2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Drafting receivers in a three-receiver league

Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup of three receivers.

We went with a three-receiver lineup in our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft because many of you like to use this format. And I wanted to see how it would change the approach to drafting receivers in this league.

Two owners started their teams going WR-WR with Adam Aizer (he drafted Antonio Brown and T.Y. Hilton) and George Maselli (he selected DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen). But Michael Kiser took three receivers with his first three picks, getting Odell Beckham, Julio Jones and Larry Fitzgerald.

Kiser, who picked at No. 12, didn't draft his first running back until Round 4 with Royce Freeman, and he also added Dion Lewis in Round 5. The rest of his running backs are Isaiah Crowell (Round 7), Giovani Bernard (Round 9) and Samaje Perine (Round 16). 

The strength of Kiser's team is his receiving corps since he also drafted Julian Edelman, Pierre Garcon, Anthony Miller and Paul Richardson. Matthew Stafford is his quarterback and David Njoku is his tight end.

We play a flex in this league, so either Edelman or Garcon should be solid in that spot. But I would have liked to see Kiser draft at least one more running back -- or maybe two as an upgrade over Perine.

For example, he could have had Marshawn Lynch, Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead or Tevin Coleman in Round 6 instead of Edelman. And instead of Miller in Round 10, Kiser could have drafted James White, C.J. Anderson, Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones or Jordan Wilkins.

It's never a bad idea to have good receiver depth in a league where you can start up to four of them. But you also want balance, and Kiser could be in trouble if Freeman or Lewis struggle or get hurt.

I took a different approach by leaning on running backs in this league. This was done by design to see how my team would look by waiting on receivers.

Picking at No. 2 overall, my first four picks were Todd Gurley, Travis Kelce, Joe Mixon and Kenyan Drake. My first three picks were easy selections, but I struggled with Drake in the fourth round, especially since he could be sharing touches with Frank Gore this season. 

I still expect Drake to be the best running back in Miami, and he's still worth drafting in Round 4 or 5. The reason I drafted him over a receiver was because my flex spot still counts as a starter, and he should outperform any receiver I picked at No. 47 overall.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows: 

  1. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  8. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  9. Tom Fornelli, College Football Writer
  10. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  11. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  12. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Chris Towers E. Elliott RB DAL
2 Jamey Eisenberg T. Gurley RB LAR
3 Meron Berkson L. Bell RB PIT
4 Adam Aizer A. Brown WR PIT
5 Heath Cummings D. Johnson RB ARI
6 Dave Richard S. Barkley RB NYG
7 Will Brinson K. Hunt RB KC
8 George Maselli D. Hopkins WR HOU
9 Tom Fornelli A. Kamara RB NO
10 R.J. White M. Gordon RB LAC
11 Andrew Baumhor C. McCaffrey RB CAR
12 Michael Kiser O. Beckham WR NYG
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Michael Kiser J. Jones WR ATL
14 Andrew Baumhor D. Cook RB MIN
15 R.J. White M. Thomas WR NO
16 Tom Fornelli L. Fournette RB JAC
17 George Maselli K. Allen WR LAC
18 Will Brinson A. Green WR CIN
19 Dave Richard D. Adams WR GB
20 Heath Cummings R. Gronkowski TE NE
21 Adam Aizer T. Hilton WR IND
22 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB
23 Jamey Eisenberg T. Kelce TE KC
24 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Chris Towers D. Baldwin WR SEA
26 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN
27 Meron Berkson J. Howard RB CHI
28 Adam Aizer J. McKinnon RB SF
29 Heath Cummings T. Hill WR KC
30 Dave Richard Z. Ertz TE PHI
31 Will Brinson A. Thielen WR MIN
32 George Maselli A. Collins RB BAL
33 Tom Fornelli S. Diggs WR MIN
34 R.J. White A. Cooper WR OAK
35 Andrew Baumhor G. Tate WR DET
36 Michael Kiser L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Michael Kiser R. Freeman RB DEN
38 Andrew Baumhor J. Gordon WR CLE
39 R.J. White L. McCoy RB BUF
40 Tom Fornelli D. Thomas WR DEN
41 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
42 Will Brinson J. Landry WR CLE
43 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
44 Heath Cummings J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
45 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB GB
46 Meron Berkson M. Crabtree WR BAL
47 Jamey Eisenberg K. Drake RB MIA
48 Chris Towers C. Hogan WR NE
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Chris Towers L. Miller RB HOU
50 Jamey Eisenberg M. Goodwin WR SF
51 Meron Berkson M. Jones WR DET
52 Adam Aizer J. Ajayi RB PHI
53 Heath Cummings M. Ingram RB NO
54 Dave Richard J. Williams RB GB
55 Will Brinson B. Cooks WR LAR
56 George Maselli C. Hyde RB CLE
57 Tom Fornelli A. Jeffery WR PHI
58 R.J. White C. Davis WR TEN
59 Andrew Baumhor K. Johnson RB DET
60 Michael Kiser D. Lewis RB TEN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Michael Kiser J. Edelman WR NE
62 Andrew Baumhor T. Brady QB NE
63 R.J. White G. Olsen TE CAR
64 Tom Fornelli R. Wilson QB SEA
65 George Maselli J. Graham TE GB
66 Will Brinson M. Lynch RB OAK
67 Dave Richard D. Watson QB HOU
68 Heath Cummings R. Anderson WR NYJ
69 Adam Aizer M. Mack RB IND
70 Meron Berkson E. Sanders WR DEN
71 Jamey Eisenberg J. Crowder WR WAS
72 Chris Towers K. Stills WR MIA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Chris Towers J. Nelson WR OAK
74 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kupp WR LAR
75 Meron Berkson A. Luck QB IND
76 Adam Aizer R. Cobb WR GB
77 Heath Cummings R. Burkhead RB NE
78 Dave Richard W. Fuller WR HOU
79 Will Brinson T. Burton TE CHI
80 George Maselli T. Cohen RB CHI
81 Tom Fornelli S. Watkins WR KC
82 R.J. White T. Coleman RB ATL
83 Andrew Baumhor N. Agholor WR PHI
84 Michael Kiser I. Crowell RB NYJ
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Michael Kiser P. Garcon WR SF
86 Andrew Baumhor D. Walker TE TEN
87 R.J. White C. Carson RB SEA
88 Tom Fornelli R. Woods WR LAR
89 George Maselli D. Brees QB NO
90 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB CLE
91 Dave Richard P. Barber RB TB
92 Heath Cummings S. Michel RB NE
93 Adam Aizer E. Engram TE NYG
94 Meron Berkson C. Thompson RB WAS
95 Jamey Eisenberg C. Newton QB CAR
96 Chris Towers R. Jones RB TB
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA
98 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR CAR
99 Meron Berkson K. Rudolph TE MIN
100 Adam Aizer K. Benjamin WR BUF
101 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL
102 Dave Richard M. Williams WR LAC
103 Will Brinson A. Hurns WR DAL
104 George Maselli Jaguars DST JAC
105 Tom Fornelli D. Funchess WR CAR
106 R.J. White C. Wentz QB PHI
107 Andrew Baumhor C. Ridley WR ATL
108 Michael Kiser G. Bernard RB CIN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Michael Kiser A. Miller WR CHI
110 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE
111 R.J. White R. Matthews WR TEN
112 Tom Fornelli C. Anderson RB CAR
113 George Maselli N. Chubb RB CLE
114 Will Brinson T. Taylor WR TEN
115 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB
116 Heath Cummings K. Golladay WR DET
117 Adam Aizer J. Wilkins RB IND
118 Meron Berkson C. Godwin WR TB
119 Jamey Eisenberg M. Lee WR JAC
120 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Chris Towers J. Reed TE WAS
122 Jamey Eisenberg K. Cole WR JAC
123 Meron Berkson K. Cousins QB MIN
124 Adam Aizer M. Breida RB SF
125 Heath Cummings J. Brown WR BAL
126 Dave Richard C. Clement RB PHI
127 Will Brinson P. Mahomes QB KC
128 George Maselli A. Peterson RB WAS
129 Tom Fornelli S. Shepard WR NYG
130 R.J. White C. Meredith WR NO
131 Andrew Baumhor T. Williams WR LAC
132 Michael Kiser M. Stafford QB DET
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Michael Kiser D. Njoku TE CLE
134 Andrew Baumhor T. Montgomery RB GB
135 R.J. White D. Foreman RB HOU
136 Tom Fornelli B. Powell RB NYJ
137 George Maselli G. Kittle TE SF
138 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL
139 Dave Richard J. Doyle TE IND
140 Heath Cummings B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
141 Adam Aizer G. Allison WR GB
142 Meron Berkson D. Bryant WR FA
143 Jamey Eisenberg D. Booker RB DEN
144 Chris Towers P. Rivers QB LAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Chris Towers R. Kelley RB WAS
146 Jamey Eisenberg T. Riddick RB DET
147 Meron Berkson J. Washington WR PIT
148 Adam Aizer J. Garoppolo QB SF
149 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
150 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR
151 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
152 George Maselli D. Amendola WR MIA
153 Tom Fornelli L. Murray RB MIN
154 R.J. White J. Goff QB LAR
155 Andrew Baumhor Vikings DST MIN
156 Michael Kiser Eagles DST PHI
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Michael Kiser G. Zuerlein K LAR
158 Andrew Baumhor M. Gesicki TE MIA
159 R.J. White J. Conner RB PIT
160 Tom Fornelli H. Hurst TE BAL
161 George Maselli C. Kirk WR ARI
162 Will Brinson Chargers DST LAC
163 Dave Richard J. Williams RB NO
164 Heath Cummings J. Hill RB NE
165 Adam Aizer Ravens DST BAL
166 Meron Berkson D. Martin RB OAK
167 Jamey Eisenberg S. Gostkowski K NE
168 Chris Towers J. Allen RB BAL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Chris Towers Texans DST HOU
170 Jamey Eisenberg Saints DST NO
171 Meron Berkson Broncos DST DEN
172 Adam Aizer J. Tucker K BAL
173 Heath Cummings Falcons DST ATL
174 Dave Richard J. Doctson WR WAS
175 Will Brinson J. Ross WR CIN
176 George Maselli C. Beasley WR DAL
177 Tom Fornelli Patriots DST NE
178 R.J. White H. Butker K KC
179 Andrew Baumhor A. Smith QB WAS
180 Michael Kiser P. Richardson WR WAS
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Michael Kiser S. Perine RB WAS
182 Andrew Baumhor R. Gould K SF
183 R.J. White Titans DST TEN
184 Tom Fornelli M. Bryant K ATL
185 George Maselli J. Elliott K PHI
186 Will Brinson W. Lutz K NO
187 Dave Richard M. Prater K DET
188 Heath Cummings C. Boswell K PIT
189 Adam Aizer D. Parker WR MIA
190 Meron Berkson A. Vinatieri K IND
191 Jamey Eisenberg C. Rogers WR IND
192 Chris Towers M. Crosby K GB
Team by Team
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 1 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 24 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 25 D. Baldwin WR SEA
4 48 C. Hogan WR NE
5 49 L. Miller RB HOU
6 72 K. Stills WR MIA
7 73 J. Nelson WR OAK
8 96 R. Jones RB TB
9 97 R. Penny RB SEA
10 120 T. Lockett WR SEA
11 121 J. Reed TE WAS
12 144 P. Rivers QB LAC
13 145 R. Kelley RB WAS
14 168 J. Allen RB BAL
15 169 Texans DST HOU
16 192 M. Crosby K GB
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 23 T. Kelce TE KC
3 26 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 47 K. Drake RB MIA
5 50 M. Goodwin WR SF
6 71 J. Crowder WR WAS
7 74 C. Kupp WR LAR
8 95 C. Newton QB CAR
9 98 D. Moore WR CAR
10 119 M. Lee WR JAC
11 122 K. Cole WR JAC
12 143 D. Booker RB DEN
13 146 T. Riddick RB DET
14 167 S. Gostkowski K NE
15 170 Saints DST NO
16 191 C. Rogers WR IND
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 L. Bell RB PIT
2 22 M. Evans WR TB
3 27 J. Howard RB CHI
4 46 M. Crabtree WR BAL
5 51 M. Jones WR DET
6 70 E. Sanders WR DEN
7 75 A. Luck QB IND
8 94 C. Thompson RB WAS
9 99 K. Rudolph TE MIN
10 118 C. Godwin WR TB
11 123 K. Cousins QB MIN
12 142 D. Bryant WR FA
13 147 J. Washington WR PIT
14 166 D. Martin RB OAK
15 171 Broncos DST DEN
16 190 A. Vinatieri K IND
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Brown WR PIT
2 21 T. Hilton WR IND
3 28 J. McKinnon RB SF
4 45 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 52 J. Ajayi RB PHI
6 69 M. Mack RB IND
7 76 R. Cobb WR GB
8 93 E. Engram TE NYG
9 100 K. Benjamin WR BUF
10 117 J. Wilkins RB IND
11 124 M. Breida RB SF
12 141 G. Allison WR GB
13 148 J. Garoppolo QB SF
14 165 Ravens DST BAL
15 172 J. Tucker K BAL
16 189 D. Parker WR MIA
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 20 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 29 T. Hill WR KC
4 44 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 53 M. Ingram RB NO
6 68 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 77 R. Burkhead RB NE
8 92 S. Michel RB NE
9 101 M. Gallup WR DAL
10 116 K. Golladay WR DET
11 125 J. Brown WR BAL
12 140 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
13 149 A. Ekeler RB LAC
14 164 J. Hill RB NE
15 173 Falcons DST ATL
16 188 C. Boswell K PIT
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 19 D. Adams WR GB
3 30 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 43 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 54 J. Williams RB GB
6 67 D. Watson QB HOU
7 78 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 91 P. Barber RB TB
9 102 M. Williams WR LAC
10 115 A. Jones RB GB
11 126 C. Clement RB PHI
12 139 J. Doyle TE IND
13 150 Rams DST LAR
14 163 J. Williams RB NO
15 174 J. Doctson WR WAS
16 187 M. Prater K DET
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 K. Hunt RB KC
2 18 A. Green WR CIN
3 31 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 42 J. Landry WR CLE
5 55 B. Cooks WR LAR
6 66 M. Lynch RB OAK
7 79 T. Burton TE CHI
8 90 D. Johnson RB CLE
9 103 A. Hurns WR DAL
10 114 T. Taylor WR TEN
11 127 P. Mahomes QB KC
12 138 M. Ryan QB ATL
13 151 N. Hines RB IND
14 162 Chargers DST LAC
15 175 J. Ross WR CIN
16 186 W. Lutz K NO
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 17 K. Allen WR LAC
3 32 A. Collins RB BAL
4 41 D. Henry RB TEN
5 56 C. Hyde RB CLE
6 65 J. Graham TE GB
7 80 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 89 D. Brees QB NO
9 104 Jaguars DST JAC
10 113 N. Chubb RB CLE
11 128 A. Peterson RB WAS
12 137 G. Kittle TE SF
13 152 D. Amendola WR MIA
14 161 C. Kirk WR ARI
15 176 C. Beasley WR DAL
16 185 J. Elliott K PHI
Tom Fornelli
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Kamara RB NO
2 16 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 33 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 40 D. Thomas WR DEN
5 57 A. Jeffery WR PHI
6 64 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 81 S. Watkins WR KC
8 88 R. Woods WR LAR
9 105 D. Funchess WR CAR
10 112 C. Anderson RB CAR
11 129 S. Shepard WR NYG
12 136 B. Powell RB NYJ
13 153 L. Murray RB MIN
14 160 H. Hurst TE BAL
15 177 Patriots DST NE
16 184 M. Bryant K ATL
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 15 M. Thomas WR NO
3 34 A. Cooper WR OAK
4 39 L. McCoy RB BUF
5 58 C. Davis WR TEN
6 63 G. Olsen TE CAR
7 82 T. Coleman RB ATL
8 87 C. Carson RB SEA
9 106 C. Wentz QB PHI
10 111 R. Matthews WR TEN
11 130 C. Meredith WR NO
12 135 D. Foreman RB HOU
13 154 J. Goff QB LAR
14 159 J. Conner RB PIT
15 178 H. Butker K KC
16 183 Titans DST TEN
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 14 D. Cook RB MIN
3 35 G. Tate WR DET
4 38 J. Gordon WR CLE
5 59 K. Johnson RB DET
6 62 T. Brady QB NE
7 83 N. Agholor WR PHI
8 86 D. Walker TE TEN
9 107 C. Ridley WR ATL
10 110 J. White RB NE
11 131 T. Williams WR LAC
12 134 T. Montgomery RB GB
13 155 Vikings DST MIN
14 158 M. Gesicki TE MIA
15 179 A. Smith QB WAS
16 182 R. Gould K SF
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 12 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 13 J. Jones WR ATL
3 36 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
4 37 R. Freeman RB DEN
5 60 D. Lewis RB TEN
6 61 J. Edelman WR NE
7 84 I. Crowell RB NYJ
8 85 P. Garcon WR SF
9 108 G. Bernard RB CIN
10 109 A. Miller WR CHI
11 132 M. Stafford QB DET
12 133 D. Njoku TE CLE
13 156 Eagles DST PHI
14 157 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 180 P. Richardson WR WAS
16 181 S. Perine RB WAS
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

