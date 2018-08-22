2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Drafting receivers in a three-receiver league
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup of three receivers.
We went with a three-receiver lineup in our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft because many of you like to use this format. And I wanted to see how it would change the approach to drafting receivers in this league.
Two owners started their teams going WR-WR with Adam Aizer (he drafted Antonio Brown and T.Y. Hilton) and George Maselli (he selected DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen). But Michael Kiser took three receivers with his first three picks, getting Odell Beckham, Julio Jones and Larry Fitzgerald.
Kiser, who picked at No. 12, didn't draft his first running back until Round 4 with Royce Freeman, and he also added Dion Lewis in Round 5. The rest of his running backs are Isaiah Crowell (Round 7), Giovani Bernard (Round 9) and Samaje Perine (Round 16).
The strength of Kiser's team is his receiving corps since he also drafted Julian Edelman, Pierre Garcon, Anthony Miller and Paul Richardson. Matthew Stafford is his quarterback and David Njoku is his tight end.
We play a flex in this league, so either Edelman or Garcon should be solid in that spot. But I would have liked to see Kiser draft at least one more running back -- or maybe two as an upgrade over Perine.
For example, he could have had Marshawn Lynch, Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead or Tevin Coleman in Round 6 instead of Edelman. And instead of Miller in Round 10, Kiser could have drafted James White, C.J. Anderson, Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones or Jordan Wilkins.
It's never a bad idea to have good receiver depth in a league where you can start up to four of them. But you also want balance, and Kiser could be in trouble if Freeman or Lewis struggle or get hurt.
I took a different approach by leaning on running backs in this league. This was done by design to see how my team would look by waiting on receivers.
Picking at No. 2 overall, my first four picks were Todd Gurley, Travis Kelce, Joe Mixon and Kenyan Drake. My first three picks were easy selections, but I struggled with Drake in the fourth round, especially since he could be sharing touches with Frank Gore this season.
I still expect Drake to be the best running back in Miami, and he's still worth drafting in Round 4 or 5. The reason I drafted him over a receiver was because my flex spot still counts as a starter, and he should outperform any receiver I picked at No. 47 overall.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Tom Fornelli, College Football Writer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Chris Towers
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|Meron Berkson
|L. Bell RB PIT
|4
|Adam Aizer
|A. Brown WR PIT
|5
|Heath Cummings
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|6
|Dave Richard
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|7
|Will Brinson
|K. Hunt RB KC
|8
|George Maselli
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|9
|Tom Fornelli
|A. Kamara RB NO
|10
|R.J. White
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|11
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|12
|Michael Kiser
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Michael Kiser
|J. Jones WR ATL
|14
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Cook RB MIN
|15
|R.J. White
|M. Thomas WR NO
|16
|Tom Fornelli
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|17
|George Maselli
|K. Allen WR LAC
|18
|Will Brinson
|A. Green WR CIN
|19
|Dave Richard
|D. Adams WR GB
|20
|Heath Cummings
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|21
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hilton WR IND
|22
|Meron Berkson
|M. Evans WR TB
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Kelce TE KC
|24
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Chris Towers
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|27
|Meron Berkson
|J. Howard RB CHI
|28
|Adam Aizer
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|29
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hill WR KC
|30
|Dave Richard
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|31
|Will Brinson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|32
|George Maselli
|A. Collins RB BAL
|33
|Tom Fornelli
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|34
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|35
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Tate WR DET
|36
|Michael Kiser
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Michael Kiser
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|38
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|39
|R.J. White
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|40
|Tom Fornelli
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|41
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|42
|Will Brinson
|J. Landry WR CLE
|43
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|44
|Heath Cummings
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|45
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|46
|Meron Berkson
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Drake RB MIA
|48
|Chris Towers
|C. Hogan WR NE
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Chris Towers
|L. Miller RB HOU
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|51
|Meron Berkson
|M. Jones WR DET
|52
|Adam Aizer
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|53
|Heath Cummings
|M. Ingram RB NO
|54
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams RB GB
|55
|Will Brinson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|56
|George Maselli
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|57
|Tom Fornelli
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|58
|R.J. White
|C. Davis WR TEN
|59
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Johnson RB DET
|60
|Michael Kiser
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Michael Kiser
|J. Edelman WR NE
|62
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Brady QB NE
|63
|R.J. White
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|64
|Tom Fornelli
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|65
|George Maselli
|J. Graham TE GB
|66
|Will Brinson
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|67
|Dave Richard
|D. Watson QB HOU
|68
|Heath Cummings
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|69
|Adam Aizer
|M. Mack RB IND
|70
|Meron Berkson
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|72
|Chris Towers
|K. Stills WR MIA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Chris Towers
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|75
|Meron Berkson
|A. Luck QB IND
|76
|Adam Aizer
|R. Cobb WR GB
|77
|Heath Cummings
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|78
|Dave Richard
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|79
|Will Brinson
|T. Burton TE CHI
|80
|George Maselli
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|81
|Tom Fornelli
|S. Watkins WR KC
|82
|R.J. White
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|83
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|84
|Michael Kiser
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Michael Kiser
|P. Garcon WR SF
|86
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Walker TE TEN
|87
|R.J. White
|C. Carson RB SEA
|88
|Tom Fornelli
|R. Woods WR LAR
|89
|George Maselli
|D. Brees QB NO
|90
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|91
|Dave Richard
|P. Barber RB TB
|92
|Heath Cummings
|S. Michel RB NE
|93
|Adam Aizer
|E. Engram TE NYG
|94
|Meron Berkson
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Newton QB CAR
|96
|Chris Towers
|R. Jones RB TB
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Chris Towers
|R. Penny RB SEA
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moore WR CAR
|99
|Meron Berkson
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|100
|Adam Aizer
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|101
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|102
|Dave Richard
|M. Williams WR LAC
|103
|Will Brinson
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|104
|George Maselli
|Jaguars DST JAC
|105
|Tom Fornelli
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|106
|R.J. White
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|107
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|108
|Michael Kiser
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Michael Kiser
|A. Miller WR CHI
|110
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. White RB NE
|111
|R.J. White
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|112
|Tom Fornelli
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|113
|George Maselli
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|114
|Will Brinson
|T. Taylor WR TEN
|115
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|116
|Heath Cummings
|K. Golladay WR DET
|117
|Adam Aizer
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|118
|Meron Berkson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Lee WR JAC
|120
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Chris Towers
|J. Reed TE WAS
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Cole WR JAC
|123
|Meron Berkson
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|124
|Adam Aizer
|M. Breida RB SF
|125
|Heath Cummings
|J. Brown WR BAL
|126
|Dave Richard
|C. Clement RB PHI
|127
|Will Brinson
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|128
|George Maselli
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|129
|Tom Fornelli
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|130
|R.J. White
|C. Meredith WR NO
|131
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Williams WR LAC
|132
|Michael Kiser
|M. Stafford QB DET
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Michael Kiser
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|134
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|135
|R.J. White
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|136
|Tom Fornelli
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|137
|George Maselli
|G. Kittle TE SF
|138
|Will Brinson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|139
|Dave Richard
|J. Doyle TE IND
|140
|Heath Cummings
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|141
|Adam Aizer
|G. Allison WR GB
|142
|Meron Berkson
|D. Bryant WR FA
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Booker RB DEN
|144
|Chris Towers
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Chris Towers
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Riddick RB DET
|147
|Meron Berkson
|J. Washington WR PIT
|148
|Adam Aizer
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|149
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|150
|Dave Richard
|Rams DST LAR
|151
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|152
|George Maselli
|D. Amendola WR MIA
|153
|Tom Fornelli
|L. Murray RB MIN
|154
|R.J. White
|J. Goff QB LAR
|155
|Andrew Baumhor
|Vikings DST MIN
|156
|Michael Kiser
|Eagles DST PHI
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Michael Kiser
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|158
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|159
|R.J. White
|J. Conner RB PIT
|160
|Tom Fornelli
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|161
|George Maselli
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|162
|Will Brinson
|Chargers DST LAC
|163
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams RB NO
|164
|Heath Cummings
|J. Hill RB NE
|165
|Adam Aizer
|Ravens DST BAL
|166
|Meron Berkson
|D. Martin RB OAK
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|168
|Chris Towers
|J. Allen RB BAL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Chris Towers
|Texans DST HOU
|170
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Saints DST NO
|171
|Meron Berkson
|Broncos DST DEN
|172
|Adam Aizer
|J. Tucker K BAL
|173
|Heath Cummings
|Falcons DST ATL
|174
|Dave Richard
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|175
|Will Brinson
|J. Ross WR CIN
|176
|George Maselli
|C. Beasley WR DAL
|177
|Tom Fornelli
|Patriots DST NE
|178
|R.J. White
|H. Butker K KC
|179
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Smith QB WAS
|180
|Michael Kiser
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Michael Kiser
|S. Perine RB WAS
|182
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Gould K SF
|183
|R.J. White
|Titans DST TEN
|184
|Tom Fornelli
|M. Bryant K ATL
|185
|George Maselli
|J. Elliott K PHI
|186
|Will Brinson
|W. Lutz K NO
|187
|Dave Richard
|M. Prater K DET
|188
|Heath Cummings
|C. Boswell K PIT
|189
|Adam Aizer
|D. Parker WR MIA
|190
|Meron Berkson
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|191
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Rogers WR IND
|192
|Chris Towers
|M. Crosby K GB
