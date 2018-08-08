2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Doug Baldwin, Josh Gordon still drawing interest in our latest mock draft

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Since it's receiver week for us at CBS Sports, we should focus on some of the prominent wideouts dealing with question marks and where they were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR mock draft.

In Round 1, Antonio Brown was still the No. 5 overall pick despite battling a quad injury. Brown won't play in Pittsburgh's first preseason game, but he should be fine for Week 1, which is all that matters.

Doug Baldwin, who is expected to miss all of the preseason with a knee injury, was drafted in Round 3 at No. 35 overall. His ADP has slipped to this range following the news of his knee problem, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin will be ready for Week 1. Adam Aizer, who drafted Baldwin, was thrilled to get him in this spot.

Josh Gordon fell to Round 4 at No. 47 overall, and we're still waiting for him to report to the Browns. He's expected to play in Week 1, but there's some uncertainty. However, if Gordon plays 16 games, he should be a steal at this spot, and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, an NFL analyst for us at CBS Sports HQ, made the move to grab him.

Alshon Jeffery fell to Round 5 at No. 57 overall, and Jeffery is still on the PUP list with a shoulder injury. No return date has been given for Jeffery yet, but this is a safe spot to draft him given his production with the Eagles last year. If he's fine for Week 1, this could turn into a value pick.

I drafted Julian Edelman in Round 7 at No. 78 overall, and I love this value for him, even in this format. His ADP is at No. 82 overall, but I still expect Edelman to finish the season as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the 12 games he's active following his four-game suspension. And the best part is he's the third receiver on my roster behind DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Crabtree.

I started my draft at No. 6 overall with Hopkins, and I took Rob Gronkowski in Round 2. My first running back was Joe Mixon in Round 3, which I'm excited about, and the rest of my running back corps is Royce Freeman, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, James White and Nyheim Hines.

You'll see three Patriots running backs on my roster -- I'm a little New England heavy with Gronkowski and Edelman also -- and that was on purpose. After drafting Burkhead in Round 5, I made it a point to reach a little for Michel in Round 8. We'll see how long Michel (knee) is out, but I should have the Patriots' top two running backs now locked up. And White was the best player on the board in Round 12, and he should have increased value in the passing game while Edelman is out.

At receiver, along with Hopkins, Crabtree and Edelman, I also have Mike Williams and Michael Gallup. Williams has big bounce-back potential after he was a bust as a rookie in 2017, and Gallup could be the No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys as a rookie, especially with Allen Hurns (groin) injured. I drafted Gallup in Round 13, and Hurns was selected in Round 10.

Ben Roethlisberger is my quarterback, and I like this team. I have two studs in Hopkins and Gronkowski and what should be quality starters in Mixon, Freeman, Crabtree and the Patriots backfield, as well as Roethlisberger. With the right waiver-wire moves, this should be a playoff-caliber roster.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Bryant McFadden, former NFL cornerback/CBS Sports HQ NFL Analyst Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production George Maselli, Fantasy Editor R.J. White, NFL Editor Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Will Brinson, NFL Writer Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy