. His ADP has slipped to this range following the news of his knee problem, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin will be ready for Week 1. Adam Aizer, who drafted Baldwin, was thrilled to get him in this spot.

Josh Gordon fell to Round 4 at No. 47 overall, and we're still waiting for him to report to the Browns. He's expected to play in Week 1, but there's some uncertainty. However, if Gordon plays 16 games, he should be a steal at this spot, and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, an NFL analyst for us at CBS Sports HQ, made the move to grab him.

Alshon Jeffery fell to Round 5 at No. 57 overall, and Jeffery is still on the PUP list with a shoulder injury. No return date has been given for Jeffery yet, but this is a safe spot to draft him given his production with the Eagles last year. If he's fine for Week 1, this could turn into a value pick.

I drafted Julian Edelman in Round 7 at No. 78 overall, and I love this value for him, even in this format. His ADP is at No. 82 overall, but I still expect Edelman to finish the season as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the 12 games he's active following his four-game suspension. And the best part is he's the third receiver on my roster behind DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Crabtree.

I started my draft at No. 6 overall with Hopkins, and I took Rob Gronkowski in Round 2. My first running back was Joe Mixon in Round 3, which I'm excited about, and the rest of my running back corps is Royce Freeman, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, James White and Nyheim Hines.

You'll see three Patriots running backs on my roster -- I'm a little New England heavy with Gronkowski and Edelman also -- and that was on purpose. After drafting Burkhead in Round 5, I made it a point to reach a little for Michel in Round 8. We'll see how long Michel (knee) is out, but I should have the Patriots' top two running backs now locked up. And White was the best player on the board in Round 12, and he should have increased value in the passing game while Edelman is out.

At receiver, along with Hopkins, Crabtree and Edelman, I also have Mike Williams and Michael Gallup. Williams has big bounce-back potential after he was a bust as a rookie in 2017, and Gallup could be the No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys as a rookie, especially with Allen Hurns (groin) injured. I drafted Gallup in Round 13, and Hurns was selected in Round 10.

Ben Roethlisberger is my quarterback, and I like this team. I have two studs in Hopkins and Gronkowski and what should be quality starters in Mixon, Freeman, Crabtree and the Patriots backfield, as well as Roethlisberger. With the right waiver-wire moves, this should be a playoff-caliber roster.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  2. Bryant McFadden, former NFL cornerback/CBS Sports HQ NFL Analyst
  3. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  4. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  5. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  8. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  10. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Bryant McFadden L. Bell RB PIT
3 Michael Kiser E. Elliott RB DAL
4 George Maselli D. Johnson RB ARI
5 R.J. White A. Brown WR PIT
6 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 Will Brinson A. Kamara RB NO
8 Meron Berkson K. Hunt RB KC
9 Dave Richard L. Fournette RB JAC
10 Jeremy Bache S. Barkley RB NYG
11 Adam Aizer D. Cook RB MIN
12 Chris Towers O. Beckham WR NYG
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
14 Adam Aizer M. Gordon RB LAC
15 Jeremy Bache M. Thomas WR NO
16 Dave Richard A. Green WR CIN
17 Meron Berkson K. Allen WR LAC
18 Will Brinson D. Adams WR GB
19 Jamey Eisenberg R. Gronkowski TE NE
20 R.J. White M. Evans WR TB
21 George Maselli T. Kelce TE KC
22 Michael Kiser D. Freeman RB ATL
23 Bryant McFadden J. McKinnon RB SF
24 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings J. Howard RB CHI
26 Bryant McFadden C. McCaffrey RB CAR
27 Michael Kiser S. Diggs WR MIN
28 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
29 R.J. White Z. Ertz TE PHI
30 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN
31 Will Brinson A. Cooper WR OAK
32 Meron Berkson K. Drake RB MIA
33 Dave Richard A. Collins RB BAL
34 Jeremy Bache D. Guice RB WAS
35 Adam Aizer D. Baldwin WR SEA
36 Chris Towers T. Hill WR KC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Towers L. McCoy RB BUF
38 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB GB
39 Jeremy Bache D. Thomas WR DEN
40 Dave Richard R. Jones RB TB
41 Meron Berkson A. Thielen WR MIN
42 Will Brinson L. Miller RB HOU
43 Jamey Eisenberg R. Freeman RB DEN
44 R.J. White M. Ingram RB NO
45 George Maselli J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
46 Michael Kiser L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
47 Bryant McFadden J. Gordon WR CLE
48 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings R. Penny RB SEA
50 Bryant McFadden A. Robinson WR CHI
51 Michael Kiser J. Ajayi RB PHI
52 George Maselli K. Johnson RB DET
53 R.J. White J. Williams RB GB
54 Jamey Eisenberg R. Burkhead RB NE
55 Will Brinson T. Brady QB NE
56 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE
57 Dave Richard A. Jeffery WR PHI
58 Jeremy Bache G. Olsen TE CAR
59 Adam Aizer C. Hogan WR NE
60 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Towers M. Mack RB IND
62 Adam Aizer M. Lynch RB OAK
63 Jeremy Bache S. Watkins WR KC
64 Dave Richard B. Cooks WR LAR
65 Meron Berkson G. Tate WR DET
66 Will Brinson E. Engram TE NYG
67 Jamey Eisenberg M. Crabtree WR BAL
68 R.J. White D. Lewis RB TEN
69 George Maselli M. Goodwin WR SF
70 Michael Kiser T. Coleman RB ATL
71 Bryant McFadden D. Brees QB NO
72 Heath Cummings R. Anderson WR NYJ
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings J. Graham TE GB
74 Bryant McFadden D. Funchess WR CAR
75 Michael Kiser P. Garcon WR SF
76 George Maselli R. Wilson QB SEA
77 R.J. White C. Davis WR TEN
78 Jamey Eisenberg J. Edelman WR NE
79 Will Brinson C. Anderson RB CAR
80 Meron Berkson J. Crowder WR WAS
81 Dave Richard T. Burton TE CHI
82 Jeremy Bache I. Crowell RB NYJ
83 Adam Aizer R. Cobb WR GB
84 Chris Towers D. Booker RB DEN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Towers C. Hyde RB CLE
86 Adam Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
87 Jeremy Bache A. Luck QB IND
88 Dave Richard C. Wentz QB PHI
89 Meron Berkson C. Newton QB CAR
90 Will Brinson E. Sanders WR DEN
91 Jamey Eisenberg S. Michel RB NE
92 R.J. White A. Jones RB GB
93 George Maselli N. Agholor WR PHI
94 Michael Kiser C. Kupp WR LAR
95 Bryant McFadden D. Walker TE TEN
96 Heath Cummings R. Woods WR LAR
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings M. Breida RB SF
98 Bryant McFadden C. Thompson RB WAS
99 Michael Kiser T. Cohen RB CHI
100 George Maselli K. Stills WR MIA
101 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE
102 Jamey Eisenberg M. Williams WR LAC
103 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB CLE
104 Meron Berkson J. Reed TE WAS
105 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
106 Jeremy Bache D. Moore WR CAR
107 Adam Aizer J. Wilkins RB IND
108 Chris Towers J. Nelson WR OAK
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Towers G. Bernard RB CIN
110 Adam Aizer K. Rudolph TE MIN
111 Jeremy Bache C. Clement RB PHI
112 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
113 Meron Berkson T. Montgomery RB GB
114 Will Brinson A. Hurns WR DAL
115 Jamey Eisenberg B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
116 R.J. White M. Stafford QB DET
117 George Maselli D. Foreman RB HOU
118 Michael Kiser Jaguars DST JAC
119 Bryant McFadden K. Benjamin WR BUF
120 Heath Cummings K. Cousins QB MIN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings B. Powell RB NYJ
122 Bryant McFadden D. Parker WR MIA
123 Michael Kiser J. Doyle TE IND
124 George Maselli A. Ekeler RB LAC
125 R.J. White M. Lee WR JAC
126 Jamey Eisenberg N. Hines RB IND
127 Will Brinson K. Cole WR JAC
128 Meron Berkson F. Gore RB MIA
129 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
130 Jeremy Bache A. Miller WR CHI
131 Adam Aizer D. Martin RB OAK
132 Chris Towers P. Barber RB TB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Towers C. Ivory RB BUF
134 Adam Aizer L. Murray RB MIN
135 Jeremy Bache D. Bryant WR FA
136 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR ATL
137 Meron Berkson M. Ryan QB ATL
138 Will Brinson S. Shepard WR NYG
139 Jamey Eisenberg J. White RB NE
140 R.J. White C. Godwin WR TB
141 George Maselli T. Lockett WR SEA
142 Michael Kiser K. Golladay WR DET
143 Bryant McFadden Rams DST LAR
144 Heath Cummings R. Matthews WR TEN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings P. Rivers QB LAC
146 Bryant McFadden J. Conner RB PIT
147 Michael Kiser S. Gostkowski K NE
148 George Maselli Ravens DST BAL
149 R.J. White J. Garoppolo QB SF
150 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gallup WR DAL
151 Will Brinson Vikings DST MIN
152 Meron Berkson H. Hurst TE BAL
153 Dave Richard Chargers DST LAC
154 Jeremy Bache Eagles DST PHI
155 Adam Aizer G. Allison WR GB
156 Chris Towers M. Gesicki TE MIA
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Towers Titans DST TEN
158 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR
159 Jeremy Bache J. Tucker K BAL
160 Dave Richard J. Elliott K PHI
161 Meron Berkson Texans DST HOU
162 Will Brinson A. Smith QB WAS
163 Jamey Eisenberg Saints DST NO
164 R.J. White Broncos DST DEN
165 George Maselli H. Butker K KC
166 Michael Kiser C. Keenum QB DEN
167 Bryant McFadden L. Blount RB DET
168 Heath Cummings Lions DST DET
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Heath Cummings W. Lutz K NO
170 Bryant McFadden M. Bryant K ATL
171 Michael Kiser D. Carr QB OAK
172 George Maselli J. Kelly RB LAR
173 R.J. White R. Gould K SF
174 Jamey Eisenberg C. Boswell K PIT
175 Will Brinson A. Vinatieri K IND
176 Meron Berkson K. Forbath K MIN
177 Dave Richard J. Hill RB NE
178 Jeremy Bache J. Goff QB LAR
179 Adam Aizer Cardinals DST ARI
180 Chris Towers G. Gano K CAR
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 T. Hilton WR IND
3 25 J. Howard RB CHI
4 48 M. Jones WR DET
5 49 R. Penny RB SEA
6 72 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 73 J. Graham TE GB
8 96 R. Woods WR LAR
9 97 M. Breida RB SF
10 120 K. Cousins QB MIN
11 121 B. Powell RB NYJ
12 144 R. Matthews WR TEN
13 145 P. Rivers QB LAC
14 168 Lions DST DET
15 169 W. Lutz K NO
Bryant McFadden
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 J. McKinnon RB SF
3 26 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 47 J. Gordon WR CLE
5 50 A. Robinson WR CHI
6 71 D. Brees QB NO
7 74 D. Funchess WR CAR
8 95 D. Walker TE TEN
9 98 C. Thompson RB WAS
10 119 K. Benjamin WR BUF
11 122 D. Parker WR MIA
12 143 Rams DST LAR
13 146 J. Conner RB PIT
14 167 L. Blount RB DET
15 170 M. Bryant K ATL
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 27 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 46 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
5 51 J. Ajayi RB PHI
6 70 T. Coleman RB ATL
7 75 P. Garcon WR SF
8 94 C. Kupp WR LAR
9 99 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 118 Jaguars DST JAC
11 123 J. Doyle TE IND
12 142 K. Golladay WR DET
13 147 S. Gostkowski K NE
14 166 C. Keenum QB DEN
15 171 D. Carr QB OAK
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 21 T. Kelce TE KC
3 28 D. Henry RB TEN
4 45 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 52 K. Johnson RB DET
6 69 M. Goodwin WR SF
7 76 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 93 N. Agholor WR PHI
9 100 K. Stills WR MIA
10 117 D. Foreman RB HOU
11 124 A. Ekeler RB LAC
12 141 T. Lockett WR SEA
13 148 Ravens DST BAL
14 165 H. Butker K KC
15 172 J. Kelly RB LAR
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Brown WR PIT
2 20 M. Evans WR TB
3 29 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 44 M. Ingram RB NO
5 53 J. Williams RB GB
6 68 D. Lewis RB TEN
7 77 C. Davis WR TEN
8 92 A. Jones RB GB
9 101 N. Chubb RB CLE
10 116 M. Stafford QB DET
11 125 M. Lee WR JAC
12 140 C. Godwin WR TB
13 149 J. Garoppolo QB SF
14 164 Broncos DST DEN
15 173 R. Gould K SF
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 19 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 30 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 43 R. Freeman RB DEN
5 54 R. Burkhead RB NE
6 67 M. Crabtree WR BAL
7 78 J. Edelman WR NE
8 91 S. Michel RB NE
9 102 M. Williams WR LAC
10 115 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
11 126 N. Hines RB IND
12 139 J. White RB NE
13 150 M. Gallup WR DAL
14 163 Saints DST NO
15 174 C. Boswell K PIT
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 A. Kamara RB NO
2 18 D. Adams WR GB
3 31 A. Cooper WR OAK
4 42 L. Miller RB HOU
5 55 T. Brady QB NE
6 66 E. Engram TE NYG
7 79 C. Anderson RB CAR
8 90 E. Sanders WR DEN
9 103 D. Johnson RB CLE
10 114 A. Hurns WR DAL
11 127 K. Cole WR JAC
12 138 S. Shepard WR NYG
13 151 Vikings DST MIN
14 162 A. Smith QB WAS
15 175 A. Vinatieri K IND
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 K. Hunt RB KC
2 17 K. Allen WR LAC
3 32 K. Drake RB MIA
4 41 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 56 J. Landry WR CLE
6 65 G. Tate WR DET
7 80 J. Crowder WR WAS
8 89 C. Newton QB CAR
9 104 J. Reed TE WAS
10 113 T. Montgomery RB GB
11 128 F. Gore RB MIA
12 137 M. Ryan QB ATL
13 152 H. Hurst TE BAL
14 161 Texans DST HOU
15 176 K. Forbath K MIN
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9 L. Fournette RB JAC
2 16 A. Green WR CIN
3 33 A. Collins RB BAL
4 40 R. Jones RB TB
5 57 A. Jeffery WR PHI
6 64 B. Cooks WR LAR
7 81 T. Burton TE CHI
8 88 C. Wentz QB PHI
9 105 C. Carson RB SEA
10 112 G. Kittle TE SF
11 129 P. Mahomes QB KC
12 136 C. Ridley WR ATL
13 153 Chargers DST LAC
14 160 J. Elliott K PHI
15 177 J. Hill RB NE
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 10 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 15 M. Thomas WR NO
3 34 D. Guice RB WAS
4 39 D. Thomas WR DEN
5 58 G. Olsen TE CAR
6 63 S. Watkins WR KC
7 82 I. Crowell RB NYJ
8 87 A. Luck QB IND
9 106 D. Moore WR CAR
10 111 C. Clement RB PHI
11 130 A. Miller WR CHI
12 135 D. Bryant WR FA
13 154 Eagles DST PHI
14 159 J. Tucker K BAL
15 178 J. Goff QB LAR
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Cook RB MIN
2 14 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 35 D. Baldwin WR SEA
4 38 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 59 C. Hogan WR NE
6 62 M. Lynch RB OAK
7 83 R. Cobb WR GB
8 86 W. Fuller WR HOU
9 107 J. Wilkins RB IND
10 110 K. Rudolph TE MIN
11 131 D. Martin RB OAK
12 134 L. Murray RB MIN
13 155 G. Allison WR GB
14 158 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 179 Cardinals DST ARI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 12 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 13 J. Jones WR ATL
3 36 T. Hill WR KC
4 37 L. McCoy RB BUF
5 60 D. Watson QB HOU
6 61 M. Mack RB IND
7 84 D. Booker RB DEN
8 85 C. Hyde RB CLE
9 108 J. Nelson WR OAK
10 109 G. Bernard RB CIN
11 132 P. Barber RB TB
12 133 C. Ivory RB BUF
13 156 M. Gesicki TE MIA
14 157 Titans DST TEN
15 180 G. Gano K CAR
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories