2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Five big questions after Week 3 of the preseason

If any part of the preseason matters, it's Week 3. That's when teams are willing to let their starters actually play extended snaps, giving us a rare glimpse of starters going against starters for the only time before the start of the regular season.

That means Week 3 of the preseason is the most important part, and it's when we start to get answers to some of the questions that will go a long way to deciding how the regular season will do. With that in mind, our trio of experts — Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, and Jamey Eisenberg — provide their answers for five of the biggest questions Fantasy players face after Week 3 of the preseason.

1. Which player helped his value most in Week 3 of the preseason?

Jamey Eisenberg: Christian McCaffrey. If you weren't a believer already, you should be now. And I was skeptical prior to the preseason of his expected workload, but he's the guy in Carolina — and it's not close. McCaffrey is a borderline first-round pick in non-PPR leagues, and he's a first-round pick in any PPR scoring.

Dave Richard: Remember the workload I thought Ronald Jones would get with the Bucs? Yeah, I meant Peyton Barber. He's looked good and was crystallized into the primary back role when Dirk Koetter pulled him after his first-quarter touchdown against the Lions. Jones just isn't ready and the rest of Tampa Bay's backups aren't a threat to Barber's reps. I'd take Barber in Round 6.

Heath Cummings: Without a doubt it's Adrian Peterson. He looked much better than I expected and more importantly he looked like the starter for Washington. Before that game I didn't have interest in drafting Peterson in any round. Now I'm considering him in the 7th or 8th in non-PPR.

2. Which player are you most concerned about after Week 3 of the preseason?

Jamey: Kerryon Johnson. Not because of his talent, and my expectations for him remain the same — that he'll be the best running back in Detroit. But the Lions are doing a good job over the past two preseason games to show they have the potential to screw this up.

Dave: There are several, but the one I'm getting the most nervous over is Demaryius Thomas. It's not that Thomas looks bad as much as Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton look good. Sanders is healthy and is making plays as Denver's most explosive receiver. He's also become a favorite target of Case Keenum. Sutton has adapted to the NFL level sooner than expected and has looked crisp while providing another big man to the Broncos passing game. Both of them will take targets off of Thomas' plate. Between his declining production and a deeper receiving corps, I moved Demaryius into Round 5 territory.

Heath: Can I just say all of the Eagles? We still don't know if Carson Wentz will be ready for Week 1, Alshon Jeffery is still on the PUP and it seems like everyone besides Zach Ertz is dealing with some sort of ailment. I'd be very hesitant to trust any of these guys in my starting lineup early in the season.

3. Joe Mixon has run the ball 13 times for 24 yards this preseason. Does that take any shine off his breakout potential?

Jamey: Not at all. He's headed for a big year still. I love his usage in the passing game.

Dave: Mixon's longest run this preseason has been five yards. He's averaged no better than 3.0 yards per game despite getting a handful of reps each game. He's almost running too patiently, stopping for a split second behind the line of scrimmage and not gaining much ground. He's also not breaking as many tackles after the handoff. But the larger issue is that his offensive line is getting pushed around, and that's been evident on his carries and some of Giovani Bernard's totes too. This was supposed to be fixed, and it's not quite all the way there.

Heath: I don't care too much about preseason efficiency but it does have me concerned about the Bengals offensive line and how much it has actually improved. If they're as bad as they were last year it will be hard for Mixon to be more than a low-end No. 2 running back.

4. Do the Vikings' injury concerns along the offensive line — starting left guard out for the year, center on PUP, right guard and right tackle both ailing — give you pause on taking Dalvin Cook early?

Jamey: Nope. Cook should still have the chance for a big year. He's worth drafting in Round 2 in every league.

Dave: It's hard to find fault with them after the Vikings first-team offense scored a touchdown and missed two field goals over four drives against the Seahawks starters. I like the acquisition of Brett Jones, who should slide into the offense quickly. Starting center Pat Elflein will also fit in once he's right.

Heath: A little bit, but don't we have these concerns about almost every running back in this range? Saquon Barkley's offensive line is definitely not good. Kareem Hunt's line has been overwhelmed most of the preseason. Even Ezekiel Elliott's line is pretty banged up. Cook is still a top-10 running back for me, but I wouldn't take him in the first round any longer.

5. Has Andrew Luck done enough to convince you he's still an elite Fantasy QB?

Jamey: For sure. He's healthy. And when Luck has been healthy he's been a top-five Fantasy quarterback.

Dave: The only thing that gives me pause is the lack of zip on his sideline passes. Yes, Luck hasn't attempted a pass over 20 yards past the line of scrimmage this preseason, but team reporters have eased fears by noting he's thrown deep a bunch in practice. Hopefully Luck can regain that consistent power in his throws while maintaining his great accuracy. I'm loving taking him in Round 6.

Heath: This feels like a trick question. I'm not sold he'll be elite on a per pass basis, but I've seen enough to believe he'll be good and volume will push him into elite territory in Fantasy. The Colts run game looks no more encouraging than year's past and their defense is going to give up a ton of points. The Colts feel like a lock to top 600 pass attempts, which will make Luck elite even if he's not all the way back.

